India News LIVE: CM Jagan Lashes Out At Naidu Over AP Skill Development Corp Scam

In a relief for the Kerala government, no fresh positive cases of Nipah virus were reported on Saturday in the state even as five more persons, who came into contact with those infected, showing some symptoms of the disease were admitted in isolation at the medical hospital Kozhikode.
On 'One Nation, One Election', Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan said, "It does not seem possible in the country... It is only possible if there are only two parties... This is a conspiracy to finish the small parties... NDA's graph has gone down ever since the INDIA Alliance was formed... They are nervous and they want to conduct all elections together so that their government is formed in some states..."
Two men have been arrested for allegedly stealing an INSAS rifle from a sentry post in the DDU Marg area here, police said on Saturday.
Assistant commandant third NAP/BN (Nagaland Armed Police Battalion) reported on Wednesday that one service INSAS Rifle 5.56 (Indian Small Arms system) with 20 live rounds and a mobile phone was missing from the sentry post at MS Flat, DDU Marg, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.
Cases of dengue have been on the rise in Jharkhand over the last few weeks with 21 such cases detected on Saturday, a health official said.
With these fresh cases, the tally rose to 958 cases, he said.
#WATCH | Rajasthan: IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team performs air show for the second day, in the vicinity of Jal Mahal in Jaipur
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday lambasted TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of being the 'chief architect' of the multi-crore AP Skill Development Corporation scam.
The CM also attacked select media houses for 'backing' the former CM despite his alleged involvement in several irregularities over the past decades.
In a press briefing, the Indian Army said that three militants were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The Army stated that the Pakistan Army supported the infiltration.
'Pakistan army supports terrorist infiltration bid, Modus operandi of terrorists to take advantage of bad weather': Indian Army on Baramulla Operation
Watch #LIVE here- https://t.co/kJoFDiM20D#IndianArmy #BaramullaOperation #AnantnagEncounter #JammuAndKashmir #SecurityForces… pic.twitter.com/fZkk8XSlaC
Four more workers, who were hospitalised after a service lift crashed at an under-construction society in Noida Extension, succumbed to their injuries on Saturday, pushing the death toll in the incident to eight, officials said.
A financial compensation of Rs 25 lakh each has been issued for families of those killed in the incident, a senior officer said.
In the Antilia Bomb scare and Mansukh Hiren murder case, suspended Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze had filed a petition for bail in the special NIA court of Mumbai, which was rejected by the court today.
Four men died in the early hours of Saturday when a car rammed into a stationary truck parked outside a 'dhaba' on the Delhi-Agra national highway, police said.
Three of the victims were travelling in the car, while the fourth deceased was the driver of the truck, they said.
Union Minister and Rajasthan election in-charge Pralhad Joshi on Saturday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot following the arrest of suspended RPSC member Babu Lal Katara by the Enforcement Directorate in the paper leak case.
"Yesterday, ED raided and arrested a close man of CM Ashok Gehlot. Gehlot had made him a member of RPSC. If Gehlot is left with a little shame, he should resign," Joshi told reporters in Jaipur, adding, Gehlot has no moral to remain in the post of the chief minister.
"We promise that we will give cylinders at Rs 500, electricity bill till 100 units will be waived off while those till 200 units will be halved. Women will be given a Rs 1500 pension while backwards will be given 27 percent reservation. We will also waive off farmer's debt," Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in Bhopal.
Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in Bhopal: "We (Congress) promise that we will give cylinders at Rs 500, electricity bill till 100 units will be waived off while those till 200 units will be halved. Women will be given a Rs 1500 pension while backwards will be given 27 percent reservation. We will also waive off farmer's debt."
The I.N.D.I.A rally scheduled for October 2 has been cancelled, Congress leader and former MP CM Kamal Nath announced on Saturday. The reason for the cancellation has not been revealed yet.
Addressing a mega public meeting in Bihar's Jhanjharpur, Amit Shah attacked Nitish Kumar's government and accused it of anarchy and mafia rule. "The Kumbhakarna mahagathbandhan government is sleeping and Gunda raj, sand mafia, land mafia has returned in Bihar," Amit Shah said.
"A few days ago, the Lalu-Nitish government issued a fatwa that there will be no holidays for Rakshabandhan and Janmashtami in Bihar. The anger shown by the people of Bihar over this left them at their wits' end. For this I wholeheartedly thank the people of the state," he said.
"The enthusiasm with which the people of Jhanjharpur have come here in support of Modi ji, I have full confidence that NDA and BJP are going to win all 40 seats in Bihar by breaking the record of 39 seats this time," the Home Minister further said.
The Nuh police has started investigating Congress leader Mamman Khan's phone after he was arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence. The Ferozepur Jhirka legislator, who was named as an accused in an FIR lodged after the communal clashes, was arrested late on Thursday night. The charges in the FIR include promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion.
The police is trying to check the social media posts made from Khan's mobile phone and are also trying to seize the data, SIMs, social media IDs from his cell phone. Also, the cops are trying to gather information about the close relatives of Mamman Khan involved in the riots.
Former WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleged sexual harassment of several women wrestlers. Hearing on framing charge against Brij Bhushan in Rouse Avenue Court
#BREAKING: Congress behaving like school children: Assam CM Sarma slams I.N.D.I. Alliance over media boycott.
The Government of India has approved the initiative of setting up of 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs/Private Schools/State Governments in a graded manner class-wise, starting from Class 6th onwards. Under this initiative, Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) has been signed by Sainik Schools Society with 19 New Sainik Schools located all over the country.
Poster war breaks out ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad today. Top leaders of Congress party including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and other will be a part the CWC.
#WATCH | NIA conducts raids at 30 locations in both Tamil Nadu and Telangana in ISIS Radicalization and Recruitment case. The raids are underway in 21 locations in Coimbatore, 3 locations in Chennai, 5 locations in Hyderabad/Cyberabad, and 1 location in Tenkasi.
(Visuals from… pic.twitter.com/KcCiO7SZ6u
#WATCH | Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves for Hyderabad from Delhi airport to attend the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.
#Encounter has started between #terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of #Uri, Hathlanga in #Baramulla district. Further details shall follow.
Maharashtra | Fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Kurla area. Fire brigade personnel reached the spot as soon as information about the fire was received and rescued around 50-60 people from different floors, out of which 39 people were admitted to the nearby hospital.
Hyderabad, Telangana: On Union Minister Anurag Thakur's statement, Congress MP Manickam Tagore says, "...This is the problem with BJP fellows who always don't understand the meaning of Mohabbat itself. The meaning of Mohabbat means respect and love. Congress and the India Alliance respect all religions, all castes, all communities, all sections of society. Anurag should not give us a lecture on nationalism or on the Mohabbat..."
Assam Police yesterday seized 40,000 Yaba tablets and arrested two drug peddlers in Karimganj district— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2023
Partha Pratim Das, SP Karimganj says, "We received information that, a vehicle carrying narcotics substance is coming from Mizoram side. Accordingly, we intercepted the… pic.twitter.com/b453wvAAym