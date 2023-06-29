Tamil Nadu Governor Keeps Senthil Balaji's Dismissal Order In Abeyance

Quick links:
File picture of DMK leader Senthil Balaji. | Image: Twitter/@V_SHENTHILBALAJI
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi keeps dismissal order of minister V Senthil Balaji in abeyance till further communication, will consult Attorney General, as per sources.
Bijapur, Chhattisgarh | Awapalli police and CRPF 229 battalion personnel arrested a Naxal associate, Mahesh Badse with bundles of Rs 2,000 notes amounting to Rs 6.2 lakhs. The Basaguda LOS Commander of Naxal and RPC President gave cash for depositing in different bank accounts. About Rs 1.20 Lakhs had been deposited till now: Police officials
Sacks of sand being placed at the banks of Bagmati River in Namapur village of Samastipur district as a precautionary measure against erosion by the river during monsoon.
Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice convened a meeting on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to hear the views of the stakeholders.
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Modi-led committee has informed the 31 MPs, who are members of the committee, about the meeting on July 3 to hear the views of UCC.
Bhopal, MP: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on state government to include chapter on VD Savarkar in school syllabus, says, "...What is the problem in this, why shouldn't Veer Savarkar be taught, he lived in Kala Paani, was punished with two life terms, sacrificed everything for the country, and was an excellent patriot, today we go to Cellular Jail and see how Savarkar lived in the cell...his other brothers were also there but it was not known that he was there who sacrificed everything for the country, his biography will be studied."
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot fractured his two toes while returning from a meeting, at his residence in Jaipur. He received primary treatment at SMS Hospital and returned home.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Today, after a meeting, while going to my room at the residence, both the toes were injured due to slipping. I have come to my residence after preliminary treatment at SMS Hospital. Due to fracture, on the advice of doctors, I will continue working from home for a few days."
Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan issued a press release:
21 of 31 Reaper drones will be assembled in India, top government sources tell Republic and Indian companies to manufacture key Predator MQ9B components like engines and radars.
The top government sources have revealed that attempts were made by Congress to sabotage the Reaper drones deal.
Former Chhattisgarh CM and BJP leader Raman Singh took a dig at CM Bhupesh Baghel after Congress appoints TS Singh Deo DyCM. "Yesterday a big decision was taken by Congress, in which Bhupesh Baghel's face was removed from the Chief Ministerial post. It was announced that the Congress would contest the elections with collective leadership. The slogan 'Bhupesh pe Bharosa hai' has now changed to 'Bhupesh hai toh Bhrashtachar hai'. Now that they are talking about collective leadership, it is certain that the Congress Central leadership has lost faith in Bhupesh Baghel," he said.
Addressing the media, All Manipur Students Union, "We believe that the current situation in Manipur is a result of the political blunders committed by successive governments that have ruled Manipur and the Congress party has a big role to play in that. In 2012, the Congress party deleted four Gram Panchayats and one Zila Parishad constituency which were part of the Imphal West district from the Manipur Panchayati Raj system and they were allotted to come under the autonomous district council of Kangopi district. It had further enhanced the dreamland of Kuki nation state..."
EAM S Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with Enrique Manalo, Philippines Secretary for Foreign Affairs, in the national capital. "I really look forward to sitting down with you today and discussing how to take our cooperation forward. I would also like to express my appreciation for your participation in the Global South Summit. And I truly believe today that we are two countries who share so much, who look at global developments and continental developments with so much convergence and who have so many economic complementarities," the EAM said in the meeting.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reaches Imphal, Manipur He is on a two-day visit to the state and will visit relief camps and interact with civil society representatives in Imphal and Churachandpur during his visit.
National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah speaks on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) "They (Central govt) should think that the country is diverse, people of all religions live here, and Muslims have their own Shariat law. They should think about any possible storm that would come if they do that (implement UCC)" he says
Keisham Meghachandra Singh, President of Manipur Pradesh Congress, said "The present situation is that normalcy has still not been established in Manipur. The double-engine govt has not been able to control the situation here. We do not have any expectations from Union HM Amit Shah and CM N Biren Singh. There is a complete failure of law and order"
On Madhya Pradesh government's decision to include Veer Savarkar in the syllabus, Congress MLA Arif Masood in a scathing attakc stated, "It is unfortunate that they want to include Savarkar. He apologized to the British and including him in the syllabus is an insult to freedom fighters."
Madhya Pradesh government to include chapter on Veer Savarkar in school syllabus. "Unfortunately, Congress did not teach about the true revolutionaries of India. We will include biographies of true heroes and the new syllabus will include Veer Savarkar, Bhagavad Gita Sandesh, Lord Parshuram, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru and others," said Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha took to twitter and wrote, "Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha. May this day bring happiness and prosperity to everyone. May it also uphold the spirit of togetherness and harmony in our society. Eid Mubarak."
Rains pound Thane, Palghar district of Maharashtra leading to waterlogging in many areas; two persons swept away in swollen water bodies in last two days, say officials
Newly appointed Chhattisgarh Deputy CM TS Singh Deo says, "We (CM Bhupesh Baghel and I) were working together and will continue to do so." In a dramatic move signalling party's resolve to settle the leadership question in poll bound Chhattisgarh, Congress on Wednesday(June 28) announced the appointment of TS Singh Deo as state Deputy Chief Minister.