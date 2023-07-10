Last Updated:

India News: Delhi Reels Under Heavy Rains As Yamuna Breaches Danger Mark

Re-polling commenced in 697 booths across five districts of West Bengal due to the violence that occurred during the panchayat polls on July 8. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in multiple districts of Himachal Pradesh. As weather conditions improve, the Amarnath yatra has resumed from the Baltal base camp. For further updates, read here:

22:31 IST, July 10th 2023
Delhi reels under heavy rains as Yamuna breaches danger mark; Kejriwal says no flood threat

Evacuation of people living in low-lying areas of Yamuna floodplains began Monday evening with the river crossing the danger mark due to the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana amid heavy rains in the northern belt of the country.     

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the waterlogging situation and rising level of the Yamuna and asserted that there was no threat of flood as of now.  
 

22:29 IST, July 10th 2023
Hyderabad Customs seize 1.93 kg of gold from 2 incoming passengers from Dubai

Hyderabad Customs seized 1.93 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.17 crores from two passengers who arrived from Dubai and Jeddah at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. 62,400 cigarette sticks were also seized from two passengers who arrived from Bangkok and Dubai, according to Customs Department.

21:23 IST, July 10th 2023
NIA arrests TMC Panchayat candidate in detonators seizure case

National Investigation Agency today arrested one more person in the June 2022 West Bengal case related to the seizure of a huge cache of electric detonators, Nonels (non-electric detonators) and explosives. This takes the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

Manoj Ghosh, a resident of district Birbhum district in West Bengal, was arrested from Bahadurpur on the basis of disclosures by three previously arrested accused, Rintu Sk, Merajuddin Ali Khan alias Meraj Khan alias Meraz Khan, and Mir Md Nuruzzaman alias Romeo alias Mir alias Jamai alias Prince.

20:39 IST, July 10th 2023
Water level in Yamuna river breaches danger mark at Old Railway Bridge

Water level in Yamuna river breaches danger mark at Old Railway Bridge. The water of the river is flowing at 207.49 meters.

20:28 IST, July 10th 2023
Lakshya Sen's triumph testament to his tenacity, determination: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Lakshya Sen on reaching the final of the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament, calling his success a testament to his tenacity and determination.

"Congratulations to the talented @lakshya_sen on his outstanding victory at the Canada Open 2023! His triumph is a testament to his tenacity and determination. It also fills our nation with immense pride. My best wishes to him for his upcoming endeavours," Modi tweeted.  

20:02 IST, July 10th 2023
Delhi schools to remain shut on Tuesday amid heavy rains

All MCD schools, MCD-aided and Recognised schools will remain closed for students on July 11 in Delhi, in view of heavy rainfall.

19:18 IST, July 10th 2023
Net direct tax collection grows 16% to Rs 4.75 lakh crore: IT department

Net direct tax collection grows 16 per cent to Rs 4.75 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the Income Tax department said in a statement.

19:14 IST, July 10th 2023
Good will happen in days to come, says Bengal Guv after meeting Amit Shah

"The darkest hour is just before dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. The only message I could get today is -if winter comes can spring be far behind? Good will happen in the days to come," said West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

19:14 IST, July 10th 2023
West Bengal Panchayat polls: Counting of votes to start at 8 am

The counting of votes for the West Bengal Panchayat polls will start at 8 am tomorrow. All counting centres will have a deployment of Central forces and CCTV cameras installed.

18:49 IST, July 10th 2023
Around 24 trains running on Delhi-Ambala route cancelled due to rains: Northern Railway

"Around 24 trains running on the Delhi-Ambala route have been cancelled following inclement weather in North India...It is not possible to give an estimate of monetary loss right now," said Shobhan Chaudhari, General Manager, Northern Railway.

18:36 IST, July 10th 2023
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose meets Amit Shah over Panchayat Poll violence

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is presently meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is likely to submit a report on incidents of violence during the Panchayat elections.

18:33 IST, July 10th 2023
Republic accesses affidavit filed by the Centre in Supreme Court on Article 370

Republic TV has accessed the affidavit filed by the Centre in Supreme Court on Article 370. The hearing will take place on Tuesday.

In the 20-page affidavit, the government has set the record straight. It has listed its zero tolerance to terrorism policy and measures taken for the people of the union territory.

 

18:22 IST, July 10th 2023
NIA court convicts 4 Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives

The NIA court in Delhi has convicted four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives -Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-Ur-Rehman-under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India by conducting terrorist attacks across the country.

18:22 IST, July 10th 2023
PM Modi speaks to CMs Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand amid torrential rain

PM Narendra Modi speaks with the chief ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand about the situation related to rainfall in their states. The PM assured all help and support to the affected states from the government, sources said.

18:13 IST, July 10th 2023
Bengal Guv to meet Amit Shah over panchayat poll violence

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah shortly and brief him on the violence that took place during the panchayat elections in the state.

18:09 IST, July 10th 2023
Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu heads review meeting of SDMA as rains claim 17 lives

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu heads a review meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, (SDMA). 17 people have died in the state till now. The initial estimate of loss ranges between Rs 3000 crore to Rs 4000 crore, CM said.

"Efforts are underway to evacuate around 300 stranded tourists and residents in Lahaul-Spiti and Kullu districts by using helicopters once the weather permits," CM Sukhu said.

The Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra has been directed to halt for the rest of the season due to six deaths reported during the pilgrimage.

17:16 IST, July 10th 2023
Himachal Pradesh CM announces emergency helpline numbers as rain fury continues

The Himachal Pradesh government has released three numbers - 1100, 1070 and 1077 -- to help people in distress amid floods.

17:16 IST, July 10th 2023
Punjab government issues helpline numbers amid incessant rains

Punjab flood helpline numbers

  • Amritsar - 01832229125
  • Bathinda - 01642862100-01
  • Fatehgarh Sahib -01763232838
  • Fazilka - 01638262153
  • Hoshiarpur - 01882220412
  • Kapurthala - 018222365442
  • Malerkotla -01675253772
  • Moga - 01636235206
  • Pathankot - 01862346944
  • Ruphagar - 01881221157
  • Sangrur - 01672234196
  • Tar Taran - 01852224107
  • SBS Nagar - 01823505824
  • Patiala - 01752350550
  • Sas Nagar - 01722219506.
  • Sri Muktsar Sahib - 01633260341
  • Mansa - 01652229082
  • Ludhiana - 01612433100
  • Jalandhar - 01812224417
  • Gurdaspur - 01874266376
  • Ferozepur - 01632244017
  • Faridkot - 01639250338
  • Barnala - 01679233031
  • State Control Room, Chandigarh - 01722741803
16:54 IST, July 10th 2023
BJP forms panel to probe West Bengal violence

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a committee to probe the West Bengal Panchayat elections violence. The committee will be led by former Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad. 

 

16:48 IST, July 10th 2023
Delhi government is on high alert: Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on incessant rains

Delhi government is on high alert. As soon as the Yamuna River crosses 206 meters of water level, we will begin evacuations along the bank of the river, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

16:22 IST, July 10th 2023
IMD issues orange alert for 10 Uttarakhand districts

IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rain in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Tehri Garhwal, Dehradun, Paru Garhwal, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nahar and Haridwar districts for July 11 and 12.

16:19 IST, July 10th 2023
CBI arrests Tirupati Infraprojects CMD Jag Mohan Garg in a fraud case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Jag Mohan Garg, CMD of Tirupati Infraprojects Pvt. Ltd in an on-going investigation of a case related to fraud of Rs 289.15 crore (approx) to a consortium of banks comprising Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and UCO Bank.

16:14 IST, July 10th 2023
Supertech chairman RK Arora sent to judicial custody till July 24 in money laundering case

Supertech chairman RK Arora sent to judicial custody till July 24 in connection with a money laundering case. He was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 27. 

16:09 IST, July 10th 2023
Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur visits Mandi to review flood situation

BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur visits Mandi to review the situation as the district is ravaged by flash floods and landslides following incessant rainfall in the state.

 

15:55 IST, July 10th 2023
PK Ashok Babu appointed as next Ambassador of India to Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

PK Ashok Babu (IFS: 2007), presently Consul General, Consulate General of India, Cape Town has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

15:52 IST, July 10th 2023
5 injured in clashes in North Dinajpur on Panchayat election results eve

Even after the voting has ended for West Bengal Panchayat elections, the violence continued in Islampur, North Dinajpur. According to sources, five people were injured in the clashes between workers of TMC and independent candidate. 

15:30 IST, July 10th 2023
Delhi Ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on a plea of Delhi government challenging the constitutional validity of Ordinance issued by the Centre relating to control over bureaucrats

15:15 IST, July 10th 2023
Mumbai: Coast Guard recovers body of woman who drowned in sea at Bandra

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday recovered the body of a 27-year-old woman who drowned in the sea in the western suburb of Bandra here, a civic official said.

A search and rescue operation was undertaken for Jyoti Sonar after she drowned in the sea at Bandra fort on Sunday afternoon, the official said.
 

15:08 IST, July 10th 2023
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviews flood situation, iimpact on National Highways in several states
15:05 IST, July 10th 2023
Water of Yamuna River enters several villages of Indri, SDRF team on spot, rescue operation underway
