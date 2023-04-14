India News: Amarnath Yatra To Commence On July 1

"I feel very sad about Laxman Savadi. This is very common in politics. He saw a political future there, so he went to Congress. But Congress has no candidate in 60 constituencies. So they have recruited some people. But Congress will not benefit from them," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on former BJP leader Laxman Savadi joining Congress.

He added, "The demand for tickets in the ruling party is high. Some people have gone to other parties to become MLAs. But real BJP workers do not leave the party. BJP will release the third list as soon as possible. I will file the nomination tomorrow."