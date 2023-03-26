India News LIVE: Youth Cong Stages Protest In Wayand Over Rahul's LS Disqualification

Quick links:
The United Democratic Front (UDF) took to streets in Thiruvambady in the Wayanad constituency against the Central government in the wake of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.
#WATCH | United Democratic Front (UDF) takes out a march in Thiruvambady in Wayanad constituency against the Central government in the wake of the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/mPGSLatO6l— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday met MNS Chief Raj Thackeray at his residence Shivtirth.
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray at his residence Shivtirth. pic.twitter.com/uBx92ACM42— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
In a major crackdown against 'Waris Punjab De' fugitive chief Amritpal Singh, the Punjab Police succeeded in nabbing one of his alleged aides Balwant Singh, accused of harbouring a close associate of Amritpal Singh, when the state's police were desperately looking out for them. Read full story here.
Crackdown on Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh | Balwant Singh, the man who had harboured Tajinder Singh Gill aka Baba Gorkha - a close associate of Amritpal Singh - has been arrested, confirms Khanna Police. His questioning is underway, but no connection between Amritpal Singh… pic.twitter.com/E00RFOAS56— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
Several Youth Congress workers were detained by Delhi Police after they tried to hold 'Mashaal Julus' as a mark of protest against the Central government.
Delhi | Youth Congress workers were detained by police after they tried to hold 'Mashaal Julus' as a mark of protest against the Central govt. pic.twitter.com/trxShICHiz— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
A major fire broke out at Sector 1 of the Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi, Kerala. Two fire and rescue units are there at the spot to douse the fire, per ANI.
#WATCH | Kerala: Another fire breaks out at Sector 1 of Brahmapuram waste plant in Kochi. Two fire and rescue units are there at the spot to douse the fire. pic.twitter.com/lX2WpL3RtD— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
#WATCH | Gujarat: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed (in white headgear) steps out of Sabarmati Jail as a team of Prayagraj Police takes him with them.— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
As per a UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28. All accused in the case, including… pic.twitter.com/9kDMGYBFVC
A team of Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday took Ateeq Ahmed with them to Prayagraj in connection to a kidnapping case. The development came after Uttar Pradesh police reached Sabarmati central jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to shift the gangster-turned-politician to Prayagraj. Notably, Ateeq is scheduled to be presented before a court in Prayagraj on March 28 in a kidnapping case.
Earlier in the day, a special task force of Uttar Pradesh police reached Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail to bring back gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed to Prayagraj. According to sources, the force has also formed a proper plan to bring him back to Uttar Pradesh via road. READ FULL STORY HERE
#BREAKING | Atique Ahmed being moved to Prayagraj jail from Sabarmati jail; he will be produced before court.#AtiqAhmed #UmeshPalCase #YogiAdityanath— Republic (@republic) March 26, 2023
Mafia-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed's brother Ashraf will also be brought to Prayagraj in connection with the kidnapping case in which Ateeq is also an accused. According to UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28.
Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh | Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf will also be brought to Prayagraj in connection with the kidnapping case in which Atiq is also an accused.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2023
As per a UP Court's order, the verdict in a kidnapping case will be pronounced on March 28.…
Amid the increased security outside Sabarmati jail, gangster-turned politician Ateeq Ahmed has refused to leave jail.
#LIVE | Security beefed up outside Sabarmati jail; Atique Ahmed to be taken to UP shortly.#AtiqAhmed #UmeshPalCase— Republic (@republic) March 26, 2023
As the Uttar Pradesh police set to bring back gangster-turned-politician Ateeq Ahmed from Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj via road in a police van, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has warned the authorities to not execute its plan to overturn the vehicle as its movement is being recorded by the satellites. He said, "Gaadi palat sakti hai' as Ahmed is on his way to UP jail from Gujarat.
#LIVE | SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claims 'Gaadi palat sakti hai' as Atique Ahmed on way to UP jail from Gujarat.#UmeshPalCase #AtiqAhmed— Republic (@republic) March 26, 2023
While addressing a public gathering in Maharashtra's Nanded, Telangana CM KCR questioned Maha Deputy CM Fadnavis when will his government launch schemes for Dalits.
#LIVE | I want to ask Devendra Fadnavis when he will make schemes for Dalits: Telangana CM KCR in Nanded.— Republic (@republic) March 26, 2023
Telangana CM KCR addressed a public gathering in Maharashtra's Nanded on Sunday (March 26).
#LIVE | Telangana CM KCR addresses a public gathering in Maharashtra's Nanded.#TelanganaCM #KCR #BRS— Republic (@republic) March 26, 2023
Congress leader and sister of recently disqualified MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government while addressing the 'Sankalp Satyagraha' protest at Rajghat in the National Capital. Priyanka Vadra brought up the BJP's allegations of 'pariwarvaad' (dynastic politics) against the Gandhi family and questioned the ruling BJP to answer whether Lord Ram came from a dynasty or not. READ THE FULL STORY HERE
As the Congress party holds Sankalp Satyagraha over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed the gathering in Delhi and made sharp allegations against the ruling BJP on Sunday. Gehlot said Rahul Gandhi gained more popularity across India due to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and this created fear among BJP leaders, which is why they have hatched a conspiracy to weaken our youth icon.
"They have a history of hatching conspiracies," added Gehlot.
When (Bharat Jodo) Yatra was being taken out and Rahul Gandhi's popularity was rising, they (BJP) hatched a conspiracy to weaken a youth leader. They have a history of hatching conspiracies. They couldn't answer the allegations & questions against Adani: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot… pic.twitter.com/GfSABOgS76— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
Congress leaders and workers are holding Sankalp Satyagraha in Mumbai, to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Bhai Jagtap and others are participating in the Satyagraha.
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan, said, "Disqualification of Rahul Gandhi means hurting & ending democracy. We are making an effort to protect democracy. This is our peaceful Satyagraha. Further course of action will be decided...We'll legally appeal against this action (disqualification), & legal battle will be fought. Political battle will continue, as you can see."
While commenting on the Sankalp Satyagraha, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, said, "This (Satyagraha) is not just about Congress party or Rahul Gandhi, this is about Indian democracy. Is it good for our democracy when the principal opposition leader is not allowed to raise his voice in Parliament where we have a PM who speaks to the world about India as the mother of democracy, is this good for our country?"
This (Satyagraha) is not just about Congress party or Rahul Gandhi, this is about Indian democracy. Is it good for our democracy when the principal opposition leader is not allowed to raise his voice in Parliament where we have a PM who speaks to the world about India as the… pic.twitter.com/Hbqt9DfQ7r— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
Ahead of joining the Congress party, Former BRS MP, D Srinivas, said, "Rahul Gandhi is my leader. How can you say that he doesn't have the eligibility (of being an MP)? Given the sacrifices made by that family & their experience, you can't question his eligibility." The comment comes after disqualifcation of Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament.
Hyderabad | Rahul Gandhi is my leader. How can you say that he doesn't have the eligibility (of being an MP)? Given the sacrifices made by that family & their experience, you can't question his eligibility: Former BRS MP, D Srinivas ahead of re-joining Congress— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
"I am joining the… pic.twitter.com/nsTL5iDRd2
Fire broke out on the fourth floor of an MHADA Colony Building in Karve Nagar of Kanjurmarg today, March 26. Five people have been admitted to the hospital after being injured due to suffocation. According to reports, their condition is stable now.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, while addressing the gathering at 'Sankalp Satyagraha, said, "You (BJP) talk about 'Pariwarvaad', I want to ask who was Lord Ram? Was he 'Pariwarvaadi', or were the Pandavas 'Pariwarvaadi' just because they fought for the culture of their family? Should we be ashamed because our family members fought for the people of the country? My family has nurtured the democracy of this country with their blood."
"My brother went to PM Modi and hugged him in the Parliament and said I have no hatred for you. We might have different ideologies but we do not have the ideology of hatred," she added.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said, "Those who weaken democracy cannot do Satyagraha. People immersed in extreme corruption cannot do Satyagraha. Those who divide the country on the basis of casteism, regionalism, linguisticism and all the promises cannot do Satyagraha." Congress party is holding a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament.
In the 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi said, "Women's power is playing a significant role in emerging Indian power. In Nagaland, for the first time in 75 years, two women legislators have reached the Vidhan Sabha through their victory. India has also deployed a women-only platoon in peacekeeping under a UN mission. Women are showing power in all fields. Today, the potential of India is emerging from a new perspective, & our woman's power has a very big role in it."
Women's power is playing a significant role in emerging Indian power. In Nagaland, for the first time in 75 years, two women legislators have reached the Vidhan Sabha through their victory: PM Narendra Modi during the 99th edition of #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/tKODVy08bL— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
PM Modi, while addressing the nation in the 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, said, "In this era of modern medical science, organ donation has become a very important means of giving life to someone. It is said that when a person donates his body after death, it creates a possibility for 8 to 9 people to get a new life. I am satisfied that work is being done on a uniform policy in the whole country to make organ donation easier and to encourage it. In this direction, it has also been decided to remove the domicile condition of the states."
"The government has also decided to remove the age limit below 65 years for organ donation. In the midst of these efforts, I urge my countrymen to come forward as organ donors in maximum numbers. Your one decision can save the lives of many people, can make life," he added.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel was seen listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Himmatnagar. On the other hand, Union Minister Anurag Thakur is also listening to PM's flagshi radio programme in Delhi.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur listens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Delhi pic.twitter.com/r6tEG0ctCK— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
During the 99th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "Our and your 'Mann Ki Baat' together has reached its 99th position. Generally we hear that 99th round is very difficult. In cricket, 'Nervous Nineties' is considered a very difficult phase. But where the people of India are #MannKiBaat there the inspiration is something else."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday updated his Twitter account bio to Dis'Qualified MP. Congress party's Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark. The bio of former Wayanad MP now reads, "This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress | Dis’Qualified MP."
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and other leaders arrived at Rajghat on Sunday to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament.
Delhi | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and other leaders arrive at Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/13Kl3c9KNW— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal and other leaders leave from the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress party is holding a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.
Congress party holds a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament. According to reports, Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has joined the protest at Rajghat.
Congress leader Jagdish Tytler joins party's Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat.— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
Congress party is holding a day-long Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/u0jV3lJMF1
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched 36 OneWeb internet satellites into space using the heaviest launch vehicle-- Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3-M3)/OneWeb India-2 Mission. It took off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SDSC-SHAR in Sriharikota at 9:00 am by the team of professionals at ISRO.
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launches India’s largest LVM3 rocket carrying 36 satellites from Sriharikota— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023
(Source: ISRO) pic.twitter.com/jBC5bVvmTy