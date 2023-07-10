India News: Delhi Reels Under Heavy Rains As Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark

Evacuation of people living in low-lying areas of Yamuna floodplains began Monday evening with the river crossing the danger mark due to the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana amid heavy rains in the northern belt of the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the waterlogging situation and rising level of the Yamuna and asserted that there was no threat of flood as of now.

