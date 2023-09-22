India News LIVE: TMC, NCP Demand Initiating Privilege Motion Against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated the demand for OBC quota within the Women's Reservation Bill which seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in elected bodies for women. He also demanded immediate implementation of the bill and delinking it from census and delimitation.

"Women's Reservation Bill is great but we received two footnotes that Census and Delimitation need to be done before that. Both of these will take years. The truth is that the Reservation can be implemented today...This is not a complicated matter but the Govt doesn't want to do that. Govt has presented this before the country but it will be implemented 10 years from now. Nobody knows if this will even be implemented. This is a distraction tactic, diversion tactic," said Gandhi.