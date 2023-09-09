Last Updated:

India LIVE | Tripura: Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Dharmanagar District

Former Rajasthan minister & Congress leader Rajendra Gudha joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Jhujhunu, Rajasthan. After joining Shiv Sena, Rajendra Gudha said, "With Eknath Shinde, I will work for the youth and women of the state..."

Piyush Gupta
India news LIVE

Image: ANI

16:10 IST, September 9th 2023
Earthquake in Tripura

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits 72km NE of Dharmanagar in Tripura: National Center for Seismology.

 

15:26 IST, September 9th 2023
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai continues ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra
14:53 IST, September 9th 2023
ISRO shares an image of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander taken by Chandrayaan-2 orbiter
14:04 IST, September 9th 2023
Former Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
13:45 IST, September 9th 2023
Fire breaks out at a car showroom located on Delhi Road, four fire tenders on spot
13:45 IST, September 9th 2023
Been a productive morning at the G20 Summit in Delhi: PM Modi shares glimpses of G20 Summit
13:36 IST, September 9th 2023
His (CB Naidu) arrest is necessary to investigate the overall details of the scam: CID Additional DGP N. Sanjay
13:33 IST, September 9th 2023
This was already proved by central agencies years back: YSRCP General Secretary on CB Naidu's CID arrest
13:32 IST, September 9th 2023
Former Karnataka CM & JD(S) Leader HD Kumaraswamy speaks on BJP-JD(S) Alliance
12:07 IST, September 9th 2023
TDP supporters stage protest in Visakhapatnam against the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu
11:35 IST, September 9th 2023
Bharat in place of India on nameplate as PM Modi addresses G20 Summit
10:48 IST, September 9th 2023
No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people: TDP Chief after CBI arrest
09:28 IST, September 9th 2023
TDP leader Nara Lokesh stages protest following Chandrababu Naidu's arrest by Andhra Pradesh CID
09:28 IST, September 9th 2023
TDP leader Paritala Sriram detained in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh following the arrest of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu
09:17 IST, September 9th 2023
G 20 in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Bharat Mandapam
09:17 IST, September 9th 2023
Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists stage a protest against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu
08:43 IST, September 9th 2023
I did not commit any malpractice or corruption: former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on his arrest
08:25 IST, September 9th 2023
PM Modi expresses condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco
07:46 IST, September 9th 2023
Chandrababu Naidu was illegally arrested, says TDP
07:18 IST, September 9th 2023
Andhra Pradesh Police detains TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh in East Godavari district
07:18 IST, September 9th 2023
Criminal Investigation Department serves arrest warrant to former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu
07:15 IST, September 9th 2023
Andhra Pradesh CID serves arrest warrant to former CM and TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh CID served arrest warrant to former CM & TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Heavy police presence was seen in Nandyal. After receiving the arrest warrant, Chandrababu Naidu questioned CID officials that in which case and in which crime they came to him and served arrest warrant.

 

