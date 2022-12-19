'India My Permanent Address': Dalai Lama After Tawang Clash, Says 'Won't Return To China'

The Dalai Lama on Monday issued his first response on the India and China-LAC face-off that took place on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Notably, the clash led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides as Indian troops' deployment of reinforcements within 30 minutes of the attack left the PLA stunned and forced them to retreat.

Dalai Lama on Tawang clash

The spiritual leader asserted that India is the best place and has always been his top preference. He stated that things are improving worldwide and China is becoming flexible but he won't return. "India is my permanent address," added the Dalai Lama. This comes two days after democratically-elected President of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) Sikyong Penpa Tsering shared His Holiness Dalai Lama's stance on the stand-off.

"Things are improving in Europe, Africa, and also in Asia. China is becoming more flexible but there is no point in returning to China. I prefer India, it is the best place. Kangra was Pandit Nehru's choice. If you ask me about my choice, this place is my permanent residence. It is very right," said Dalai Lama.

#BREAKING | Things are improving, China is becoming flexible but there is no point in returning to China, I prefer India: Dalai Lama on Tawang clash.

Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/KIvPOemBRr — Republic (@republic) December 19, 2022

'We Stand With India': Tibetan Prez-in-exile

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on December 16, Sikyong Penpa Tsering said that His Holiness Dalai Lama does not appreciate any kind of violence and is a proponent of peace. However, he stands with the Government of India on the matter.

"His Holiness Dalai Lama is a proponent of peace and non-violence. Any kind of violence not appreciated by his Holiness. From the perspective of His Holiness having devolved all his political and administrative responsibility to the elected leadership, His Holiness makes it a point to not comment on political issues. But it does not mean in any way that His Holiness is supporting violence...We stand with the Government of India and the people of the country. It would be very very difficult for China to win the confidence of the people and leadership of India," Tsering said.

#LIVE | Any kind of violence not appreciated by his holiness Dalai Lama. We stand with the Government of India: Tibetan President in exile, Penpa Tsering. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/t0ajQXArrX — Republic (@republic) December 16, 2022

Moreover, he stated that India traditionally has been a peaceful country and has never provoked other countries. India's position has always been defensive, Sikyong said.

"India's position in the last few years has been strengthened because since 2010 India has refused to reiterate statements like Tibet being part of PRC (People's Republic of China) or China's One China Policy...Unless there is total disengagement from all sectors where the Chinese have intruded the Indian government is very firm on its position that there will be no normalisation of relations. Therefore, it is very important for India to stand their ground, position, and be strong in their response to Chinese aggression," Tsering added.