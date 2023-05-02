India News LIVE | No Relief For Rahul Gandhi In The Defamation Case, Court Reserves Order

'Liquor scam main accused is in jail but the Kingpin is outside', says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that Those involved in liquor scams deceived the people of Delhi and looted crores of rupees with liquor businessmen.

He said, "Those involved in liquor scams deceived the people of Delhi and looted crores of rupees with liquor businessmen. Liquor scam main accused is in jail. But still, the Kingpin is outside. Investigating agencies will complete the investigation and take strict action against the remaining culprits."