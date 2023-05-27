India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Chair 8th Niti Aayog Meeting Today, 5 CMs To Skip It

Last Updated:

Isha Bhandari
09:19 IST, May 27th 2023
21 Adheenams leave for Delhi from Chennai airport to partiipate in New Parliament building's inauguration

21 Adheenams leave for Delhi from Chennai airport to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building.

With the Sengol to be installed in the new Parliament building on May 28 during its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 20 ‘aadeenams’ from Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvavaduthurai, Perur and Madurai have been invited for the event. 

pointer
09:14 IST, May 27th 2023
Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa to take oath as Karnataka Minister, says I am very happy

Bengaluru: Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa to take oath as Karnataka Minister. "I am very happy that the people of Karnataka have given a clear verdict in favour of Congress. We are going to deliver what he had promised," said Madhu Bangarappa

pointer
08:51 IST, May 27th 2023
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council notified to introduce Bodo as a medium of instruction for Higher Seondary Arts courses

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has been notified to introduce Bodo as a medium of instruction for Higher Secondary Arts courses from 2023-24. In a notification, AHSEC said that Institutions willing to offer a Bodo medium of instruction to students are required to intimate AHSEC immediately.

pointer
08:16 IST, May 27th 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

 

pointer
07:59 IST, May 27th 2023
Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and others pay floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and others pay floral tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi.

pointer
07:12 IST, May 27th 2023
Five Chief Ministers to skip Niti Aayog meeting today

At least five chief ministers have decided to skip the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog to be held in Delhi today. According to reports, the CMs of the different states who will skip the meeting include Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann (both Aam Aadmi Party), Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal (Trinamool Congress), Nitish Kumar of Bihar (Janata Dal United), K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), and MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam).

pointer
07:12 IST, May 27th 2023
Theme of Niti Ayog meeting

The council, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chairman of the Niti Aayog, includes all state chief ministers and lieutenant governors (LGs) of Union territories. It is expected to discuss the road map for a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) around eight key themes -- MSMEs, infrastructure and investment, minimising compliances, women empowerment, health and nutrition, skill development, and social infrastructure, per the government officials.

pointer
07:12 IST, May 27th 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Niti Aayog’s 8th governing council meeting on Saturday. 

