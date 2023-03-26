Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Youth Cong Stages Protest In Wayand Over Rahul's LS Disqualification

A team of Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday took Ateeq Ahmed with them to Prayagraj in connection to a kidnapping case. This came after UP police reached Sabarmati central jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to shift the gangster-turned-politician to Prayagraj.

21:23 IST, March 26th 2023
WATCH: United Democratic Front stages protest in favour of Rahul Gandhi

The United Democratic Front (UDF) took to streets in Thiruvambady in the Wayanad constituency against the Central government in the wake of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

 

20:01 IST, March 26th 2023
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met MNS Chief Raj Thackeray at his residence Shivtirth.

19:16 IST, March 26th 2023
Punjab Police arrests man for harbouring Amritpal Singh

In a major crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' fugitive chief Amritpal Singh, the Punjab Police succeeded in nabbing one of his alleged aides Balwant Singh, accused of harbouring a close associate of Amritpal Singh, when the state's police were desperately looking out for them. Read full story here

 

18:53 IST, March 26th 2023
Delhi Youth Congress members detained in Delhi

Several Youth Congress workers were detained by Delhi Police after they tried to hold 'Mashaal Julus' as a mark of protest against the Central government.

 

18:40 IST, March 26th 2023
Major fire breaks out at a waste plant in Kochi

A major fire broke out at Sector 1 of the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi, Kerala. Two fire and rescue units are there at the spot to douse the fire, per ANI. 

 

 

18:15 IST, March 26th 2023
WATCH: Gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed moved to Prayagraj jail from Sabarmati jail
18:08 IST, March 26th 2023
Ateeq Ahmed being moved to Prayagraj jail: All you need to know about his involvement in kidnapping case

A team of Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday took Ateeq Ahmed with them to Prayagraj in connection to a kidnapping case. The development came after Uttar Pradesh police reached Sabarmati central jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to shift the gangster-turned-politician to Prayagraj. Notably, Ateeq is scheduled to be presented before a court in Prayagraj on March 28 in a kidnapping case. 

Earlier in the day, a special task force of Uttar Pradesh police reached Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail to bring back gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed to Prayagraj. According to sources, the force has also formed a proper plan to bring him back to Uttar Pradesh via road. READ FULL STORY HERE

17:48 IST, March 26th 2023
Ateeq Ahmed being moved to Prayagraj, will be produced before court
17:41 IST, March 26th 2023
Ateeq Ahmed's brother Ashraf to be brought to Prayagraj in connection with kidnapping case: Report

Mafia-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed's brother Ashraf will also be brought to Prayagraj in connection with the kidnapping case in which Ateeq is also an accused. According to UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28. 

 

17:35 IST, March 26th 2023
Ateeq Ahmed refuses to leave Sabarmati jail

Amid the increased security outside Sabarmati jail, gangster-turned politician Ateeq Ahmed has refused to leave jail.

17:02 IST, March 26th 2023
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claims 'Gaadi palat sakti hai' as Ateeq Ahmed on way to UP jail

 

As the Uttar Pradesh police set to bring back gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed from Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj via road in a police van, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has warned the authorities to not execute its plan to overturn the vehicle as its movement is being recorded by the satellites. He said, "Gaadi palat sakti hai' as Ahmed is on his way to UP jail from Gujarat.

 

16:12 IST, March 26th 2023
KCR questions Fadnavis over launch of govt schemes for Dalits

While addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra's Nanded, Telangana CM KCR questioned Maha Deputy CM Fadnavis when will his government launch schemes for Dalits.

 

15:58 IST, March 26th 2023
Telangana CM KCR addresses public gathering in Maharashtra's Nanded

Telangana CM KCR addressed a public gathering in Maharashtra's Nanded on Sunday (March 26).

14:59 IST, March 26th 2023
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launches scathing attack on BJP govt

Congress leader and sister of recently disqualified MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government while addressing the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' protest at Rajghat in the National Capital. Priyanka Vadra brought up the BJP's allegations of 'pariwarvaad' (dynastic politics) against the Gandhi family and questioned the ruling BJP to answer whether Lord Ram came from a dynasty or not. READ THE FULL STORY HERE

14:50 IST, March 26th 2023
Rajasthan CM Gehlot slams BJP over disqualification of Rahul, says 'BJP hatched this conspiracy'

As the Congress party holds Sankalp Satyagraha over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed the gathering in Delhi and made sharp allegations against the ruling BJP on Sunday. Gehlot said Rahul Gandhi gained more popularity across India due to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and this created fear among BJP leaders, which is why they have hatched a conspiracy to weaken our youth icon.

"They have a history of hatching conspiracies," added Gehlot.

14:13 IST, March 26th 2023
Maharashtra Congress hold Sankalp Satyagraha in Mumbai

Congress leaders and workers are holding Sankalp Satyagraha in Mumbai, to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Bhai Jagtap and others are participating in the Satyagraha. 

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, said, "Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi means hurting & ending democracy. We are making an effort to protect democracy. This is our peaceful Satyagraha. Further course of action will be decided...We'll legally appeal against this action (disqualification), & legal battle will be fought. Political battle will continue, as you can see." 

13:24 IST, March 26th 2023
Sankalp Satyagraha is about Indian democracy: Tharoor

While commenting on the Sankalp Satyagraha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, said, "This (Satyagraha) is not just about Congress party or Rahul Gandhi, this is about Indian democracy. Is it good for our democracy when the principal opposition leader is not allowed to raise his voice in Parliament where we have a PM who speaks to the world about India as the mother of democracy, is this good for our country?"

12:38 IST, March 26th 2023
Can't question Rahul Gandhi's eligibility: Former BRS MP, D Srinivas

Ahead of joining the Congress party, Former BRS MP, D Srinivas, said, "Rahul Gandhi is my leader. How can you say that he doesn't have the eligibility (of being an MP)? Given the sacrifices made by that family & their experience, you can't question his eligibility." The comment comes after disqualifcation of Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament.  

12:15 IST, March 26th 2023
Fire breaks out at Kanjurmarg, leaves 5 people injured

Fire broke out on the fourth floor of an MHADA Colony Building in Karve Nagar of Kanjurmarg today, March 26. Five people have been admitted to the hospital after being injured due to suffocation. According to reports, their condition is stable now.

12:13 IST, March 26th 2023
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hits out at BJP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while addressing the gathering at 'Sankalp Satyagraha, said, "You (BJP) talk about 'Pariwarvaad', I want to ask who was Lord Ram? Was he 'Pariwarvaadi', or were the Pandavas 'Pariwarvaadi' just because they fought for the culture of their family? Should we be ashamed because our family members fought for the people of the country? My family has nurtured the democracy of this country with their blood." 

"My brother went to PM Modi and hugged him in the Parliament and said I have no hatred for you. We might have different ideologies but we do not have the ideology of hatred," she added. 

11:54 IST, March 26th 2023
Yogi slams Congress over 'Sankalp Satyagraha'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said, "Those who weaken democracy cannot do Satyagraha. People immersed in extreme corruption cannot do Satyagraha. Those who divide the country on the basis of casteism, regionalism, linguisticism and all the promises cannot do Satyagraha." Congress party is holding a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament.

11:30 IST, March 26th 2023
Women are showing power in all fields: PM Modi

In the 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi said, "Women's power is playing a significant role in emerging Indian power. In Nagaland, for the first time in 75 years, two women legislators have reached the Vidhan Sabha through their victory. India has also deployed a women-only platoon in peacekeeping under a UN mission. Women are showing power in all fields. Today, the potential of India is emerging from a new perspective, & our woman's power has a very big role in it."  

11:25 IST, March 26th 2023
PM Modi underlines importance of organ donation

PM Modi, while addressing the nation in the 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, said, "In this era of modern medical science, organ donation has become a very important means of giving life to someone. It is said that when a person donates his body after death, it creates a possibility for 8 to 9 people to get a new life. I am satisfied that work is being done on a uniform policy in the whole country to make organ donation easier and to encourage it. In this direction, it has also been decided to remove the domicile condition of the states."

"The government has also decided to remove the age limit below 65 years for organ donation. In the midst of these efforts, I urge my countrymen to come forward as organ donors in maximum numbers. Your one decision can save the lives of many people, can make life," he added. 

11:22 IST, March 26th 2023
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel listens to 'Mann Ki Baat' in Himmatnagar

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel was seen listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Himmatnagar. On the other hand, Union Minister Anurag Thakur is also listening to PM's flagshi radio programme in Delhi. 

11:16 IST, March 26th 2023
PM Modi host 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat'

During the 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "Our and your 'Mann Ki Baat' together has reached its 99th position. Generally we hear that 99th round is very difficult. In cricket, 'Nervous Nineties' is considered a very difficult phase. But where the people of India are #MannKiBaat there the inspiration is something else."

10:50 IST, March 26th 2023
Rahul Gandhi updates his Twitter account bio to 'Dis'Qualified MP'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday updated his Twitter account bio to Dis'Qualified MP. Congress party's Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. The bio of former Wayanad MP now reads, "This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Dis’Qualified MP." 

 

10:17 IST, March 26th 2023
Cong top leaders arrive at Rajghat

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and other leaders arrived at Rajghat on Sunday to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament. 

09:57 IST, March 26th 2023
Cong leaders leave from Kharge's residence

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and other leaders leave from the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress party is holding a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. 

09:52 IST, March 26th 2023
Cong holds Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat

Congress party holds a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament. According to reports, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has joined the protest at Rajghat.

 

 

09:52 IST, March 26th 2023
ISRO launches India’s largest LVM3 rocket into space

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched 36 OneWeb internet satellites into space using the heaviest launch vehicle-- Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3-M3)/OneWeb India-2 Mission. It took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC-SHAR in Sriharikota at 9:00 am by the team of professionals at ISRO. 

