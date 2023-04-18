'India Needs To Work With Russia To Address Trade Imbalance,' Says EAM S Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar held talks with Russia’s deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who is also the country’s Minister of Industry and Trade after the latter began his two-day visit to India on Monday, April 17. They together chaired the 24th India-Russia Inter-governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation (IRIGC-TEC), which was aimed at enhancing trade ties between the two countries.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with representatives of Russian and Indian business in New Delhi today.



India, Russia have historic people-to-people ties

At the meeting, the External Affairs Minister commented on the ties between India and Russia stating the two nations have historic people-to-people ties.

He said, "India and Russia have historic people-to-people ties. When we are talking about exploring new areas, I would flag that if more direct flights are provided for more tourists’ purposes."

The External Affairs Minister also said that the relationship between both countries is a subject of attention and comment and they both shared a commitment to a multipolar world.

Jaishankar said, "Our partnership today is a subject of attention and comment, not because it has changed but because it hasn’t. We share a commitment to a multipolar world. Russia is looking towards Asia and for India, it could mean broadening of ties. What we make of the current situation depends very much on us."

Maritime corridors being considered

EAM Jaishankar further added that the importance of connectivity and the north-south and maritime corridors are being considered.

MEA said, "We are discussing the importance of connectivity, and the north-south, and maritime corridors have been considered. There is also discussion on payment issues like International trade settlement in the Indian rupee."

Speaking on the concerns about trade imbalance, he said that it was needed for India to work with Russian counterparts.

He said, "There are understandable concerns about trade imbalance and we need to work with our Russian counterparts to address this imbalance. We should be honest about short and medium-term challenges. There could be over-compliance."

Jaishankar highlights India's vision for global trade

MEA also spoke about India's vision and plan to enhance trade globally and said it was required to motivate business from both sides.

Jaishankar said, "We need to motivate business on both sides. You can see that there are big changes going on like Make in India. We are determined to make India a global manufacturing hub. I want to emphasise the opportunity of Make in India and Russia as Russia is known for its technological strength."

Russian Deputy PM speaks on India-Russia trade

Denis Valentinovich Manturov, Russian Deputy PM and Minister for Industry and Trade also spoke on the issue of India-Russia trade and payments.

He said, "Because of a lack of import from India, it's not enough to use Rupee. We need to boost trade from India. In this case, we are looking at balance, like for example, we have with China, we have 200 billion dollars trade with China and it's balanced."

Speaking about the talks and the discussions, Manturov said, "Proposals across various sectors were discussed. We've allowed the import of original goods without the consent of the rights owners from unfriendly countries. Looking forward to intensifying negotiations on FTA with India."

About IRIGC-TEC

The IRIGC-TEC is the main institutional mechanism supervising economic cooperation. It integrates six working groups on economic and trade cooperation, modernisation and industrial cooperation, energy, tourism and culture, science and technology, and IT.

He added, "We are working on signing of Russia-India Bilateral Agreement for the Promotion and Protection of Investments."

A plenary meeting of the intergovernmental commission (IGC) will also be held on Tuesday, following which the co-chairs will sign the final protocol of the 24th IGC meeting.