India News: Odisha, Punjab CMs Announce Ex-gratia For Families Of Poonch Martyrs

A 49-year-old debarred lawyer fired four rounds at a woman and wounded her in the Saket court complex in south Delhi on Friday, triggering panic inside the premises and raising questions about law and order in the national capital.

A man who works as a 'munshi' in the court was also injured in the firing that occurred around 10.30 am.

Police said the suspended lawyer, Kameshwar Singh alias Manoj Singh, a resident of Durga Ashram in Chhatarpur, was arrested from a house in Faridabad where he was hiding after the incident. He has been booked under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and sections of the Arms Act.

#WATCH | Ravindra Yadav, Special CP- Crime gives details about Delhi's Saket court firing incident.



The accused in the incident was arrested from Haryana today. pic.twitter.com/ymU4MJIMa1 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2023

Singh had filed a case of cheating against the woman, M Radha (42), and her lawyer Rajendra Jha over a monetary dispute involving Rs 25 lakh. The hearing was scheduled for Friday, police said.

Videos of the incident showed Singh and Radha having an argument outside the lawyers' block in the court complex and the man pulling out a gun and running after her. He fired two rounds from a close range at the woman, who scrambled to move away from him screaming for help. The man then fired two more rounds. Read more here.

