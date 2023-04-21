India News: Odisha, Punjab CMs Announce Ex-gratia For Families Of Poonch Martyrs

Quick links:
A 49-year-old debarred lawyer fired four rounds at a woman and wounded her in the Saket court complex in south Delhi on Friday, triggering panic inside the premises and raising questions about law and order in the national capital.
A man who works as a 'munshi' in the court was also injured in the firing that occurred around 10.30 am.
Police said the suspended lawyer, Kameshwar Singh alias Manoj Singh, a resident of Durga Ashram in Chhatarpur, was arrested from a house in Faridabad where he was hiding after the incident. He has been booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and sections of the Arms Act.
Singh had filed a case of cheating against the woman, M Radha (42), and her lawyer Rajendra Jha over a monetary dispute involving Rs 25 lakh. The hearing was scheduled for Friday, police said.
Videos of the incident showed Singh and Radha having an argument outside the lawyers' block in the court complex and the man pulling out a gun and running after her. He fired two rounds from a close range at the woman, who scrambled to move away from him screaming for help. The man then fired two more rounds. Read more here.
(With PTI inputs)
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for the family of Lance Naik Debashish Baswal who lost his life in the Poonch terror attack yesterday in the Rajouri district of J&K. The Chief Minister also expressed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Lance Naik Debashish Baswal.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders in Bengaluru for upcoming Assembly elections
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday issued its first list of nine candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections. Notably, senior party leader Ajit Pawar's name is not included in the first list, ANI reported.
"CBI has asked me to come to their Delhi office to give clarification regarding the alleged insurance scam in J&K on 27th or 28th April," former J&K Governor Satyapal Malik said on the alleged insurance scam involving Reliance General Insurance.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj's father was arrested on Friday for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakhs from a rape accused. "We received a complaint from one Sunil Kumar, a property dealer in Jalalabad, that a man is demanding Rs 10 lakhs to save him in a rape case. We have registered a case against 4 people in this and arrested one. We have not received any recommendation from the MLA. We will take action as per the law," SSP Avneet Kaur, Jalalabad told ANI.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the families of four Sikh soldiers killed in the Poonch terror attack on Thursday. A total of five soldiers were killed after terrorists attacked an Army truck and one was left seriously injured. The slain soldiers have been identified as havildar Mandeep Singh, lance naik Debashish Baswal, lance naik Kulwant Singh, sepoy Harkrishan Singh and sepoy Sewak Singh.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been critical of the Uttar Pradesh government over the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf during police custody while being taken to a hospital for medical checkup in Prayagraj, on Friday compared the accused of the sensational killing with Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi.
The Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations unit of Delhi Police has busted a gang of cybercriminals who were cheating people on the pretext of ‘options trading’. They defrauded innocent people by luring them with handsome returns on their investment schemes. Five accused arrested were remanded to judicial custody. Their other accomplices are under scanner & an investigation is underway to nab them.
"It seems that the festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are for riots only. The atmosphere in the cities has deteriorated due to riots. I think the coming years will be the years of religious riots," NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said during an event in Mumbai on Friday.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a mega event in Mumbai on Friday. However, senior leader Ajit Pawar is said to have skipped the meeting and headed to Pune instead. Several senior leaders including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule were present at the meeting.
BJP leader Narayan Thirupathy said that the DMK not responding to the purported audio tape revealing corruption in the Tamil Nadu government is "very good evidence." The audio tape, which was brought out by the BJP, allegedly features Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan who alleged that CM MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin and son-in-law V Sabareesan "together made Rs 30000 crore just in a year."
"They are caught red-handed and also they are scared about the Tamil Nadu BJP and they are scared that the people of Tamil Nadu will not forgive them for what they have done," the BJP leader said. Read more here. Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai meanwhile is demanding a CBI probe into the matter.
Another case of suicide has been reported on the IIT Madras campus. According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Kedar Suresh, a second-year B-Tech student from Madhya Pradesh. The Kotturpuram police have taken the body for autopsy whereas preliminary investigation has begun on the IIT Madras campus, sources said.
"I dropped her off at the court for a hearing in a civil case at 10 am today. Soon after I got a phone call that she has been shot. A man named Kameshwar has been trying to extort money from her," Arun Ramaswamy, husband of the woman shot at Saket court in Delhi told ANI.
National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah demanded an investigation into the Poonch terror attack which killed five Indian Army soldiers on Thursday. "There has been a lapse, it needs to be looked into," he said.
PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the passing away of an Indian national who tragically fell victim to a stray bullet last week. He instructed all relevant officials to remain vigilant, closely monitoring developments and continuously evaluating the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan and extending them all possible assistance, an official statement from the PM Office said.
"He further directed the preparation of contingency evacuation plans, accounting for the rapidly shifting security landscape and the viability of various options. He also emphasized the importance of maintaining close communication with neighboring countries in the region, as well as those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan," the statement further read.
A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday to investigate the terror attack which killed five Indian Army personnel. On Thursday, terrorists fired at an Army vehicle leading to the death of the five jawans.
A new video of Shaista Parveen, wife of mafia turned-politician Atiq Ahmed is surfacing on social media.
The Supreme Court has granted bail to eight convicts in connection with the Godhra carnage case, considering their period of imprisonment and role in the crime; it refused to consider the bail applications of four other convicts in view of their involvement in the case.
A wreath-laying ceremony for soldiers martyred in Poonch terror attack was held on Friday (April 21).
The Anti Narcotics Squad of Delhi's South East District has arrested two drug peddlers and seized 27 kg ganja from their possession.
"To curb the sale of contraband in the area of Southeast District, a dedicated team comprising SI Suresh, SI Arun Kumar, SI Harvir, HC Ravindra, HC Neeraj, HC Mukesh, HC Vinod, HC Mahinder, HC Subodh and W/HC Poonam led by Inspr Abhishek Mishra I/C ANS/SED under the supervision of Sh. Rajesh Dogra, ACP/Ops. was constituted to nab the active drug peddlers. On 19.04.2023, the team received a secret information that two persons including a lady would come to Badarpur Metro Station to sell psychotropic substances to an unknown person. Acting on the secret information, the team laid down a trap near wine shop, Badarpur. After sometime, the team noticed two persons including a lady who were coming towards Badarpur Metro station with plastic bags. The secret informer pointed towards them and the team members at once apprehended both of them. On checking the bags, they were found containing ganja weighing 27 kg. On enquiry, they were identified as Hariram s/o Bhanwar Singh R/o Mathura, UP age 24 yrs and Ravina d/o Ranveer R/o Agra, UP age 34 yrs. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 146/23 u/s 20/61/85 NDPS Act was registered at PS Badarpur. Further investigation of the case is under progress," read the statement released by Delhi Police.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair a high-level meeting to review the situation relating to Indians in Sudan in the wake of the crisis in the African country.
Union Minister Narayanaswamy launched a sharp attack against Congress leader DK Shivakumar. Narayanaswamy said, "Our party has worked for everyone and all the castes." We have increased reservations for SC and ST communities."
"On charges of Congress saying that the BJP is pressurising the EC to cancel his nomination, DK Shivakumar should go to a mental hospital," he asserted. This remark came as DK Shivakumar's plea on the CBI was quashed by the Karnataka HC. "The Karnataka High Court or central agencies cannot be influenced by anyone. It's a setback for Congress," he added.
BJP leader Zafar Islam addressed the media on Friday over a viral tape of the DMK government's 'wealth ammassing'. The BJP leader said, the "corruption of the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government has now been exposed."
While addressing the attendees of the 16th Civil Services Day event held in the national capital, PM Modi said, "India is number one in digital payments. India is one of the countries where mobile data is the cheapest. Today, the country's rural economy is transforming, and the objective of our government is to keep the nation first."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 16th Civil Services Day event in the national capital. "Our country is now ready for a big leap," he said. "In a developed India, each and every employee will positively contribute towards the building of the nation." He added saying, "systematic change and reform in bureaucracy are benefiting the country."
NCP leader Ajit Pawar spoke to media on Adani-Sharad Pawar meeting; he said, "I don't know about it; many political people meet him. The allegations against him (Adani) have not been proven yet. There is a committee formed for it by the Supreme Court. There is nothing wrong if a person meets another person if they know each other."
The elder brother of an alleged member of the Atiq Ahmad gang, carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on him has been arrested, police said on Friday. Abdul Wali is the elder brother of Abdul Kavi, an accused in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Wali was arrested on Thursday near Minhajpur village, Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.
