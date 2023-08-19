India LIVE | Chandrayaan-3: Lander Module Vikram Successfully Completes Final Deboosting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences after the deaths of nine Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in an accident 7 km short of Kyari town after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 60-foot deep gorge in the Leh district of Ladakh.

"Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest," PMO said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.