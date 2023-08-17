India News LIVE: Bhagwant Mann Visits Flood-hit Areas In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Quick links:
Indian Coast Guard chief Rakesh Pal today called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about coastal security and preparedness of the Indian Coast Guard for addressing maritime safety and contemporary security challenges, informed ICG officials.
A week after the death of a first year student of Jadavpur university Swapnadeep Kundu in a ragging case, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has now asked West Bengal DGP and the Jadavpur university Registrar to investigate the case and submit a report to the commission on the reasons behind the death of the minor from the hostel.
The child rights body has come across news reports regarding the death of minor Swapnadeep Kundu, a first year undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours) at Jadavpur University in West Bengal's Kolkata, where it has been alleged that the victim student died after falling from the balcony of the second floor of the main hostel building. According to the reports, the family of the victim has alleged that their son was a victim of ragging. READ MORE
Indian Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan interacted with the US Congressional delegation led by Richard McCormick. Discussions ranged from matters of mutual strategic interest, increasing defence cooperation & opportunities for joint ventures under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat scheme: Defence officials
The maiden test drop of an indigenous Search and Rescue Kit (SARK) developed by ADRDE, Agra was successfully undertaken on 15 Aug by P-8I aircraft ex INAS 316 based at INS Hansa, marking a significant step towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat: Western Naval Command, Indian Navy
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "INDIA alliance meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. We held a meeting today at Matoshree to organise it successfully and decided on the agenda for it. The aim of the (INDIA) meeting is to oust the Modi govt from the centre..."
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited the areas inundated due to floods in the state. "Visited the flood affected areas of Hoshiarpur at ground zero...interacted with the local people and kept courage. Appealed...times are tough but one will pass with the other...Government will compensate all the losses of the people as promised...soon the situation will be back to normal..." Mann posted on X.
NCP leader Supriya Sule said that all the opposition leaders will attend the I.N.D.I.A meeting which is scheduled for August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. "Everybody is coming. We are looking forward to hosting them. We are absolutely excited and the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP is looking forward to it," Sule said.
Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to head the four-member delegation which will embark on the Manipur visit from August 18 to 20.
Yechuri said, "The conflict in Manipur is continuing for more than three months & it has taken a very large toll on life & displacement of people...We will express our solidarity with the people of Manipur & tell them India is with you. We are part of one family & we will do our best to help you out in this situation...So far this double-engine government has not been able to arrive at any solution or a direction on how this issue is to be resolved."
A verbal spat broke out between Jamnagar North MLA Rivaba Jadeja and MP Poonamben Maadam during an event in Jamnagar.
On being asked about the scuffle, Rivaba Jadeja said, "MP Poonamben Maadam paid tribute to the Bravehearts by wearing slippers and I took off the slippers. She said in a loud voice that even the PM and the President do not remove slippers in such programs but some ignorant people become over-smart. I did not like his comment, so I spoke out of self-respect...Did I make a mistake by taking off my slippers?"
In a bid to check digital frauds, the government has made verification of dealers selling SIM cards mandatory and discontinued the provision of issuing bulk connections, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.
Earlier, while announcing the new measures, the minister had said that the government has made police verification of SIM card dealers mandatory.
He later clarified that the verification of SIM card dealers will be carried out by "the licensee" or the respective telecom operator and added that a penalty of Rs 10 lakh will be imposed on violators.
Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Thursday said the party should sweep not just the coming Assembly polls in Telangana but also the Lok Sabha seats in the state, for the party to emerge as a strong force at the national level.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that he will visit Himachal Pradesh on August 20-21 and asked parties to stop doing politics.
"Many people have lost their lives and infrastructure has been damaged in Himachal Pradesh (due to rainfall, landslides). It is unfortunate that some parties, especially Congress, are doing politics on this. I appeal to them to stop politics and work together in this hour of crisis. The central government is providing all possible assistance. I will visit Himachal Pradesh on August 20-21 and meet the affected people."
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday stated that AIADMK is a slave of BJP. He stated that DMK is a state party and it raises the voice against issues of all states. BJP used to call us anti-Indians but now BJP is real anti-Indians.
Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing incessant rains for the past several days that have killed more than 70 people till now. According to the reports, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued over 700 people from flood-affected areas in the last 48 hours.
Rescue ops in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh are currently underway.
Congress on Thursday appointed Mukul Wasnik as General Secretary In-charge of Gujarat and Randeep Singh Surjewala with additional charge as General Secretary In-charge of Madhya Pradesh. The party has also appointed former MLA Ajay Rai as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.
Amid the heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, two-wheelers have been banned on Ram Jhula Bridge after supportive wire breaks.
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "I came to know that they (BJP) have released the first list of 21 candidates (for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections) but it's not important (kuch khas nahi hai)..."
NCP chief Sharad Pawar during his address in Maharashtra's Bheed said, "On 15th August, PM Modi said 'Mi Punha Yein' (I’ll come back again) I want to tell him a similar thing was said by Maharashtra's former CM Devendra Fadnavis and he came to power but at a lower post."
West Bengal Govt has constituted a 4 member fact-finding committee in connection with the death of a student of Jadavpur University. The committee will submit their report within two weeks.
An IndiGo pilot, who was scheduled to fly from Nagpur to Pune on Thursday, fainted at the boarding gate. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, IndiGo said in a press statement.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will plant 4 crore saplings at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, August 18: Ministry of Home Affairs Home Minister will electronically inaugurate the newly constructed 15 magnificent buildings of various types in 8 different campuses of CRPF: Ministry of Home Affairs
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed the Delhi assembly special session and launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Manipur violence. "BJP MLAs are clearly saying that they don't have any relation with Manipur. It's PM Modi's message that they don't have any relation with Manipur. PM is silent on the Manipur issue. 6,500 FIRs have been registered, over 150 killed but PM remained silent".
He further stated, "350 temples were destroyed, but pm kept quiet. In the European Parliament, it was discussed, and us spoke about it, but our pm kept quiet. When the horrific video of two women got viral, then PM Modi said that it was not new. Where will the daughters go when their father will turn his back on them?
Karnataka CM Siddramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar held meeting with Shivamogga district Ministers and party MLAs at the CM office in Bengaluru.
Delhi BJP MLAs donning black clothes staged a protest against the Delhi govt outside the office of CM Arvind Kejriwal inside the Delhi Assembly premises. BJP MLA OP Sharma says, "There is corruption in every department of Delhi government... Manipur issue is beyond the jurisdiction of Delhi Assembly...".
The Women lawyers of the Delhi High Court have written a letter to CJI of the Supreme Court in connection with Haryana's Nuh violence case
The Women Lawyers' Forum has sought action against a video circulating on social media calling for an economic boycott of a particular community in Nuh. They have requested the Apex Court to ban the hate speech and urged to take legal action against those who do so
Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on the Himachal Pradesh responded on the current situation if the state amid heavy rainfall. He said, "Whatever actions taken in Himachal Pradesh so far, are taken post-disaster. Arrangements should be made in the disaster-prone areas where severe damages could occur...Proper steps are not taken beforehand even in the capital city Shimla".