India News LIVE: Violence Happens Every Year, This Time It Grabbed Attention: Dilip Ghosh

Local citizens of Bhopal staged a unique protest outside liquor shops in Shahjahanabad on Tuesday and requested the liquor shop owners to remove their shops from the locality. At one place citizens recited Hanuman Chalisa, while at another place Muslims had iftar.
Mumbai Airport to remain shut on May 6 for around 6 hours for pre-monsoon maintenance work on the runways. This will be a temporary closure, which will be in effect from 11 am to 5 pm. The operation at the airport will resume as usual after 5 pm. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has also been issued in this regard.
Rainfall in Karnataka on Tuesday left the capital city Bengaluru waterlogged with roads and pavements submerged in rain water.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will jointly launch Punjab's 'CM di Yogshala' on April 5 in some selected cities of the state. This reportedly includes the name of Amritsar, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Patiala.
This has come up a day after Punjab CM Mann's claim that his government will initially start CM di Yogshala initiative in four cities of Punjab.
Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday said they have launched a helpline 7669400500 where people can give a missed call to seek a free yoga teacher from the state government, who will also give them all the information about diet and yoga exercise.
He said 60 people have been trained at Guru Ravidas University to teach yoga under the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative.
Congress-led United Democratic Front is likely to hold a protest over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament on Wednesday. The UDF will organise a protest 'Satyagraha' outside Kerala Raj Bhavan on April 5.
During the protest UDF MLAs and leaders will take part declaring solidarity with Rahul Gandhi for his fight against anti-fascist forces under the leadership of general secretary of All India Congress Committee for Kerala, Tariq Anwar.
The members will also hold protests against the BJP-ruled central government over the Adani issue. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesh, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and MP K Sudhakaran along with UDF leaders PK Kunhalikutty, PJ Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob and other leaders will take part in the protest.
BJP National Vice-President Dilip Ghosh speaks to the Republic as a massive TMC-BJP political faceoff erupts over repeated clashes in West Bengal.
Ghosh said, "I have been taking part in the Ram Navmi procession since 2012 and being a Hindu, it is under my right to follow the tradition. This is our tradition. But, every year such incidents of violence happen in West Bengal during the Ram Navmi procession or Durga Puja celebrations in the state."
He added, Ram Navmi procession was not to appease Hindus, it is our tradition. The Trinamool Congress is doing appeasement politics, since they are doing nothing to control the situation. Incidents of clashes happened in some other states too, but they controlled the situation quickly. Why is the government of Bengal failing to do so?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his distress over the avalanche incident occurred in Sikkim and extended his condolences to the victim families.
The PM said, "Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too took on Twitter to condole the loss of lives in Sikkim avalanche. Singh wrote, "Saddened by the loss of precious lives due to an avalanche in East Sikkim. Search and Rescue Operations are being carried out by the Indian Army, SDRF and other agencies. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has condoled the avalanche disaster in Sikkim, which claimed lives. She wrote on her Twitter handle saying, "Deeply pained by the tragic incident in Sikkim. Owing to the avalanche, the nation has lost several precious lives. I offer my sincerest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. Praying for the safety and security of all."
Amit Shah has expressed grief and paid his condolences to the families, who lost their lives in Sikkim's avalanche. Union Home Minister wrote on his Twitter handle, "My sincerest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim. We are closely monitoring the situation and the teams of NDRF will reach the affected area soon. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has said that he is keeping an eye on the current situation in the state and will take action soon.
While talking exclusively to Republic, Bose said, "Mobocracy prevails in some areas of West Bengal and the situation is highly deplorable, but the people are fed up with the violences in the state."
Responding to the Bengal government's action taken in the violence hit areas, he said, this is time to take action and not to discuss. All the stakeholders including the central government, state government, state's governor and other agencies are trying to bring normalcy in the state.
He added that there may be differences in perspective between the governor and the state government, but there is unity of action between them.
The Bengal governor said he went to the field in the violence affected areas and listened to the common people. He is preparing his report on the entire incident and very soon takes action. He reiterated that his every duty is towards the people of the state and there will be no favour.
He responded to the allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the cause of clashes will be decided after the investigation. He asserted that there are limitations of governor and he is doing his duty according to the power conferred to him by the constitution. He also emphasized that there should not be a turf war.
Sukanta Majumdar, Bengal BJP chief while speaking to the media on Tuesday said West Bengal Chief Minister is the one creating communal tension and that the state police is not arresting the attackers.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over the violence that broke out between two groups during Ram Navami procession in Howrah last week.
Massive political faceoff in West Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari's news briefing after meeting with Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose.
Karnataka Congress will release the list of 41 candidates by evening. The names for the remaining seats are yet to be finalised.
A BJP delegation is scheduled to meet West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose over the recent violence in the state on Tuesday. Sukanta Majumdar, West Bengal BJP president, has reached the Governor's residence for the meeting.
A major fire broke out in an electric power house in Srirampur Bangihati area of Hooghly. One fire engine has been rushed to the spot. The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.
Six tourists were killed and 11 others injured in a major avalanche in Sikkim's Nathula area on Tuesday, police officials said per PTI. The injured are being brought to the state capital Gangtok's hospital. "Rescue and clearance operations are still on," a senior police official said. Nathula Pass is situated on the border with China and is a major tourist destination because of its scenic beauty.
350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after snow clearance from the road. pic.twitter.com/xJAnNR09Bv
The avalanche occured at around 12:15 pm IST and 25-30 tourists got trapped in Avalanche at Mile 14 on JNM road. The Border Road Organisation (BRO) has launched Swift Rescue ops launched under Project SWASTIK. As many as 22 tourists have been rescued including six from deep valley and shifted to near by hospitals. One lady rescued after being buried for 1.5 hours under snow. Confirmed to be stable, the woman has been sent to STNM Hospital in Gangtok. Additionally, 350 stranded tourists and 80 vehicles have been rescued after clearing snow from the road.
A massive avalanche was reported in Sikkim on Tuesday. According to sources, dozens are feared trapped in the snow. In the visuals from 14th Mile near Tsomgo, which is a popular tourist location, people were seen rescuing those trapped under the snow.
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said that the party would release its second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2023 late on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) was summoned to finalise the remaining 100 candidates for the elections at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.The first list of 124 candidates was released on March 25.
Did you forget the incidents in Nandigram, Khejuri, Kolaghat, Tamluk? CPI(M) makes tall claims, today BJP has chosen this path after learning from CPI(M): West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Digha.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, on Tuesday, visited Hoogly's Rishra where widespread violence took place on Ram Navami. "There will be solid action on part of all enforcement agencies. We will never allow miscreants to take law in hand, police will come down heavily on them. Bengal has been suffering for long time, we'll put a final end to it," Bose told reporters.
There will be a complete majority for BJP. A surprising result will come in some constituencies. Workers and leaders have confidence: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Unidentified persons set fire to 50 quintals of red chillies belonging to a farmer in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh. According to the affected farmer, the chillies burnt were worth Rs 15 lakhs. He has demanded an inquiry into the incident.
As uneasy calm prevailed in Rishra in West Bengal’s Hooghly district after fresh clashes were reported in the town Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose will visit Rishra, Hooghly.
