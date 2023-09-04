India NEWS LIVE | TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee Distances Herself From Udhayanidhi’s Remark

The second FIR filed against the Editors Guild of India accused the members of the EGI of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, using as true such declaration knowing it to be false, injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class, using as true a certificate known to be false, statements conducing public mischief, defamation, criminal conspiracy.

The police have filed a case against three members of a fact-finding team of the Editors Guild of India and the press body's President in connection with a report it released on Saturday on the coverage of ethnic clashes in Manipur.