India News LIVE: CLP Meeting In Bengaluru At 12 Today, Announcement Of Karnataka CM Likely

DK Shivakumar, the man widely credited for the Congress party’s overwhelming victory in Karnataka, gave his first interview to Republic after the win. In the interview, Shivakumar shed light on the Congress’ priorities and also talked about who might take over as chief minister once the new government is sworn in. Read Full Story Here
Maharashtra | A violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Akola on Saturday— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023
"Violent clash erupted between two groups over a minor dispute. Some Vehicles have been damaged by the violent mob. The situation is now under… pic.twitter.com/1UXEkEEAjZ
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 151 km South-southeast (SSE) of Kabul, Afghanistan at around 8.14 am. According to National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 60 km.
Civil defence teams have been deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal as Cyclone 'Mocha' intensifies into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Saturday.
They said that the members of Civil defence teams are continuously alerting the public and tourists and asking them to remain alert and avoid coming to the beach and areas close to the sea.
#WATCH | BJP’s CK Ramamurthy defeated Congress' Sowmya Reddy by a narrow margin of 16 votes in the Jayanagar constituency; Congress workers held a protest as they alleged misuse of government machinery to favour Ramamurthy.#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 pic.twitter.com/I08HAzYJu3— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023
ICSE (Class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) results will be declared today at 3 pm. pic.twitter.com/mq6KRjrwMU— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2023
An encounter has started at the Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag. According to sources, Kashmir Zone Police, Police and security forces are on the job.
#Encounter has started at Andwan Sagam area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) May 14, 2023
After a comfortable win in the Karnataka Assembly elections by surging in 120+ seats, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has called for a meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 14, to decide the CM face.