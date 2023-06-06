India Namibia IT Centre 'reflection Of Strengthening Partnership With Africa': EAM

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, who arrived in Windhoek, Namibia to further strengthen relations with the Southern African nation on Monday, June 4 hailed the newly inaugurated India-Nambia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology as a "reflection of India's strengthening partnership with Africa."

Speaking at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in the Capital Windhoek, Jaishankar labelled the IT centre as a 'bridge' between the academia and tech industries of the two countries —India and Namibia. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Africa in 2018, he declared that the priority of our partners is India’s priority. Regarding the digital domain, PM Modi observed that we will harness India’s experience with the digital revolution to support and strengthen Africa’s development, improve the delivery of public services, extend education and health, and mainstream the marginalised. "That is at the core of our partnership, said EAM Jaishankar.

EAM Jaishankar noted that the newly inaugurated India-Nambia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology is, in fact, a reflection of India’s broader approach to strengthening its partnership with Africa which has deepened after PM Modi assumed office as premier in 2014.

As many as 1500 Namibian nationals have received training under various programmes in India, it is a matter of “deep pride," said India's External Affairs Minister. Namibian professionals were given training at C-DAC—Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, India— and that should be acknowledged, the EAM informed.

Center reflects 'longstanding people to people friendship,' linkages between India, Namibia: EAM

According to Jaishankar, the best partnership [between ally nations] is to develop human capital institutions that equip and empower nations to pursue growth as per their own priorities. "India has been at the forefront in providing capacity building and training to Namibian nationals under the I-tech Indian technical and economic cooperation programme and ICCS scholarship schemes, and various professional courses," said EAM. He invoked the example of India's digital success in Namibia. CoWIN app provided the technological data backbone for the COVID-19 vaccination programme in India, said Jaishankar, adding that it delivered over 2.5 billion doses of vaccination, effectively.

During the pandemic, EAM iterated, the challenge was to produce and distribute vaccines. But another bigger challenge, often not spoken about, was to organise the massive programme that would allow injections to be done smoothly. "This happened due to CoWin’s effectiveness," said Jaishankar. India’s home-developed unified payment interface UPI has revolutionised digital transactions in India taking financial inclusion to new levels. To the extent that 40% of real-time payments actually take place on UPI. "We see this revolution every day in our lives," Jaishankar said.

India-Nambia Centre of Excellence in Information Technology is integral as it is an acknowledgement of great effort by both sides, said Jaishankar, adding that these efforts have finally yielded fruits. "Today, we have a centre which is very much an ‘inspiration’ as Namibia embarks on its own digital journey. This centre is important as a ‘reminder’ to the bureaucracy of both nations and to their governments, as a job well done, a ‘milestone’ in India-Namibia bilateral relations," the EAM noted. The latter stressed that the centre on the IT domain reflects the strong India-Namibia cooperation and the capacity-building partnership between the two nations. It is a pursuit in line with the shared desire to develop human resources, especially of youth, and give them the right skills in the technology domain, Jaishankar stressed.