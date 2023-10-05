India News LIVE | Shraddha Kapoor Summoned In Mahadev Betting Scam Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday while speaking to the media called the cases levelled at Sanjay Singh and other AAP leaders fake. The government is wasting its time including that of Central agencies.

While speaking about 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana', Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "I come here to meet you because when you all go to Tirth Yatra, you all are so happy that I come to take some happiness from you... Rameswaram is very far away from Delhi, so the highest demand is for Rameswaram trains. Till now, 22 trains have gone to Rameswaram... Had not been for this scheme of government, the women would not have gotten a chance to go to Rameswaram..."