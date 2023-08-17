Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Bhagwant Mann Visits Flood-hit Areas In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Bittu Bajrangi, who had been detained in relation to the violence in Nuh, was sent to a 14-day judicial custody on August 17. He was charged with brandishing swords and other weapons in front of a female police officer in Nuh.

General News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
India news
pointer
22:32 IST, August 17th 2023
ICG chief Rakesh Pal meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Indian Coast Guard chief Rakesh Pal today called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about coastal security and preparedness of the Indian Coast Guard for addressing maritime safety and contemporary security challenges, informed ICG officials.

 

pointer
22:32 IST, August 17th 2023
Jadavpur Ragging case: NCPCR Seeks Report From Bengal DGP & University Registrar In 7 Days

A week after the death of a first year student of Jadavpur university Swapnadeep Kundu in a ragging case, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has now asked West Bengal DGP and the Jadavpur university Registrar to investigate the case and submit a report to the commission on the reasons behind the death of the minor from the hostel.

The child rights body has come across news reports regarding the death of minor Swapnadeep Kundu, a first year undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours) at Jadavpur University in West Bengal's Kolkata, where it has been alleged that the victim student died after falling from the balcony of the second floor of the main hostel building. According to the reports, the family of the victim has alleged that their son was a victim of ragging. READ MORE

pointer
22:32 IST, August 17th 2023
Indian CDS Gen Anil Chauhan interacted with the US Congressional delegation

Indian Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan interacted with the US Congressional delegation led by Richard McCormick. Discussions ranged from matters of mutual strategic interest, increasing defence cooperation & opportunities for joint ventures under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat scheme: Defence officials

 

pointer
22:32 IST, August 17th 2023
Maiden Test Drop Of Made-In-India Search And Rescue Kit From Navy's Boeing P-8I Long Range Patrol Aircraft

The maiden test drop of an indigenous Search and Rescue Kit (SARK) developed by ADRDE, Agra was successfully undertaken on 15 Aug by P-8I aircraft ex INAS 316 based at INS Hansa, marking a significant step towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat: Western Naval Command, Indian Navy

 

pointer
22:32 IST, August 17th 2023
INDIA alliance meeting on August 31 & Sept 1: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said, "INDIA alliance meeting will be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. We held a meeting today at Matoshree to organise it successfully and decided on the agenda for it. The aim of the (INDIA) meeting is to oust the Modi govt from the centre..."

pointer
20:46 IST, August 17th 2023
Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited the areas inundated due to floods in the state. "Visited the flood affected areas of Hoshiarpur at ground zero...interacted with the local people and kept courage. Appealed...times are tough but one will pass with the other...Government will compensate all the losses of the people as promised...soon the situation will be back to normal..." Mann posted on X. 

 

pointer
20:17 IST, August 17th 2023
Everybody is coming: Supriya Sule on next I.N.D.I.A meeting

NCP leader Supriya Sule said that all the opposition leaders will attend the I.N.D.I.A meeting which is scheduled for August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. "Everybody is coming. We are looking forward to hosting them. We are absolutely excited and the Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP is looking forward to it," Sule said. 

 

pointer
19:38 IST, August 17th 2023
CPI(M) delegation to visit Manipur from August 18 to 20

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury to head the four-member delegation which will embark on the Manipur visit from August 18 to 20.

Yechuri said, "The conflict in Manipur is continuing for more than three months & it has taken a very large toll on life & displacement of people...We will express our solidarity with the people of Manipur & tell them India is with you. We are part of one family & we will do our best to help you out in this situation...So far this double-engine government has not been able to arrive at any solution or a direction on how this issue is to be resolved."

pointer
19:38 IST, August 17th 2023
Verbal spat between BJP MLA Rivaba Jadeja and MP Poonamben Maadam

A verbal spat broke out between Jamnagar North MLA Rivaba Jadeja and MP Poonamben Maadam during an event in Jamnagar.

On being asked about the scuffle, Rivaba Jadeja said, "MP Poonamben Maadam paid tribute to the Bravehearts by wearing slippers and I took off the slippers. She said in a loud voice that even the PM and the President do not remove slippers in such programs but some ignorant people become over-smart. I did not like his comment, so I spoke out of self-respect...Did I make a mistake by taking off my slippers?"

pointer
19:38 IST, August 17th 2023
BJP chief JP Nadda arrives at Daman Airport in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
pointer
19:04 IST, August 17th 2023
Verification of SIM card dealers mandatory; bulk connections discontinued to curb frauds: Ashwini Vaishnaw

In a bid to check digital frauds, the government has made verification of dealers selling SIM cards mandatory and discontinued the provision of issuing bulk connections, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Earlier, while announcing the new measures, the minister had said that the government has made police verification of SIM card dealers mandatory.

He later clarified that the verification of SIM card dealers will be carried out by "the licensee" or the respective telecom operator and added that a penalty of Rs 10 lakh will be imposed on violators.
 

pointer
18:52 IST, August 17th 2023
Not just Assembly polls, BRS should also sweep LS seats: K T Rama Rao

Ruling BRS Working President K T Rama Rao on Thursday said the party should sweep not just the coming Assembly polls in Telangana but also the Lok Sabha seats in the state, for the party to emerge as a strong force at the national level.
 

pointer
18:22 IST, August 17th 2023
Stop politics and work together: Anurag Thakur on Himachal Pradesh Mayhem

Union Minister Anurag Thakur stated that he will visit Himachal Pradesh on August 20-21 and asked parties to stop doing politics. 

"Many people have lost their lives and infrastructure has been damaged in Himachal Pradesh (due to rainfall, landslides). It is unfortunate that some parties, especially Congress, are doing politics on this. I appeal to them to stop politics and work together in this hour of crisis. The central government is providing all possible assistance. I will visit Himachal Pradesh on August 20-21 and meet the affected people."

pointer
18:22 IST, August 17th 2023
AIADMK is a slave of BJP, says MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on Thursday stated that AIADMK is a slave of BJP. He stated that DMK is a state party and it raises the voice against issues of all states. BJP used to call us anti-Indians but now BJP is real anti-Indians.

 

pointer
18:11 IST, August 17th 2023
Rain fury in Himachal Pradesh continues, Forces' rescue Ops underway

Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing incessant rains for the past several days that have killed more than 70 people till now. According to the reports, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has rescued over 700 people from flood-affected areas in the last 48 hours.

Rescue ops in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh are currently underway.

 

pointer
18:11 IST, August 17th 2023
Congress gears up for polls, make new appointments

Congress on Thursday appointed Mukul Wasnik as General Secretary In-charge of Gujarat and Randeep Singh Surjewala with additional charge as General Secretary In-charge of Madhya Pradesh. The party has also appointed former MLA Ajay Rai as the president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

pointer
17:36 IST, August 17th 2023
Uttarakhand: Two-wheelers banned on Ram Jhula Bridge after supportive wire breaks

Amid the heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, two-wheelers have been banned on Ram Jhula Bridge after supportive wire breaks.

 

pointer
17:36 IST, August 17th 2023
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on BJP's assembly poll list

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said, "I came to know that they (BJP) have released the first list of 21 candidates (for the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections) but it's not important (kuch khas nahi hai)..."

pointer
17:36 IST, August 17th 2023
Sharad Pawar takes dig at PM's August 15 speech

NCP chief Sharad Pawar during his address in Maharashtra's Bheed said, "On 15th August, PM Modi said 'Mi Punha Yein' (I’ll come back again) I want to tell him a similar thing was said by Maharashtra's former CM Devendra Fadnavis and he came to power but at a lower post."

 

pointer
16:58 IST, August 17th 2023
West Bengal Govt forms 4 member fact-finding committee to probe Jadavpur ragging case

West Bengal Govt has constituted a 4 member fact-finding committee in connection with the death of a student of Jadavpur University. The committee will submit their report within two weeks.

 

pointer
16:54 IST, August 17th 2023
 IndiGo pilot faints, dies before departure at boarding gate  

An IndiGo pilot, who was scheduled to fly from Nagpur to Pune on Thursday, fainted at the boarding gate. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead, IndiGo said in a press statement.

pointer
16:38 IST, August 17th 2023
Home Minister Amit Shah to plant 4 crore saplings at CRPF Group Centre, Greater Noida

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will plant 4 crore saplings at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Friday, August 18: Ministry of Home Affairs Home Minister will electronically inaugurate the newly constructed 15 magnificent buildings of various types in 8 different campuses of CRPF: Ministry of Home Affairs

pointer
16:28 IST, August 17th 2023
CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses Delhi assembly special session

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday addressed the Delhi assembly special session and launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Manipur violence. "BJP MLAs are clearly saying that they don't have any relation with Manipur. It's PM Modi's message that they don't have any relation with Manipur. PM is silent on the Manipur issue. 6,500 FIRs have been registered, over 150 killed but PM remained silent".

He further stated, "350 temples were destroyed, but pm kept quiet. In the European Parliament, it was discussed, and us spoke about it, but our pm kept quiet. When the horrific video of two women got viral, then PM Modi said that it was not new. Where will the daughters go when their father will turn his back on them?

 

pointer
16:17 IST, August 17th 2023
Delhi: BJP workers protest after 4 BJP MLAs marshalled out from Delhi Legislative Assembly
pointer
16:17 IST, August 17th 2023
BJP releases first list of 39 candidates for upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections

 

pointer
16:17 IST, August 17th 2023
BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections

 

 

pointer
16:17 IST, August 17th 2023
Karnataka govt holds meeting with Shivamogga district Ministers, party MLAs

Karnataka CM Siddramaiah and Dy CM DK Shivakumar held meeting with Shivamogga district Ministers and party MLAs at the CM office in Bengaluru.

pointer
16:05 IST, August 17th 2023
Delhi BJP MLAs stage protest against AAP govt in Assembly premises

Delhi BJP MLAs donning black clothes staged a protest against the Delhi govt outside the office of CM Arvind Kejriwal inside the Delhi Assembly premises. BJP MLA OP Sharma says, "There is corruption in every department of Delhi government... Manipur issue is beyond the jurisdiction of Delhi Assembly...".

 

pointer
16:05 IST, August 17th 2023
Nuh violence case: HC women lawyers write to SC

The Women lawyers of the Delhi High Court have written a letter to CJI of the Supreme Court in connection with Haryana's Nuh violence case
The Women Lawyers' Forum has sought action against a video circulating on social media calling for an economic boycott of a particular community in Nuh. They have requested the Apex Court to ban the hate speech and urged to take legal action against those who do so

pointer
15:33 IST, August 17th 2023
Actions taken post-disaster: Jairam Thakur on Himachal Pradesh mayhem

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on the Himachal Pradesh responded on the current situation if the state amid heavy rainfall. He said, "Whatever actions taken in Himachal Pradesh so far, are taken post-disaster. Arrangements should be made in the disaster-prone areas where severe damages could occur...Proper steps are not taken beforehand even in the capital city Shimla".

COMMENT