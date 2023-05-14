Last Updated:

India News LIVE: CLP Meeting In Bengaluru At 12 Today, Announcement Of Karnataka CM Likely

Congress Legislative Party meeting will be held on Sunday, May 14 at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan to elect their legislative party leader. The Congress Party has got a shot in the arm ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with results in Karnataka showing the party crossing the halfway mark, clearly above the majority mark of 113.

Megha Rawat
Image: PTI

09:13 IST, May 14th 2023
First DK Shivakumar Interview After Congress Party's Massive Karnataka Victory

DK Shivakumar, the man widely credited for the Congress party’s overwhelming victory in Karnataka, gave his first interview to Republic after the win. In the interview, Shivakumar shed light on the Congress’ priorities and also talked about who might take over as chief minister once the new government is sworn in. Read Full Story Here 

09:13 IST, May 14th 2023
Violent clash erupts between two groups in Maharashtra's Akola

 

 

09:13 IST, May 14th 2023
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurs in Afghanistan's Kabul

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred 151 km South-southeast (SSE) of Kabul, Afghanistan at around 8.14 am. According to National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was 60 km. 

 

08:42 IST, May 14th 2023
Civil defence teams deployed at West Bengal's Bakkhali beach ahead of cyclone 'Mocha'

Civil defence teams have been deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal as Cyclone 'Mocha' intensifies into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, officials said on Saturday.

They said that the members of Civil defence teams are continuously alerting the public and tourists and asking them to remain alert and avoid coming to the beach and areas close to the sea.

08:39 IST, May 14th 2023
Congress workers stage protest after BJP's CK Ramamurthy defeats Congress' Sowmya Reddy in Jayanagar

 

 

08:35 IST, May 14th 2023
CISCE to declare ICSE, ISC results today
07:51 IST, May 14th 2023
Encounter between terrorist and security personnel at Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag

An encounter has started at the Andwan Sagam area of Anantnag. According to sources, Kashmir Zone Police, Police and security forces are on the job. 

 

 

07:42 IST, May 14th 2023
Congress Legislative Party meeting to take place in Bengaluru at 12 pm, announcement of CM likely

After a comfortable win in the Karnataka Assembly elections by surging in 120+ seats, the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) has called for a meeting in Bengaluru on Sunday, May 14, to decide the CM face. 

