News LIVE: Light To Moderate Rainfall, Gusty Winds Likely In Delhi During Next 2-3 Hours

Quick links:
Mortal remains of BJP worker Vijay Singh, who allegedly died on Thursday due to the lathi charge by the Bihar police, were brought to the party office in Patna. BJP workers turned up in large numbers to pay final respect.
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Mortal remains of BJP worker Vijay Singh brought to party office, BJP workers pay final respects— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
BJP worker Vijay Singh allegedly died today during the lathi charge by Bihar Police pic.twitter.com/Tv8NzNZZj4
As many as 91 people have lost their lives, 101 have got injured and 16 are missing, ever since heavy rainfall, cloud burst and flood hit Himachal Pradesh. The data of monsoon losses, issued by the government from June 24 to July 13, suggests that 34 deaths happened in the state due to landslides, cloudburst and flash floods.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), DIG Mohsen Shahidi has informed that seven teams of NDRF have been deployed in Delhi and also said that situation has improved from yesterday. He said, "The situation (in Delhi) has improved from yesterday. NDRF's seven teams have been deployed in Delhi. People have been evacuated from the affected areas. The situation is under control and it might improve by tomorrow. According to the weather forecast, there are chances of rain for the next two days in Uttarakhand. Roads in Haridwar and Rishikesh will be affected; we have deployed four NDRF teams and are coordinating with SDRF Uttarakhand. The situation in Himachal Pradesh has improved."
Former Himachal Pradesh CM and LoP Jairam Thakur met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed the flood situation in Himachal.
As torrential rain has wreaked havoc on an unprecedented scale in Himachal Pradesh, 91 people lost their lives in the state from June 24 to July 13. 34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of leaders from all North eastern states except Assam on 15th July at 11 AM. Meanwhile, Maharashtra PCC president Nana Patole will meet Kharge on July 14. Congress parliamentary strategy group meeting is now scheduled to be held on July 15 at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence in New Delhi. Sources said that the July 15 meeting will discuss various issues to be raised by the grant old party in the upcoming Parliament session
A cloud mass is approaching from west (from Haryana) leading to possibility of spell of light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h over Delhi during next 2-3 hours.
Red Fort will remain closed for the public and general visitors from 2nd half of 13th July to 14th July in view of heavy monsoon and rainfall.
The water level of River Yamuna was recorded at 208.66 metres on Thursday at 6 pm.
All Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools will remain closed till July 16 in view of the rise in the water level of Yamuna River.
Speaking on the floor of the house, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "I will retire from politics of there is any corruption in my department (finance) but I don't know about other departments."
Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai objected and said, "We are not pointing to your department in particular but to other departments where corruption has become rampant."
'Arrested by Bihar police in Patna. Jehanabad district General Secretary Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge,' tweets Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi.#Bihar #BJPLeader #Patna #NitishKumar #TejashwiYadav #SushilKumarModi— Republic (@republic) July 13, 2023
WATCH #LIVE… pic.twitter.com/Am5C1v3T9F
The situation remains grim in New Delhi as the Yamuna water level breaches 208.62 metre mark; 12 NDRF teams are in the National Capital for flood situations.— Republic (@republic) July 13, 2023
WATCH Republic's ground report from Red Fort here- https://t.co/6CjsNJ9CEq#DelhiFloods #DelhiRains #ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/kWKrLuuUEs
"I condole the death of BJP worker Vijay Singh, on behalf of my party... I also want to ask Nitish Kumar and Bihar govt, who is responsible for his death? Somebody was beaten to death by a lathi...those who raise their voice against the state govt is silenced by lathi...CM must answer, he is accountable for this death," said Chirag Paswan, MP and Lok Janshakti Party chief.
"We tried out best to incubate him as he was brought in unconscious situation. We put him on vent. He has been declared dead now. There is no external injury and the exact cause will be known after postmortem," said PMCH superintendent.
No changes have been recorded in the water level of river Yamuna in the past two hours. The water level at 1 pm and 2 pm was recorded as 208.62 metres, it was found to be the same even at 3 pm
After the BJP claimed that a party worker Vijay Sinha was killed due to a lathi charge in Patna by police, party National president JP Nadda took to Twitter and said, "The lathi-charge on BJP workers in Patna is a result of the failure and incompetence of the state government."
"The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government is attacking democracy in order to protect the fortress of corruption. The chief minister of Bihar has forgotten his own morality to save the person who is facing charges,"
According to BJP, during a protest in Patna, police under the direction of Nitish Kumar resorted to lathicharge, resulting in the death of a party worker. Sushil Modi, a BJP Rajya Sabha member who was detained by Bihar police, stated to the media that their party worker succumbed to injuries inflicted by the police during the lathicharge.
"Our BJP worker has died in the lathicharge. Police beat him so brutally that he died while he was being taken to hospital. We will file a murder case against the police. This happened on thedirection of Nitish Kumar. We were protesting peacefully," he said.
"Flood water enters Sushruta Trauma Centre at Metcalf Road in Delhi. 40 patients admitted here, including three on ventilators, are being shifted to LNJP hospital," MD Dr Suresh Kumar said. Notably, no changes have been recorded in the water level of river Yamuna in the past hour. The water level at 1 pm was recorded as 208.62 metres, it was found to be the same even at 2 pm.
"This is a very significant moment for me and my country," said Squadron leader Sindhu Reddy, who will be leading IAF marching contingent in Paris on Thursday.
This is a very significant moment for me and my country, says SQN leader Sindhu Reddy, who will be leading IAF marching contingent in Paris tomorrow.#PMModi #France #PMModiFranceVisit #Paris— Republic (@republic) July 13, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHseYi pic.twitter.com/sPCfaLid0D
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the flood-affected areas of Haridwar. He reviewed relief and rescue works in these areas.
LIVE: हरिद्वार में जलभराव से प्रभावित क्षेत्रों का स्थलीय निरीक्षण करते हुए— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 13, 2023
https://t.co/piGtU57VE0
"Himachal Pradesh received unprecedented rainfall this year...Around 90 people died, many of which were caused by landslides and flash floods..Properties worth Rs 4000 crores have been destroyed...Our government is working hard to bring the situation back to normal," Himachal Pradesh Minister Rohit Thakur said.
An MoU to promote the use of millet and healthy eating practices among the Armed Forces and ensure the availability of safe & nutritious food was signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi.
#WATCH | Delhi: An MoU to promote use of millets & ensure food safety for armed forces signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya https://t.co/i5brmYMsbV pic.twitter.com/GNNAyJGkeT— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
According to Defence Officials, the Defence Acquisition Council has approved proposals for buying 26 Rafale fighter aircraft including 22 Rafale Ms and 4 twin-seater trainer versions along with three additional Scopene class submarines for the Indian Navy.
"Himachal Pradesh received unprecedented rainfall this year...Around 90 people died, many of which were caused by landslides and flash floods..Properties worth Rs 4000 crores have been destroyed...Our government is working hard to bring the situation back to normal’’, Himachal Pradesh Minister Rohit Thakur said.
Speaking to reporters, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We are planning to introduce the Bill to ban polygamy in the upcoming Assembly session...If for some reason we are not able to do so then we will introduce the Bill in the January Assembly session...In Assam, we want to ban polygamy immediately."
#WATCH | Guwahati | We are planning to introduce the Bill to ban polygamy in the upcoming Assembly session...If for some reason we are not able to do so then we will introduce the Bill in the January Assembly session...In Assam we want to ban polygamy immediately: Himanta Biswa… pic.twitter.com/DAuUg8JYi2— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023
According to officials, non-essential govt offices, schools and colleges to remain closed till Sunday across Delhi as per DDMA. "Private centres advised to work from home; commercial entities around Kashmere Gate to be closed till Sunday across Delhi," officials said.
Security personnel used water cannons and opened lathicharge to disperse BJP workers protesting against the Bihar govt.
A flood-like situation has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Latifpur Bhangar Village in Dankaur Block in Gautam Buddha Nagar District.