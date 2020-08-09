Now, India Must Start Owning Innovations Rather Than Being Contributors, Says Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday asserted that the biggest challenge for India is to start owning innovations rather than being just 'contributors'. While addressing a webinar Javadekar said every major tech company always had Indian brains at its disposal and held a major market share in India or elsewhere. Big tech companies like Google, Facebook and Microsoft have Indian brains behind them hence India is a major contributor to any innovation in technology, the union minister said.

While addressing the students preparing to crack GATE and Engineering Services Examination (ESE), Javadekar said students need to look to wealth creation by realising their potential and take bold steps to invest in technology. He also emphasized on providing an opportunity to bring indigenous technology to the forefront in the nation’s policies.

'India needs to identify these hidden gems'

Speaking about hackathons organised by the central government, Javadekar said 5 lakh engineering students had participated in the unique initiative. He also admitted that a lot of work needs to be done in changing the Indian mindsets. He cited an instance of a Bengaluru-based student who had innovated 5-D printing technology. Along with the presentation, the student gave him a brochure of 63 rejections from Indian industries and universities. Today, the same boy collaborates with 15 foreign-based companies and 16 universities abroad thus India needs to identify these hidden gems, he said.

Hackathons were launched with an intention to build the capacity of the students to innovate and brainstorm to develop technology for solutions that don’t exist in our country, Javadekar said. The students were divided into six teams and were asked to work together for three months, they have been ideating for solutions. This activity sharpens their minds and makes them think big and instead of seeking jobs, they can become job creators, he said.



'NEP will be completely implemented in the next two years'

The environment minister also shared his views on the new National Education Policy. He said the Centre had held a long-term exercise in formulating the policy with the well-known scientist K Kasturirangan and Princeton-based mathematician Manjul Bharghav . The policy is already being implemented across the country and based on the efficiency of state governments, the NEP will be completely implemented in the next two years, the minister said.

Image PTI