Breaking News Live: India's Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Crowned Miss Universe 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu who represented India in the Miss Universe 2021 beauty pageant has won the competition. The esteemed crown is coming back to India after 21 years, with Lara Dutta winning the title back in 2000.
The new Miss Universe is...India!!!! #MISSUNIVERSE pic.twitter.com/DTiOKzTHl4— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021
The city of Varanasi is decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is all set to inaugurate the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor on December 13. The Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be flagged off by PM Modi at a special program in Kashi which will be followed by other functions to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday arrived in Goa for a two-day visit to the state, where Assembly elections are due early next year. This is her second visit to the coastal state in less than two months.
"On Monday afternoon, Banerjee would meet the editors of prominent media houses in Goa near Panaji, followed by a meeting with the state-level TMC leaders," a senior party functionary said.
In the evening, the TMC supremo would travel to Benaulim village in South Goa, where she will address a public meeting, he said. On December 14, Banerjee is scheduled to address a public meeting in Panaji, followed by another meeting at Assnora village in North Goa, the party office-bearer said.
In a major boost for Akhilesh Yadav's election prospects, BJP MLA Digvijay Narayan and BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari joined Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls. While Narayan lost from Khalilabad in the 2012 polls against a Peace Party candidate, he tasted success in 2017. On the other hand, Chillupar legislator Vinay Shankar Tiwari was expelled from BSP on Monday for indulging in indiscipline and misbehaving with senior office-bearers of the party. An influential leader in the Gorakhpur region, he had unsuccessfully contested against UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the 2009 Lok Sabha election.
At least four people lost their lives after several buildings collapsed in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa following a gas explosion late on Saturday, Italy’s Civil Protection said. Two people were found alive under the rubble of the collapsed buildings, the Sicilian arm of the body that deals with disasters and catastrophes on its Twitter account on Sunday.