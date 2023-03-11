Last Updated:

India News LIVE: ED Grills BRS Leader Kavitha For 9 Hours, Calls Her Again On March 16

BRS leader K Kavitha deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours on Saturday for recording her statement in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. The officials said the BRS leader has been summoned again on March 16 in connection with the case.

22:33 IST, March 11th 2023
Maharashtra reports 114 COVID-19 cases, including 25 in Mumbai; state's active tally now 486

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 114 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,38,336, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,424, a health official said.

The addition to the tally is a rise from the 93 cases recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 33 to touch 79,89,426, leaving the state with an active caseload of 486, he said.
 

21:45 IST, March 11th 2023
Only aim of Modi's govt is to capture power by using constitutional bodies: BRS MP B Venkatesh Netha

BRS MP B Venkatesh Netha said, "The only aim of Modi's govt is to capture power by using constitutional bodies. We will not be sacred, she (K Kavitha) is the daughter of a fighter. We are ready to face legally, we'll take unconstitutional ways of Modi government to public and will fight democratically."

21:16 IST, March 11th 2023
K Kavitha summoned again by ED on March 16

BRS leader K Kavitha has been summoned again on March 16 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.  Kavitha deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours on Saturday 

20:10 IST, March 11th 2023
K Kavitha leaves ED office after nine hours of questioning

BRS leader K Kavitha leaves Enforcement Directorate's office after nine hours of questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy.

19:27 IST, March 11th 2023
Union Min Anurag Thakur hits out at BBC, slams it for suspending former England captain Gary Lineker

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at BBC after it suspended former England captain Gary Lineker over his criticism of the British government's new asylum policy.

19:15 IST, March 11th 2023
Maharashtra: Naxalites kill 26-year-old man in Gadchiroli district

A 26-year-old man was abducted from his home and killed by Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Friday.

Naxalites barged into Sainath Narote's home at Mardhur village on Thursday night and took him away. They later shot dead him dead, the official said. 

18:24 IST, March 11th 2023
ED says Rs 1 cr in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 cr in proceeds of crime detected in raids against Lalu Prasad's family

he Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.

It said the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of  Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.

17:37 IST, March 11th 2023
Land for jobs scam: Raids carried out at 24 locations

Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at 24 locations, including Delhi NCR, Patna, Mumbai and Ranchi, and recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 1 Crore, foreign currency, 540 gms gold bullion and more than 1.5 kg of gold jewellery (worth ₹ 1.25 Crores approximately) and several other incriminating documents.

17:20 IST, March 11th 2023
Politics on widows of Pulwama martyrs is wrong: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said, "Politics on 'Virangana' (widows of soldiers who died in Pulwama attack) is wrong. It will send a wrong message. The issue of one-two job isn't big, rules were amended earlier, they can be amended ahead as well."

17:00 IST, March 11th 2023
Terror hideout busted in Jammu; forces recover grenades

Security forces on Saturday busted a terror hideout in Jammu and recovered five live grenades. 

16:58 IST, March 11th 2023
Election Commission comes up with Vote From Home option for voters above 80 yrs

The Election Commission on Saturday said it has introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

For the first time the ECI is going to provide the facility to those above 80 years of age. Our teams will go there with a form-12D to exercise their franchise, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

16:39 IST, March 11th 2023
Republic accesses first video of detained Pulwama widow.

Republic TV has accessed the first video of the widow of the Pulwama martyr, who has been detained by Rajasthan Police. In the video, she is seen speaking with the family.

16:28 IST, March 11th 2023
3 H3N2 cases reported in Gujarat till March 10: State health minister Rushikesh Patel

Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel said, "There are three H3N2 cases in the state and 77 cases of H1N1 till 10th March. There has been one death in the state till now which is due to H1N1."

16:12 IST, March 11th 2023
ED asks for K Kavitha's phone during questioning, say sources

Enforcement Directorate during questioning asked for K Kavita’s mobile phone which was kept at her residence. Security of K Kavita brought her phone and submitted it before ED.

15:56 IST, March 11th 2023
Union Min Ashwini Vaishnaw meets Japan's Digital Minister Kono Taro

Union Railways and Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday met Japan's Digital Minister Kono Taro. Both the ministers "discussed cooperation in emerging technologies between India and Japan."

15:35 IST, March 11th 2023
Former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's aide remanded to ED custody till March 15

Sadanand Kadam, a close aide of former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Anil Parab, has been sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 15 by a Mumbai court in connection with the alleged Dapoli Sai Resort scam. During the hearing, the agency made massive revelations in the case. READ THE FULL STORY.

15:23 IST, March 11th 2023
AAP attacks BJP; says 'Join BJP and get your cases withdrawn'

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that one can get his cases withdrawn after joining the saffron party.

"If Sanjay Raut leaves Shiv Sena (UBT) he will be presented clean and all the cases against him will be cleared out, likewise to all opposition leaders Kavitha and Tejaswi," Chadha said.

He added, "BJP offers leaders to join the party on a term of removing all corruption charges against them."

14:49 IST, March 11th 2023
Karnataka: CEC Rajiv Kumar addresses media on review of poll preparedness for upcoming Assembly polls

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "The term of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is till 24th May 2023. So, the new Assembly has to be in place, and elections have to be completed before that."

"All arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens & PwD voters. For the first time, the home voting facility is also there for 12.15 lakh 80 years+ and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD voters so they can vote from the comfort of their homes," he said. The CEC also informed that almost 17,000 voters in Karnataka are more than 100 years old.

 

14:39 IST, March 11th 2023
'What can I say?" Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on raids on Tejashwi & other RJD leaders

Responding to ED raids on Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Yadav and other RJD leaders, CM Nitish Kumar said, "This happened in 2017. Then we (JDU-RJD) went our separate ways...five years went by and when we came together, raids occurred again. What can I say?" (Read full article)

 

14:33 IST, March 11th 2023
PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway tomorrow in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on March 12 where he will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is a 118 km long project that has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes.

 

14:16 IST, March 11th 2023
Rajasthan BJP leaders detained

Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, Deputy LoP Rajendra Rathore along with other BJP workers and leaders detained by police in Jaipur. Notably, the BJP leaders and workers were protesting over the matter of protest by widows of jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The saffron party's protest comes after the police assaulted and later detained the Veer Naris.

"Our leaders & wives of Pulwama martyrs were insulted, we’re staging a protest against this. There will be a ‘Jana Aakrosh’ campaign in Rajasthan in the upcoming days where we will raise issues like weaving off farmers' loans and corruption," Satish Poonia after he was detained by the police.

 

 

14:11 IST, March 11th 2023
Union Health Secy writes to Chief Secretaries of states/UTs over rising trend of Illnesses & Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written letters to the Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Health)of all States/UTs over the rising trend in other Influenza-like Illnesses & Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (ILIs/SARIs) being witnessed in some States/UTs across the country.

 

14:06 IST, March 11th 2023
Goa forest fire: Defence Ministry will provide full support, PMO will monitor situation, says Minister Vishwajit Rane

Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane informed through his social media that the state government received an intimation from the PMO that the Defence Ministry would provide full support and PMO would monitor the situation closely over the forest fire in Goa. "We will keep the Prime Minister's office updated on a daily basis on the state of the fire," he said.

14:00 IST, March 11th 2023
BJP attacks AAP over liquorgate

Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a fresh attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the liquorgate scam, saying, "Neither the CBI nor the ED spared Manish Sisodia... Even the court ordered a must custodial interrogation of Sisodia."

13:39 IST, March 11th 2023
PM Modi calls on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi

 

13:36 IST, March 11th 2023
ED produces ex-Maharashtra Min Anil Parab's close aide before court, seeks 14 days custody

ED has produced former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's business partner, Sadanand Kadam before Court on Saturday. The agency arrested him on Friday in a scam related to Dapoli Sai Resort. As per the sources, the agency will seek 14-day custody.

13:04 IST, March 11th 2023
Chhattisgarh: Ancient idol of Lord Buddha recovered from Sondra

On Friday, during the construction of a house in village Sondra on Raipur-Bilaspur road, Chhattisgarh, an ancient idol of Lord Buddha belonging from the 'Panduvanshi' period (6th - 9th century AD) and other statues of archaeological importance were recovered. Department Vivek Acharya, a team from the archaeological department arrived at the site to conduct an assessment of the region after learning about the recovery of ancient idols.

 

13:04 IST, March 11th 2023
Net direct tax collection grows 17% to reach Rs 13.73 lakh crore: Central Board of Direct Taxes

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the net direct tax collection so far this fiscal grew 17% to reach Rs 13.73 lakh crore, which is 83% of the revised target for the full financial year,

"Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 13.73 lakh cr - 16.78% higher than net collections for the corresponding period of last yr. This collection is 96.67% of total Budget Estimates and 83.19% of Total Revised Estimates of Direct Taxes for FY 2022-23," a CBDT spokesperson said.

12:52 IST, March 11th 2023
BSF foils Pakistan's drug smuggling bid in Punjab's Amritsar

The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled Pak's drug smuggling bid in Punjab's Amritsar and recovered three packets, suspected to be Heroin with a gross weight of 3 kg. On Saturday, at about 3:12 am, the BSF troops heard the sound of a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Dhanoe Kalan, Amritsar. The alerted troops intercepted it by firing. During the search operation, they recovered 3 packets, suspected to be Heroin (Gross weight - 3.055 Kg) from the farming field.

 

12:43 IST, March 11th 2023
Rajasthan: Heavy police deployment in Jaipur in wake of BJP protests

A heavy police deployment can be seen in Rajasthan Jaipur in view of the upcoming protest against the Ashok Gehlot govt by the BJP over the protest of the Veer Naris demanding the non-fulfilment of promises made by the state government.

 

