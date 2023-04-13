India News LIVE: Rahul Reacts To Meet With Sharad Pawar, Calls It 'start Of Oppn Unity'

Quick links:
Image: ANI
All Tawang District Students Union (ATDSU) on Thursday protested near Tawang Monastery against China's recent attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh. They also carried out a march against Beijing's action.
Delhi records 1,527 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate 27.77 per cent: Authorities
Rahul Gandhi says, "What Kharge ji and Pawar ji said, that a process has begun to unite the Opposition. This is the beginning. All parties are committed to this process."
#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "What Kharge ji and Pawar ji said, that a process has begun to unite the Opposition. This is the beginning. All parties are committed to this process." pic.twitter.com/NaEuWHq6m4— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds telephone conversation with UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The leaders review progress on a number of bilateral issues, particularly in trade and economic sectors.
PM Modi raised the issue of security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK and calls for strong action against anti-India elements.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh says he will file criminal defamation case against Enforcement Directorate officials for "falsely" naming him in their excise policy case chargesheet
"Tamil is the world's oldest language. Every Indian is proud of this. Tamil literature is also widely respected. The Tamil film industry has given some of the most iconic works to us": PM Narendra Modi hails Tamil culture on the occasion of Tamil New Year.
Tamil is the world's oldest language. Every Indian is proud of this. Tamil literature is also widely respected. The Tamil film industry has given some of the most iconic works to us: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/fU7jnn1vAq— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar meets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi & KC Venugopal in Delhi.
#WATCH | NCP Chief Sharad Pawar meets Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Rahul Gandhi & KC Venugopal in Delhi pic.twitter.com/kIl6aa16Aa— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023
The Geographical Indication (GI) tag certificate has been given to the 'Gamosa', an article of significance for the indigenous people of Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received the GI tag certificate for the 'Gamosa'.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag certificate for the 'Gamosa' pic.twitter.com/i4I9TxphXd— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023
Home Minister Amit Shah reviews area domination plan, zero terror policy, law and order situation in JK, informs Ministry of Home Affairs
AAP candidates for Delhi mayor and deputy mayor to file nominations on April 17: National spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of the BJP party office in Birbhum & address a public meeting at Benimadhab School Ground on April 14.
Amid speculation over Ajit Pawar's move, NCP chief Sharad Pawar to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.
Rajasthan High Court at Jodhpur grants protection from arrest to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam. The High Court also grants 3-week time to State Govt, CBI and Multi-State Cooperative Society to file their reply.
Surat court to pronounce order on Apr 20 on Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case.
Atiq Ahmed's remand copy claims links to ISI, cross-border weapons smuggling. Remand copy says weapons are dropped from Pakistan through drones in Punjab and the accused bought those weapons from some persons.
Sophisticated weapons recovered from slain gangster Asad Ahmed & Ghulam.
#YogiBulldozesMafia | Sophisticated weapons recovered from Asad & Ghulam; first visuals surfaced.#AtiqueAhmed #UmeshPalCase #UttarPradesh #UPPolice— Republic (@republic) April 13, 2023
https://t.co/FFEvSC1P0O pic.twitter.com/HIVfU2qm3R
Haryana records jaw-dropping rise of almost 5,000 per cent in cyber crime incidents since 2019, registering 66,784 such complaints in 2022: Officials
Prayagraj court has sent Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, brother Ashraf to five-day police remand in Umesh Pal murder case.
Atiq told Ashraf in the police line that now you have to take care of the family, take care responsibly. Atiq asked the policemen whether they would hand over the body of the younger one or bring it here. Atiq said crying that all this happened because of him and that he did not think that this would happen.
#YogiBulldozesMafia | Exclusive pictures of mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and Ashraf surfaced.#AtiqueAhmed #Ashraf #UttarPradesh#UmeshPalCasehttps://t.co/MDhtHZYf76 pic.twitter.com/1TqHahl4aw— Republic (@republic) April 13, 2023
India’s overall exports projected to scale new heights, growing at 13.84% during FY 2022-23 over FY 2021-22 to achieve USD 770.18 billion worth of exports: Ministry of Commerce & Industry
"What happened yesterday is condemnable. There is a collapse of law and order in Odisha. I urge the state govt to urgently get into the job," says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on violence during Hanuman Jayanti rally in Odisha's Sambalpur on Wednesday.
Kerala High Court quashes the FIR registered by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the alleged bribery case against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and former MLA KM Shaji. The court accepted his contention that the case was not maintainable.
In a press briefing on Asad's encounter, Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, "We were informed that Asad and his associate Ghulam were planning to attack the police convoy with Atique Ahmed. We always had zero tolerance policy against the Mafias. Lawyer Umesh Pal was killed and our police officers were also killed as they were protecting the witnesses. Since then police had formed a special team."
Prashant Kumar further added, "5 important people were identified as suspects and we announced prizes for them. Our (UP) STF team and police were constantly working on this case. He said bullets were fired from both ends. Asad and Ghulam were injured first and then succumbed to their injuries. Protection has been given to Umesh Pal's family."
Former Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma, in conversation with Republic, said that the message is very clear for mafias in UP that they won't be spared under the Yogi Adityanath government.
Former Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh @drdineshbjp #LIVE on Republic. Says 'The message is very clear for mafias in UP that they won't be spared by Yogi Adityanath government. #AtiqueAhmed #UmeshPalCase #UttarPradesh #YogiAdityanath #DineshSharmahttps://t.co/MDhtHZYf76 pic.twitter.com/nJfeWmf3y5— Republic (@republic) April 13, 2023
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the encounter of Asad Ahmed with UP STF. Terming it a 'false encounter', Yadav demanded a probe on the mafia don's son encounter.
#BREAKING | SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hits out at UP CM Yogi Adityanath and questions encounter. Says 'BJP is trying to divert the attention from real issues.'#AkhileshYadav #BJP #YogiAdityanath #AsadEncounter #UmeshPalCase #AtiqueAhmed https://t.co/MDhtHZYf76 pic.twitter.com/6WUSdMubLY— Republic (@republic) April 13, 2023
On Thursday, Police lathi-charged and fired tear gas shells at the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) workers and supporters protesting against the SSC scam, unemployment, and other issues.
#WATCH | West Bengal: Police lathi-charge and fire tear gas shells at the DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) workers and supporters protesting against the SSC scam, unemployment and other issues. pic.twitter.com/hZEqp6gHwF— ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2023
UP Police stated that his team worked hard to track the duo (Asad and his aide Ghulam) and eliminate them. "Bullets were fired from both sides. However, the STF team did not fire first. The government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the mafia," Prashant Kumar, Special DG, Law & Order, Uttar Pradesh
#RepublicExclusive | It is a very successful encounter, and the message is loud and clear: Arvind Kumar Jain, Former U.P DGP #LIVE on Republic, speaks on Atique Ahmed's son, Asad encounter.#AtiqueAhmed #UmeshPalCase #UttarPradesh #YogiAdityanath https://t.co/MDhtHZYf76 pic.twitter.com/ugpCMJ2bcZ— Republic (@republic) April 13, 2023
Umesh Pal's murder accused Asad was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh police, the family of Umesh Pal thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that they have full faith in the CM. Pal's mother said that the police encounter with the accused is a "tribute" to his deceased son. Read Full Story Here
#WATCH | "This is a tribute to my son," says Shanti Devi, mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal, on police encounter of former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad and his aide in Jhansi today pic.twitter.com/tCIYxDhOHl— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023
In a press briefing, UP STF Chief Amitabh Yash said, "We had information that they (Asad and his aide Ghulam) possessed sophisticated foreign-made weapons."
UP STF DIG Anant Dev Tiwari added, "They (Asad and his aide Ghulam) were travelling across several states after the Umesh Pal murder incident. We received a tip off and zeroed in on them in Jhansi. They fired on the police team after which the STF team shot them down."
#LIVE | We had information that they possessed sophisticated foreign-made weapons: U.P STF chief on Atique Ahmed's son Asad encounter.#AtiqueAhmed #UmeshPalCase #UttarPradesh #UPSTFhttps://t.co/MDhtHZYf76 pic.twitter.com/50JMnoyKwe— Republic (@republic) April 13, 2023