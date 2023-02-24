India News: Full Blown Physical Scuffle In MCD House; Councillors Exchange Blows

Action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb law and order: Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

On the Ajnala incident, Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, "Action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb law and order in Punjab."

"I salute Punjab police personnel who didn't allow disrespect of Guru Granth Sahib and controlled the situation without the use of force yesterday. Govt is with its employees who were injured in the crowd. In time, people will understand the reason behind what happened in Ajnala," he said.

He also said that the people should have faith in CM Bhagwant Mann to maintain law and order in the state.