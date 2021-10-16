India Must Pressurise Bangladesh To Ensure Devotees' Safety: ISKCON VP On Temple Attack

In a horrifying event, one of the ISKCON temple members, Partha Das, was killed in Bangladesh's Noakhali area on Friday, October 15. This development comes as an addition to several violent attacks observed against Hindu temples and devotees across Bangladesh. ISKCON Vice President Vrajendra Nandan Das in an exclusive interview with Republic TV urged the Indian government to pressurize the Bangladesh government to ensure security to Hindu devotees.

Referring to the incident, Vrajendra Nandan Das said, " What has happened and what is happening with the Hindu devotees residing in Bangladesh is not right. This is not the first incident that was reported from the country, we have seen many such events and no action has been taken regarding the issues".

Demanding justice, he said, "Both India and Bangladesh claim to share good relations with each other then why do we still hear of such violent attacks? Indian government must pressurise Bangladesh to ensure the safety of the devotees".

ISKCON Vice President further informed, "Our authorities and devotees of the Bangladesh ISCKON contacted the police and requested them to come to the spot immediately. But, no one came to the rescue and only arrived when the damage was already done".

Referring to the disciple followed in ISKCON, he said that everyone on the earth has the right to live. And, if one cannot create life then he doesn't have the right to kill too.

ISKCON temple devotees attacked

Divisional Secretary of ISKCON temple, Chattagram, Chinmoy Krishna Das told Republic, "A mob of around 500 people attacked the ISKCON temple on Friday. A member of the temple has succumbed to the injuries after the attack. Apart from that, a large number of people were also injured in the attack and are now admitted to the hospital". He informed that Section 144 has been imposed by the Bangladesh police, and officers are deployed at the temple site.

On October 14, more than 20 people were injured in a clash at a Durga Puja venue in Bangladesh's Habiganj district. Following the event, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's had assured of taking strict action against perpetrators of communal violence.

(Image: ANI)