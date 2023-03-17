India News LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet Odisha CM After Stating To Go Solo In 2024

A two-day national executive meeting of the Samajwadi Party is scheduled to take place in Kolkata on March 18 and 19 under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. A rally with the party workers will also take place on March 17.

Ahead of the meeting, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "All senior leaders will sit together and discuss how to defeat BJP. Congress also used ED-CBI when they were in power. Now BJP is using them." Yadva added, "Whoever joins their (BJP) party, no ED-CBI raid is conducted on them. We want the BJP to be defeated from both UP and South India."

"Whoever has disrespected the constitution, we will fight against them. We will save the constitution at every cost. I congratulate the people of Kolkata for defeating BJP and voting for Didi. Samajwadi Party will do everything to save the constitution. BJP is alleging Congress of defaming the nation, but Uttar Pradesh CM also disrespected the constitution," SP chief said in Kolkata.