India News LIVE: Youth Cong Stages Protest In Wayand Over Rahul's LS Disqualification

Ateeq Ahmed being moved to Prayagraj jail: All you need to know about his involvement in kidnapping case

A team of Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday took Ateeq Ahmed with them to Prayagraj in connection to a kidnapping case. The development came after Uttar Pradesh police reached Sabarmati central jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to shift the gangster-turned-politician to Prayagraj. Notably, Ateeq is scheduled to be presented before a court in Prayagraj on March 28 in a kidnapping case.

Earlier in the day, a special task force of Uttar Pradesh police reached Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail to bring back gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed to Prayagraj. According to sources, the force has also formed a proper plan to bring him back to Uttar Pradesh via road. READ FULL STORY HERE