India News LIVE | No Relief For Rahul Gandhi In The Defamation Case, Court Reserves Order

Quick links:
Image: PTI
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, "20th batch of evacuees departs from Port Sudan. IAF C-130J flight with 116 passengers is en route to Jeddah."
#WATCH | "20th batch of evacuees departs from Port Sudan. IAF C-130J flight with 116 passengers is en route to Jeddah," tweets MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi #OperationKaveri— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023
(Video: Arindam Bagchi) pic.twitter.com/om6GOHx6i6
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a phone call with EAM Dr S Jaishankar today. The two sides discussed aspects of enhancing bilateral coordination on many regional & international issues of common concern and intensifying the efforts of the two countries in laying the foundations for international peace & security: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that Those involved in liquor scams deceived the people of Delhi and looted crores of rupees with liquor businessmen.
He said, "Those involved in liquor scams deceived the people of Delhi and looted crores of rupees with liquor businessmen. Liquor scam main accused is in jail. But still, the Kingpin is outside. Investigating agencies will complete the investigation and take strict action against the remaining culprits."
Those involved in liquor scams deceived the people of Delhi & looted crores of rupees with liquor businessmen. Liquor scam main accused is in jail. But still, the Kingpin is outside. Investigating agencies will complete the investigation and take strict action against the… https://t.co/nLYuwQDNiu pic.twitter.com/HrtQlLmAW8— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023
Justice Hemant Prachchhak of Gujarat High Court refused to grant any interim protection to Rahul Gandhi and reserved verdict on his plea for a stay on conviction. The verdict is set to come out post-vacation.
Speaking to ANI an Go First official said that the company is facing financial crunch due to non-supply of engines by US-based jet engines manufacturer Pratt and Whitney that has forced grounding of more than 50 planes.
Ahead of the Karnataka elections, PM Modi held a rally in in Sindhanura and slammed Congress. He said, "the kind of loot Congress indulged in didn't allow the fruits of development to reach villages."
He added, "Delhi sends Re 1 but only 15 paise reach the ground, 85 paise gets stolen...What was that 'panja' which used to loot the 85 paise? Congress has made its image of an "85 paise commission Govt."
#WATCH | "...Right after independence, the kind of loot Congress indulged in didn't allow the fruits of development to reach villages. Congress's PM himself said, "Delhi sends Re 1 but only 15 paise reach the ground, 85 paise gets stolen...What was that 'panja' which used to loot… pic.twitter.com/IzIy1JaD17— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023
Maharashtra Congress delegation met Governor Ramesh Bais and handed over a letter to him seeking his intervention on various issues of the state including enquiry into the Kharghar incident, protest at Barsu refinery and other issues related to farmers' compensation after unseasonal rains.
The participating forces of ex Iniochos undertook a formation flight over the famous Acropolis of Athens and its surrounding monuments. The IAF is participating in the exercise in Greece with four Su-30 MKI fighters.
Gujarat High Court begins hearing the criminal revision plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay on his conviction in the defamation case over his remark “why all thieves share the Modi surname” made during a political campaign in 2019.
As Sharad Pawar resigned from the post of NCP president, NCP cadres staged a massive protest at the venue -- YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai. Cadre and NCP workers are currently at the venue insisting that they won’t leave until Pawar takes back his resignation.
#PawarRetires | 'I know where to stop,' says Sharad Pawar as he steps down from the NCP president post— Republic (@republic) May 2, 2023
Watch the #LIVE coverage with Arnab on REPUBLIC #SharadPawar #NCP https://t.co/lUGJPxCgHf pic.twitter.com/wnJkPzYKQT
"I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," says NCP chief Sharad Pawar
BIG #BREAKING NEWS |— Republic (@republic) May 2, 2023
'I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP,' says NCP chief Sharad Pawar.#SharadPawar #NCP https://t.co/lUGJPxCgHf pic.twitter.com/rXB4BVss5U
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday mentioned AAP MP Raghav Chadha's name in its second supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi liquor policy case. Manish Sisodia's former secretary, C Arvind, had told the probe agency that there was a meeting held at the former deputy Chief Minister's residence with Raghav Chadha in attendance.
According to C Arvind's statement, the meeting was also attended by Punjab Excise Commissioner Varun Roojam, Vijay Nair, an accused in the case, and other officers from the Punjab Excise Directorate.
#LIVE | AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's name also mentioned in ED's Delhi liquor policy case supplementary chargesheet.#RaghavChadha #AAP #DelhiExcisePolicyCase #ExcisePolicyCase #DelhiLiquorPolicyScam https://t.co/EMCjrNWHVr pic.twitter.com/Td6YL31wHv— Republic (@republic) May 2, 2023
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is holding an election campaign in Prayagraj in favour of BJP candidates who are in the fray for the urban local bodies elections, confirmed the BJP office bearers.
Addressing the election rally, the Chief Minister said that some people had made Prayagraj a victim of atrocities but Mother Nature does justice all the time.
#BREAKING | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath #LIVE address in UP's Prayagraj.#YogiAdityanath #UttarPradesh #Prayagraj https://t.co/EMCjrNWHVr pic.twitter.com/PKLwYazgnV— Republic (@republic) May 2, 2023
Nine passengers were injured when the state transport corporation bus they were traveling in met with an accident near Shahpur in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred late on Monday after the Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus carrying about 50 passengers developed a technical fault, they added. The nine injured passengers have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Shahpur, the police said.
A mysterious blast took place in a petrol pump in the Narwal area of Jammu on Tuesday, May 2. Reportedly, the mysterious blast caused minor damage and led to a fire in the wiring and pipes nearby. Police have taken cognizance of the matter and a probe is underway.
"Due to bad weather conditions in Kedarnath, the registration for pilgrims has been stopped till May 3. People with heart problems or breathing problems need to be extra careful. Extra caution is necessary for coming to a height of 11,000 feet," said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar.
#WATCH | Due to bad weather conditions in Kedarnath, the registration for pilgrims has been stopped till May 3. People with heart problems or breathing problems need to be extra careful. Extra caution is necessary for coming to a height of 11,000 feet: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar pic.twitter.com/wcgPQIZmeU— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023
Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has slammed the Congress for “double standards” over its stand on the “misuse” of central agencies by the Union government against opposition parties.
He said, "The Congress welcomes it when CBI and ED harass other opposition parties, but frowns when its leaders are summoned."
''When the CBI and ED conduct raids on TMC leaders in Bengal, the Congress lauds the central agencies, but when senior Congress leaders are summoned in Delhi, they turn against the probe agencies and start protesting,'' he said.
West Bengal’s ruling party had made it clear last month that it would maintain equidistance from both the Congress and the BJP, and try to work towards a grouping of regional forces to take on the saffron camp in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday, May 2 announced to change the timings of government offices from existing 9 am - 5 pm to 7:30 am - 2 pm in larger public interest. Notably, the Chief Minister was among the first few to arrive in the office. Most of the other ministers, including Aman Arora, Brahm Shankar Jimpa, Harbhajan Singh and Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal also reached their offices at 7.30 am.
Speaking to reporters, Mann said, "This initiative would help save power. Though we have no shortage of power, but this will help save 350 MW of power in a day. This reduction in power consumption, if monetized, will ensure that Rs 16-17 crore is saved per month as power bills."
The new timing will remain in force till July 15 and result in an estimated saving of Rs 40-42 crore during the two-and-a-half month period, said Mann.
ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘ਚ ਇੱਕ ਨਵੇਕਲੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ…— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 2, 2023
ਅੱਜ 7:28 ਵਜੇ ਸਿਵਲ ਸਕੱਤਰੇਤ,ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿਖੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਦਫ਼ਤਰ ਪਹੁੰਚਿਆ…ਕੰਮ ਕਾਜ ਕੀਤਾ ਤੇ ਵੇਖਕੇ ਖੁਸ਼ੀ ਹੋਈ ਸਾਡੇ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮ ਤੇ ਅਫ਼ਸਰ ਸਮੇਂ ਸਿਰ ਆਪਣੇ ਦਫ਼ਤਰ ਪਹੁੰਚੇ ਨੇ…ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਲੋਕ ਤੇ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਕੰਮ ਸਾਡੇ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਨੇ…ਉਮੀਦ ਕਰਦਾ ਹਾਂ ਤੁਹਾਡਾ ਸਾਰਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਦਿਨ ਅੱਜ ਵਧੀਆ ਲੰਘੇ… pic.twitter.com/ucdj6yLCIP
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar alias Satwinderjit Singh is on the most wanted list in Canada. Goldy Brar is among the 25 most wanted criminals in Canada. Notably, Goldy Brar is a key conspirator of the Sidhu Moosewala murder.
Wanted by Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, Brar’s name figured in the ‘Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Program’ in an updated list released on Monday.
25 most wanted criminals in Canada
Protesting by burning tyres, BJP alleged Trinamool Congress of kidnapping and murder of BJP Booth President Bijay Krishna Bhuniya in Moyna in East Midnapore district. Several BJP workers along with MLA of Moyna Assembly constituency Ashok Dinda staged a sit-in protest calling for the seizure of the police station campaign. Notably, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari reached Moyna canceling his morning schedule today.
#LIVE | Amid the raging political storm over 'The Kerala Story.' The cast & crew of the movie speak exclusively to Republic about the film and the ongoing controversy.#TheKeralaStoryhttps://t.co/JBOJSkzlid pic.twitter.com/rvkxoQsn65— Republic (@republic) May 2, 2023
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached South Korea on Tuesday for a 4-day official visit. On her arrival at the Incheon Airport, Sitharaman was received by the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, Amit Kumar.
Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman reached Republic of Korea for her 4-day official visit. She was received by Shri @KumarAmitMEA, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, upon her arrival at the Incheon Airport today early morning (KST).@IndiainROK pic.twitter.com/AHgCHmNWWK— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 2, 2023
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday released his party's manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections 2023. During the occassion, former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, party state president DK Shivakumar and other leaders were present.
#LIVE | Congress releases the party's manifesto for the #KarnatakaElections2023. Party Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, party state president DK Shivakumar and other leaders are present on the occasion.https://t.co/YcMvM7gzLd pic.twitter.com/31FUmghbe9— Republic (@republic) May 2, 2023
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has said 'we have to give our voices to conduct all Union Government exams in all regional languages'. In his 'Ungalil Oruvan' video where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin answered various questions in a self-released video where he stated that the process has just begun.
When asked that it has been recently announced that exams by many Union Government agencies will be conducted in 13 State languages including Tamil. Can we expect it to be extended to all 22 languages in schedule VIII? MK Stalin said, "It should happen soon. It is a long pending demand of DMK in Parliament, State Legislative, and people forum. As a result of our demand, not just the youth of Tamil Nadu but the youth of many other Indian States got the right to write the exams in their respective languages."
"Knowledge should not be reduced to one's fluency in Hindi and English alone. India is a Union of States. So Youth from all States should get equal opportunities. We have had a positive result to our demand. Let's give our voice to extend all Union Government exams should be conducted in all regional languages and will win this," Stalin added.
Around 40 tourists who were stranded near Assam's Nathula due to heavy rainfall were rescued by BRO. They were served hot meals and given shelter in the BRO detachments and were sent back to Gangtok after the road was opened by BRO, said Defence PRO, Guwahati.
Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the Delhi Rohini court shootout, was killed allegedly after rival gang members attacked him in Tihar's Mandoli jail, prison officials said on Tuesday. According to officials, Tillu Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
Akshat Kaushal, Additional DCP West District of Delhi Police said, "This morning around 7 am, information was received from DDU Hospital regarding two Undertrial prisoners who were brought to the hospital from Tihar Jail. One of them, Sunil alias Tillu was brought in an unconscious state. He was declared brought dead later. Another person, Rohit is undergoing treatment and is out of danger."
Police sources said that Yogesh alias Tunda, alleged to be a sharpshooter of the rival Jitender Gogi gang, and his partner Deepak Teetar attacked Tillu with an iron rod.
To retrieve Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and make it a part of India is very much on the government's agenda, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday. In a meeting with London-based Jammu and Kashmir-origin students and social groups, he said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, he sought to "correct several anomalies of the past that were the legacy of successive governments since 1947".
Exclusive interaction with #JammuAndKashmir origin students and social groups, currently based in #London. The entire narrative about India’s position vis-à-vis J&K has taken a positive turn following historic breakthroughs like abrogation of Art 370, decisive improvement in— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 1, 2023
1/2 pic.twitter.com/QlNG5DBAhY
Nag temple was vandalised in the Shastri Nagar area of Jammu and Kashmir by unknown assailants on Monday night. Later, locals filed a police complaint against the miscreants. Speaking to reporters, one of the local residents said, "At around 8:45 pm, we saw a person breaking photos inside the Temple. He soon ran away after we saw him. There were a total of 8-10 people, however, we caught only one. The accused came on scooty. We got the complaint and FIR has been registered. One person is with the police now."
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in the wee hours of the morning on the 2nd of May 2023 (IST) extended her apologies for the Hinduphobic cartoon that was posted by the official Defence of Ukraine Twitter handle.
We regret @DefenceU depicting #Hindu goddess #Kali in distorted manner. #Ukraine &its people respect unique #Indian culture&highly appreciate🇮🇳support.The depiction has already been removed.🇺🇦is determined to further increase cooperation in spirit of mutual respect&💪friendship.— Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) May 1, 2023
On Sunday, April 30, the official Twitter page of the Ministry of Defense kicked up a controversy after it posted artwork that depicted Goddess Kali in an objectionable manner.