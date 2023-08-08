India News LIVE: PM Modi Arrives At Garvi Gujarat Bhavan To Meet 28 NDA MPs From Rajasthan

Quick links:
#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi arrived at Garvi Gujarat Bhavan to meet 28 NDA MPs from Rajasthan.— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal and BJP chief JP Nadda will be present in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/12m9Yjutfq
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday stated that only because of the wrong policy adopted by the Congress Party during the formative years, today Northeastern state is not able to resolve various disputes that exist in the region from the time we have attained freedom.
"The hallmark of Congress' policy in the northeast was divide and rule...," said Assam CM.
#WATCH | "The hallmark of Congress' policy in the northeast was divide and rule...," says Assam CM & BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/3PYfTwqSu8— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
#WATCH | Women BSF personnel guard the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Amritsar.— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
(Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/848Ror4Zmf
ADG S Paramesh has been appointed as Additional Director General Coast Guard at Coast Guard Headquarters in Delhi.
Curfew imposed in Nuh district to be relaxed from 9 am to 1 pm on August 9, informed District Magistrate Nuh
A day after the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called for a one-day session of the Delhi assembly on August 16.
The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP and several prominent Kashmiri Pandits on Tuesday welcomed the reopening of the Neelkanth Ganjoo murder case, with the latter saying "open wounds" are needed to be healed to restore the community's "shaken confidence".
The pandits also demanded the reopening of all cases of killings of innocent people by militants in Jammu and Kashmir in the past three decades. Nearly 33 years after retired judge Ganjoo was shot dead by militants, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday sought information from the general public to unearth the "larger criminal conspiracy" behind the killing.
Ganjoo had sentenced Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat to death in the 1960s in a case related to the murder of police officer Amar Chand.
He was shot dead by militants in Srinagar in November 1989 and was among the prominent Kashmiri Pandits to be targeted before the mass migration of the community from the valley a few months later.
Senior BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta lauded the reopening of the Ganjoo murder case and assured the Kashmiri Pandit community that their every unaddressed issue would be addressed appropriately soon.
Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will embark on a fresh padayatra (foot march) from Gujarat to Meghalaya and during that period leaders and workers of the party's Maharashtra unit would criss-cross the state, MPCC president Nana Patole said on Tuesday.
He said the opposition party will also undertake a bus yatra next month to interact with people and expose the BJP-led government at the Centre and the Eknath Shinde dispensation in Maharashtra. The BJP is part of the Shinde government. Patole said Gandhi, whose Lok Sabha membership has been restored after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case, will be accorded a grand welcome by the party when he arrives in Mumbai for a meeting of the opposition alliance INDIA in August-end.
We will start a padayatra (in Maharashtra) when Rahul Gandhi starts his own padayatra from Gujarat to Meghalaya. The programme (to carry out the march in the state) has been given to us by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Patole told reporters here.
The Maharashtra Congress president did not give the dates for Gandhi's next march, saying its schedule will be announced later.
The former Congress president had embarked on his Bharat Jodo Yatra in September last year and it culminated in January-end after covering some 4,000 km from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. Patole said he will himself lead the padayatra in eastern Vidarbha, which comprises districts of Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara and Nagpur.
Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar will lead the march in Amravati, Washim, Buldhana, Akola and Yavatmal, which are located in western Vidarbha, said the Congress MLA.
Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan will lead the march in western Maharashtra, while Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad will head the yatra in the financial capital, he said.
Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat will be in charge of the programme in north Maharashtra, while former chief minister Ashok Chavan will lead the padayatra in the Marathwada region, Patole said.
The coastal Konkan region will be covered later and Patole will lead the march in Thane, Thorat in Palghar, Ashok Chavan in Raigad, Prithviraj Chavan in Ratnagiri and Wadettiwar in Sindhudurg.
The MPCC chief said the party has announced observers for all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. These observers will give a report to the state Congress by August 16 containing inputs and suggestions which can help strengthen the organisation, he said
#WATCH | "..Data shows that 82% people in the country are Hindus...when there are Hindus in such high percentage in a country, then is there even a need to say or is it even a matter of debate that it is 'Hindu rashtra'?: Congress leader Kamal Nath on being asked about the head… pic.twitter.com/e1UZhvKI3n— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate renovated 'Shaheedi Park' at ITO pic.twitter.com/qIjdT7lpri— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in a key meeting with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on the evening of August 8, sources said. This comes after the discussions on the no-confidence motion moved by the I.N.D.I.A alliance began earlier today.
#BREAKING | Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. #LokSabha #AmitShah #UnionHomeMinister #OmBirla— Republic (@republic) August 8, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/5C8MAHsMNQ pic.twitter.com/OkFkot1CXK
AAP MP Sushil Kumar Gupta writes to Haryana DGP informing him that, along with other senior leaders and AAP workers, he will be visiting the violence-affected area of Mewat in Haryana on 9th August.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced that those who will be found guilty of any crime against the women will be banned from getting government jobs.
The state government has decided that molestation of girls and women, rape attempts and rape accused and miscreants will be banned from government jobs. For this record of miscreants will also be kept in police stations like history sheeters and this will be mentioned on their character certificate issued by the state government/police. A social boycott of such anti-social elements is necessary.
राज्य सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि बालिकाओं एवं महिलाओं से छेड़छाड़, दुष्कर्म के प्रयास एवं दुष्कर्म के आरोपियों एवं मनचलों को सरकारी नौकरियों से प्रतिबंधित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए मनचलों का भी पुलिस थानों में हिस्ट्रीशीटरों की तरह रिकॉर्ड रखा जाएगा एवं राज्य सरकार/ पुलिस द्वारा जारी…— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) August 8, 2023
#WATCH | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah garlands the statue of former CM S Nijalingappa at Vidhana Soudha on his death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/qgaTezuwjT— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
By-elections to seven Legislative Assemblies of Jharkhand, Tripura, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand to be conducted on September 5, 2023.
#WATCH | Punjab: In view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, Amritsar Police conducts a flag march in the area. pic.twitter.com/mwx0gxHP7Q— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
Congress President Mallikarjung Kharge will begin his visit to poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh on 13th August, Telangana on 18th August, Madhya Pradesh on 22nd August and Rajasthan on August 23. He will address public rallies in these states during his visit.
BJP leader and former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
Rajya Sabha passed the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 4.
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is carrying out survey at the Gyanvapi complex. The officials were seen climbing the domes.
BJP’s Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday reiterated the saffron camp’s allegations against the Opposition parties, especially the Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), for supporting the anti-India campaigns run by NewsClick. Alleging the involvement of former CPI(M) chief Prakash Karat in supporting the Chinese-funded agenda, the BJP MP claimed that he has proof of Karat’s involvement in the NewsClick scandal. READ MORE
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chairs Assam Congress leaders meeting at AICC Headquarters. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also present at the meeting. pic.twitter.com/zkuBzsGlDF— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
#WATCH | "Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi when asked for a reaction on media reports about getting back his official residence as an MP— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
He has arrived at the AICC Headquarters for a meeting with the leaders of Assam Congress. pic.twitter.com/KtIzZoRPmm
Neville Roy Singham’s alleged email exchanges with Prabir Purkayastha, various journalists, and CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat have surfaced which emphasized promoting Chinese propaganda.
#WATCH | Nine-member Congress delegation going to visit Nuh, Haryana has been stopped by State Police near Rewasan Village. Delegation includes party MP Deepender Hooda and state party chief Udai Bhan.— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2023
Hooda says, "Our delegation wants to visit Nuh City, Nalhar Mandir and… pic.twitter.com/h9zDAplGH0
"The situation is under control and peaceful. The life is coming back to normalcy," said Haryana ADG Law and Order Mamta Singh.
"We have requested them (Congress delegation) to avoid visiting the affected areas. We are not allowing any political parties to come here. They are always welcome to meet the officials," she added.
VIDEO | Union minister @PiyushGoyal hits out at Congress on the NewsClick row. pic.twitter.com/cygXkwpUgI— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2023
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has removed Kerala MLA Thomas K Thomas from party working committee citing indiscipline.
1532 cases of suicides by personnel of CAPFS, Assam Rifles (AR) & National Security Guard (NSG) since 2011: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
A Task Force has been set up to identify relevant risk factors as well as relevant risk groups and to suggest remedial measures for prevention of suicides and fratricides in CAPFs & Assam Rifles (AR). The report of the Task Force is awaited: MoS Home Nityanand Rai