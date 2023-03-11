India News LIVE: ED Grills BRS Leader Kavitha For 9 Hours, Calls Her Again On March 16

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 114 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,38,336, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,424, a health official said.

The addition to the tally is a rise from the 93 cases recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.

The recovery count increased by 33 to touch 79,89,426, leaving the state with an active caseload of 486, he said.

