India News LIVE: Kiren Rijiju's Car Meets With A Minor Accident; Law Minister Unhurt

Quick links:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the latest tiger census data at a mega event to mark the completion of 50 years of 'Project Tiger' in Mysuru on Sunday.
He will also release the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal', and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).
IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.
The Prime Minister will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district in the morning and interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities. He will also visit the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district and interact with mahouts and 'kavadis' of the elephant camp.
Congress leader Alka Lamba shares picture of Sharad Pawar with Gautam Adani; calls NCP chief 'scared and greedy'.
डरे हुए - लालची लोग ही आज अपने निजी हितों के चलते तानाशाह सत्ता के गुण गा रहे हैं - देश के लोगों की लड़ाई एक अकेला @RahulGandhi लड़ रहा है - पूंजीपति चोरों से भी और चोरों को बचाने वाले चौकीदार से भी.#Modani pic.twitter.com/JNt88bjTNU— Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) April 8, 2023
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's car met with a minor accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday. Luckily, Rijiju escaped unhurt.
According to sources, a loaded vehicle, which was rolling back due to jam, hit vehicle of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju but he was unhurt.
Addressing a gathering in Chennai, Prime Minister Modi said, "Tamil Nadu's development is our utmost priority. We have the largest infrastructure funds for the state in the budget of 2023: PM Modi in Chennai."
CR Kesavan, former Congress leader and great-grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in Delhi.
#WATCH | CR Kesavan, former Congress leader and great-grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General C Rajagopalachari meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda at the latter's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/RJ07NIzA4F— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023
The Congress will start its 'Jai Bharat Satyagraha' in Maharashtra from Thane city on April 10, a party functionary said on Saturday.
Starting Monday, the campaign will be held across the state, during which party leaders will create awareness among masses about wrong policies of the BJP-led Union government and the current political situation in the country.
Participating in celebrations commemorating the 125th Anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is love in with the vibe of Chennai.
"Ramakrishna Math is an institution that I deeply respect. It has played an important role in my life. I am among the Tamil people, for whom I have great affection. l love the Tamil language, Tamil culture and the vibe of Chennai," said PM Modi.
Before leaving for Ayodhya, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that 'Ram Mandir was Balasaheb Thackeray's dream'.
#BREAKING | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's media briefing ahead of the Ayodhya visit. Says ' we have an emotional connect with Ayodhya.'#EknathShinde #Maharashtra #MaharashtraCM #Ayodhya https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/Mmg94zvCTr— Republic (@republic) April 8, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday flagged off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at Chennai Central Station.
At a function at the Dr MGR Chennai Central Railway Station, the PM flagged off the inaugural special, loaded with modern features and passenger amenities. He also interacted with school students in the train.
"It is the fastest train between the two cities with a travel time of 5 hours and 50 minutes, saving more than an hour of journey time," an official release said.
PM Shri @narendramodi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Chennai and Coimbatore. #Vanakkam_Modi https://t.co/lIkr0k4CSo— BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2023
BJP's name will be etched in history if it demolishes its office to build schools but is doing the opposite which is very painful, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, in a swipe at the saffron party which accused him of being a "habitual liar".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express at Chennai Central Station at 4 pm. He is presently holding a road show.
#BREAKING | PM Modi holds a roadshow in Chennai; thousands gather to catch a glimpse of PM.#PMModi #Chennai #Roadshow https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/v1K1cVDGM7— Republic (@republic) April 8, 2023
"It was absolutely breathtaking to see the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, our Aadarniya Rashtrapati ji, undertake a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI at Tezpur. The significance of this happening so close to the India-China border is not to be missed," Assam CM Himanta Biswa tweeted.
It was absolutely breathtaking to see the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, our Aadarniya Rashtrapati ji, undertake a sortie on the Sukhoi-30 MKI at Tezpur.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 8, 2023
The significance of this happening so close to the India-China border is not to be missed.@rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/J6cJWEqzpu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new integrated terminal building of Chennai Airport. He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.
If some children are weak in studies, extra classes will be organised for them, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, responding to a BJP leader who posted mark sheets of students, who didn't perform well, on Twitter.
"One of these children will become the prime minister of the country in future and we do not want anyone to become PM in future with a fake degree," Kejriwal tweeted.
An influx of tourists and e-rickshaws plying in the zero zone here led to a massive traffic jam here for the second consecutive day on Saturday, causing inconvenience to people.
No vehicles are allowed in the nearly one-kilometre-long zero zone which stretches from the municipality building to the Chandrabhaga bridge.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday assured people that the marriage of women coming from poor families would not be delayed, nor treatment of any patient hampered for lack of money.
"Don't worry or panic. The government is ready to help those in need," Adityanath said during a 'Janata Darshan' programme held at the Gorakhnath temple.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to Congress leader Manikandan's recent remark where he threatened to chop off the tongue of the judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi. He said, "This is not happening for the first time that Congress is threatening the judiciary. Even before the Emergency, the Congress people attacked the Judiciary. They are doing it now also because they are frustrated. We believe in the Constitution".
#WATCH | This is not happening for the first time that Congress is threatening the judiciary. Even before the Emergency, the Congress people attacked the Judiciary. They are doing it now also because they are frustrated. We believe in the Constitution: Union Law Min Kiren Rijiju pic.twitter.com/Vu9kwcyJAC— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at BJP National President JP Nadda's residence to attend the Parliament Board meeting for the Karnatka assembly elections.
#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at BJP National President JP Nadda's residence #KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 pic.twitter.com/a4ZPjiYb1m— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023
CR Kesavan, former Congress leader and great-grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, joins BJP in New Delhi. He said, "I want to thank you for inducting me into the world's largest political party-BJP, especially on a day when our PM is in Tamil Nadu".
While addressing the press conference, Kesavan said, "I know people in my house who got 'pucca' house through PM Awas Yojana. 3 crore houses have been built...Amit Shah ji once said that DBT was earlier 'Dealer Broker Transfer', but now it has become 'Direct Benefit Transfer".
"PM Modi's people-centric policies, corruption-free governance and reform-led inclusive development agenda have transformed India from a fragile economy to the 5th largest economy in the world," he added.
Delhi | CR Kesavan, former Congress leader and great-grandson of India's first Indian Governor-General, C Rajagopalachari, joins BJP pic.twitter.com/9SE9CE3PNR— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a visit to Telangana, laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station and other infrastructure projects on Saturday.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station, to be done at a cost of Rs 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.
Prime Minister Modi addressed a public rally after flagging off Vande Bharat Express en route from Secunderabad to Tirupati. He said, "Today I have flagged off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express. It will connect faith, modernity, technology and tourism. I request the state govt to fulfil the dreams of the people. We want to develop the state but a handful of people are obstructing the good work for the state. They (BRS) are having problems with the development. They beleive in parivaar waad"
We follow the vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' because only then Telangana's progress is possible: PM Modi #LIVE in Hyderabad.#PMModi #VandeBharatExpress #SecunderabadTirupati https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/ne0sdEeJPb— Republic (@republic) April 8, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Arunachal Pradesh on April 10-11, 2023. On the first day of his visit, he will launch the ‘Vibrant Villages Programme’ in Kibithoo, a border village in the Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh on April 10.
CR Kesavan, former Vadra Congress leader and C Rajagopalachari’s great-grandson, resigned from Congress is likely to join BJP shortly.
The grandson of India's first Governor-General C Rajagpalachari, resigned from all party posts and primary membership of the grand old party in February 2023. In his letter addressed to Congress President Malliakarjun Kharge, Kesavan called his journey challenging and engaging. He added that not witnessing any "vestige of the value" made would his work for the party for over two decades. Kesavan has also mentioned the reason for not being a part of Congress' full-fledged Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole reacted to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's statement on the Adani issue He said, "That is his (Sharad Pawar) personal opinion. But now the public is asking why the PM is afraid of the Adani issue. If PM says nothing is being hidden then why they (BJP) are afraid of it".
Union Min G Kishan Reddy addressed a public rally in the presence of PM Modi after the launch of Vande Bharat Express en route from Secunderabad to Tirupati.
PM Narendra Modi flagged off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours. He then boarded the train and was seen interacting with school children.
#LIVE | PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express between Secunderabad and Tirupati. #PMModi #VandeBharatExpress #Secunderabad #Telanganahttps://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/ioIK62fROy— Republic (@republic) April 8, 2023
Manikandan, Congress Dindigul district president during a protest organised by the party made a controversial remark stating, "When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail".
Dindigul Police informed that a case has been registered against Manikandan under three sections including section 153B of the IPC. An investigation is underway.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: "When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail," said Manikandan, Congress Dindigul district president during a protest organised by the party on April 6, 2023 pic.twitter.com/a2cO2jt4fm— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Hyderabad a short while ago. He was received by Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and other dignitaries.
Addressing the media, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia slammed Congress over the latter's remark on Kiccha Sudeep backing the saffron party in Karnataka polls. "If someone supports Congress, it is for the benefit of democracy. But if someone supports BJP, then it is the fear of investigating agencies. Congress also said BJP needs people from outside for the campaigning...So I ask Rahul Gandhi, why during the Bharat Jodo yatra people like Swara Bhasker was seen supporting him."
#WATCH | If someone supports Congress, it is for the benefit of democracy. But if someone supports BJP, then it is the fear of investigating agencies. Congress also said BJP needs people from outside for the campaigning...So I ask Rahul Gandhi, why during the Bharat Jodo yatra… pic.twitter.com/RnhH6DLq1F— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023
BJP core committee meeting on Karnataka polls is underway in Delhi at party national president JP Nadda's residence. CM Basavaraj Bommai and former CM Yediyurappa, Karnataka BJP president Nalinkumar Kateel, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other leaders arrived at the residence of Nadda.
#BREAKING | BJP core committee meeting on Karnataka polls underway at BJP National President JP Nadda's residence in National Capital.#BJP #NewDelhi #KarnatakaPolls #JPNadda https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/BBD9U1NtwH— Republic (@republic) April 8, 2023