India News: Full Blown Physical Scuffle In MCD House; Councillors Exchange Blows

AAP leaders gather at Kamla Market Police Station demanding FIR against BJP for "an attempt of murder on AAP's women councillor", following ruckus at Civic Centre.
IndiGo Flight No.6E-2407 Kochi to Delhi did a medical emergency landing at Bhopal Airport on Friday. Without wasting a second, Bhopal Airport's team (AAI, CISF and Indigo) quickly offboarded the passenger and shifted him safely to the nearest hospital.
Defamatory suit of Rs 2 crores was issued on behalf of Ghulam Nabi Azad, to Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh for allegedly using defamatory language against Azad in his press conferences and social media posts.
O Paneerselvam approaches Election Commission following yesterday's Supreme Court verdict, urging CEC to not entertain any request for any changes in the AIADMK hierarchy or in bylaws of the party based on the SC verdict.
Supreme Court had allowed EPS to continue as AIADMK's Interim Gen Secretary.
Standing committee elections were held as per BJP demands. Still, they created a ruckus & came up on stage to attack me. I thank female Civil Defence personnel for saving me. BJP members physically assaulted AAP female members. BJP accept your defeat, said Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi.
In a disgrace to democracy, a full-blown physical scuffle broke out at Delhi Civic Centre during the counting of votes for the MCD Standing Committee elections on Friday. The elected netas jostled, manhandled and rained blows on each other to such an extent that one councillor passed out. Some councillors were seen with kurtas ripped while others resorted to pulling hair. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.
A Councillor collapses at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes break out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Councillors.
A Councillor collapses at Delhi Civic Centre as clashes break out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Councillors.
Ruckus breaks out at Delhi Civic Centre once again as AAP and BJP Councillors jostle, manhandle and rain blows on each other. This is the third day of commotions in the House.
Ruckus breaks out at Delhi Civic Centre once again as AAP and BJP Councillors jostle, manhandle and rain blows on each other. This is the third day of commotions in the House.
Tune in to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/6idb9b08jv pic.twitter.com/5kkmRNNRnC
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan reaches Golden Temple after being released from jail.
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan reaches Golden Temple after being released from jail.
Tune in- https://t.co/RXxMJjtV5l pic.twitter.com/hr8cXuUgSd
"Every word spoken in Parliament must be after due thought, can't be based on unverified situations," said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at an ICAR event.
Waliv Police has filed its reply in the bail plea of the Tunisha Sharma death case accused Sheezan Khan and opposed the plea. Court has appointed a Special Public Prosecutor in the matter, after Police's reply. The matter is to be next heard on Monday, February 27.
After being released from jail, Khalistan supporter Amritpal SIngh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan' carried out a victory march on his way to Golden Temple.
After being released from jail, Khalistan supporter Amritpal SIngh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan' carried out a victory march on his way to Golden Temple.
Watch here-https://t.co/OphXqYxTf2 pic.twitter.com/PQBoTqkvT3
Three people died and several others were injured in the roof collapse of under-construction cold storage in Daurala in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The rescue process is underway said Divisional Commissioner Selva Kumari.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Friday landed in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming BMC election.
The properties of an alleged terrorist Abdul Majid Lone have been attached by the Special Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police. Majid was accused of reportedly throwing a grenade at Police Post in Gool. The properties now cannot be transferred, leased out or disposed off.
"As far as yesterday's incident is concerned, appropriate action will be taken. Video footage is being analysed. SP has been injured with 11 stitches. Five other Police personnel were also injured. Their statement will be recorded and further legal action will be taken," said Punjab DGP.
In a press briefing, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "They had contacted local Police and raised doubts about the veracity of FIR. They were assured of a fair investigation. They had said they wanted to protest peacefully. Keeping in mind democratic traditions, peaceful protest was permitted."
Ruckus and sloganeering were witnessed in Delhi Civil Centre after the polling to elect six members of the MCD's standing committee closed with 242 of the 250 councillors exercising their franchise on Friday
Sabka saath, sabka vikas' is secularism for us. For BJP the country and its citizens come first, PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Meghalaya's Tura.
'Sabka saath, sabka vikas' is secularism for us. For BJP the country and its citizens come first, PM Modi said while addressing a public meeting in Meghalaya's Tura.
https://t.co/1w8amOYhNE
Addressing a gathering in Meghalaya's Tura, PM Modi said, "Congress used to remember Meghalaya only during elections. Congress and similar parties used to loot Northeast states, and treated them as ATMs... The people of Meghalaya have decided to have a BJP govt both in the state amd at the Centre."
Addressing a gathering in Meghalaya's Tura, PM Modi said, "Congress used to remember Meghalaya only during elections. Congress and similar parties used to loot Northeast states, and treated them as ATMs... The people of Meghalaya have decided to have a BJP govt both in the state amd at the Centre."
On the Ajnala incident, Punjab Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said, "Action will be taken against anyone who tries to disturb law and order in Punjab."
"I salute Punjab police personnel who didn't allow disrespect of Guru Granth Sahib and controlled the situation without the use of force yesterday. Govt is with its employees who were injured in the crowd. In time, people will understand the reason behind what happened in Ajnala," he said.
He also said that the people should have faith in CM Bhagwant Mann to maintain law and order in the state.
'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet Toofan has been released from jail, a day after Amritpal's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed a police station in Ajnala.
"Everyone wants to be CM. My face was also there for the CM's post. If I will get the chance I will also become CM and work for the public. For PM face, I think the choice depends on which party has a more national-level presence," said Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo.
Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have reached Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur for the party's Plenary Session.
Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have reached Chhattisgarh's capital city Raipur for the party's Plenary Session.
Indian Consulate in Brisbane was targeted by Khalistani elements beside two temples were also threatened in Sydney and Melbourne.
Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that 242 of 250 councillors voted in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) standing committee members' election.
The polling process to elect six members of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) highest decision-making body- the Standing Committee - has concluded. The counting of votes will start soon.
The AAP has nominated Aamil Malik (Sri Ram Colony ward), Raminder Kaur (Fateh Nagar ward), Mohini Jeenwal (Sundar Nagari ward) and Sarika Chaudhary (Daryaganj ward).
Kamaljeet Sehrawat (Dwarka-B ward) and Pankaj Luthra (Jhilmil ward) are contesting for the BJP.
Independent councillor Gajender Singh Daral, who later joined the BJP, is also a candidate.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday held a roadshow in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hemant Rasane in Pune's Kasba Peth.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday held a roadshow in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Hemant Rasane in Pune's Kasba Peth.
Delhi's Saket court has assigned the Shraddha Walkar murder case to an Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) for further hearing. The case was listed before Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Manisha Khurana Kakkar.
The Congress steering committee on Friday unanimously decided to authorise party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate all members of the working committee, the party's highest decision making body.
Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said the committee freely discussed the matter of CWC elections and almost all 45 members present at the meeting unanimously decided to authorise the Congress president to nominate members.