India News: BJP To Hold Protest Tomorrow In Delhi Demanding Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation

The search operation in the Awantipora district has been called off by the security forces, after the two trerrorist involved in killing a minority were tracked down and shot dead.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of J&K Police Rayees Mohammad Bhat has confirmed the identity of the second terrorist as Azaz Ahmed Bhat, who was killed by the security forces on Tuesday. Two AK type rifles and one pistol have been recovered from him.

According to the DIG, the killed terrorist Azaz Ahmed Bhat was associated with the Jaish terror group. Earlier one terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, identified as Aqib was also shot down by the security forces during an exchange of fire in Awantipora. Aqib is said to be nowadays working with The Resistance Front (TRF). Both the terrorists were involved in the recent killing of a minority.

Briefing about the incident, the DIG said, "We received a secret information yesterday and based on the information a joint search operation was launched with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army. During the operation one jawan received bullet injury, who later succumbed to his injuries.