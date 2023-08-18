India News LIVE | 3 More Arrested In Jadavpur Student Death Case : Kolkata Police

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be visiting Johannesburg, South Africa from 22-24 August 2023 to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa.

2. This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. The Summit will provide an opportunity to review progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping, and identify future areas of activity.

3. Prime Minister will also participate in a special event "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue” being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other countries invited by South Africa.

4. During his visit, Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.

5. Following his visit to South Africa, Prime Minister will pay an official visit to Greece on 25 August 2023 at the invitation of H.E. Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece. This will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in 40 years.

6. India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties. Prime Minister will hold talks with Prime Minister Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece.

