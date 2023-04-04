India News LIVE: Violence Happens Every Year, This Time It Grabbed Attention: Dilip Ghosh

Mobocracy prevails in some areas of West Bengal, but people are fed up of violence in state: Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has said that he is keeping an eye on the current situation in the state and will take action soon.

While talking exclusively to Republic, Bose said, "Mobocracy prevails in some areas of West Bengal and the situation is highly deplorable, but the people are fed up with the violences in the state."

Responding to the Bengal government's action taken in the violence hit areas, he said, this is time to take action and not to discuss. All the stakeholders including the central government, state government, state's governor and other agencies are trying to bring normalcy in the state.

He added that there may be differences in perspective between the governor and the state government, but there is unity of action between them.

The Bengal governor said he went to the field in the violence affected areas and listened to the common people. He is preparing his report on the entire incident and very soon takes action. He reiterated that his every duty is towards the people of the state and there will be no favour.

He responded to the allegations made by the Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the cause of clashes will be decided after the investigation. He asserted that there are limitations of governor and he is doing his duty according to the power conferred to him by the constitution. He also emphasized that there should not be a turf war.

