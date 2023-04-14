India News: Amarnath Yatra To Commence On July 1

Quick links:
Thousands of devotees on Friday took part in the ninth edition of Sri Sri Gaur Nitai Rath Yatra festival organised by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Friday.
A massive fire broke out due to a short circuit in a wheelchair manufacturing company in Sector 4 of IMT Manesar here on Friday.
"The Chief Minister @arvindkejriwal ji has given sleepless nights to the BJP people. Day and night only Kejriwal comes in his dreams and scares him in his sleep. This summon of CBI shows the 'Kejriwal Phobia' of the BJP. We are not afraid of your CBI-ED," AAP leader Raghav Chadha said.
Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his immediate intervention for the repeal of "anti-democratic and repressive" laws such as the National Security Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
On Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summon to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "It is very difficult to suppress the voice of Arvind Kejriwal ji..Truth speaking makes place in the hearts of people..No one can delete anyone from the hearts of people..We are standing with him like a rock…Long Live Revolution."
A 60-year-old man, Surendra Matiala, was shot dead in the Matiala area in Dwarka. He was sitting in his office at the time of the incident. He was an ex-councillor. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused, said Delhi Police.
The 62-day-long Shri Amarnathji Yatra will commence on 1st July this year and it will culminate on 31st August 2023. Further, the registration through online & offline modes for Shri Amarnathji Yatra will start from 17th April.
Former BJP leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joined the Indian National Congress party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Giving the message of unity among different castes and sects, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday that earlier we were one, but we created divisions in the form of castes which were widened by foreigners and for this country, we will once again have to become one.
The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is planning to contest 40-45 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections where the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) are locked in a triangular contest. Pawar has summoned a meeting of party leaders in Mumbai on Saturday to finalise its plans for the assembly elections in Karnataka scheduled for May 10.
"I feel very sad about Laxman Savadi. This is very common in politics. He saw a political future there, so he went to Congress. But Congress has no candidate in 60 constituencies. So they have recruited some people. But Congress will not benefit from them," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on former BJP leader Laxman Savadi joining Congress.
He added, "The demand for tickets in the ruling party is high. Some people have gone to other parties to become MLAs. But real BJP workers do not leave the party. BJP will release the third list as soon as possible. I will file the nomination tomorrow."
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said, "There is no threat to Constitution, but there's a threat on the identity of Opposition parties. These parties are dynastic and corrupt, they have looted the money of the country's poor."
After addressing a gathering, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Bharatiya Janata Party's district party office in Birbhum, West Bengal.
A footbridge collapsed during the Baisakhi celebration at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur's Chenani Block. Six people were injured during the incident. A rescue operation is underway. Police and other teams have reached the site.
Telangana Chief Minister KCR on Friday unveiled the 125 ft statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in Hyderabad.
At BJP's 'Jan Sampark Samavesh' rally in Birbhum, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The only way to remove the crime of 'Didi-Bhatija' is BJP. The only way to free Bengal off terror is BJP. The only way to stop infiltration in Bengal is BJP...Give us 35 seats in 2024, there will be no need for 2025 (West Bengal poll); before 2025 Mamata did's govt will collapse."
Speaking on the Platinum Jubilee celebration of Gauhati High Court, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Gauhati High Court has completed 75 years at the time when our country will also complete 75 years of independence. This is a unique HC, it has most jurisdiction. This HC controls other States apart from Assam."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is addressing a public meeting in Birbhum, West Bengal.
Samajwadi Party MP and Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav said, "Fake encounters are being done in the state, since BJP has come to power. Samajwadi Party has been saying this since the beginning and this incident (Asad and Ghulam's encounter) clearly proves this".
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will shortly address a public meeting in Birbhum, West Bengal. Shah is visiting the state ahead of the rural polls due next month, and the party seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery.
He arrived at the Andal airport in Paschim Bardhaman at around 12:40. He was received by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and other senior BJP leaders.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday responded to Asad's encounter and termed it against the constitution of India. He said, "Encounter is not justice according to the constitution. Encounter is not rule of law it's the rule of guns. I believe that with these encounters the constitution of India will weaken, and people's belief in the constitution will come down. I have always been against these encounters. My brother Akbaruddin Owaisi is still suffering the pain of encounters done in past. I totally disagree with the encounter".
Mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed made shocking revelations on Thursday, saying he has no shortage of weapons because of direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were brought to CJM Court in Prayagraj on Thursday (April 13), where UP Police recorded his statement saying, "I have no dearth of weapons because I have direct connections with Pakistan's ISI and terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba." READ HERE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated AIIMS Guwahati and the other three Medical colleges and laid the foundation stone of development projects in Assam's Guwahati. Addressing a public gathering in Guwahati, PM Modi greeted everyone on the occasion of Rongali Bihu. "On this auspicious occasion, the health infrastructure of North-East and Assam has got new strength. Today, North-East got its first AIIMS and Assam has got three new Medical colleges," PM Modi said. READ HERE
Dr Narendra Sengar, Principal, of Jhansi Medical College spoke exclusively to Republic TV where he said, "The police brought them here in the hospital. As a medical professional, I tried to revive them. After a medical examination, they were declared dead. Asad had two bullet injuries whereas Ghulam had only one. I think they died 1.30-2 hours before they were brought here. Their post-mortem has been conducted".
Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was recently sworn in as the new US Ambassador to India arrived in India on Friday. He was welcomed by the US Embassy staff.
BJP's Arun Singh took a dig at the Laxman Savadi after he is all set to join Congress. Singh stated, "Even after losing the election, BJP made him deputy CM and then MLC, even after that, he is going to a party (Congress) with such quarrels where the leaders are divided into two groups. He will get to know his place soon in Karnataka Congress. They already have three CM face candidates. He has made a big mistake and will regret it later. Rahul Gandhi won't meet the party workers for 10 years. Congress is a visionless party as in multiple states they are fighting within the party over the CM face".
As Laxman Savadi is set to join Congress. Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah guaranteed that he will contest the Karnataka polls from the Athani constituency seat. Siddaramaiah said, "Savadi is joining the Congress, BJP shouldn't have treated him like this. His only condition is he should be treated properly. A hundred per cent Athani ticket will be given to Savadi".
Uttar Pradesh STF chief Amitabh Yash informed that the autopsy of Atique Ahmed's deceased son Asad and his aide Ghulam has been done a day after the encounter. FIR has been filed. He stated, "Autopsy has been done, FIR has been filed. Police are now waiting for their families to claim their bodies so that their last rites can be conducted. The STF has put its entire strength in this case and efforts are being made to combat and eradicate mafia from the state".
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Durgapur airport in West Bengal. He will lay the foundation stone of the BJP party office in Birbhum & address a public meeting at Benimadhab School Ground today.
PM Modi while addressing a public rally in Assam slammed Opposition stating that they ignored development works in the northeastern region but are hungry for the credits. "Whenever I talk about the development of the Northeast that has been done in the last 9 years, some people get disturbed because they are not getting the credit for growth in the state".
He added, "The Central govt is working as a friend and sevak to bring development. When there is dynastic politics and corruption, development cannot happen. Many people came from a long distance to get treatment at AIIMS Delhi. They (Opposition) did not create AIIMS in other parts of the country. Earlier governments did not pay attention to health infrastructure. Their policies did not encourage professional doctors to come forward. We have set up the national medical commission. We always consider "Nation first". We focused on the development and not vote bank".