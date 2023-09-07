Quick links:
Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam compared DMK Dengue, Malaria and Kusht Rog (leprosy) after leaders of DMK equated the Sanatan Dharma with diseases.
D-डेंगू M-मलेरिया K-कुष्ठ रोग= DMK— Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) September 7, 2023
Earlier today, Krishnam said that DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja will sink the I.N.D.I.A bloc if they keeping making anti-Hindu statements. Tap here to read more.
Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit.
#WATCH | Managing Director of IMF (International Monetary Fund), Kristalina Georgieva arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/vjCVwkrgS6— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit. She was received by Union Minister Anupriya Patel.
#WATCH | President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit.— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
Union Minister Anupriya Patel receives her. pic.twitter.com/2q6DC5sjbu
"The hallmark of a true democracy is the ability of its citizens to disagree and engage in continued discussion. History has repeatedly taught us that asking the right questions has led to important answers and contributed to our development as a better society," Kamal Hassan tweeted.
"Udayanidhi Stalin is entitled to his views on Sanatana. If you disagree with his viewpoint, it is important to engage in a discussion based on the merits of Sanatana instead of resorting to threats of violence or legal intimidation tactics, or distorting his words to evoke emotional responses for narrow political gains," his post further read. '
The hallmark of a true democracy is the ability of its citizens to disagree and engage in continued discussion. History has repeatedly taught us that asking the right questions has led to important answers and contributed to our development as a better society.@Udhaystalin is…— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 7, 2023
"Tamil Nadu has always been a safe space for healthy debates, and it will continue to remain so. It is crucial to critically evaluate our traditions, ensuring inclusivity, equality, and progress. Let's embrace constructive discussions to foster a harmonious and inclusive society,' he futher said.
"The BJP has gone berserk as they are fabricating any issue. We all have one almighty," said RJD chief Lalu Yadav on the controversial remarks made by DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin and A Raja on the Sanatan Dharma.
VIDEO | "BJP has gone berserk as they are fabricating any issue. We all have one almighty," says RJD chief @laluprasadrjd on the controversy over 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks by DMK leaders. pic.twitter.com/xlS9c0YoZQ— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2023
"Attempts are being made to point fingers at the Sanatan culture. Attempts are being made to insult our heritage. They should be ashamed," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "Attempts are being made to point fingers at the Sanatan culture. Attempts are being made to insult our heritage. But they forgot 'Jo Sanatan nahi mita tha Ravan ke ahankaar se, Jo Sanatan nahi diga tha Kans ke ahankaar se, Jo… pic.twitter.com/TiJKtmYCc2— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
PM Narendra Modi chaired a key meeting with the ministers ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10. PM Modi was briefed about the security arrangements and the preparations that have been made ahead of the event. The meeting took place shortly after PM Modi landed in the national capital from Indonesia.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar participated in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Ramanagara district. This yatra is being organized to commemorate the completion of one year of the yatra taken out by party MP Rahul Gandhi.
#WATCH | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Ramanagara district— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
This yatra is being organized to commemorate the completion of one year of the yatra taken out by party MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Z3CIZGgibs
PM Modi has arrived in Delhi after concluding his Indonesia visit for the 20th ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta.
VIDEO | PM Modi arrives in Delhi after concluding his Indonesia visit.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2023
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/Ewq7CRevsH
"I must thank the Govt of India, particularly PM Modi, for having invited Mauritius as a Guest Country to attend this G20 Summit. Mauritius is very honoured to be participating. We have contributed throughout the year and we are going to contribute to this Summit," Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth told ANI.
"This is being held at a very critical juncture because we have been facing the COVID-19 pandemic...On top of that, it is being compounded now with this conflict in Ukraine. We also see the effects of climate change," he further said.
#WATCH | Delhi | Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth says, "...I must thank the Govt of India, particularly PM Modi, for having invited Mauritius as a Guest Country to attend this G20 Summit. Mauritius is very honoured to be participating. We have contributed throughout the year and we… pic.twitter.com/UyVe3esoDG— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
Petition has been filed before Supreme Court by Advocate Vineet Jindal through Advocate Rajkishor Chaudhary seeking FIR against Udhaynidhi Stalin and A Raja for alleged hate speeches against Sanatan Dharma.
Contempt proceedings have also been sought against CP, Delhi Police, DCP, North West & Commissioner of Police, Chennai for not lodging FIR and taking action as per SC orders against the two for their alleged hate speech.
"I am delighted to announce that the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution and unanimously agreed on 'Bangla Dibas.' Henceforth, Poila Boishakh, the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year, will be our Foundation Day, symbolising our rich heritage and vibrant culture," CM Mamata Banerjee announced.
"Simultaneously, 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jal,' penned by Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore, will become our new State Anthem. This is a day of great pride for us all. Let's celebrate our progress and togetherness!"
I am delighted to announce that the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution and unanimously agreed on 'Bangla Dibas.'— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 7, 2023
Henceforth, Poila Boishakh, the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year, will be our Foundation Day, symbolising our rich heritage and vibrant…
"Those who made such comments about 'Sanatan Dharma', about India's culture and civilisation should be ashamed," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. "The country and all Indians are disgusted by these kinds of statements and I think that they will have to answer before the people," he further said.
A complaint has been filed against DMK leader A Raja who compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like HIV and leprosy. The DMK Lok Sabha MP said that Udhayanidhi had only compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, rather Sanatan Dharma should be compared to HIV and social stigmas. Tap here to read more.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, released the ASEAN-India joint statement on maritime cooperation and pledged their committment to promote an Indo-Pacific region that embraces centrality, openness, transparency, inclusivity and good governance. The statement also underscored the committment to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and to enhance connectivity between ASEAN and India, promote cooperation in Blue Economy, reduce marine debris and ensuring food security in the region among other areas.
ASEAN-India Joint Statement on Maritime Cooperation— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
Deepen ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with concrete actions through practical implementation of the Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-India Partnership for Peace, Progress and Shared Prosperity 2021-2025… pic.twitter.com/6muUCgryoJ
#WATCH | Delhi: IMD Scientist Soma Sen says "IMD is functioning round the clock to provide detailed weather forecasts for Delhi till 10th September. A separate webpage has also been created for the same. In this webpage, we have introduced a detailed forecast for 9 locations… pic.twitter.com/mnu1K7MnKo— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Dharma remark, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "It has been five days since the Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement...Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are silent...When will they speak?..."
#WATCH | Visuals of Dahi Handi celebrations from Mumbai, on the occasion of #Janamashtami2023 pic.twitter.com/2gfxnIG8pv— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
#WATCH | Sculptures placed at the Bhairon Road near the Bharat Mandapam, depicting glimpses of Indian music. pic.twitter.com/zh2XpB57WU— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "Prior to the election, I had said that I would give the people of the state 5kgs over and above what you're getting, as the previous govt had reduced free rice to just 5kgs. We wrote to the Food Corporation of India to purchase rice from them.… pic.twitter.com/cUiP7ivSh9— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi: On 'Sanatana Dharma' row, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad says "...The Indian Constitution have the images of Lord Ram, Krishna, Arjuna, Nataraja and Hanuman on it and the signatures of Dr Rajendra Prasad, Jawaharlal Nehru, BR Ambedkar and others are also present… pic.twitter.com/pKkALFLyVh— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
Aditya-L1 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) September 7, 2023
👀Onlooker!
Aditya-L1,
destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point,
takes a selfie and
images of the Earth and the Moon.#AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/54KxrfYSwy
#WATCH | Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "...I have heard that statement...Udayanidhi Stalin is a minister & no one will support his statement and one should refrain from making such statements...This could be DMK's view or his personal view. Around 90 crore Hindus live in… pic.twitter.com/gOIHD7ReTk— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
"Let us resolve to work for the victory of the ideologies of Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar and Perasiriyar. Let Social Justice flourish forever," tweeted Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin.— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
"I will face the cases filed against me legally with the guidance of the party president… pic.twitter.com/sFTZZ488FG
#WATCH | Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit that will be held here on September 9-10. pic.twitter.com/y0xbUdhupN— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
#WATCH | On complaint against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly spreading misinformation on Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatana Dharma' remark, Organiser DMK Legal Wing, Advocate KAV Dhinakaran says, "I had given a complaint against BJP IT Cell chief Amit… pic.twitter.com/pJ9AkdJWCI— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
#WATCH | UP: Shri Krishna Janambhumi in Mathura decorated on the occasion of #Janmashtami— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
(Source: Shri Krishna Janmasthan Trust) pic.twitter.com/5mpOCz3EOV
President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extend greetings to the nation on the occasion of #Janmashtami pic.twitter.com/4vYoxkbXf6— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
Ahead of G20 Leaders’ Summit, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visits Delhi Gate Ring Road and several other key-sites to monitor preparations for the high profile gathering to be held on September 8-10.
#WATCH | Ahead of the upcoming G20 Summit, Delhi LG VK Saxena takes stock of preparations & cleanliness of the city.— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
(Visuals from Raj Ghat area) pic.twitter.com/N5eNOblT26