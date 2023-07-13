News LIVE: Light To Moderate Rainfall, Gusty Winds Likely In Delhi During Next 2-3 Hours

Will retire from politics of there's any corruption in his department (finance): CM Siddaramaiah

Speaking on the floor of the house, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "I will retire from politics of there is any corruption in my department (finance) but I don't know about other departments."

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai objected and said, "We are not pointing to your department in particular but to other departments where corruption has become rampant."