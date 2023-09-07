"The hallmark of a true democracy is the ability of its citizens to disagree and engage in continued discussion. History has repeatedly taught us that asking the right questions has led to important answers and contributed to our development as a better society," Kamal Hassan tweeted.

"Udayanidhi Stalin is entitled to his views on Sanatana. If you disagree with his viewpoint, it is important to engage in a discussion based on the merits of Sanatana instead of resorting to threats of violence or legal intimidation tactics, or distorting his words to evoke emotional responses for narrow political gains," his post further read. '

"Tamil Nadu has always been a safe space for healthy debates, and it will continue to remain so. It is crucial to critically evaluate our traditions, ensuring inclusivity, equality, and progress. Let's embrace constructive discussions to foster a harmonious and inclusive society,' he futher said.