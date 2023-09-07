Last Updated:

India News Live: Ursula Von Der Leyen Arrives In New Delhi For G20 Summit

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Delhi. Petition has been filed before Supreme Court seeking FIR against Udhaynidhi Stalin and A Raja A complaint has been filed against DMK leader A Raja for remarks against Sanatan Dharma. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, released the ASEAN-India joint statement on maritime cooperation in the Indo-pacific.

22:50 IST, September 7th 2023
Congress leader equates DMK with 'Dengue, Malaria and Kusht Rog'

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam compared DMK Dengue, Malaria and Kusht Rog (leprosy) after leaders of DMK equated the Sanatan Dharma with diseases. 

Earlier today, Krishnam said that DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja will sink the I.N.D.I.A bloc if they keeping making anti-Hindu statements. Tap here to read more. 

22:23 IST, September 7th 2023
IMF's managing director lands in New Delhi for the G20 Summit

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva has arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit.

 

 

22:11 IST, September 7th 2023
Ursula Von der Leyen arrives in New Delhi for G20 Summit

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Delhi for the G20 Summit. She was received by Union Minister Anupriya Patel.

 

21:09 IST, September 7th 2023
Kamal Haasan says Udayanidhi entitled to his views amid Sanatan Dharma controversy

"The hallmark of a true democracy is the ability of its citizens to disagree and engage in continued discussion. History has repeatedly taught us that asking the right questions has led to important answers and contributed to our development as a better society," Kamal Hassan tweeted. 

"Udayanidhi Stalin is entitled to his views on Sanatana. If you disagree with his viewpoint, it is important to engage in a discussion based on the merits of Sanatana instead of resorting to threats of violence or legal intimidation tactics, or distorting his words to evoke emotional responses for narrow political gains," his post further read. '

"Tamil Nadu has always been a safe space for healthy debates, and it will continue to remain so. It is crucial to critically evaluate our traditions, ensuring inclusivity, equality, and progress. Let's embrace constructive discussions to foster a harmonious and inclusive society,' he futher said. 

 

21:09 IST, September 7th 2023
BJP has gone berserk: Lalu Yadav on the Sanatan controversy

"The BJP has gone berserk as they are fabricating any issue. We all have one almighty," said RJD chief Lalu Yadav on the controversial remarks made by DMK leader Udayanidhi Stalin and A Raja on the Sanatan Dharma.

 

20:10 IST, September 7th 2023
'They should be ashamed': CM Yogi reacts to 'insults' to Sanatan Dharma

"Attempts are being made to point fingers at the Sanatan culture. Attempts are being made to insult our heritage. They should be ashamed," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said. 

 

19:19 IST, September 7th 2023
PM Modi chairs key meeting shortly after landing in Delhi

PM Narendra Modi chaired a key meeting with the ministers ahead of the G20 Summit on September 9-10. PM Modi was briefed about the security arrangements and the preparations that have been made ahead of the event. The meeting took place shortly after PM Modi landed in the national capital from Indonesia. 

19:19 IST, September 7th 2023
Karnataka CM and his deputy participate in event to celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar participated in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Ramanagara district. This yatra is being organized to commemorate the completion of one year of the yatra taken out by party MP Rahul Gandhi.

 

18:51 IST, September 7th 2023
PM Modi lands in New Delhi after concluding his Indonesia visit

PM Modi has arrived in Delhi after concluding his Indonesia visit for the 20th ASEAN-India summit in Jakarta.

 

18:03 IST, September 7th 2023
Honoured to be participating in G20: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth

"I must thank the Govt of India, particularly PM Modi, for having invited Mauritius as a Guest Country to attend this G20 Summit. Mauritius is very honoured to be participating. We have contributed throughout the year and we are going to contribute to this Summit," Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth told ANI. 

"This is being held at a very critical juncture because we have been facing the COVID-19 pandemic...On top of that, it is being compounded now with this conflict in Ukraine. We also see the effects of climate change," he further said. 

 

17:38 IST, September 7th 2023
Petition filed in SC seeking FIR against Udayanidhi Stalin & A Raja for remarks against Sanatan Dharma

Petition has been filed before Supreme Court by Advocate Vineet Jindal through Advocate Rajkishor Chaudhary seeking FIR against Udhaynidhi Stalin and A Raja for alleged hate speeches against Sanatan Dharma. 

Contempt proceedings have also been sought against CP, Delhi Police, DCP, North West & Commissioner of Police, Chennai for not lodging FIR and taking action as per SC orders against the two for their alleged hate speech. 

17:14 IST, September 7th 2023
Bengali new year to be celebrated as West Bengal's foundation day, Mamata Banerjee announces

"I am delighted to announce that the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution and unanimously agreed on 'Bangla Dibas.' Henceforth, Poila Boishakh, the auspicious day of the Bengali New Year, will be our Foundation Day, symbolising our rich heritage and vibrant culture," CM Mamata Banerjee announced. 

"Simultaneously, 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jal,' penned by Kobiguru Rabindranath Tagore, will become our new State Anthem. This is a day of great pride for us all. Let's celebrate our progress and togetherness!"

 

16:30 IST, September 7th 2023
The country is disgusted: Hardeep Singh Puri over Sanatan Dharma row

"Those who made such comments about 'Sanatan Dharma', about India's culture and civilisation should be ashamed," Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. "The country and all Indians are disgusted by these kinds of statements and I think that they will have to answer before the people," he further said. 

16:09 IST, September 7th 2023
DMK leader A Raja booked for controversial statements against Sanatan Dharma

A complaint has been filed against DMK leader A Raja who compared the Sanatan Dharma with diseases like HIV and leprosy. The DMK Lok Sabha MP said that Udhayanidhi had only compared Sanatan Dharma to diseases like malaria and dengue, rather Sanatan Dharma should be compared to HIV and social stigmas. Tap here to read more. 

 

16:09 IST, September 7th 2023
ASEAN-India joint statement on maritime cooperation released

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Thursday, released the ASEAN-India joint statement on maritime cooperation and pledged their committment to promote an Indo-Pacific region that embraces centrality, openness, transparency, inclusivity and good governance. The statement also underscored the committment to ensure peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and to enhance connectivity between ASEAN and India, promote cooperation in Blue Economy, reduce marine debris and ensuring food security in the region among other areas. 

 

13:51 IST, September 7th 2023
Separate webpage created for G20: IMD Scientist Soma Sen
13:15 IST, September 7th 2023
Sanatan row: Why Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar silent? asks Giriraj Singh

On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Dharma remark, Union Minister Giriraj Singh says, "It has been five days since the Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement...Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav are silent...When will they speak?..."

12:54 IST, September 7th 2023
Janamashtami: Watch Dahi Handi celebrations of Mumbai
12:54 IST, September 7th 2023
G20: Sculptures placed at Bhairon Road near Bharat Mandapam
12:14 IST, September 7th 2023
Centre denied us to provide rice: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
12:02 IST, September 7th 2023
'Sanatana Dharma' has been given respect in the Constitution: BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad
11:50 IST, September 7th 2023
ISRO releases images of Earth and Moon shared by Aditya-L1
11:09 IST, September 7th 2023
One should refrain from making such statements: Sanjay Raut over Sanatan Dharma row
11:05 IST, September 7th 2023
'Let's resolve to work for victory of ideologies of Periyar, Anna, Kalaignar & Perasiriyar.' tweets TN Minister Udayanidhi Stalin
10:04 IST, September 7th 2023
Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth arrives in Delhi for G20 Summit
09:49 IST, September 7th 2023
Complaint lodged against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya for spreading misinformation on TN minister Udayanidhi Stalin
09:40 IST, September 7th 2023
Mathura : Shri Krishna Janambhumi decked up for Janmashtami
09:40 IST, September 7th 2023
President Murmu & PM Modi extend greetings on occasion of Janmashtami
08:46 IST, September 7th 2023
G20: Delhi L-G VK Saxena visits key-sites, takes stock of preparations

Ahead of G20 Leaders’ Summit, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visits Delhi Gate Ring Road and several other key-sites to monitor preparations for the high profile gathering to be held on September 8-10.

