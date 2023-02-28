India News: BJP To Hold Protest Tomorrow In Delhi Demanding Arvind Kejriwal's Resignation

Quick links:
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national leadership including Party's national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the Telangana leaders at a meeting, to settle their personal differences and focus on organisation keeping in mind the upcoming state assembly polls. The Telangana unit of the party met the central leadership in the national capital on Tuesday to chalk out strategies for the upcoming state assembly polls this year.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu joins student dance participants on the stage during the annual function of a government senior secondary school in Shimla.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Tuesday asserted that India will remain one of the major economic engines of the world, by saying that India is expected to be the only major economy to keep growing at well above 6 percent per annum in the foreseeable future.
The EAM, addressing the inaugural session of the CII India-Europe Sustainability Conclave, said clean energy and green transition are central to the India-Europe Union (EU) Connectivity Partnership.
A 3rd year B-tech student committed suicide in Telangana's Warangal district, after her ex-friend made her private photos viral on social media.
Confirming the news, Commissioner of Police, Warangal, AV Ranganath said, "A 3rd year B-tech student Rakshitha committed suicide after her former friend Ajmera Rahul made her photos viral on social media as he came to know about deceased's plans to marry her present friend with whom she was quite close."
A case has been filed under Abetment of Suicide Act, and accused Ajmera Rahul along with his accomplice have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.
Businessman Mukesh Ambani and his family members will be provided with the highest level Z+ security cover throughout India and abroad. The Supreme Court of India has directed the Centre in this regard. However, the Top Court has mentioned that the entire cost of providing the highest level Z+ security cover within territory of India or abroad shall be borne by the Ambani family.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court on Tuesday gave death sentences to seven out of eight convicts in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train blast case. This includes Mohammad Faisal, Gaus Mohammad, Azhar, Atif Muzaffar, Danish, Mir Hussain and Asif Iqbal, while Atif Iraqi was given life imprisonment.
Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi took over as the new Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Western Naval Command in Mumbai on Tuesday. The 1985 batch officer was earlier posted as Chief of personnel naval headquarters in Delhi.
A massive fire broke out at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Varapuzha in Ernakulam district of Kerala following an explosion inside the manufacturing unit.
Fire tenders rushed to the spot and a rescue operation is under progress.
Briefing about the incident, District Collector Renu Raj said that one person has died and six have been injured in the firecracker incident near Varapuzha, which took place at around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. Initial inquiry revealed that an illegal storage of firecrackers was being done at the spot in this populated area. A probe is underway.
The 1989 Batch Indian Information Service Officer (IFSO) Rajesh Malhotra has been appointed as the Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB).
President Droupadi Murmu meets Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday. Asserting on enhanced cooperation between the two countries, the President said that the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership has become a catalyst for enhanced cooperation between both countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the 8th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on March 2.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the inaugural session will be joined by President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, Giorgia Meloni, as the Chief Guest of the event.
The Raisina Dialogue is a multilateral conference committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community including geopolitics and geo-economics, since its inception in 2016.
One dead, while another got severely injured after a portion of a dargah collapsed during a demolition work by administration near Avenue Road, Market Circle in Bengaluru.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Bengaluru, Laxman B Nimbargi said, two workers were working at the site, who got seriously injured during the incident. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have resigned from their post as a Cabinet minister in the Government of Delhi. The latest resignation have come up following the arrest of Manish Sisodia by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged new excise policy scam and Satyendar Jain by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in alleged money laundering case.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted the resignation and it is speculated that the ministries held by Manish Sisodia will be allocated to other Delhi ministers including Kailash Gehlot and Raaj Kumar Anand. At present no new minister is likely to take oath.
Earlier, on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had refused to hear bail petition of Manish Sisodia, who was granted a five day CBI custody by the Delhi High Court on Monday.
The Top Court has asked Sisodia to move to Delhi HC in the matter.
The Supreme Court has refused to entertain the bail plea of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia against his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at this stage of investigation and suggested that he be moved to the Delhi High Court.
The Top Court made a remark by saying that it can not interfere or intervene in the matter and just because an incident happens in Delhi. The petitioner has been asked to move to the Delhi High Court.
Meanwhile, after the Apex Court latest remark, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to go to the Delhi HC in the matter.
Education Minister of West Benga, Bratya Basul has asserted that there is no conflict between the state government and the Raj Bhavan as was seen during the tenure of former Governor of the state Jagdeep Dhankhar. He said, "Our current Governor CV Ananda Bose and Nabanna (State Secretariat) will work together."
Basu added that all constitutional authorities should play their role in a constitutional manner.
Maharashtra Legislative Council adjourned till Wednesday, after the Opposition created ruckus over the issue of farmers, who are demanding appropriate price for their onions.
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar expresses happiness on being appointed as the National Commission for Women (NCW). She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying, "I have taken up the charge as a member of NCW. I have been vocal against atrocities against women and now this is a big platform given to me. I am grateful to PM Modi and NCW for trusting me with this responsibility.
The search operation in the Awantipora district has been called off by the security forces, after the two trerrorist involved in killing a minority were tracked down and shot dead.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of J&K Police Rayees Mohammad Bhat has confirmed the identity of the second terrorist as Azaz Ahmed Bhat, who was killed by the security forces on Tuesday. Two AK type rifles and one pistol have been recovered from him.
According to the DIG, the killed terrorist Azaz Ahmed Bhat was associated with the Jaish terror group. Earlier one terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, identified as Aqib was also shot down by the security forces during an exchange of fire in Awantipora. Aqib is said to be nowadays working with The Resistance Front (TRF). Both the terrorists were involved in the recent killing of a minority.
Briefing about the incident, the DIG said, "We received a secret information yesterday and based on the information a joint search operation was launched with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Army. During the operation one jawan received bullet injury, who later succumbed to his injuries.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday issued a circular for the conduct of helicopter pilgrimage operations for 2023, ahead of the start of the Char Dham Yatra on May 3.
The circular lays down the responsibilities of the helicopter operators and also certain guidance or guidelines to respective Shrine Boards and district administration to ensure safe and smooth helicopter operations.
Two accused persons arrested by the Delhi Police, who attempted to murder two other men in an incident of road rage following a scuffle over touching of scooty. The accused stabbed both victims several times, leaving them severely injured and fled the spot. The incident took place in the area of Bharat Nagar police station, informs Deputy Commissioner of Police, (North West Delhi) Jitender Kumar Meena.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during his Mumbai visit. Holds wide ranging discussions with the governor.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over latest summons issued by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with alleged land-for-job-scam on chargesheet filed by the CBI. She accuses him by saying, "PM Modi is helping everyone to escape from the country, and Nirav Modi was one of them. They are using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) as they are scared of Lalu ji in Bihar."
The second terrorist allegedly involved in the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma was neutralised on Tuesday in the Awantipora encounter, informed the Kashmir Zone police. Earlier in the day, Aqib Mushtaq Bhat who was working for TRF was killed.
China on Tuesday confirmed that its Foreign Minister Qin Gang will be participating in the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' meeting in India, reported Reuters. During a press briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "The G20 should focus on prominent challenges in the global economy. China stands ready to work with all parties to ensure the G20 foreign ministers' meeting sends a positive signal on multilateralism." READ MORE
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to Chief Secretaries & Administrators of all States/Union Territories regarding daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses that will be done in all states & districts from 1st March 2023.
In Bihar, the family members of Jai Kishore Singh, who was killed in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash has alleged that Singh's father was thrashed and later arrested by police for building a memorial for his son on government land in Vaishali's Jandaha.
The brother of the martyred soldier who is also an army personnel said, "DSP ma'am had visited and told us to remove the statue within 15 days. Later police station in charge came to our home and arrested my father and also beat him. I am also an armed forces personnel".
SDPO Mahua informed that on January 23, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram & on govt land in Jandaha. Later, walls bordering the statue were built. Landowner's rights being violated due to illegal encroachment. READ MORE
AAP MP Sanjay Singh spoke exclusively to republic tv and questioned the centre pon the functioning of central agencies. He said, "BJP is afraid of AAP's popularity. There is no truth in the allegations made against Manish Sisodia. CBI is working at the behest of the central government. There are so many people whose name has come under scams but why they are not being probed?"
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda to convene a review meeting to plan out the strategies and further programs ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.
BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay and party leaders including DK Aruna-National vice president of BJP, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharampuri, Sudhakar Reddy-TN Co- incharge, K Laxman, G Kishan Reddy, Vijay Santhi Vijay Santhi, Vivek Venkatswamy, NEC member Etala Rajendran, G Mohan Rao and Muralidhar Rao and others are already present at Nadda's house. READ HERE
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari spoke exclusively to Republic TV over Manish Sisodia's arrest. 'The action has been taken against the liquor minister, not the education minister. By moving a petition in Supreme Court, Sisodia has proved they are guilty and now he is trying to get away.
Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and leaders arrive at the party president JP Nadda's residence in connection with the 'south group' link in liquorgate. They will attend a committee meeting led by Home Minister Amit Shah.
