Excise Policy LIVE: 'Answered All Questions', Says Kejriwal After 9-hour Long CBI Grilling

Image: ANI
An avalanche occurred near Shaitani Nallah, Zojila Pass in Ladakh's Kargil district earlier today. Five vehicles were buried; people escaped safely.
An avalanche occurred near Shaitani Nallah, Zojila Pass in Ladakh's Kargil district earlier today. Five vehicles were buried; people escaped safely.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Bengaluru that they have to win with 150 seats because BJP is corrupt.
He said, "It doesn't work to win election in a close manner, we have to win election with 150 seats because BJP is corrupt, has a huge amount of money and will attempt to steal next govt of Karnataka"
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke to media after nine hours of CBI questioning in excise policy case and said entire alleged liquor scam is fake, AAP is 'kattar imaandaar party'.
He said, "CBI questioning conducted for 9.5 hours. Entire alleged liquor scam is fake, AAP is 'kattar imaandaar party'. They want to finish AAP but the country's people are with us."
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks after nine hours of CBI questioning in excise policy case: "CBI questioning conducted for 9.5 hours. Entire alleged liquor scam is fake, AAP is 'kattar imaandaar party'. They want to finish AAP but the country's people are with us."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal leaves headquarters of the Central Bureau of Investigation after getting questioned in the excise policy case for nearly nine and half hours.
The AAP chief, who arrived at the heavily fortified agency headquarters at around 11 am in his official black SUV, was taken to the first-floor office of the Anti Corruption Branch where he was quizzed by the investigation team. He waved to the waiting mediapersons as he left the building at around 8.30 pm after nearly nine hours of questioning.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leaves the CBI office after nine hours of questioning in the liquor policy case.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the party which was carved out of the anti-corruption movement has seen all kinds of struggle and is not scared of CBI, ED or police detention. "We want to give the BJP a message that our party was carved out of the anti-corruption movement and has seen all kinds of struggle. We aren't scared of CBI, ED or police detention. BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. We have not been told our crime or the IPC regulation that we have broken," he said while speaking to ANI.
"Our party was carved out of anti-corruption movement, not scared of CBI, ED or police detention": AAP's Raghav Chadha
AAP has claimed that the Delhi Police detained more than 1,350 party leaders and volunteers who were protesting against the CBI questioning of CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.
PM Modi's Delhi Police has detained 1350+ AAP leaders & volunteers.
AAP leaders held a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. Gopal Rai, Pankaj Gupta and many other senior leaders of AAP were present in the meeting.
Speaking to the media about the arrest of AAP leaders, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai said, "We discussed the matter of Arvind Kejriwal being quizzed as many leaders are getting detained."
Launching a scathing attack at BJP, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the party wants to stop the good work by Arvind Kejriwal.
Singh said, "BJP's aim is to stop the good work of Kejriwal. We will not stop...we will fight till our last breath."
On Delhi Chief Minister's questioning by CBI, AAP MP Raghav Chaddha attacked BJP and said that the party is suffering from Kejriwal phobia.
He saif, "Arresting Arvind Kejriwal is like touching an open wire, they will get 240 Watt shock. Also God is with him."
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Singhu border in Delhi.
Aam Aadmi Party held a protest in support of Delhi CM & AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at Singhu border in Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was questioned by the CBI on Sunday in the excise policy case, amid protests by his Aam Aadmi Party which accused the agency of acting at the behest of the BJP.
AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj who were protesting outside the CBI office earlier on Sunday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by CBI were detained and brought to Najafgarh police station in Delhi.
AAP leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Atishi, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj who were protesting outside the CBI office earlier today against CM Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by CBI were detained & brought to Najafgarh police station in Delhi.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest in Amritsar, Punjab on Sunday against the CBI questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise case.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest in Amritsar, Punjab earlier today against the CBI questioning of Delhi CM & AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise case.
AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai held emergency meeting in view of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by CBI. The weeting was conducted in the presence of AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta, Mayor of Delhi Shelly Oberoi & Deputy Mayor Aale Iqbal.
AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai holds emergency meeting in view of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's questioning by CBI.— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023
AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta, Mayor of Delhi Shelly Oberoi & Deputy Mayor Aale Iqbal are also present in the meeting.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Goa and he was received by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other leaders.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Goa. He was received by CM Pramod Sawant and other leaders.
Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others detained by Delhi Police for protesting near CBI office in Delhi.
#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party leaders including Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh and others detained by Delhi Police for protesting near CBI office in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is currently being questioned by CBI in connection with liquor scam case. pic.twitter.com/MPVRczIfa8
On the Adani issue, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that BJP govt didn’t let the parliament function.
He said, "I said in the parliament that Adani has a shell company. I questioned who owns the Rs 20,000 crore? First time in history the BJP govt didn’t let the parliament function. Usually, the opposition stops the parliament from functioning."
About his diqualification, Rahul stated that Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was scared to put the Adani issue in the parliament.
I wrote two letters to the Speaker that I want to respond to the allegations against me, but I was not given a chance. He laughed and said I can't do anything. He said to drink tea with him and he'll explain. I said you are the speaker of the parliament, whatever you want to do…
Delhi Excise Policy case: Arvind Kejriwal's questioning underway at CBI HQs.
"We will continue to support Arvind Kejriwal our entire lives. We are with him no matter what," says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
"We will continue to support Arvind Kejriwal our entire lives. We are with him no matter what," says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.
While Delhi Minister Atishi stated that, "We are not afraid of CBI, ED or from going to jail."
"We are not afraid of CBI, ED or from going to jail," says Delhi minister Atishi.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at its headquarters in the national capital today in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case. Though the AAP chief is being summoned as a witness and is not an accused in this case, the central agency is all set to grill him on the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy. READ FULLSTORY HERE.
Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders, from Raghav Chaddha to Bhagwant Mann, were seen protesting about 1km away from CBI headquarters on Sunday, April 16.
Notably, Kejriwal is now being questioned by the CBI in a case involving Delhi's liquor regulations while inside the CBI headquarters. Furthermore, Delhi Police imposed a Section 144 (Curfew) surrounding the CBI headquarters; however, AAP leaders wait for their leader and would depart the area after the interrogation is over.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reaches the CBI office for questioning in the liquor scam case. The AAP national convenor will later be taken to the inquiry room.
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal reaches the CBI office for questioning in the liquor scam case.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party leaders visited Raj Ghat n Delhi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his CBI appearance.
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat ahead of his appearance before CBI in connection with the liquor scam case.
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves for CBI office after he was summoned by the agency in connection with liquor scam case.
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal leaves for CBI office after he was summoned by the agency in connection with liquor scam case.
Briefing the media ahead of the CBI's questioning in the allegeed liquor scam case, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that, "Some anti-national forces don’t want India to develop. I want to tell these forces that the country will continue to progress: Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by CBI in connection with the liquor scam case."
Some anti-national forces don't want India to develop. I want to tell these forces that the country will continue to progress: Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by CBI in connection with the liquor scam case.
Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned by CBI in connection with the liquor scam case. pic.twitter.com/D49pFh5hld
Delhi: Police detained AAP workers protesting at Kashmiri Gate in support of CM Arvind Kejriwal who will appear before CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case today
The police have made all the arrangements to deal with any kind of untoward incident during the questioning of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy scam case.
Security heightened, barricades placed outside CBI headquarters ahead of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's appearance before the agency.
Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's appearance before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday, AAP workers gathered at ITO in support of the party supremo were detained by the Police officials.
The Supreme court notified a constitution bench consisting of five judges to hear the clutch of pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage from April 18. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha will hear the various petitions from April 18. Notably, the Centre has opposed such petitions stating the issue of same-sex marriage comes under the jurisdiction of the parliament. READ FULL STORY HERE.