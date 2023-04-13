Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Rahul Reacts To Meet With Sharad Pawar, Calls It 'start Of Oppn Unity'

Asad, son of Atique Ahmed, and Ghulam, son of Maksudan, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj, were killed in an encounter by UP police today in Jhansi.

General News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
India News

Image: ANI

23:37 IST, April 13th 2023
Tawang residents protest against China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh

All Tawang District Students Union (ATDSU) on Thursday protested near Tawang Monastery against China's recent attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh. They also carried out a march against Beijing's action.

22:39 IST, April 13th 2023
Delhi records 1,527 Covid cases

Delhi records 1,527 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate 27.77 per cent: Authorities

21:56 IST, April 13th 2023
'Process to unite Opposition': Rahul on meet with Sharad Pawar

Rahul Gandhi says, "What Kharge ji and Pawar ji said, that a process has begun to unite the Opposition. This is the beginning. All parties are committed to this process."

21:22 IST, April 13th 2023
PM Modi holds talks with UK PM Rishi Sunak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds telephone conversation with UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The leaders review progress on a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors.

PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and calls for strong action against anti-India elements.

21:14 IST, April 13th 2023
Sanjay Singh warns ED of criminal defamation case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh says he will file criminal defamation case against Enforcement Directorate officials for "falsely" naming him in their excise policy case chargesheet

21:06 IST, April 13th 2023
PM Modi hails Tamil culture on the occasion of Tamil New Year

"Tamil is the world's oldest language. Every Indian is proud of this. Tamil literature is also widely respected. The Tamil film industry has given some of the most iconic works to us": PM Narendra Modi hails Tamil culture on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

21:03 IST, April 13th 2023
Sharad Pawar meets Congress president Kharge, Rahul Gandhi

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar meets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi & KC Venugopal in Delhi.

20:45 IST, April 13th 2023
Assam's article of significance 'Gamosa' receives GI tag certificate

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag certificate has been given to the 'Gamosa', an article of significance for the indigenous people of Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received the GI tag certificate for the 'Gamosa'.

20:18 IST, April 13th 2023
Amit Shah reviews security in Jammu & Kashmir

Home Minister Amit Shah reviews area domination plan, zero terror policy, law and order situation in JK, informs Ministry of Home Affairs

19:31 IST, April 13th 2023
AAP nomination for Delhi mayor elections

AAP candidates for Delhi mayor and deputy mayor to file nominations on April 17: National spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj

19:18 IST, April 13th 2023
Amit Shah to lay foundation stone of BJP office in Birbhum

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the BJP party office in Birbhum & address a public meeting at Benimadhab School Ground on April 14.

18:37 IST, April 13th 2023
Sharad Pawar to meet Mallikarjun Kharge

Amid speculation over Ajit Pawar's move, NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

18:27 IST, April 13th 2023
Protection from arrest for Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Rajasthan High Court at Jodhpur grants protection from arrest to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam. The High Court also grants 3-week time to State Govt, CBI and Multi-State Cooperative Society to file their reply.

17:43 IST, April 13th 2023
Rahul Gandhi's fate to be sealed on April 20

Surat court to pronounce order on Apr 20 on Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case.

17:27 IST, April 13th 2023
Atiq's remand copy throws big revelation

Atiq Ahmed's remand copy claims links to ISI, cross-border weapons smuggling. Remand copy says weapons are dropped from Pakistan through drones in Punjab and the accused bought those weapons from some persons.

17:25 IST, April 13th 2023
Weapons recovered from Asad Ahmed & Ghulam

Sophisticated weapons recovered from slain gangster Asad Ahmed & Ghulam. 

17:06 IST, April 13th 2023
Cyber crime on the rise

Haryana records jaw-dropping rise of almost 5,000 per cent in cyber crime incidents since 2019, registering 66,784 such complaints in 2022: Officials

16:57 IST, April 13th 2023
Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed sent to 5-day police remand

Prayagraj court has sent Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf to five-day police remand in Umesh Pal murder case.

16:40 IST, April 13th 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Atiq Ahmed laments Asad's encounter

Atiq told Ashraf in the police line that now you have to take care of the family, take care responsibly. Atiq asked the policemen whether they would hand over the body of the younger one or bring it here. Atiq said crying that all this happened because of him and that he did not think that this would happen.

16:34 IST, April 13th 2023
Projected growth of exports

India’s overall exports projected to scale new heights, growing at 13.84% during FY 2022-23 over FY 2021-22 to achieve USD 770.18 billion worth of exports: Ministry of Commerce & Industry

16:21 IST, April 13th 2023
Dharmendra Pradhan condemns violence during Hanuman Jayanti rally

"What happened yesterday is condemnable. There is a collapse of law and order in Odisha. I urge the state govt to urgently get into the job," says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on violence during Hanuman Jayanti rally in Odisha's Sambalpur on Wednesday.

16:07 IST, April 13th 2023
FIR against IUML's KM Shaji quashed

Kerala High Court quashes the FIR registered by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the alleged bribery case against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former MLA KM Shaji. The court accepted his contention that the case was not maintainable.

15:57 IST, April 13th 2023
Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar says, 'Asad and his associates were planning to attack the police convoy with Atique'.

In a press briefing on Asad's encounter, Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, "We were informed that Asad and his associate Ghulam were planning to attack the police convoy with Atique Ahmed. We always had zero tolerance policy against the Mafias. Lawyer Umesh Pal was killed and our police officers were also killed as they were protecting the witnesses. Since then police had formed a special team."

Prashant Kumar further added, "5 important people were identified as suspects and we announced prizes for them. Our (UP) STF team and police were constantly working on this case. He said bullets were fired from both ends. Asad and Ghulam were injured first and then succumbed to their injuries. Protection has been given to Umesh Pal's family."

 

15:41 IST, April 13th 2023
Former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma says, 'Mafias in UP won't be spared by Yogi govt'

Former Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, in conversation with Republic, said that the message is very clear for mafias in UP that they won't be spared under the Yogi Adityanath government.

 

15:36 IST, April 13th 2023
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav calls Asad Ahmed's encounter 'false'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the encounter of Asad Ahmed with UP STF. Terming it a 'false encounter', Yadav demanded a probe on the mafia don's son encounter. 

 

 

15:29 IST, April 13th 2023
West Bengal police lathi-charge, fire tear gas shells at DYFI workers protesting against SSC scam

On Thursday, Police lathi-charged and fired tear gas shells at the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) workers and supporters protesting against the SSC scam, unemployment, and other issues.

 

15:25 IST, April 13th 2023
The STF team which carried out the operation:

 

15:23 IST, April 13th 2023
UP Police briefs on Atique Ahmed son's encounter

UP Police stated that his team worked hard to track the duo (Asad and his aide Ghulam) and eliminate them. "Bullets were fired from both sides. However, the STF team did not fire first. The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia," Prashant Kumar, Special DG, Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh

 

 

15:04 IST, April 13th 2023
Slain Lawyer Umesh Pal's mother says, 'This is a tribute to my son'

Umesh Pal's murder accused Asad was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh police, the family of Umesh Pal thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that they have full faith in the CM. Pal's mother said that the police encounter with the accused is a "tribute" to his deceased son. Read Full Story Here

 

14:58 IST, April 13th 2023
UP STF Chief Amitabh Yash says, 'Had information that they possessed sophisticated foreign-made weapons'

In a press briefing, UP STF Chief Amitabh Yash said, "We had information that they (Asad and his aide Ghulam) possessed sophisticated foreign-made weapons."

UP STF DIG Anant Dev Tiwari added, "They (Asad and his aide Ghulam) were travelling across several states after the Umesh Pal murder incident. We received a tip off and zeroed in on them in Jhansi. They fired on the police team after which the STF team shot them down."

 

