India News LIVE: Bengal BJP Seeks NIA Probe; Internet Suspended In Three District

Quick links:
Following the violence in Howrah during the Ram Navami procession, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Friday, March 31 handed over the probe to Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A special team led by Inspector General of Police, CID Sunil Choudhury has initiated the investigation.
Minister of Woman and Child Development Smriti Irani took a jibe at the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC Government after it denied the permission to give protection to the Shobha Yatris during the Ramnavami celebration in a sensitive area in Howrah city where the possibility of stone pelting was high. In a video, Smriti Irani said, “Instead of taking strict actions against the stone pelters, Chief Minister Mamata Bandopadhyay (Banerjee) supported them. She gave them a clean chit. This is not the first time that such an attack on Hindus has taken place in West Bengal. The question is, for how long Mamata Bandopadhyay will keep attacking Hindu community.”
#WATCH | Stone pelting happened during Ram Navami's procession in Howrah. Mamata Bandopadhyay (Banerjee) gave a clean chit to stone pelters. The question is how long will Mamata Bandopadhyay keep attacking the Hindu community…: Union Minister Smriti Irani pic.twitter.com/mg6wp8uCgy— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023
Howrah District Magistrate Mukta Arya issued notice to telecom companies along with internet, and cable service providers to restrict provocative messages and videos being shared. This has been done to ensure law and order in the violence-hit district of the state.
West Bengal | Howrah DM Mukta Arya issued notice to telecom, internet, and cable service providers to restrict provocative messages and videos, in the wake of violence that happened in the area. pic.twitter.com/ElpNTLWyCN— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023
Amid growing tension in West Bengal following clashes in Howrah district, internet connection has been suspended at multiple places in Howrah, Barrackpore and Asansol. As per reports, the temporary suspension of the internet has been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in these areas of the state. The internet suspension will be effective till 2am on Saturday.
Adayar Women Police files FIR in the Kalakshetra sexual harassment case. Briefing about the registration of the case, the Chennai Police officials said that the accused professor has been booked under three sections of the Women Harassment Act in the FIR.
Earlier, the students of Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts, Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai had written to the Ministry of Culture of Tamil Nadu alleging sexual and verbal abuse faced by current and former students by four faculty members including an assistant professor.
West Bengal BJP Chief Sukanta Majumdar launched scathy attack on Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee over the incidents of clashes in Howrah and other parts of the state saying that Mamata Banerjee orchestrated violence for Muslim votes.
Mamata Banerjee orchestrated violence for Muslim votes: West Bengal BJP chief— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) March 31, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/X4T2iBzVaK#HowrahClashes #SukantaMajumdar #BJP #MamataBanerjee pic.twitter.com/oxgVaDiGdS
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in his letter to Speaker Om Birla, said, "The basic idea behind the Standing Committee system is that every time a new committee may not be formed to examine a Bill. Moreover, the Speaker/Chairman can refer a Bill to the Departmentally Related Standing Committee even if the House is not in Session. As the Speaker, you are the protector of the rules and conventions of the House. Most of the Bills are now referred to Joint Committees and not to Standing Committees. In long run, this will make the Standing Committee system redundant."
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, while commenting on measures to restore law and order situation in West Bengal after violence in Howrah, said, "The Governor and the CM had a confidential discussion to review the situation. The State Government was directed to ensure that full-proof arrangements are made to maintain law and order effectively and action taken against miscreants firmly. The CM assured that strict and decisive action will be taken to prevent recurrence of such criminal intimidation."
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson, Priyank Kanoongo, has been allegedlly attacked in West Bengal. He took to Twitter, and said, "Bengal police officer Biswak Mukherjee snatched and beat me up at Tiljila police station in West Bengal. The policemen @NCPCR_ were surreptitiously recording the investigation proceedings. They beat me up for protesting."
On Howrah violence, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari said, "Police (Home) Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is useless. Her resignation is the only solution. I sent a mail to the Union Home Minister and Governor yesterday. Today I approached the High Court. Governor is going to visit the spot. The Court should step forward. All this should stop. Sec 144 (CrPC) has been imposed here."
West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, said, "This whole violence has been orchestrated by Mamata Banerjee. She has done this to retain her Muslim votes because her Muslim vote bank was diminishing in the by-election. I have written a letter to HM Amit Shah demanding an NIA inquiry into the violence on Ram Navami in Howrah. Amit Shah spoke to me over phone and assured me that he will monitor the causes of this entire violence."
"Gujarat High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Arvind Kejriwal. And this is not new, earlier also it happened. He is frustrated because his ministers who are behind bars are not getting bail from the court," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.
#WATCH | Mizoram: Gujarat High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Arvind Kejriwal. And this is not new, earlier also it happened. He is frustrated because his ministers who are behind bars are not getting bail from the court: Sambit Patra, BJP pic.twitter.com/kKRgmTTIQo— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose will visit the violence-affected area of Shibpur in Howrah today to take stock of the situation, ANI reported. This comes after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Bose over the ruckus in the district.
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is going to the violence-affected area of Shibpur in Howrah today to take stock of the situation.— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/Um2qjIh0pW
The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) the highest-ever revenue from operations of around Rs 26,500 Crores (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2022-23 as against Rs 24,620 for the previous FY. It has recorded revenue growth of 8% during the year as compared to last year, the company revealed.
HAL registers the highest-ever revenue from operations of around Rs 26,500 Crores (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2022-23 as against Rs 24,620 for the previous FY. The Company has recorded revenue growth of 8% during the year as compared to last year: Hindustan Aeronautics… pic.twitter.com/gU7bTZqmew— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in Howarh and Dalkhola. "It is our firm belief that the whole incident was pre-planned by the unfolding of events with first statement coming from none other than the CM on 29th March that strict action will be taken against the Processions of Ram Navami of there is any untoward incident," part of the letter read.
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence in Howarh and Dalkhola; requests "an impartial inquiry involving Central agencies like NIA"— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023
"It is our firm belief that the whole incident was pre-planned by the unfolding of… pic.twitter.com/WonyWQ4MtK
A call was received in the afternoon regarding a cylinder blast in a house built in the middle of the fields in Nayagaon in Kotwali Nagar area, SSP Shlok Kumar said. The house where the explosion took place was destroyed, police said. The explosion is said to have killed four people in a house.
Some cylinders have been found and police, district administration, fire brigade and CMO teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations, the SSP said.
District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that there was an explosion in a house built in the middle of the fields and the bodies of four people have been recovered so far.
A forensic unit has also been called to collect evidence, the SSP said.
People around are being questioned and necessary information is being obtained in this regard, he said.
The DM said that some cylinders and drums have also been found on the spot and all aspects are being investigated to ascertain the reason behind the blast.
(With PTI inputs)
A few Police personnel sustained injuries as they tried to control the situation when clashes broke out between two groups in Sasaram. Meanwhile, section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the city.
#WATCH | Bihar: A clash broke out between two groups in Sasaram after the Ram Navami procession. Stone pelting also reported. Police and Administration reached the spot to control the situation. Section 144 CrPC imposed in Sasaram city. pic.twitter.com/WTTSUJ2VfT— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023
BJP leader and West Bengal leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari addresses a press conference over Bengal violence.
Press Conference by @suvenduwb, Leader of Opposition-WBLA at state BJP HQs, Kolkata. https://t.co/2il8iTjI6g— BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) March 31, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday has spoken to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar and took stock of the situation in Howrah where violence broke out.
While commenting on West Bengal violence, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, said, "Police is not doing its work. They are silent spectators. They are not doing anything. All houses of Hindus have been vandalised. All Hindus in Kazipara area had to flee to save their lives."
He added, "I will meet the injured and thereafter meet the CP. CP had refused to meet me. I had sought an appointment for 4 pm but he had said that the question does not even arise - CM has given directions. But I will go there and carry a CD of yesterday's incidents with me."
On violence in West Bengal's Howrah yesterday and today, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee said, "It is disheartening. Such visuals emerge from Bengal every Ram Navami & Durga idol immersion. Not acceptable that the lives of Hindus in Bengal are under threat. When there was violence in Howrah yesterday, Mamata Banerjee was sitting on a 30-hour Dharna. What did she say? Muslims live nicely during Ramzan. Is this an example of that? She is with Muslims for vote bank & appeasement politics. Law & Order situation in the state is bad..."
In Bihar's Sasaram, after the dispute between the two parties that led to stone pelting, vehicles were vandalized and several hut-like shops were set on fire. According to sources, the shops have been completely closed in Kadir Ganj, Mubarak Ganj and Chaukhandi Navratna Bazar of Sasaram.
No relief for former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as Rouse Avenue Court dismissed his bail plea in CBI’s case over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy.
Haryana Police on May 5, 2022, at Bastara Toll Plaza, had intercepted an Innova car carrying Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Parminder Singh, and Bhupinder Singh who were on their way to Adilabad in Telangana. They were found carrying three Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), one Pistol with two magazines, 31 rounds of ammunition and Rs 1.30 lakh in the Innova, which had been specially modified to conceal these IEDs, Pistol and ammunition in a specially designed cavity.
NIA Investigations have revealed that multiple consignments of arms, explosives and drugs had been sent from Pakistan by terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu, a ‘designated terrorist’, through drones to pre-decided locations near the Indo-Pak border.
While commenting on violence in West Bengal during Ram Navami festival, Union Minister and senior BJP leader, Giriraj Singh, said, "The Muslim community has attacked the Hindus in Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee is creating Bengal an Islamic state. They (West Bengal government) will now allow these people to inflict violence and give threats of beheading PM Modi. They didn't speak against the 'Tukde-Tukde gang' in Jharkhand, Rajasthan or Maharashtra and even now they won't speak."
Leader of opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, while commenting on alleged violence on Ram Navami processions, said, "I have filed a Public Interest Litigation today in the Hon’ble High Court at Calcutta pertaining to the incidents of violence & attack on the Ram Navami processions at Howrah & Dalkhola. I have prayed for NIA probe and immediate deployment of Central Forces in such areas for containing the situation and restoration of Law and Order situation as well as for saving innocent lives. The Hon’ble Acting Chief Justice has been pleased to grant leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear on Monday at top of the list."
The order on Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in CBI case will be passed today at 4 PM. Rouse Avenue Court is scheduled to pass an order on the bail plea of Delhi’s former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in CBI’s case over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.
Ahead of Karnataka assembly polls on May 10, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has released the second list of 60 candidates.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases second list of 60 candidates for the upcoming #KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/tnL9vAy2Uz— ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023
A woman sitting in a city park was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four persons in a moving car, police said on Friday. All the four accused have been arrested and investigations are on.
Security in West Bengal's Howrah area beefed up after another incident of stone-pelting occurred today, a day after arson on 'Rama Navami'. Security personnel are deployed to restore law and order situation.