Pillar Near Sita Cave At India-Nepal Border Destroyed; PM Oli-Prachanda Stuck In Stalemate

In a major incident at the India-Nepal border, a pillar near Sita cave located on the border has been uprooted, as per reports. After receiving information about the same, local people apprised the administration. The SSB Jawans and officials reached the spot and SSB in-charge Commandant AK Singh has initiated an investigation. Locals reportedly said that the act has been committed by a group of people from Nepal who claim that the area lies in their territory.

Meanwhile, Nepal's ruling Communist party's top decision-making body on Saturday failed to achieve a breakthrough to end the tussle for power between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' despite four hours of marathon discussions. No conclusion was reached during the meeting of the Nepal Communist Party's (NCP) nine-member Central Secretariat though the party leaders discussed the agenda to be presented during Sunday's crucial Standing Committee meeting, according to senior party leader Ganesh Shah.

During their discussions, senior leaders agreed to resolve the issues through consensus. After the meeting, the NCP co-chairs Prime Minister Oli and Prachanda called on Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari at her official residence.

Chaos in Nepal & China's role

There has been infighting in the party ranks over the leadership of Nepal Communist Party and the government, Oli's unilateral style of functioning and his backing the Mahakali treaty signed with India in 1996. Senior Nepal Communist Party leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka Prachanda along with his party colleagues Madhav Nepal, Jhala Nath Khanal, and Bamdev Gautam officially demanded his resignation.

Recently, the Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi met a number of key stakeholders such as the Nepal PM and Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

Nepal's move against India

The Nepal government introduced a Constitutional Amendment Bill to incorporate the Indian territories of Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura in its map. It was passed by the House of Representatives and the Upper House on June 13 and June 18 respectively and subsequently ratified by the Nepal President.

Opposing the new map, MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stressed that the "artificial enlargement of claims" is not based on any evidence. The MEA spokesperson added that it was violative of the current understanding between the two countries of holding talks on outstanding boundary issues.

Earlier, Nepal banned all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan, accusing them of airing reports hurting the country's national sentiment. It then sent a 'diplomatic note' to India, urging New Delhi to take steps against the broadcast of materials that it called "fake, baseless and insensitive as well as abusive" to the country, seemingly in relation to the meetings conducted by the Chinese envoy.

(image from AP)