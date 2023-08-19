India LIVE | Chandrayaan-3: Lander Module Vikram Successfully Completes Final Deboosting

Quick links:
The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.
The module would undergo internal checks and await the sun-rise at the designated landing site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences after the deaths of nine Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in an accident 7 km short of Kyari town after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a 60-foot deep gorge in the Leh district of Ladakh.
"Pained by the mishap near Leh in which we have lost personnel of the Indian Army. Their rich service to the nation will always be remembered. Condolences to the bereaved families. May those who are injured recover at the earliest," PMO said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.
"The news of the martyrdom of many of our soldiers due to the accident of an army vehicle in Ladakh is extremely sad. I pay my humble tribute to all the martyrs. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the jawans. I hope for the speedy recovery of the injured," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted on X.
"Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Ladakh in which we lost our valiant soldiers, as their vehicle fell into a gorge. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. My sincerest condolences to them. May the injured recover at the earliest," Amit Shah posted on X.
"Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured personnel have been rushed to the Field Hospital. Praying for their speedy recovery," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh posted on X.
Nine soldiers were martyred after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Leh district of Ladakh on Saturday, officials said.
The accident took place at Kerey in southern Ladakh's Nyoma Saturday evening, the officials said. According to sources, 10 soldiers were in the vehicle when the accident took place. The fateful truck was part of a recce party of 3 vehicles that met with an accident at Kerey in Leh district. There were a total of 3 officers, 2 JCOs and 34 jawans in three vehicles including one Maruti Gypsy, a truck and an ambulance.
The Congress party has suspended its MLA from Punjab Sandeep Jakhar for indulging in anti-party activities. He is the nephew of state BJP Chief Sunil Jakhar.
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth met UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the latter's residence in Lucknow. The two will watch Rajinikanth's new movie 'Jailer' together.
The government on Saturday imposed a 40% duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market. The Finance Ministry through a notification imposed a 40% export duty on onions till December 31, 2023. The export duty comes amid reports that onion prices are likely to rise in September.
"A monumental triumph for Indian Women Wrestlers! Our team has won the Women Wrestling team title at the 2023 U-20 World Championships, delivering an unparalleled performance with 7 medals, of which 3 are Golds," PM Modi posted on X. "Among the memorable performances was by Antim for retaining her title becoming the first ever to win it twice! This glorious win stands as an embodiment of the unwavering commitment, sheer determination and exceptional talent of our emerging wrestlers."
"Joined Indian cinema superstar Mr. Rajinikanth "Thalaiva" at a special screening of the Tamil film "Jailor", which chronicles the ordinary lives of police officers in Lucknow," UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya posted on X. "Congratulations and best wishes to all the actors for their excellent performance in this film."
"The situation in educational institutions in West Bengal is worsening every day. An example of this is what happened at Jadavpur University. There is no law and order," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said. "We want the West Bengal government to pass a law against ragging in the state."
"This time our success is not 100% but 500% guaranteed. This is a win for the scientists of India," Deepak Vohra, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told ANI.
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar conducted an aerial survey of drought-hit districts in the state. Several districts are facing severe drought due to low rainfall this monsoon season.
As many as 259 people have been arrested in connection with the Nuh violence which broke out during a VHP rally on July 31. Besides, 60 FIRs have been registered so far in the case.
A court in Gondia in Maharashtra sentenced a man to 30 years in jail for raping a six-year-old girl in 2021, an official said on Saturday.
Principal District and Sessions Judge AT Wankhede on Friday convicted Mahesh Tembhurne (32) and sentenced him to 20 years in jail under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and 10 years under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Assistant Government Pleader Kailash Khandelwal said.
"Rajasthan government gave us Rs 15 crore and the Chhattisgarh government gave us Rs 11 crore and the most important thing is that the people of HP are giving us donations and supporting us during this natural calamity. The Central Government sent a team here that must've submitted its report by now... The water released by BBMB led to damages that occurred in the Kangra belt in the regions Fatehpur and Indora... We suffered a loss worth Rs 10,000 crore and the repairs will take more than a year," says Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
The Himachal Pradesh Police on Saturday said it has booked BJP leader Vinod Kumar, the MLA from Nachan in Mandi district, for allegedly obstructing a public servant from performing his duties and threatening to cause injury to him.
Kumar, however, rejected it as a false case and asserted that as an elected representative it is his duty to raise issues of public interest.
The MLA, accompanied by other persons, allegedly went to the tehsildar office on Friday and obstructed Kanugo (revenue officer) Dina Nath from performing his duties, the police said.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court to pronounce verdict on framing of charges against Sajjan Kumar on August 23.
Rajasthan Congress leaders meet in the presence of the party's state unit president Govind Singh Dotasara, CM Ashok Gehlot, MLA Sachin Pilot and party's state in charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in Jaipur.
Days after the student's death at Jadavpur University, the post-graduate students staged a protest seeking a separate hostel for them inside the campus.
"The central government does not want to construct AIIMS in Darbhanga & just wants to just do politics over it...It is Bihar CM's selection that AIIMS medical college should be constructed in Darbhanga. The state government sanctioned land for the construction but they do not want to construct AIIMS...The state government has taken the decision to make the Darbhanga medical college a super speciality college," says JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh.
Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda will visit Himachal Pradesh on August 20 to take stock of the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in the state.
Industrialist Ratan Tata was conferred with the Udyog Ratna award at his residence, by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis as he won't be attending the award ceremony tomorrow due to his ill health.
TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya in Siliguri during a protest against atrocities on women in Manipur said, "This is a dress mostly similar to the dress that women in Manipur wear. Today, we are expressing solidarity with women of Manipur who were brutally attacked. We demand that the PM take action. This is not about politicising the issue. The PM says this is New India, is this the new India where women are attacked...Women stand united"
Amid incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and multiple jolts of landslides, cracks developed in several homes at Shimla. Significantly, the ministerial houses, in the VVIP category, have also started sinking in the Himalayan state.
"The G20 was formed in 1999. 19 countries and the European Union are its members. Since its formation, the G20 summit has been held in 17 countries in turn. Now it is India's number. But the kind of election campaign that is being run here and efforts are being made to create such an atmosphere, it has not happened in any other country. In fact, this is being done to divert the attention of the people from the important issues," said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.
UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "The people of Amethi consider him (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) as their family because he fulfilled the promises...It is the demand of the Congress workers and the public there...The people want Congress to come into power...We will give our best performance to ensure that we win..."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the functioning of IFSC Gift City in Gujarat. It is a pre-eminent, futuristic city built on the foundation of sustainability. GIFT City presents an unprecedented ecosystem for crucial economic activities.