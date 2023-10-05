India News LIVE | Shraddha Kapoor Summoned In Mahadev Betting Scam Case

Quick links:
Ministry of Home Affairs today declared the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP) as an unlawful association for a period of five years.
After Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, more celebrities have come under ED's scanner in connection with the Mahadev online betting scam case. 5 fresh summons have been issued after which Kapil Sharma, Hina khan and Huma Qureshi. Another top bollywood actor also summoned
AAP MP Sanjay Singh reaches ED office after he Rouse Avenue Court sent him to ED remand till October 10 in the Delhi Excise policy case.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh reaches ED office after he was sent to ED remand till October 10 in the Delhi Excise policy case
India & UAE signed MoU on the cooperation in the field of Industries & Advanced Technologies. Both sides also signed an agreement for the National Payments Corporation of India's international arm to partner with UAE to develop a Domestic Card Stack similar to RuPay. MoU was signed in the presence of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Sheikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Delhi.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah today inaugurated the two-day ‘Anti-Terror Conference 2023’ organized by NIA in New Delhi & also distributed medals to NIA officers.
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has written to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann regarding illegal mining activity and allegations of an MLA about corruption in the police, the involvement of the MLA's close relative in illegal mining, and suspension of police officials and the subsequent transfer of SSP Taran Taran.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday while speaking to the media called the cases levelled at Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders fake. The government is wasting its time including that of Central agencies.
While speaking about 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I come here to meet you because when you all go to Tirth Yatra, you all are so happy that I come to take some happiness from you... Rameswaram is very far away from Delhi, so the highest demand is for Rameswaram trains. Till now, 22 trains have gone to Rameswaram... Had not been for this scheme of government, the women would not have gotten a chance to go to Rameswaram..."
MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday during a press conference shed light on the India-Canada standoff. He said, "On discussions on parity, given the much higher presence of diplomats or diplomatic presence here and their interference in our internal matters, we have sought parity in our respective diplomatic presence. Discussions are ongoing to achieve this. Given that Canadian diplomatic presence is higher, we would assume that there would be a reduction".
West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Shashi Panja while speaking to media, stated that the protests in Delhi were with 2 motives. "Bengal's deprivation of funds since December 2021 & those who have worked have not gotten their wages, which is against the act the basic act. The intention was to meet the minister. The Union Minister was not available. And so his minister of state was available, who then ran away...And we saw that what started in Bengal, trains that got cancelled would have carried our beneficiaries. What we saw in Delhi was the internet was stopped, while we were around... Our public representatives, MPs and ministers were manhandled by the Delhi Police...This protest will continue & show to the people of the country that if this kind of a union government, BJP government stays on, it is going to deprive the rest of the country too..."
Vijayawada ACB court has extended TDP chief and former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's remand up to October 19 in connection with the alleged skill development scam. Tap here to read more.
TMC workers stage protest against the Central Government alleging a lack of fund allocation for MGNREGA & other social security schemes for West Bengal.
TMC workers stage protest against the Central Government alleging a lack of fund allocation for MGNREGA & other social security schemes for West Bengal.
PM Modi addressed the public meeting in Madhya Pradesh where he said, "Projects worth Rs 12,000 crores of rupees have been inaugurated in the state. Be it a water and gas pipeline or a four-lane road network, it will change the lives of lakhs of people. It will benefit the farmers and new factories will be set up. Youth will get the employment".
AAP MP Sanjay Singh was brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. He was arrested yesterday evening following the ED raid at his residence concerning the Delhi excise policy case.
Special Public Prosecutor Naveen Kumar Matta is appearing for ED. The Central agency informed the court that searches were conducted yesterday at Sanjay Singh's residence and a statement was also recorded.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh brought to Delhi's Rouse Avenue court
Singh was arrested yesterday evening following the ED raid at his residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/LuHyWtVAYp
PM Narendra Modi was seen taking a tour of an exhibition in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Lay He also laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects to the nations.
PM Narendra Modi takes a tour of an exhibition in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh
On poll preparedness for the forthcoming Assembly Elections in Telangana, Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar said that there are 119 constituencies of which 88 are general, 12 were STs, and 19 are SCs. "The total number of electors as per the rule published yesterday, and it was published in all 5 ongoing states together on October 4. In Telangana, the total electors are 3.17 crore... male and female are almost equal at 1.58 and 1.58 crores... We made efforts to make the voter list very inclusive and worked with great zeal with the enrollment of the transistors. So we have been able to register 2557 transgenders. Persons with disabilities on our electors rule are 5.06 lakh... 80+ (age) voters of 4.43 lakhs, out of which 7689 are aged 100+... Another effort was made to include the young voters. So between (age) 18 and 19, the youngest number is 8.11 lakhs, which is also a very encouraging trend."
Election Commission has called for meeting of observers of the five election states on October 6. The preparedness in all these states will be discussed. The EC is likely to announce the poll dates on Sunday, October 8.
Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is likely to be implemented in Uttarakhand in November. According to sources, the UCC committee met Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday to discuss the draft prepared by the committee in the state.
#WATCH | Rajasthan | Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the people gathered for his public event in Jodhpur, as he greets them. pic.twitter.com/yw0uLWVam2— ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2023
"Rajasthan is a state where the pride of ancient India can be seen and India's valour, prosperity and culture are reflected. Sometime back, G20 meeting was held in Jodhpur. It was appreciated by guests from all over the world. Be it the people from our country or foreign tourists, everyone wishes to come to see Suncity Jodhpur at least once..." PM Modi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Heritage Special-Marwar and Runicha Express-Jaisalmer trains, at Jodhpur.
Income Tax department conducts operations at the residences of real estate businessmen in Rajasthan's Udaipur at the locations of land traders.
Supreme Court resumes hearing on the bail plea of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in liquor policy irregularities matter.
An important meeting is going to be held on Thursday at the headquarters of central investigation agency NIA. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present as the chief guest in this two-day program. NIA called this meeting to take strict action on cases related to Khalistani activities, terror activities and gangsters.
ED raids DCC Bank president RM Manjunath Gowda's house in Shivamogga. RM Manjunath Gowda is the Chairman of DCC Bank. He took over as the chairman of DCC Bank last week.
The ED raids were conducted in the wake of allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.
IT raids and searches at the residences of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath’s relatives and close aides. Searches being carried out at various locations in Hyderabad including at Jubliee hills, Kukatpally, Shamshabad and other places.
Searches being conducted at the residences of a businessman Raghuveer in Shamshabad.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids at the residence of West Bengal Food & Supplies Minister and TMC leader Rathin Ghosh in Madhyamgram.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducts raids at the residence of West Bengal Food & Supplies Minister and TMC leader Rathin Ghosh in Madhyamgram.
Tune in - https://t.co/kJoFDiM20D pic.twitter.com/WQCGmm0qhM
Income Tax raids underway at Kanchipuram, at the premises linked to DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan and his relatives.
Income Tax Department conducting searches at the premises of DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan in Tamil Nadu. Over 40 locations are being searched by the I-T department which includes the office and residence of the leader. This is in connection with a tax evasion case
"TDP is a strong party and Andhra Pradesh needs the Telugu Desam Party for good governance, for the development of the state. Today TDP is in a struggle we will support them. TDP needs Janasainks young blood support in this situation," Pawan Kalyan said.
Father of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Dinesh Singh responded on the arrest of his son in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case and said, "They (ED) did what their masters told them. They did not find anything at my residence. When you don't find anything, the search takes time. They did not find anything so it took time."
Father of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Dinesh Singh says, "They (ED) did what their masters told them. They did not find anything at my residence. When you don't find anything, the search takes time. They did not find anything so it took time."