India NEWS LIVE | TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee Distances Herself From Udhayanidhi’s Remark

Credit: PTI
National Commission for Women team reaches Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district to investigate case of tribal woman being paraded naked by her husband and others- can add
The second FIR filed against the Editors Guild of India accused the members of the EGI of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc and doing acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony, using as true such declaration knowing it to be false, injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class, using as true a certificate known to be false, statements conducing public mischief, defamation, criminal conspiracy.
The police have filed a case against three members of a fact-finding team of the Editors Guild of India and the press body's President in connection with a report it released on Saturday on the coverage of ethnic clashes in Manipur.
New Delhi's Pragati Maidan is all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held between September 9 and 10.
#WATCH | Delhi | Pragati Maidan all decked up to welcome the delegates for the G20 Summit that will be held on September 9-10. pic.twitter.com/d0btGL2XCB— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023
The team of Powai Police Station has nabbed one accused in the murder of a woman in the killing of a woman in Mumbai's Powai area. Further investigation is being conducted by the police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 10, Datta Nalawade said, “A case was registered at the police station regarding the murder of a woman. Eight teams were formed for the investigation of the case. The victim used to work in a private company. The motive of the murder is being investigated. One accused has been apprehended, who has confessed to the murder.”
Senior Congress leader Karan Singh has termed DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark calling for "eradication of Sanatan Dharma" as preposterous and said that it is totally objectionable and unacceptable. Singh said that it is very unfortunate to see this statement coming from a leader, who belongs to a state, where world’s greatest Sanatan Dharma temples are situated.
G20 Summit | Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi says, "The manner in which revitalisation and revamping of Delhi are going on, I would like to thank the Lt Governor, NDMC Chairman, Delhi Chief Secretary, PWD Secretary..." On the tussle between LG & Delhi Govt over the revamping, she says, "Competition is done by those who do not work. They had an opportunity for 9 years for the betterment of Delhi. But they did nothing..."
Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin says, “Day before yesterday I spoke at a function about it (Sanatana Dharma). Whatever I said, I'll repeat the same thing again and again...I included all the religions and not just Hindus...I spoke condemning the caste differences that's all...”
Hitting out at the Sanatan Dharma remark by the DMK leader, Rangrajan head priest of Chilkur Balaji temple, "Have all the parties decided to disrespect Hindu religion. Sanatan Dharm is karma of Shri Rama. Who is asking for your opinion. Why is Priyank Kharge supporting Udhyanidhi Stalin's statement."
On Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's Sanatan Dharma remark, Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar says," They have such kind of thinking in their blood...People of the country will show them what will be eradicated...The country will eradicate dynastic politics..."
In Jaipur, Delhi CM & AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal says, "...I came to know that there are 7-8 hours long power cuts here. You get electricity bills but not electricity...Earlier there used to be 8 hours long power cuts in Delhi too but now the generator and inverter shops there are shut. Delhi now gets 24-hour electricity...Give us one opportunity, you too will get 24-hour free electricity. We will provide 300 units of free electricity to every family every month..."
In a scathing attack on the Opposition over the Sanatan Dharm row, Union Minister Dharmedra Pradhaan said, "You have intentionally set a narrative of dismantling hinduism."
Slamming the Opposition for staying mum on the Sanatan Dharm row, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "They run Nafrat ki Dukaan instead of Mohabbat ki Dukaan."
Hitting out at the Congress for the remark on Sanatan Dharma, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said, "KC Venugopal crossed all limits. He said Congress party believes in secularism. I want to ask whether abusing sanatan dharma is Congress' policy?."
Speaking on the Maratha reservation, DYCM Fadnavis on Monday said, "We are taking various steps for Maratha community students."
Speaking on the lathicharge done by the police personnel on the Maratha reservation protestors, Maharashtra DYCM Fadnavis said, "Will never support the lathicharge done by Police."
In a discussion on the row over Maratha reservation, Maharashtra DYCM Devendra Fadnavis on September 4 termed the lathicharge on Saturday as a 'sad incident' and assured that strict action and investigation will be done in the incident.
Speaking on the Maratha reservation row that erupted since Friday, Maharashtra DYCM Fadnavis assured strict action. "Investigation and strict action will take against this incident, this has been decided by the Chief Minister of the state."
Addressing the public on the Maratha reservation, Maharashtra DYCM Fadnavis hit out at the Opposiiton stating, "Some political leaders who are trying to spread rumours that these guidelines came by Home Ministry let me tell them that the decision was taken by the SP and DYSP and only they can take the decision on Lathicharge."
Hitting out at the former Chief Minsiter of Maharashtra, the state Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that, "Uddhav Thackeray has visited to Jalna before and spoke about Vaat Hukum. But when he was CM why he did not take decision about it?"
#WATCH | Phagwara: "In elections, a lot of time is consumed every year. If that time is invested mindfully in the development of the nation, then the country will get the benefit. The government and the candidates spend thousands of crores on conducting elections. If it happens… pic.twitter.com/yl4bjcHwqs— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) September 4, 2023
Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today.
Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth.
Payloads are now switched off.… pic.twitter.com/vwOWLcbm6P
#WATCH | Delhi: Surender Yadav, Special CP, Traffic, briefs on the DTC buses movement in the city during the G20 Summits, scheduled to be held in Delhi from September 9 to 10. pic.twitter.com/eoF6L9Jdac— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023
#WATCH | On the Cauvery water sharing issue, former CM & BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai says "The Karnataka govt has totally failed the farmers of Karnataka...It is a directionless government which is not able to protect the interests of the state in inter-state water disputes,… pic.twitter.com/JLmABwngC3— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Youths from the Maratha community shut shops in Kalyan in support of the protest being held over the demand for the Maratha reservation. pic.twitter.com/fnkgRSuBdF— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023
#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says," We have decided to set up three economic corridors: Dankuni to Haldia, Dankuni to Kalyani, and Dankuni to Raghunathpur...In the future, we will see that West Bengal is not only a gateway to eastern India but also to the… pic.twitter.com/FGaoN4sq4X— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023
'I strongly condemn the statement made by Udhayanidhi Stalin on 'Sanatan Dharma' and I.N.D.I.A alliance should also oppose,' says BJP's Uma Bharti while speaking to Republic. #UdhayanidhiStalin #SanatanDharma #TamilNadu #DMK #MKStalin #UmaBharti— Republic (@republic) September 4, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-… pic.twitter.com/wBf50N0f3n
Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement on 'Sanatan Dharma' sparks massive outrage. Amar Prasad Reddy, BJP leader says, 'It has triggered tension in Tamil Nadu because this time they have crossed all limits.' #UdhayanidhiStalin #SanatanDharma #TamilNadu #DMK #MKStalin— Republic (@republic) September 4, 2023
WATCH #LIVE… pic.twitter.com/ncokOyqpPu
Republic confronts Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remark on 'Sanatan Dharma.' Tamil Nadu minister and MK Stalin's son says 'Stand by what I said, I will stick to my views.'