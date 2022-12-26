India Needs To Break Free From Narrow Views Of Past To Achieve Heights Of Success: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India needs to break free from the "narrow views" of the past to take the country to heights of success.

Speaking at the first 'Veer Bal Diwas' event, Modi paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

"On the one hand there was terrorism and on the other spiritualism. On one hand there was communal violence while on the other there was liberalism. On one hand there were forces of lakhs while on the other there were just Veer Sahibzaade who did not budge at all," he said referring to the two martyred children of the Guru.

"Aurangzeb and his people wanted to convert the religion of Guru Gobind Singh's children on the basis of sword that is why he decided to kill the two innocent children. Imagine that era when against the terror of Aurangzeb, against his plans to change India, Guru Gobind Singh ji stood like a mountain," he said.

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'

The prime minister said in the name of history, people were being taught versions which promoted inferiority complex among them and that to move forward in the 'Amrit Kaal' and to take India to the heights of success in the future, "we have to break free from narrow views of the past."

Modi also listened to 'shabad kirtan' recited by school children at the event, which was also attended by chief ministers of Punjab and Maharashtra.