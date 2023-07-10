India News: Delhi Reels Under Heavy Rains As Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark

Quick links:
Evacuation of people living in low-lying areas of Yamuna floodplains began Monday evening with the river crossing the danger mark due to the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana amid heavy rains in the northern belt of the country.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the waterlogging situation and rising level of the Yamuna and asserted that there was no threat of flood as of now.
Hyderabad Customs seized 1.93 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.17 crores from two passengers who arrived from Dubai and Jeddah at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. 62,400 cigarette sticks were also seized from two passengers who arrived from Bangkok and Dubai, according to Customs Department.
National Investigation Agency today arrested one more person in the June 2022 West Bengal case related to the seizure of a huge cache of electric detonators, Nonels (non-electric detonators) and explosives. This takes the total number of arrests in the case to seven.
Manoj Ghosh, a resident of district Birbhum district in West Bengal, was arrested from Bahadurpur on the basis of disclosures by three previously arrested accused, Rintu Sk, Merajuddin Ali Khan alias Meraj Khan alias Meraz Khan, and Mir Md Nuruzzaman alias Romeo alias Mir alias Jamai alias Prince.
Water level in Yamuna river breaches danger mark at Old Railway Bridge. The water of the river is flowing at 207.49 meters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Lakshya Sen on reaching the final of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament, calling his success a testament to his tenacity and determination.
"Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the Canada Open 2023! His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours," Modi tweeted.
Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the Canada Open 2023!
His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours. pic.twitter.com/DqCDmNSbhk
All MCD schools, MCD-aided and Recognised schools will remain closed for students on July 11 in Delhi, in view of heavy rainfall.
Net direct tax collection grows 16 per cent to Rs 4.75 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the Income Tax department said in a statement.
"The darkest hour is just before dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. The only message I could get today is -if winter comes can spring be far behind? Good will happen in the days to come," said West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The counting of votes for the West Bengal Panchayat polls will start at 8 am tomorrow. All counting centres will have a deployment of Central forces and CCTV cameras installed.
"Around 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route have been cancelled following inclement weather in North India...It is not possible to give an estimate of monetary loss right now," said Shobhan Chaudhari, General Manager, Northern Railway.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is presently meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is likely to submit a report on incidents of violence during the Panchayat elections.
Republic TV has accessed the affidavit filed by the Centre in Supreme Court on Article 370. The hearing will take place on Tuesday.
In the 20-page affidavit, the government has set the record straight. It has listed its zero tolerance to terrorism policy and measures taken for the people of the union territory.
The NIA court in Delhi has convicted four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives -Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-Ur-Rehman-under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India by conducting terrorist attacks across the country.
PM Narendra Modi speaks with the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand about the situation related to rainfall in their states. The PM assured all help and support to the affected states from the government, sources said.
West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah shortly and brief him on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections in the state.
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu heads a review meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, (SDMA). 17 people have died in the state till now. The initial estimate of loss ranges between Rs 3000 crore to Rs 4000 crore, CM said.
"Efforts are underway to evacuate around 300 stranded tourists and residents in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts by using helicopters once the weather permits," CM Sukhu said.
The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra has been directed to halt for the rest of the season due to six deaths reported during the pilgrimage.
The Himachal Pradesh government has released three numbers - 1100, 1070 and 1077 -- to help people in distress amid floods.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a committee to probe the West Bengal Panchayat elections violence. The committee will be led by former Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad.
Delhi government is on high alert. As soon as the Yamuna River crosses 206 meters of water level, we will begin evacuations along the bank of the river, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.
IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rain in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Paru Garhwal, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nahar and Haridwar districts for July 11 and 12.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Jag Mohan Garg, CMD of Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd in an on-going investigation of a case related to fraud of Rs 289.15 crore (approx) to a consortium of banks comprising Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank.
Supertech chairman RK Arora sent to judicial custody till July 24 in connection with a money laundering case. He was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 27.
BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur visits Mandi to review the situation as the district is ravaged by flash floods and landslides following incessant rainfall in the state.
PK Ashok Babu (IFS: 2007), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Cape Town has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
Even after the voting has ended for West Bengal Panchayat elections, the violence continued in Islampur, North Dinajpur. According to sources, five people were injured in the clashes between workers of TMC and independent candidate.
#BREAKING | Five injured in clashes in North Dinajpur on West Bengal Panchayat elections counting eve
Tune in- https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq pic.twitter.com/SdExi7T5Rm
Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on a plea of Delhi government challenging the constitutional validity of Ordinance issued by the Centre relating to control over bureaucrats
The Indian Coast Guard on Monday recovered the body of a 27-year-old woman who drowned in the sea in the western suburb of Bandra here, a civic official said.
A search and rescue operation was undertaken for Jyoti Sonar after she drowned in the sea at Bandra fort on Sunday afternoon, the official said.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed the flood situation and its impact on National Highways in several states, including J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and others.
In this special meeting attended by the Secretary Road Transport and… pic.twitter.com/I6IlifkjWF
#WATCH | Karnal, Haryana: Water of Yamuna River entered several villages of Indri. Roads closed, SDRF team on the spot and rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/lF7ssL1olJ— ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023