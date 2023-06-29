Last Updated:

Tamil Nadu Governor Keeps Senthil Balaji's Dismissal Order In Abeyance

File picture of DMK leader Senthil Balaji. | Image: Twitter/@V_SHENTHILBALAJI

23:58 IST, June 29th 2023
Tamil Nadu Governor keeps Senthil Balaji's dismissal order in abeyance: Sources

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi keeps dismissal order of minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance till further communication, will consult Attorney General, as per sources.

23:31 IST, June 29th 2023
Police, CRPF 229 battalion personnel arrest Naxal associate with bundles of Rs 2,000 notes

Bijapur, Chhattisgarh | Awapalli police and CRPF 229 battalion personnel arrested a Naxal associate, Mahesh Badse with bundles of Rs 2,000 notes amounting to Rs 6.2 lakhs. The Basaguda LOS Commander of Naxal and RPC President gave cash for depositing in different bank accounts. About Rs 1.20 Lakhs had been deposited till now: Police officials

 

23:19 IST, June 29th 2023
Sacks of sand placed at the banks of Bagmati river to prevent erosion during monsoon

Sacks of sand being placed at the banks of Bagmati River in Namapur village of Samastipur district as a precautionary measure against erosion by the river during monsoon.

 

22:48 IST, June 29th 2023
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice convened a meeting on UCC

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice convened a meeting on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to hear the views of the stakeholders.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi-led committee has informed the 31 MPs, who are members of the committee, about the meeting on July 3 to hear the views of UCC.

22:19 IST, June 29th 2023
'Why shouldn't Veer Savarkar be taught' says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Bhopal, MP: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on state government to include chapter on VD Savarkar in school syllabus, says, "...What is the problem in this, why shouldn't Veer Savarkar be taught, he lived in Kala Paani, was punished with two life terms, sacrificed everything for the country, and was an excellent patriot, today we go to Cellular Jail and see how Savarkar lived in the cell...his other brothers were also there but it was not known that he was there who sacrificed everything for the country, his biography will be studied."

21:41 IST, June 29th 2023
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot fractures his two toes while returning from a meeting

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot fractured his two toes while returning from a meeting, at his residence in Jaipur. He received primary treatment at SMS Hospital and returned home.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Today, after a meeting, while going to my room at the residence, both the toes were injured due to slipping. I have come to my residence after preliminary treatment at SMS Hospital. Due to fracture, on the advice of doctors, I will continue working from home for a few days."

20:08 IST, June 29th 2023
B Srinivas assumes charge as the new DGP of Puducherry

 

19:33 IST, June 29th 2023
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi dismisses jailed V Senthil Balaji from the Council of Ministers

Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan issued a press release:

 

18:39 IST, June 29th 2023
BJP National President JP Nadda calls for key meeting of all BJP general secretaries
17:46 IST, June 29th 2023
'India to get Reaper drones 37 percent cheaper', say top sources

21 of 31 Reaper drones will be assembled in India, top government sources tell Republic and Indian companies to manufacture key Predator MQ9B components like engines and radars.

17:31 IST, June 29th 2023
Congress tried to sabotage Reaper deal, top Govt sources

The top government sources have revealed that attempts were made by Congress to sabotage the Reaper drones deal.

17:16 IST, June 29th 2023
'Sharad Pawar most unfaithful politician in India', says BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar
16:55 IST, June 29th 2023
NCP had agreed to form government with BJP: NCP chief Sharad Pawar
16:25 IST, June 29th 2023
NCP chief Sharad Pawar holds news briefing, responds to Devendra Fadnavis revelation.
15:58 IST, June 29th 2023
Home Minister Amit Shah kicks off campaign for 2024 in Bihar-
15:11 IST, June 29th 2023
Rahul Gandhi heading back to airport in Imphal after his convoy was stopped
14:58 IST, June 29th 2023
BJP holds news briefing on Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to violence-hit Manipur
13:18 IST, June 29th 2023
BJP is the biggest political party in the world: JP Nadda
13:12 IST, June 29th 2023
BJP takes dig at CM Bhupesh Baghel after Congress appoints TS Singh Deo DyCM

Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh took a dig at CM Bhupesh Baghel after Congress appoints TS Singh Deo DyCM. "Yesterday a big decision was taken by Congress, in which Bhupesh Baghel's face was removed from the Chief Ministerial post. It was announced that the Congress would contest the elections with collective leadership. The slogan 'Bhupesh pe Bharosa hai' has now changed to 'Bhupesh hai toh Bhrashtachar hai'. Now that they are talking about collective leadership, it is certain that the Congress Central leadership has lost faith in Bhupesh Baghel," he said.

12:28 IST, June 29th 2023
Manipur violence: All Manipur Students Union accuses previous Congress govt

Addressing the media, All Manipur Students Union, "We believe that the current situation in Manipur is a result of the political blunders committed by successive governments that have ruled Manipur and the Congress party has a big role to play in that. In 2012, the Congress party deleted four Gram Panchayats and one Zila Parishad constituency which were part of the Imphal West district from the Manipur Panchayati Raj system and they were allotted to come under the autonomous district council of Kangopi district. It had further enhanced the dreamland of Kuki nation state..."

12:22 IST, June 29th 2023
EAM S Jaishankar holds delegation-level talks with Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs in Delhi

EAM S Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with Enrique Manalo, Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs, in the national capital. "I really look forward to sitting down with you today and discussing how to take our cooperation forward. I would also like to express my appreciation for your participation in the Global South Summit. And I truly believe today that we are two countries who share so much, who look at global developments and continental developments with so much convergence and who have so many economic complementarities," the EAM said in the meeting.

 

12:17 IST, June 29th 2023
Rahul Gandhi reaches Imphal Manipur on a two-day state visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Imphal, Manipur He is on a two-day visit to the state and will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit.

11:06 IST, June 29th 2023
National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah speaks on UCC

National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah speaks on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) "They (Central govt) should think that the country is diverse, people of all religions live here, and Muslims have their own Shariat law. They should think about any possible storm that would come if they do that (implement UCC)" he says

11:03 IST, June 29th 2023
Complete failure of law and order: President of Manipur Pradesh Congress

Keisham Meghachandra Singh, President of Manipur Pradesh Congress, said "The present situation is that normalcy has still not been established in Manipur. The double-engine govt has not been able to control the situation here. We do not have any expectations from Union HM Amit Shah and CM N Biren Singh. There is a complete failure of law and order"

10:56 IST, June 29th 2023
Sanjay Raut hits out at PM Modi on Manipur violence, says 'situation deteriorating'
10:16 IST, June 29th 2023
Congress MLA Arif Masood hits out at MP govt's decision to include Savarkar in the syllabus

On Madhya Pradesh government's decision to include Veer Savarkar in the syllabus, Congress MLA Arif Masood in a scathing attakc stated, "It is unfortunate that they want to include Savarkar. He apologized to the British and including him in the syllabus is an insult to freedom fighters." 

 

10:13 IST, June 29th 2023
MP govt to include chapter on Veer Savarkar in school syllabus

Madhya Pradesh government to include chapter on Veer Savarkar in school syllabus. "Unfortunately, Congress did not teach about the true revolutionaries of India. We will include biographies of true heroes and the new syllabus will include Veer Savarkar, Bhagavad Gita Sandesh, Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and others," said Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar. 

 

09:58 IST, June 29th 2023
PM Modi wishes the nation a very happy Eid-ul-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha took to twitter and wrote, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak." 

 

09:56 IST, June 29th 2023
Waterlogging in Maharashtra due to heavy rains

Rains pound Thane, Palghar district of Maharashtra leading to waterlogging in many areas; two persons swept away in swollen water bodies in last two days, say officials

 

09:53 IST, June 29th 2023
Newly appointed Chattisgarh Dy CM, says 'CM Bhupesh Baghel and I are working together and will continue'

Newly appointed Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo says, "We (CM Bhupesh Baghel and I) were working together and will continue to do so." In a dramatic move signalling party's resolve to settle the leadership question in poll bound Chhattisgarh, Congress on Wednesday(June 28) announced the appointment of TS Singh Deo as state Deputy Chief Minister.
 

 

