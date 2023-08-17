India News LIVE: Bhagwant Mann Visits Flood-hit Areas In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

A week after the death of a first year student of Jadavpur university Swapnadeep Kundu in a ragging case, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has now asked West Bengal DGP and the Jadavpur university Registrar to investigate the case and submit a report to the commission on the reasons behind the death of the minor from the hostel.

The child rights body has come across news reports regarding the death of minor Swapnadeep Kundu, a first year undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours) at Jadavpur University in West Bengal's Kolkata, where it has been alleged that the victim student died after falling from the balcony of the second floor of the main hostel building. According to the reports, the family of the victim has alleged that their son was a victim of ragging.