India News LIVE: Mamata Banerjee Likely To Meet Odisha CM After Stating To Go Solo In 2024

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Heavy rain and hailstorm lashes Aravalli district of Gujarat on Friday resulting in heavy waterlogging on roads in several parts of the city.
#WATCH | Waterlogging in parts of city after heavy rain & hailstorm lashes Aravalli district of Gujarat pic.twitter.com/WvjnEp44Fq— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
The Oscars winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie RRR earns praise from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The Home Minister congratulated RRR fame actor Ram Charan and his team for the victory. Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi, met Shah in Delhi on Friday.
#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah met RRR fame actor Ram Charan and his father Chiranjeevi in Delhi. Home Minister congratulated them after 'Naatu Naatu' won Oscars pic.twitter.com/Tumzecmzev— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde has informed the state assembly in context to the state farmer's agitation. Shinde said, that a committee has been appointed for the demands of farmers, including the transfer of land to them. This committee will prepare its report in a month and submit it to government.
He added that the committee will include concerned ministers, MLA Vinod Nikole and former MLA JP Gavit.
A committee has been appointed for the demands of farmers, including the transfer of land to them. This committee will prepare its report in a month and submit it to govt. The committee will include concerned ministers and MLA Vinod Nikole & former MLA JP Gavit: Maharashtra CM in… https://t.co/NeIwCNVJOi pic.twitter.com/ZX0hH6WEVs— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, while addressing the 17 KP Hormis Commemorative Lecture in Kochi has said that despite the multi and overlapping global shocks to the global economy from COVID-19 Pandemic to the war in Ukraine, and the synchronized monetary policy tightening by the central banks across the world, the Indian economy remains resilient and is expected to be the fastest-growing economy in the world.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announces the formation of 19 new districts in the state, taking the total number of districts in the state to 50 districts.
#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces the formation of new districts in the state; says, "...With the formation of 19 new districts, the state now has a total of 50 districts." pic.twitter.com/Fq7XQWdLYO— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has intervened into the allegations of registration of false and fabricated cases against opposition leaders. The MHA has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary, requesting them to appropriately look into the matter raised by West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, alleging that false and fabricated cases are being registered against opposition leaders and party workers by the West Bengal government.
MHA writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary, requesting them to appropriately look into the matter raised by WB LoP Suvendu Adhikari, "alleging registration of false & fabricated cases against opposition leaders & party workers by the West Bengal Government." pic.twitter.com/HTJOYpNoJC— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
Congress has reportedly finalised its candidates on more than 100 seats for the Karnataka assembly polls and if sources are to be believed the party has decided to not repeat all the sitting MLAs. According to a source, the first list has been finalised and will be out in a few days. It has been decided by the party that all the sitting MLAs will not be repeated and few of them will be dropped in the Karnataka Assembly Polls.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed two chargesheets on Friday against a total of 68 Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders, cadres and members in two separate cases in Kochi (Kerala) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu).
The chargesheets filed in two separate criminal conspiracies by PFI to create a wedge between people of different communities through radicalisation of impressionable Muslim youth, providing them with training in handling of weapons, and raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence with the ultimate objective of establishing an Islamic Rule in India by 2047, stated NIA.
The agency said that with the latest filing of chargesheet, the total number of chargesheets filed by NIA against PFI cadres this month has gone up to four. The first such chargesheet was filed in Jaipur on March 13.
Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee in Kolkata on Friday evening ahead of two days SP workers meeting in the city, which will take place on March 18 and 19.
Along with Akhilesh Yadav, his uncle and SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, SP National Vice-President Kiranmoy Nanda, and other party leaders also visited Mamta Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata.
President Droupadi Murmu called up President Ram Chandra Paudel and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President of Nepal on Friday evening. President Murmu is presently on a tour of Kerala.
President Droupadi Murmu spoke with the President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel over telephone today evening. The President, who is presently on tour in Kerala, called up President Paudel and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President of Nepal.— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
(File photos) pic.twitter.com/kViDG6H8C2
Bharatiya Janata party MLA in Karnataka, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has stated that if his party returns to power in the state, they will close Madrasas in Karnataka, just like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
If BJP comes back to power in the state, we will close Madrasas in Karnataka, just like Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in Belagavi pic.twitter.com/yPhdLioORB— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.
Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangaswamy announced in the assembly that all women in Puducherry will be allowed to travel in government buses for free. Apart from this, government has also decided to increase financial support for widows to Rs 3000.
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) workers staging protest in Chennai against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over him sending back the bill to prohibit online gambling and online games in the state Tamil Nadu.
Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) workers protest against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi over him sending back the bill to prohibit online gambling and online games in the State pic.twitter.com/aDI00A1k5d— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
Mamta Banerjee will visit Odisha on March 21st, where she is likely to meet CM Naveen Patnaik. The latest political development has come up after the West Bengal Chief Minister had made an announcement a few weeks back that her party will contest the 2024 Loksabha elections solo and that the party will not align with any other regional parties.
Meanwhile, she is likely to meet Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata on Friday, who is there for a two day national party meeting slated to be held on March 18 and 19.
#BREAKING | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to visit Odisha in March; likely to meet Naveen Patnaik.#WestBengal #MamataBanerjee #Odisha #NaveenPatnaik https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/gKe7PVWTKi— Republic (@republic) March 17, 2023
A two-day national executive meeting of the Samajwadi Party is scheduled to take place in Kolkata on March 18 and 19 under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. A rally with the party workers will also take place on March 17.
Ahead of the meeting, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "All senior leaders will sit together and discuss how to defeat BJP. Congress also used ED-CBI when they were in power. Now BJP is using them." Yadva added, "Whoever joins their (BJP) party, no ED-CBI raid is conducted on them. We want the BJP to be defeated from both UP and South India."
"Whoever has disrespected the constitution, we will fight against them. We will save the constitution at every cost. I congratulate the people of Kolkata for defeating BJP and voting for Didi. Samajwadi Party will do everything to save the constitution. BJP is alleging Congress of defaming the nation, but Uttar Pradesh CM also disrespected the constitution," SP chief said in Kolkata.
All senior leaders will sit together and discuss how to defeat BJP. Congress also used them (ED-CBI) when they were in power. Now BJP is using them. Whoever joins their (BJP) party, no ED-CBI raid on them. We want BJP should be defeated from both UP and south India: SP chief… https://t.co/G564bJ2JZ3 pic.twitter.com/qr71ifFHkK— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel nabs a gold smuggler and seized 5 gold biscuits worth over Rs 33.50 Lakhs on the India-Bangladesh border. The accused identified as Alam Gir Sheikh was allegedly trying to transport gold biscuits from Bangladesh to India. On interrogation, he revealed that he received the gold biscuits from a Bangladeshi smuggler named Zahirul Sheikh. Further interrogation is being conducted.
Murshidabad, Bengal | BSF personnel seized 5 gold biscuits worth over Rs. 33.50 Lakhs on the India-Bangladesh border. One person namely Alam Gir Sheikh arrested. He was trying to transport gold biscuits from Bangladesh to India. On interrogation, he revealed that he received the… https://t.co/XLki2mt1H3 pic.twitter.com/3Znn35TqWS— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extends ED remand of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by five more days in a money laundering case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the new excise policy of GNCTD.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raises question over ED seeking extension of Manish Sisodia's custody by 7 days, says the agency conducted only 15 hours of interrogation in 7 days.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha said, "Sisodia was in ED custody for 7 days but was questioned only for 15 hours. This shows that they don't have any proof." He added, "BJP is going through a mental disorder. They are filing false cases against AAP leaders as BJP is scared of Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal."
Delhi Court reserves order on Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s request for extension of Manish Sisodia's remand by 7 days in alleged liquorgate scam. Order to be pronounced shortly.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sudhanshu Trivedi hits out at the Kejriwal government over Liquorgate scam in Delhi alleges saying that the liquor deal was finalised at Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the one who claims to be very honest and his top ministers were also in attendance.
Manish Sisodia whose ED custody is about to end today has reached the Delhi Rouse Avenue court. Hearing on his custody has begun.
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar claimed that the state's people want a new government. He also claimed that over 1300 applicants have filed for Congress tickets for the upcoming assembly elections. "Now, I think a big change has come and the entire state is looking for a new Govt with governance. Karnataka has become the corruption capital of this country. So, more than 1300 applicants have filed for the Congress ticket, and they're very serious contenders," Shivakumar said.
Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will be produced in court today after his ED remand ended on Friday. The AAP leader has been taken to Delhi Rouse Revenue court by the ED.
On March 16, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed another chargesheet against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), naming five accused in the Nizamabad case against the banned outfit. The agency filed the charge sheet in a special NIA Court in Hyderabad.
The five accused named in the chargesheet are Shaik Raheem alias Abdul Raheem, Shaik Vahaid Ali alias Abdul Wahed Ali, Jafrulla Khan Pathan, Shaik Riyaz Ahmed and Abdul Waris. All the accused have been chargesheeted under sections 120B, 153A of IPC and Sections 13(1)(b), 18, 18 A and 18 B of the UAPA.
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay has sat on a day-long hunger strike at the state party headquarters demanding that the state government order a judicial inquiry by a sitting HC judge into the alleged Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak case.
#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay sits on a day-long hunger strike at the state party headquarters demanding that the state govt order a judicial inquiry by a sitting HC judge into the alleged Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak. pic.twitter.com/BLhSrNQRgl— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
The Delhi government has challenged the appointment of 'aldermen' by Delhi L-G Vinai Saxena in the Supreme Court. The matter will be heard in court on March 24.
Congress MP KC Venugopal has moved a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged derogatory remarks against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
Congress MP KC Venugopal moves privilege motion against PM Narendra Modi for alleged derogatory remarks against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/9COtzF6nX6— ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2023
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented his first state Budget for the year 2023-24 in Vidhan Sabha on Friday.
Congress MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi on Friday joined the Opposition protest demanding a JPC probe in the Adani stocks issue, in Parliament.