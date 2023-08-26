India News LIVE: 'Today The World Accepts & Respects India,' Says PM Modi In Delhi

On PM Modi's visit, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar responded saying, "I fully agree with whatever the Prime Minister has said. We were supposed to go and receive him but since we had the information from the Prime Minister's Office officially, we wanted to respect it...The political game is over, now we are looking at development...Either Chief Minister or I was ready to go and receive him but since we got official communication we were not a part of it."

