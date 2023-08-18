India News LIVE | 3 More Arrested In Jadavpur Student Death Case : Kolkata Police

Quick links:
Dr. Sumit Seth, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Panama, appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Nicaragua, with residence in Panama: MEA
As per Army sources, Armies of India and China hold Major General-level talks at DBO and Chushul to resolve the ongoing stand-off in Eastern Ladakh. The Indian side was represented at the two locations by Maj Gen PK Mishra and Maj Gen Hariharan. The talks are being held to resolve the issues at Depsang Plains and CNN Junction
The Kolkata police have arrested three more people in the Jadavpur student death case.
Notably, an 18-year-old first-year student Swapnodeep Kundu had mysteriously died after falling from the second-floor balcony of one of the hostels of the university and his dead body was found naked. A total of 6 people have been arrested who has been identified as Mohammed Arif, a third-year civil engineering student, Mohammed Asif Ansari, a fourth-year electrical engineering student, Ankan Sardar, a third-year civil engineering student, and former students -- Saptak Kamilya, Asit Sardar, and Suman Naskar.
A journalist is being killed, rapes and murders are happening...The law and order situation is disturbed in Bihar, said HAM founder and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi on the murder of a journalist in Araria.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be visiting Johannesburg, South Africa from 22-24 August 2023 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.
2. This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. The Summit will provide an opportunity to review progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping, and identify future areas of activity.
3. Prime Minister will also participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue” being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other countries invited by South Africa.
4. During his visit, Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.
5. Following his visit to South Africa, Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years.
6. India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties. Prime Minister will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece.
Actor Rajinikanth landed in Lucknow and while speaking to media he said that 'He will watch his latest movie 'Jailer' with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.'
Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary says, "The way PM Modi is mentioning it (I.N.D.I.A alliance) shows that they are scared of it...This (alliance) is a big effort and it will be successful. It is not easy. Each party has its own ideology, political ambition...I believe we will achieve the goal...INDIA has its own vision...Those who haven't understood me are talking different things. I am a very stubborn person and when I make up my mind, I do not change."
National Investigation Agency raided premises connected with the accused and suspects at multiple locations across Bihar in the case relating to the seizure of arms and ammunition from cadres of CPI (Maoist).
Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, "In a State where journalists and police personnel are not safe, a woman MLA doesn't find herself safe, even after this if Nitish Kumar makes visits to Delhi to become PM and talks about opposition unity, it is better he resigns....The people of Bihar will not tolerate that jungle raj returns to the state..."
On Delhi Services Bill (Law), AAP Minister Gopal Rai says, "...Under the leadership of PM Modi, the new model has been experimented in Delhi where there will be two officials above the Chief Minister. This is not found in the model of any country in the world...This is unfortunate not just for Delhi but for the entire country... Delhi will never forgive this..."
A gold ornament was unearthed during archaeological excavations at Vembakottai in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, says the state's Department Of Archaeology.
While speaking at the Delhi Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal said, "There are various models of governing. Why is PM Modi and his two followers heading the election committee. This is fourth class passed model."
While addressing, PM Modi said, "We must be ready to prevent, prepare and respond to the next health emergency. This is especially important in today's interconnected world...In India, we are following an inclusive & holistic approach, we are expanding health infrastructure, promoting the traditional system of medicine and providing affordable health care to all. The global celebration of International Day of Yoga is a testament to the universal desire for holistic health..."
The Privilege Committee of Lok Sabha has decided to give an opportunity to Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to appear before the Committee to respond to allegations against him. He may be asked to appear before the Committee on August 30, the next date of the meeting of the committee: Parliament sources
Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha for 'unruly behaviour' on August 10.
A protest was staged by the Bengal BJP youth wing over the death of a student in Jadavpur. Later, the stage installed for the protest was removed by the police where the BJP cadres were supposed to stage a sit-in protest till August 19. A heated argument also surfaced between the party workers and the police when the stage was being removed. Some have been detained.
"Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion" said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At Rohini Sector-3 Police Station, a complaint was filed against Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala for abusing voters while addressing a public rally in Haryana.
The Bengal BJP unit is staging a protest at the Jadavpur University campus over an undergraduate student's ragging and subsequent death.
"It's an unfortunate incident...The tragic incident is a great pain for me. I have told officers to look into it. The investigation will be done thoroughly," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on the murder of Journalist Vimal Kumar Yadav in Araria.
YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila said, "If you know that there is going to be law and order situation problem then why aren't you taking those people into custody? If BRS party leaders are trying to create havoc why aren't they arrested? Why I'm I being house-arrested?...My question to the CM is what is the Telangana model? Has even one promise made by him been fulfilled? Not one promise made in the manifesto has been fulfilled..."
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved Supreme Court on Friday, August 18, challenging Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's bail in the alleged fodder scam cases. The apex court has agreed to hear the plea on August 25 as the probe agency sought an early hearing into the matter. According to reports, Lalu Prasad's bail has been challenged in Dumka, Doranga, Chaibasa, and Deoghar cases, related to the alleged fodder scam. READ FULL STORY HERE
Congress is agitated as the BJP is ready for polls. We will win the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh. In frustration, they (Congress) are firing baseless allegations against us," said MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Congress leader Kamal Nath's 'corruption' jibe at him.
Joint Operation was launched by Indian Army, BSF Kashmir & Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Machhal sector of Kupwara. A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 5 AK rifles, 7 pistols, 4 hand grenades and other incriminating material has been recovered: Chinar Corps, Indian Army.
"Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government is involved in a lot of scams. We will expose them after coming to power. The whole state is witnessing how corruption cases are increasing in MP," said Congress leader Kamal Nath.
