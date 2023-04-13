India News LIVE: Rahul Reacts To Meet With Sharad Pawar, Calls It 'start Of Oppn Unity'

In a press briefing on Asad's encounter, Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, "We were informed that Asad and his associate Ghulam were planning to attack the police convoy with Atique Ahmed. We always had zero tolerance policy against the Mafias. Lawyer Umesh Pal was killed and our police officers were also killed as they were protecting the witnesses. Since then police had formed a special team."

Prashant Kumar further added, "5 important people were identified as suspects and we announced prizes for them. Our (UP) STF team and police were constantly working on this case. He said bullets were fired from both ends. Asad and Ghulam were injured first and then succumbed to their injuries. Protection has been given to Umesh Pal's family."