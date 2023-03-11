India News LIVE: ED Grills BRS Leader Kavitha For 9 Hours, Calls Her Again On March 16

Quick links:
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 114 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 81,38,336, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,424, a health official said.
The addition to the tally is a rise from the 93 cases recorded a day earlier, he pointed out.
The recovery count increased by 33 to touch 79,89,426, leaving the state with an active caseload of 486, he said.
BRS MP B Venkatesh Netha said, "The only aim of Modi's govt is to capture power by using constitutional bodies. We will not be sacred, she (K Kavitha) is the daughter of a fighter. We are ready to face legally, we'll take unconstitutional ways of Modi government to public and will fight democratically."
BRS leader K Kavitha has been summoned again on March 16 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy. Kavitha deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours on Saturday
BRS leader K Kavitha leaves Enforcement Directorate's office after nine hours of questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday hit out at BBC after it suspended former England captain Gary Lineker over his criticism of the British government's new asylum policy.
A 26-year-old man was abducted from his home and killed by Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, an official said on Friday.
Naxalites barged into Sainath Narote's home at Mardhur village on Thursday night and took him away. They later shot dead him dead, the official said.
he Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided RJD chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.
It said the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.
The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at 24 locations, including Delhi NCR, Patna, Mumbai and Ranchi, and recovered unaccounted cash of Rs 1 Crore, foreign currency, 540 gms gold bullion and more than 1.5 kg of gold jewellery (worth ₹ 1.25 Crores approximately) and several other incriminating documents.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday said, "Politics on 'Virangana' (widows of soldiers who died in Pulwama attack) is wrong. It will send a wrong message. The issue of one-two job isn't big, rules were amended earlier, they can be amended ahead as well."
Security forces on Saturday busted a terror hideout in Jammu and recovered five live grenades.
#LIVE | Terror hideout busted in Jammu; forces recover grenades.#JammuKashmir #Terror #Jammu— Republic (@republic) March 11, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/zAZ2whneBO pic.twitter.com/VZP0o5n5vR
The Election Commission on Saturday said it has introduced the facility to Vote-from-Home (VFH) for people above 80 years of age and those with disabilities in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.
For the first time the ECI is going to provide the facility to those above 80 years of age. Our teams will go there with a form-12D to exercise their franchise, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.
Republic TV has accessed the first video of the widow of the Pulwama martyr, who has been detained by Rajasthan Police. In the video, she is seen speaking with the family.
#BREAKING | Republic accesses first video of detained Pulwama widow; seen speaking with family in the video.#PulwamaMartyrs #RajasthanGovernment #AshokGehlot— Republic (@republic) March 11, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/zAZ2whneBO pic.twitter.com/voF5SoCqZ2
Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel said, "There are three H3N2 cases in the state and 77 cases of H1N1 till 10th March. There has been one death in the state till now which is due to H1N1."
Enforcement Directorate during questioning asked for K Kavita’s mobile phone which was kept at her residence. Security of K Kavita brought her phone and submitted it before ED.
#BREAKING | Inside details of K Kavitha questioning. ED asks for K Kavitha's phone: Sources.#KKavitha #ED #LiquorScam #DelhiLiquorScam— Republic (@republic) March 11, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/zAZ2whneBO pic.twitter.com/sQ3OYGPr3f
Union Railways and Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday met Japan's Digital Minister Kono Taro. Both the ministers "discussed cooperation in emerging technologies between India and Japan."
Met the Digital Minister of Japan, Mr @konotaromp and discussed cooperation in emerging technologies🇮🇳🤝🇯🇵— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 11, 2023
& India's digital public infrastructure and India telecom stack. pic.twitter.com/erM6qBbAks
Sadanand Kadam, a close aide of former Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Anil Parab, has been sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 15 by a Mumbai court in connection with the alleged Dapoli Sai Resort scam. During the hearing, the agency made massive revelations in the case. READ THE FULL STORY.
Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that one can get his cases withdrawn after joining the saffron party.
"If Sanjay Raut leaves Shiv Sena (UBT) he will be presented clean and all the cases against him will be cleared out, likewise to all opposition leaders Kavitha and Tejaswi," Chadha said.
He added, "BJP offers leaders to join the party on a term of removing all corruption charges against them."
Addressing the media in Bengaluru, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, "The term of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly is till 24th May 2023. So, the new Assembly has to be in place, and elections have to be completed before that."
"All arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens & PwD voters. For the first time, the home voting facility is also there for 12.15 lakh 80 years+ and 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD voters so they can vote from the comfort of their homes," he said. The CEC also informed that almost 17,000 voters in Karnataka are more than 100 years old.
Responding to ED raids on Bihar DyCM Tejashwi Yadav and other RJD leaders, CM Nitish Kumar said, "This happened in 2017. Then we (JDU-RJD) went our separate ways...five years went by and when we came together, raids occurred again. What can I say?" (Read full article)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on March 12 where he will dedicate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway to the nation. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is a 118 km long project that has been developed at a total cost of around Rs 8,480 crores. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around 3 hours to about 75 minutes.
Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Satish Poonia, Deputy LoP Rajendra Rathore along with other BJP workers and leaders detained by police in Jaipur. Notably, the BJP leaders and workers were protesting over the matter of protest by widows of jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. The saffron party's protest comes after the police assaulted and later detained the Veer Naris.
"Our leaders & wives of Pulwama martyrs were insulted, we’re staging a protest against this. There will be a ‘Jana Aakrosh’ campaign in Rajasthan in the upcoming days where we will raise issues like weaving off farmers' loans and corruption," Satish Poonia after he was detained by the police.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written letters to the Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary (Health)of all States/UTs over the rising trend in other Influenza-like Illnesses & Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (ILIs/SARIs) being witnessed in some States/UTs across the country.
Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane informed through his social media that the state government received an intimation from the PMO that the Defence Ministry would provide full support and PMO would monitor the situation closely over the forest fire in Goa. "We will keep the Prime Minister's office updated on a daily basis on the state of the fire," he said.
Addressing the media, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia launched a fresh attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the liquorgate scam, saying, "Neither the CBI nor the ED spared Manish Sisodia... Even the court ordered a must custodial interrogation of Sisodia."
#BREAKING | BJP's Gaurav Bhatia news briefing on liquorgate probe.#BJP #GauravBhatia #LiquorScam— Republic (@republic) March 11, 2023
Tune in to-https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/HHS77413ol
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi
ED has produced former Maharashtra minister Anil Parab's business partner, Sadanand Kadam before Court on Saturday. The agency arrested him on Friday in a scam related to Dapoli Sai Resort. As per the sources, the agency will seek 14-day custody.
On Friday, during the construction of a house in village Sondra on Raipur-Bilaspur road, Chhattisgarh, an ancient idol of Lord Buddha belonging from the 'Panduvanshi' period (6th - 9th century AD) and other statues of archaeological importance were recovered. Department Vivek Acharya, a team from the archaeological department arrived at the site to conduct an assessment of the region after learning about the recovery of ancient idols.
According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes, the net direct tax collection so far this fiscal grew 17% to reach Rs 13.73 lakh crore, which is 83% of the revised target for the full financial year,
"Direct Tax collection, net of refunds, stands at Rs 13.73 lakh cr - 16.78% higher than net collections for the corresponding period of last yr. This collection is 96.67% of total Budget Estimates and 83.19% of Total Revised Estimates of Direct Taxes for FY 2022-23," a CBDT spokesperson said.
The troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) foiled Pak's drug smuggling bid in Punjab's Amritsar and recovered three packets, suspected to be Heroin with a gross weight of 3 kg. On Saturday, at about 3:12 am, the BSF troops heard the sound of a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in the area near Dhanoe Kalan, Amritsar. The alerted troops intercepted it by firing. During the search operation, they recovered 3 packets, suspected to be Heroin (Gross weight - 3.055 Kg) from the farming field.
A heavy police deployment can be seen in Rajasthan Jaipur in view of the upcoming protest against the Ashok Gehlot govt by the BJP over the protest of the Veer Naris demanding the non-fulfilment of promises made by the state government.
Rajasthan | Heavy police deployment can be seen in Jaipur in view of the upcoming protest against the state govt by BJP workers over the protest by widows of jawans who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. pic.twitter.com/StALHaH9Mh— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 11, 2023