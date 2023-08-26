India News LIVE: 'Today The World Accepts & Respects India,' Says PM Modi In Delhi

Quick links:
PM Narendra Modi | Credit: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian women's blind cricket team for winning gold at the IBSA World Games. He wrote on his social media handle, "Kudos to the Indian women's blind cricket team for winning the Gold at the IBSA World Games! A monumental achievement that exemplifies the indomitable spirit and talent of our sportswomen. India beams with pride!"
Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, while addressing an event in Bengaluru on Saturday expressed his thoughts on the need to have conversations about menstrual cramps. He said, "It's important that we have these conversations. It's important because we have these conversations for a simple reason, but we cannot pretend that these issues do not exist in our society."
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said that the National Zoological Park in Delhi on Saturday celebrated the first birthday of white tigress Sita's twin cubs, Avni and Vyom.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakshi Lekhi attended a cultural event at G-20 Culture Ministers meeting in Varanasi on Saturday.
The Indian Air Force on Saturday displayed its fighter jets at Shanghumugham Beach in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said that Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have an internal friendship. Kharge says, "Whatever Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi promise, they do it. The Congress party wants to work for the people. But the BJP says that Congress has done nothing in the past 53 years, they ask us to show the report card. KCR and they (BJP) have become friends. This is an internal friendship, they can not speak aloud about this."
Union Secretary Department of Financial Service (Finance Ministry) Vivek Joshi on the completion of nine years of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana says, "The number of Jan Dhan bank accounts in the country has crossed over the 50 crore mark till August end...I feel like we have reached near saturation."
Deputy Commissioner of Haryana's Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata on Saturday stated on Section 144 imposed in the district regarding the Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra to be taken out again in the district on August 28. He said, "We have denied the permission for yatra (Braj Mandal Shobha Yatra). Still, some have said they will conduct the yatra. We have imposed Section 144. Internet services have been suspended from 12 am on August 27th till 12 am on August 29th."
BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi has lashed the Nitish Kumar led government of Bihar over rising crime graph in the state. Citing the firing incident in Samastipur’s court premises, BJP leader Modi says, "In this state, witnesses are not safe. A few days ago a journalist was killed in Araria, he was a witness in a murder case. If witnesses are not safe then the criminals won't get punishment. Frequently coal mafia and soil mafia are attacking police. These frequent attacks show that Nitish Kumar's USP of law and order is over."
Amid various doubts pertaining to the smooth operations of flight at the Delhi Airport in wake of the upcoming G-20 Summit, DIAL has issued a statement. The Delhi International Airport Limited, spokesperson said, "We'd like to assure all travellers that Delhi Airport is fully equipped with ample parking space for aircraft. So far, we have received requests for cancellation of approximately 80 departing and 80 arriving domestic flights over 3 days, which is a mere 6% of the normal domestic operations at Delhi Airport. The restrictions will not cause any impact on international flights."
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav defended his father and slammed the CBI over the central agency’s claim that RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav, who is on bail on medical grounds, is playing badminton. He said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav is on lifelong medications. He just tried his hands on a few badminton shots. Doctors do suggest precautions, but that doesn't mean that every person who is unwell has to remain in the hospital."
Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation told the Supreme Court that the RJD chief is 'playing badminton after bail on medical grounds'.
BJP MP from Rajasthan, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Saturday attacked the Rajasthan government over the law and order situation in the state. Addressing a press conference, he said, "Crime and corruption are breaking the back of every district in Rajasthan."
Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Army Commander on Saturday interacted with officers of the Higher Air Command Course and acquainted them with operational dynamics along LAC, LoC and the unique challenges of northern command. An Army official said that he exhorted them to understand the dynamics of varied terrain and operational requirements including air aspects to protect the national interests.
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan stated that the I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting will be held on August 31st and September 1st in Mumbai. He said, "There will be a meeting of anti-BJP political parties (INDIA alliance) in Mumbai on 31st August and 1st September. We might have a common logo and it can be unveiled on 31st August. 26-27 parties will be attending the meeting."
On the sexual harassment complaints against the WCD official accused of repeated rape of a minor, WCD Minister Atishi writes to the Chief Secretary, directing him to table a detailed report on the multiple sexual harassment complaints against the said WCD Officer.
"Thank You, Honourable Prime Minsiter. ISRO and the Indian science community express gratitude for your appreciation, unwavering support, and encouragement. The speech deeply inspired the scientists, including those in the making, fostering renewed determination for greater achievements for our nation and humanity," ISRO tweeted.
धन्यवाद, माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी।— ISRO (@isro) August 26, 2023
ISRO and the Indian science community express gratitude for your appreciation, unwavering support, and encouragement.
The speech deeply inspired the scientists, including those in the making, fostering renewed determination for greater… https://t.co/LuFHgF0NrJ
DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police over the rape of two minors in two separate cases in one hotel in Jagatpuri Delhi.
Hours after meeting the ISRO scientists in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the National capital on Wednesday and was hailing the Indian space agency over its success on the Chandrayaan-3 when he stopped suddenly in the middle of his address. Pausing his speech, he called his team of doctors to reach out to a person who had fainted in the middle of the crowd. According to sources, the person, who fainted in the crowd, was an Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel. Read More
"Delhi citizens have got more responsibility for G20...there will be so many guests coming...From 5-15th September, there will be a lot of inconvenience, I apologise for that in advance. These are our guests...traffic rules will be changed, we will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary...", said PM Modi on upcoming G20 summit in Delhi
PM Modi announced quiz competition for students on science and technology from September 1.
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to ISRO, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says, "He makes sure that those people who are forgetting themselves and working to take the country forward, are motivated. He returned today (from Greece) and went to Bengaluru to meet the scientists. He greeted them and raised their enthusiasm. This gesture of the PM is appreciable. This will motivate the scientists to reach new records. PM is a prudent leader and he always knows what should be done further."
BJP chief JP Nadda and other party workers receive PM Modi at Palam airport. Speaking at an event, BJP chief JP Nadda hailed PM Modi and said, "After your Greece & South Africa visit you directly went to Bengalore, this shows your commitment and dedication."
On PM Modi's visit, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar responded saying, "I fully agree with whatever the Prime Minister has said. We were supposed to go and receive him but since we had the information from the Prime Minister's Office officially, we wanted to respect it...The political game is over, now we are looking at development...Either Chief Minister or I was ready to go and receive him but since we got official communication we were not a part of it."
Tamil Nadu Minister P Moorthy reaches the train accident site and said, "We have inspected the accident site. Those injured in the accident are being treated at the Government Hospital."
On Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's letter to him, CM Bhagwant Mann said, "Yesterday, the governor threatened the peace-loving people of Punjab that he would impose President's rule. The governor has raised questions on law and order. Ever since our government came, a lot of work has been done. In the month of August alone, 41 kg of heroin was seized...Till now 753 gangsters have been arrested. 786 weapons and vehicles have been seized. Law & order is under complete control."
The Haryana government on Saturday ordered suspension of mobile internet and the bulk SMS services in the communally charged Nuh till August 28 in view of the call for a 'Shobha Yatra'.
The suspension order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T V S N Prasad on Saturday. Read More
Chandrayaan ke dhoom pure desh mein hein', this shows the capability of our country and our youth. This is the identity of the new India...this is just a beginning..first Mangalyaan, then Chandrayaan, now preparations are underway to go to Sun and Venus also", said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
On G20 Culture Ministers Meeting in Varanasi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "...Everybody believes that Kashi is the cultural and spiritual capital of the country. When the agenda of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ will emerge from Kashi, then it will be heard everywhere..."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Culture Ministers' meeting, said, "We are proud of our diverse culture."
"...I am delighted that we are meeting in Varanasi which is my parliamentary constituency...Kashi is not just the world's oldest living city not far from here is Saranath where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon...It is indeed the spiritual & cultural capital of India...," he added.
10 people died after fire was reported in private coach at Madurai yard at 5:15 am on Saturday in Punalur-Madurai Express. Fire services have arrived and put off the fire and no damage has caused to another coaches. The passengers have allegedly smuggled gas cylinder that caused the fire, informed Southern Railway Official. Read More
