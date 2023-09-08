India News LIVE: Tibet Community Protest Begins In Delhi Amidst Heavy Police Deployment

Quick links:
Heavy police deployment in Delhi | Credit: ANI
India's defence exports skyrocketed to an all-time high, touching nearly the Rs 16,000 cr mark in FY 2022-23. With a 23-fold increase in exports, Indian design and development capabilities are reaching over 85 countries: Defence Ministry pic.twitter.com/1v9o10Y5K9— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | "...On October 3rd we will be signing an MoU in London & in November will bring the 'Wagh nakh'...'Wagh nakh' is not just a thing for us but a symbol of faith...," says Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on 'Wagh nakh' used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill… pic.twitter.com/U4eGDWuypD— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | G 20 in India | Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) comes up with Digital India Experience Zone at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/Ur7yFRKZKD— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | G 20 in India | MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "It is an extremely proud moment for India. Today India under the leadership of PM Modi is presiding over the G20. On this occasion, I welcome all the Country heads and the guests with my heart...The whole world is one… pic.twitter.com/G7z3Dw9paB— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi: On Tibetans holding a protest against the Chinese govt, Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP, North Delhi says, "This protest was organised by Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC)...They protested for half an hour and then we requested them to disperse...The dispersal is going on...We… pic.twitter.com/oxxkuG21vp— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | Bengaluru | Karnataka BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan says, "Since the Congress party came to power in the state there has been a complete mismanagement. It has been completely anti-people, anti-farmer, anti-development. So, we want to create awareness. We want to alert this… pic.twitter.com/PVuATn14Y5— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | G 20 in India | G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9-10. The theme for this year's Summit is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - One Earth, One Family, One Future.— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
Visuals from the Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/r86CLqOYsK
#WATCH | G 20 in India | Various exhibitions are being set up at Bharat Mandapam during the G 20 Summit to showcase India’s technological prowess and innovation. Bharat Mandapam will showcase a unique international project - ‘Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum’. Delegates will… pic.twitter.com/t3IF771BGz— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
India's leap in financial inclusion, powered by Digital Public Infrastructure!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2023
A G20 document prepared by the @WorldBank shared a very interest point on India's growth. India has achieved financial inclusion targets in just 6 years which would otherwise have taken at least 47…
#WATCH | On BJP protest, Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar says, "We don't want to stop anyone from protesting but at the same time they should know the responsibility. They have to bring pressure on the national BJP government to permit us to start working on Mekedatu and… pic.twitter.com/MQVoqXO0Um— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
BIG #BREAKING NEWS | Republic Kannada Exclusive Newsbreak— Republic (@republic) September 8, 2023
"Alliance with JDS final. BJP to let JDS fight in Kolar, Mandya and Bengaluru rural," Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa confirms to Republic Kannada.#LoksabhaElection2024 #BSYediyurappa #Karnataka… pic.twitter.com/nJ0964l0W6
#WATCH | Delhi: For the G20 Summit, the national capital has been adorned with mural paintings.— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
(Visuals from Lotus Temple) pic.twitter.com/eimW5AhvUp
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders. On 8th September, PM will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and USA. On 9th September, in addition to the G20 meetings, PM will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy and on 10th September, PM will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, as per sources
#WATCH | Heavy security deployed near Majnu Ka Tilla in view of the protest by the Tibetan community pic.twitter.com/JBWdxUYMei— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
In pursuance to the order of Supreme Court, the symbol 'Plough' is hereby reserved for the J&K National Conference Party for the ensuing elections to the 5th Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil. pic.twitter.com/5A0dBTiNog— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | On the G20 Summit, former Sherpa Montek Singh Ahluwalia says, "I hope we have a good G20... It is a difficult situation as, for the first time, there are global events on which countries don't actually agree...But many of the other issues that are being discussed are… pic.twitter.com/DGGe4WF5A2— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi: Police personnel check vehicles as security tightened up across the national capital on the occasion of the G20 Summit.— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
(Visuals from Tilak Marg area) pic.twitter.com/lsFu07v28i
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: National Highway 5 blocked closed due to heavy landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district.— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
(Video source: NHAI) pic.twitter.com/Dg7VnNTMXj
195 Govindas injured in different incidents during Dahi Handi organised on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, in Mumbai. Out of which, 18 were admitted to the hospital, and 177 others were discharged, says BMC
Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have been invited to attend the G20 Summit dinner: Sources— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "India has set out to its mission to showcase the best of India to the whole world that is G20. This aarti was performed to pray for the success of G20, the success of India & success of West Bengal." pic.twitter.com/H4cjQJDWRB— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
#WATCH | Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose prayed for the success of the G20 summit.— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023
(Visuals from Babughat in Kolkata) pic.twitter.com/n92yEbU7Si
#WATCH | Chennai: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari says, "I reviewed the progress of National Highways projects in Chennai today. The Bengaluru-Chennai express highway will start by this year-end or January 2024. So, you can launch luxury buses and… pic.twitter.com/xLwPx9M1CQ— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2023
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai, today. Fire tender present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/hDwfkri8iY— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2023