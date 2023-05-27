India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Chair 8th Niti Aayog Meeting Today, 5 CMs To Skip It

21 Adheenams leave for Delhi from Chennai airport to partiipate in New Parliament building's inauguration

With the Sengol to be installed in the new Parliament building on May 28 during its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 20 ‘aadeenams’ from Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvavaduthurai, Perur and Madurai have been invited for the event.