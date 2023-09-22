India News LIVE: TMC, NCP Demand Initiating Privilege Motion Against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

Quick links:
"The State Government hereby informs that all illegal weapons held by any person or groups across the State should be surrendered forthwith within a period of 15 (fifteen) days from today," said a statement released by the Manipur Government.
"Consular services for Indian nationals in Canada, e.g. Passport issuance, Passport renewal, Police Clearance Certificate, Attestation etc. continue to be extended," a statement by the Consulate General of India in Toronto said.
NCP MP Supriya Sule and TMC MP Aparupa Poddar wrote to the Secretary-General Lok Sabha to initiate a privilege motion against the Lok Sabha BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his unparliamentary remarks against BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali.
DMK MP Kanimozhi also wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to initiate a privilege motion against the Lok Sabha BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.
Former Mumbai police API Sachin Waze wanted to create terror in the mind of Ambani family, the NIA court has observed. This comes a day after the court rejected the bail for waze in Antilia terror plot case.
The court said that though the gelatin sticks planted near Antilia, the ambani residence, were not connected to a detonator, it was sufficient to create terror in the minds of people. The court said the applicant and the co-accused in the case had tried to spread terror in the mind of the ambani family and had eliminated hiran after conspiring with each other. Read more here.
"Rahul Gandhi Ji reached the residence of BSP MP Danish Ali Ji. Yesterday in Parliament, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had insulted Danish Ali ji and called him extremely indecent and unparliamentary abuses," read a post by Congress.
"And two former BJP ministers kept laughing obscenely. This shameful and petty action of Ramesh Bidhuri is a stain on the dignity of the House. Congress along with the entire country is strongly against such mentality of hatred and hatred in the temple of democracy," it further said.
"Efforts have been made to establish communication with the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover to ascertain their wake-up condition. As of now, no signals have been received from them. Efforts to establish contact will continue," ISRO said in an update.
PM Modi interacted with the management team of the G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam Complex in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.
"Indian Army contingent will participate for the first time in the Joint Exercise from 25 Sep to 30 Sep 23 at Vladivostok, Russia under the umbrella of ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus Experts Working Group (ADMM plus EWG)," the Army said.
"The exercise is aimed to share expertise between participating Armies & promote regional cooperation between ASEAN countries," it further said.
PM Narendra Modi has arrived at the Bharat Mandapam Complex in New Delhi to meet the management teams who ensure a successful G20 Summit. The two-day G20 Summit was hosted at the Bharat Mandapam on September 9 and 10. PM Modi will interact with hundreds of members involved in the G20 preparations and the meeting is expected to last two hours, sources said.
The Delhi High Court has rejected Supertech Chairman RK Arora's plea to declare his arrest illegal. Arora was arrested on June 27 under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after three rounds of questioning. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 24 filed the charge sheet against Arora, Supertech Group, and eight others in the money laundering case. They have been accused of defrauding at least 670 homebuyers of Rs 164 crore.
The court rejected Arora's plea saying his arrest by the ED is correct.
The Maharashtra government has put on hold a women empowerment scheme within 24 hours of issuing an order regarding its implementation.
The scheme 'Mukhymantri Mahila Sashaktikaran Abhiyan' was to be implemented in the state from october 2, 2023, to october 1 2024.
On Chinese authorities denying accreditation and entry to some sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Arunachal Pradesh Wushu association (APPWA) president Tach Tadar said, "This is an international issue. My events in the Asian Games will start on 24th September in China, I feel it won’t be possible. We’re going to meet CM Pema Khandu today.”
"The use of loudspeakers will be allowed till 12 am during Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations. Currently, the use of loudspeakers is allowed only till 10 PM in the national capital. The file regarding the exemption has been sent to LG VK Saxena," a statement from CMO Delhi read.
"NDA under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji continues to grow bigger, stronger and as the most trusted political coalition across the country. I warmly welcome the JDS to the NDA family. Together we will build a stronger NDA and a New India," Senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said in a post on X.
Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai too welcomed the JDS in a post saying, "Welcome to JDS leader to NDA fold. it is a political game changer in Karnataka."
Around 14 people were rescued by a team of fire brigade after a level 3 fire broke out in the Hira Panna Mall of the Jogeshwari area in Mumbai.
"Delhi Government to provide assistance of Rs 10 crore to Himachal Pradesh from CM's relief fund. The assistance will be provided to Himachal Pradesh to recover from the devastation caused by floods," statement from the CM Office read.
"We have decided on the seat-sharing formula. BJP will also decide on the seats for the elections in Karnataka..." former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy tells media after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in National Capital.
BJP National President JP Nadda welcomed the JDS into the National Democratic Alliance after finalising the alliance with HD Kumaraswamy in New Delhi.
"Met Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and JD(S) leader Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy in the presence of our senior leader and Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. I am happy that JD(S) has decided to be the part of National Democratic Alliance. We wholeheartedly welcome them in the NDA. This will further strengthen NDA and vision of Hon PM @narendramodi Ji for “New India, Strong India,” Nadda wrote in a post on X.
JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and Goa CM Pramod Sawant in Delhi. This has finalised an alliance between the BJP and JDS.
JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi. This comes amid serious discussions of an alliance between the BJP and the JDS, which are said to be in the final stages.
As per sources, the JD(S) is ready to accept the three-seat sharing alliance offer, namely the Mandya, Kolar, and Hassan constituencies in Karnataka. The saffron party has also given a green signal on giving up three seats ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year. Tap here to read more.
The BJP has issued a show cause notice to Lok Sabha MP Ramesh Bidhuri for offensive remarks against BSP leader Kunwar Danish Ali. The remarks were made by Bidhuri during a discussion on Chandrayaan 3 success on September 21.
BSP MP Danish Ali has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla regarding the speech given in Lok Sabha by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri requesting the matter to be taken up by the Privilege Committee. "I request you to refer this matter to the committee of privileges under rule 227 of the rules of procedure and conduct of business in Lok Sabha for examination, investigation, and Report..." said Ali in his letter to Om Birla.
External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar is scheduled to visit the United States of America from 22-30 September, to address the High Level Session of the 78th United Nations General Assembly on 26th September, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
During his visit, EAM will be hosting a special event ‘India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development’. He will also meet UN Secretary General António Guterres and Dennis Francis, President of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly. EAM will visit Washington D.C. from 27 to 30 September for bilateral meetings and to meet his counterpart US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
After MEA announced cancellation of Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's visit to Hangzhou, China as the 19th Asian Games is going on, Union Minister Kiren Rijijiu has also condemned China's action of denying visas to athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. Rijiju said that China's actions violates the rules governing Asian Games.
"I strongly condemn this act by China to deny visas to our Wushu Athletes from Arunachal Pradesh who were to participate in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. This violates both the spirit of Sports & also the Rules governing the conduct of Asian Games, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states. Arunachal Pradesh is not a disputed territory but inalienable part of India. Entire people of Arunachal Pradesh resolutely oppose any illegal claim of China on it's land and people. International Olympic Committee should reign in China's illegitimate action," said Rijiju in a post on X.
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has cancelled his visit to China for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou after Chinese authorities denied accreditation & entry to some sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh to the Games, informed Ministry of External Affairs.
"In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. A strong protest has been lodged in New Delhi and Beijing against China's deliberate and selective obstruction of some of our sportspersons. China’s action violates both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, which explicitly prohibits discrimination against competitors from member states."
"Further, as a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interests," MEA Spokesperson added.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has cautioned BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri of strict action for his unparliamentary behaviour where he used abusive remarks for BSP MP Danish Ali.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday took "serious note" of certain objectionable remarks made by BJP member Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated in the future. Bidhuri on Friday made objectionable remarks against BSP leader Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Bidhuri's remarks have been expunged.
Supreme Court of India has issued notice to the Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on 'Sanatan Dharma'. The notice has been issued on a plea seeking direction to the Tamil Nadu government to register a case against its minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and the organizers of the Sanatan Dharma Abolition Conference.
Upon being asked if he regrets that no provision of OBC quota was there in 2020 when Congress-led UPA government, Rahul Gandhi said that this must have been done earlier.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated the demand for OBC quota within the Women's Reservation Bill which seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in elected bodies for women. He also demanded immediate implementation of the bill and delinking it from census and delimitation.
"Women's Reservation Bill is great but we received two footnotes that Census and Delimitation need to be done before that. Both of these will take years. The truth is that the Reservation can be implemented today...This is not a complicated matter but the Govt doesn't want to do that. Govt has presented this before the country but it will be implemented 10 years from now. Nobody knows if this will even be implemented. This is a distraction tactic, diversion tactic," said Gandhi.
Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was released from house arrest on Friday four years after he was taken into detention in the wake of abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019. The Mirwaiz will be allowed to take part in the Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area. READ MORE