India News LIVE: Tibet Community Protest Begins In Delhi Amidst Heavy Police Deployment

A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Kurla, East of Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai in the wee hours of Friday. The fire tenders have reached the spot and further investigation into the sudden blaze is underway.

Abheet Sajwan
Heavy police deployment in Delhi

14:10 IST, September 8th 2023
India's defence exports skyrockets to an all-time high
14:10 IST, September 8th 2023
Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on 'Wagh nakh' used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill Afzal Khan to return home from UK
14:10 IST, September 8th 2023
G 20 in India | Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) comes up with Digital India Experience Zone at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi
13:52 IST, September 8th 2023
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks on G20 Summit says, "It is an extremely proud moment for India"
13:48 IST, September 8th 2023
Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP, North Delhi speaks on Tibetans holding a protest against the Chinese govt
13:44 IST, September 8th 2023
Karnataka BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan says, "Since the Congress party came to power in the state there has been a complete mismanagement"
12:51 IST, September 8th 2023
G20 Summit to be held in Delhi on September 9-1; theme for this year's Summit is 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'
12:12 IST, September 8th 2023
Various exhibitions are being set up at Bharat Mandapam during the G 20 Summit to showcase India’s technological prowess and innovation
12:09 IST, September 8th 2023
India's leap in financial inclusion, says PM Modi
11:57 IST, September 8th 2023
Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar speaks on BJP protest
11:22 IST, September 8th 2023
"Alliance with JDS final. BJP to let JDS fight in Kolar, Mandya and Bengaluru rural," Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa confirms
10:23 IST, September 8th 2023
Delhi: For the G20 Summit, the national capital has been adorned with mural paintings.
10:23 IST, September 8th 2023
PM Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold more than 15 bilateral meetings with world leaders. On 8th September, PM will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Mauritius, Bangladesh and USA. On 9th September, in addition to the G20 meetings, PM will hold bilateral meetings with the UK, Japan, Germany and Italy and on 10th September, PM will hold a working lunch meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron. He will do a pull-aside meeting with Canada and bilateral meetings with Comoros, Turkiye, UAE, South Korea, EU/EC, Brazil and Nigeria, as per sources

10:23 IST, September 8th 2023
Heavy security deployed near Majnu Ka Tilla in view of the protest by the Tibetan community
09:32 IST, September 8th 2023
In pursuance to the order of Supreme Court, the symbol 'Plough' is hereby reserved for the J&K National Conference Party for the ensuing elections
09:32 IST, September 8th 2023
On the G20 Summit, former Sherpa Montek Singh Ahluwalia says, "I hope we have a good G20"
09:32 IST, September 8th 2023
Delhi: Police personnel check vehicles as security tightened up across the national capital on the occasion of the G20 Summit.
09:32 IST, September 8th 2023
Himachal Pradesh: National Highway 5 blocked closed due to heavy landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district
08:09 IST, September 8th 2023
BMC says 195 Govindas injured in different incidents during Dahi Handi

195 Govindas injured in different incidents during Dahi Handi organised on the occasion of  Krishna Janmashtami, in Mumbai. Out of which, 18 were admitted to the hospital, and 177 others were discharged, says BMC

08:04 IST, September 8th 2023
Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have been invited to attend the G20 Summit dinner: Sources
07:34 IST, September 8th 2023
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose speaks on India's G20 Summit
07:34 IST, September 8th 2023
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose prayed for the success of the G20 summit
06:44 IST, September 8th 2023
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari speaks on National Highways projects in Chennai
06:34 IST, September 8th 2023
Fire broke out at a slum in Kurla East of Qureshi Nagar in Mumbai
