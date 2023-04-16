Last Updated:

Excise Policy LIVE: 'Answered All Questions', Says Kejriwal After 9-hour Long CBI Grilling

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI on Sunday for nearly nine hours in connection with the excise policy scam case, officials said. He waved to the waiting mediapersons as he left the building at around 8.30 pm after nearly nine hours of questioning.

Isha Bhandari
23:30 IST, April 16th 2023
Avalanche occurs in Kargil, five vehicles buried

An avalanche occurred near Shaitani Nallah, Zojila Pass in Ladakh's Kargil district earlier today. Five vehicles were buried; people escaped safely.

22:57 IST, April 16th 2023
Karnataka polls: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says we have to win 150 seats

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Bengaluru that they have to win with 150 seats because BJP is corrupt.

He said, "It doesn't work to win election in a close manner, we have to win election with 150 seats because BJP is corrupt, has a huge amount of money and will attempt to steal next govt of Karnataka"

21:30 IST, April 16th 2023
'Answered all questions', says Arvind Kejriwal after nine-hour long CBI questioning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to media after nine hours of CBI questioning in excise policy case and said entire alleged liquor scam is fake, AAP is 'kattar imaandaar party'.

He said, "CBI questioning conducted for 9.5 hours. Entire alleged liquor scam is fake, AAP is 'kattar imaandaar party'. They want to finish AAP but the country's people are with us."

20:39 IST, April 16th 2023
Arvind Kejriwal leaves CBI office after over 9-hour long questioning

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation after getting questioned in the excise policy case for nearly nine and half hours.

The AAP chief, who arrived at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at around 11 am in his official black SUV, was taken to the first-floor office of the Anti Corruption Branch where he was quizzed by the investigation team. He waved to the waiting mediapersons as he left the building at around 8.30 pm after nearly nine hours of questioning.

20:22 IST, April 16th 2023
Not scared of ED, CBI or police detention: AAP's Raghav Chadha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the party which was carved out of the anti-corruption movement has seen all kinds of struggle and is not scared of CBI, ED or police detention. "We want to give the BJP a message that our party was carved out of the anti-corruption movement and has seen all kinds of struggle. We aren't scared of CBI, ED or police detention. BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. We have not been told our crime or the IPC regulation that we have broken," he said while speaking to ANI.

 

20:12 IST, April 16th 2023
AAP claims Delhi police detained more than 1,350 leaders and volunteers

AAP has claimed that the Delhi Police detained more than 1,350 party leaders and volunteers who were protesting against the CBI questioning of CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.

 

19:16 IST, April 16th 2023
AAP leaders hold meet with Punjab Chief Minister in Delhi

AAP leaders held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Gopal Rai, Pankaj Gupta and many other senior leaders of AAP were present in the meeting.

19:02 IST, April 16th 2023
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai speaks on arrest of AAP leaders

Speaking to the media about the arrest of AAP leaders, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, "We discussed the matter of Arvind Kejriwal being quizzed as many leaders are getting detained."

19:02 IST, April 16th 2023
'BJP's aim is to stop the good work by Kejriwal', says AAP MP Sanjay SIngh

Launching a scathing attack at BJP, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the party wants to stop the good work by Arvind Kejriwal.

Singh said, "BJP's aim is to stop the good work of Kejriwal. We will not stop...we will fight till our last breath."

19:02 IST, April 16th 2023
'BJP suffering from Kejriwal phobia', AAP's Raghav Chaddha attacks

On Delhi Chief Minister's questioning by CBI, AAP MP Raghav Chaddha attacked BJP and said that the party is suffering from Kejriwal phobia.

He saif, "Arresting Arvind Kejriwal is like touching an open wire, they will get 240 Watt shock. Also God is with him." 

18:20 IST, April 16th 2023
Delhi: AAP protests in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Singhu Border

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Singhu border in Delhi.

18:15 IST, April 16th 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questioned at CBI headquarters; AAP leaders protest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI on Sunday in the excise policy case, amid protests by his Aam Aadmi Party which accused the agency of acting at the behest of the BJP.

17:49 IST, April 16th 2023
Detained AAP leaders protesting against CM's questioning brought to Najafgarh police station

AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj who were protesting outside the CBI office earlier on Sunday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by CBI were detained and brought to Najafgarh police station in Delhi.

 

17:40 IST, April 16th 2023
AAP holds protest in Amritsar, Punjab against CBI questioning of Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest in Amritsar, Punjab on Sunday against the CBI questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise case.

17:32 IST, April 16th 2023
Delhi Minister Gopal Rai holds emergency meeting over questioning of Delhi CM by CBI

 

AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai held emergency meeting in view of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by CBI. The weeting was conducted in the presence of AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta, Mayor of Delhi Shelly Oberoi & Deputy Mayor Aale Iqbal. 

16:46 IST, April 16th 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Goa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Goa and he was received by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other leaders.

 

15:30 IST, April 16th 2023
Aam Aadmi Party leaders detained by Delhi Police 

Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others detained by Delhi Police for protesting near CBI office in Delhi.

 

15:26 IST, April 16th 2023
'BJP didn't let Parliament function', Rahul Gandhi attacks

On the Adani issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that BJP govt didn’t let the parliament function.

He said, "I said in the parliament that Adani has a shell company. I questioned who owns the Rs 20,000 crore? First time in history the BJP govt didn’t let the parliament function. Usually, the opposition stops the parliament from functioning."

About his diqualification, Rahul stated that Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was scared to put the Adani issue in the parliament.

 

13:48 IST, April 16th 2023
Delhi Excise Policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's questioning underway at CBI HQs
13:42 IST, April 16th 2023
'Will continue to support Arvind Kejriwal': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Minister Atishi

"We will continue to support Arvind Kejriwal our entire lives. We are with him no matter what," says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

While Delhi Minister Atishi stated that, "We are not afraid of CBI, ED or from going to jail."

12:52 IST, April 16th 2023
Delhi liquor policy case: CBI's grilling of Kejriwal to revolve around these questions

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at its headquarters in the national capital today in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case. Though the AAP chief is being summoned as a witness and is not an accused in this case, the central agency is all set to grill him on the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy. READ FULLSTORY HERE. 

 

12:21 IST, April 16th 2023
AAP leaders, from Raghav Chaddha to Bhagwant Mann protest outside CBI headquarters

Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, from Raghav Chaddha to Bhagwant Mann, were seen protesting about 1km away from CBI headquarters on Sunday, April 16. 

Notably, Kejriwal is now being questioned by the CBI in a case involving Delhi's liquor regulations while inside the CBI headquarters. Furthermore, Delhi Police imposed a Section 144 (Curfew) surrounding the CBI headquarters; however, AAP leaders wait for their leader and would depart the area after the interrogation is over. 

 

11:23 IST, April 16th 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches CBI office for questioning in the liquor scam case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches the CBI office for questioning in the liquor scam case. The AAP national convenor will later be taken to the inquiry room. 

 

10:55 IST, April 16th 2023
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reaches Rajghat, pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party leaders visited Raj Ghat n Delhi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his CBI appearance.

10:49 IST, April 16th 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves for CBI office

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves for CBI office after he was summoned by the agency in connection with liquor scam case.

 

10:33 IST, April 16th 2023
Delhi CM briefs media ahead of CBI questioning says CBI, ED torturing people for evidence

Briefing the media ahead of the CBI's questioning in the allegeed liquor scam case, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that, "Some anti-national forces don’t want India to develop. I want to tell these forces that the country will continue to progress: Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by CBI in connection with the liquor scam case."

 

10:15 IST, April 16th 2023
Delhi: Police detained AAP workers protesting at Kashmiri Gate in support of CM Arvind Kejriwal
10:13 IST, April 16th 2023
Security heightened, barricades placed outside CBI headquarters ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's appearance

The police have made all the arrangements to deal with any kind of untoward incident during the questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy scam case. 

10:09 IST, April 16th 2023
AAP workers gathered at ITO in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal detained

Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, AAP workers gathered at ITO in support of the party supremo were detained by the Police officials. 

 

09:37 IST, April 16th 2023
SC to hear same-sex marriage case from April 18, a look at the five-judge-bench

The Supreme court notified a constitution bench consisting of five judges to hear the clutch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage from April 18. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha will hear the various petitions from April 18. Notably, the Centre has opposed such petitions stating the issue of same-sex marriage comes under the jurisdiction of the parliament. READ FULL STORY HERE.

 

