India News LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Chair 8th Niti Aayog Meeting Today, 5 CMs To Skip It

Quick links:
PM Modi will chair the Niti Aayog’s 8th governing council meeting today.
21 Adheenams leave for Delhi from Chennai airport to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building.
With the Sengol to be installed in the new Parliament building on May 28 during its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 20 ‘aadeenams’ from Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvavaduthurai, Perur and Madurai have been invited for the event.
#WATCH | 21 Adheenams leave for Delhi from Chennai airport to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building. pic.twitter.com/cUKRSG9ktG— ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023
Bengaluru: Congress leader Madhu Bangarappa to take oath as Karnataka Minister. "I am very happy that the people of Karnataka have given a clear verdict in favour of Congress. We are going to deliver what he had promised," said Madhu Bangarappa
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has been notified to introduce Bodo as a medium of instruction for Higher Secondary Arts courses from 2023-24. In a notification, AHSEC said that Institutions willing to offer a Bodo medium of instruction to students are required to intimate AHSEC immediately.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal and others pay floral tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary, at his memorial Shanti Van in Delhi.
At least five chief ministers have decided to skip the eighth Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog to be held in Delhi today. According to reports, the CMs of the different states who will skip the meeting include Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab’s Bhagwant Mann (both Aam Aadmi Party), Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal (Trinamool Congress), Nitish Kumar of Bihar (Janata Dal United), K Chandrashekar Rao of Telangana (Bharat Rashtra Samithi), and MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam).
The council, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chairman of the Niti Aayog, includes all state chief ministers and lieutenant governors (LGs) of Union territories. It is expected to discuss the road map for a “Viksit Bharat” (developed India) around eight key themes -- MSMEs, infrastructure and investment, minimising compliances, women empowerment, health and nutrition, skill development, and social infrastructure, per the government officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the Niti Aayog’s 8th governing council meeting on Saturday.