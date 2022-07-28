India Negotiating Social Security Pacts With US, UK: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) India is negotiating social security agreements (SSAs) with the US and UK to avoid duplication of such schemes, Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.

SSAs with these countries would ensure that employers are saved from making double social security contributions for the same set of employees (posted in other countries) under social security schemes.

Besides, the employees would be saved from making double social security contributions.

"Negotiations with the US and UK for the signing of social security agreements for Indian workers are ongoing," Yadav said addressing a two-day consultation on labour migration organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which began on Thursday.

India has SSAs with Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, France, Denmark, Korea, the Netherlands, Hungary, Finland, Sweden, Czech Republic, Norway, Austria, Canada, Australia, Japan and Portugal.

Thus, Indians going abroad for employment are not required to contribute towards social security schemes in SSA countries. They and their employers can continue with social security schemes run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) here in India while serving abroad.

The minister also said India has, as of now, signed Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreements with 6 countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

About the need to conduct mapping of global skill gap, he said, "due to demographic differences across developing countries, many of them are facing gaps in skills which are required. Global skill gap mapping identifies the sectors and requirements of skilled workforce across the world and enhances opportunities for Indian workers abroad."

National Career Service of Ministry of Labour & Employment and the Pre-Departure Orientation Programme (PDOT) facilitate the movement of skilled labour across international borders, he stated.

"The advent of digitalization has led to the emergence of new categories of workers i.e. the gig worker and the platform worker. Proactively taking cognizance of the same, we have provided a legal definition for them in our new Labour Code, which will enable us to include them in our policy decisions," he said.

The ministry has also launched a digital platform called e-SHRAM through which the government registered over 280 million unorganised sector workers engaged in 400 occupations.

This helps us in the identification of informal sector workers across India, and the creation of a credible real-time database that will help in the effective delivery of social security and welfare schemes, the minister stated.

Elaborating about various government schemes like 'One Nation One Ration Card' for subsidized ration under the public distribution system, Yadav said,"Therefore, our government ensured Roti, Kapda and Makaan for one and all with a motto that no one should be left behind."