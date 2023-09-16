India News LIVE: CM Jagan Lashes Out At Naidu Over AP Skill Development Corp Scam

Addressing a mega public meeting in Bihar's Jhanjharpur, Amit Shah attacked Nitish Kumar's government and accused it of anarchy and mafia rule. "The Kumbhakarna mahagathbandhan government is sleeping and Gunda raj, sand mafia, land mafia has returned in Bihar," Amit Shah said.

"A few days ago, the Lalu-Nitish government issued a fatwa that there will be no holidays for Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami in Bihar. The anger shown by the people of Bihar over this left them at their wits' end. For this I wholeheartedly thank the people of the state," he said.

"The enthusiasm with which the people of Jhanjharpur have come here in support of Modi ji, I have full confidence that NDA and BJP are going to win all 40 seats in Bihar by breaking the record of 39 seats this time," the Home Minister further said.