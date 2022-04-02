India-Nepal Talks Positive; PM Modi-Deuba Meet Covered Security & Trade, Informs MEA

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Saturday briefed on the details of the meeting between the two PMs. FS Shringla also informed that the duo discussed issues that covered areas like security, development, and trade.

PM Modi and PM Deuba held wide-ranging talks after the inauguration of a cross-border railway network, a power transmission line, and the launching of India's RuPay payment card in Nepal.

Speaking to the media, the Foreign Secretary said, "The Nepal PM and the Indian PM met today. The talks were positive and forward-looking. Nepal PM thanked the Indian PM for support during the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy sector was the main focus during the talks. Both the leaders discussed on bilateral ties. Indian PM welcomed Nepal's decision to join international solar alliance. Launch of Rupay card in Nepal is very significant. Nepal PM will visit Varanasi tomorrow. He will be accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. PM Deuba extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit Nepal at a mutually convenient date."

"Indian Oil Corporation and Nepal Oil Corporation have signed two MoUs - One for the renewal of the supply of petroleum products for a period of 5 years and another for sharing technical expertise," he further informed.

PM Modi meets Nepal PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while holding bilateral talks with Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba, said India has always been a firm companion in Nepal's journey of peace, prosperity, and development. He added that India will always stand by its neighbouring country, Nepal when it comes to development. Addressing delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday, PM Modi called his Nepalese counterpart the oldest friend of India and added that the relationship between both countries has deepened further during his regime. He said the friendship between India and Nepal could not be seen anywhere else in the world.

Nepal PM arrives in India

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, accompanied by his wife Dr Arzu Deuba and a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday for his three-day visit to India. Getting an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is Deuba's first visit since assuming office in July last year. The Nepal PM was welcomed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda at the BJP office in the National Capital. It is also important to note that his visit comes four days after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded his three-day Nepal visit.