Tamil Nadu Governor Keeps Senthil Balaji's Dismissal Order In Abeyance

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice convened a meeting on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to hear the views of the stakeholders.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi-led committee has informed the 31 MPs, who are members of the committee, about the meeting on July 3 to hear the views of UCC.