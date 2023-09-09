India LIVE | Tripura: Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Jolts Dharmanagar District

Quick links:
Image: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits 72km NE of Dharmanagar in Tripura: National Center for Seismology.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai continues ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra; visuals from Theni pic.twitter.com/ymqmQ2GSXW— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 Mission:— ISRO (@isro) September 9, 2023
Here is an image of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander taken by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 6, 2023.
More about the instrument: https://t.co/TrQU5V6NOq pic.twitter.com/ofMjCYQeso
#WATCH | Former Rajasthan minister & Congress leader Rajendra Gudha joins Shiv Sena in the presence of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, in Jhujhunu pic.twitter.com/nblgkR7mfO— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
#WATCH | Rewari, Haryana: Fire breaks out at a car showroom located on Delhi Road. Four fire tenders and police are on the spot. Several cars burnt due to the fire. The cause of the fire remains unknown. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sWoFXvCDtp— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
Been a productive morning at the G20 Summit in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/QKSBNjqKTL— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023
#WATCH | On the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, CID Additional DGP N.Sanjay says, "September 9th at around 6 am we arrested the former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with the fraud in the Skill Development Corporation which was formed… pic.twitter.com/CjDbYg9oqY— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
#Watch | "This morning N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested by the economic offence wing of Andhra Pradesh CID in the Skill Development cooperation scam in which Rs 371 crore of public money was siphoned off...This was already proved by central agencies years back...During the… pic.twitter.com/rH2G4ltmb3— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: On BJP-JD(S) Alliance, former Karnataka CM & JD(S) Leader HD Kumaraswamy says, "Yediyurappa's yesterday reaction is his personal reaction. Until now, there has been no discussion on seat sharing or anything. We have met cordially 2 or 3 times. Later… pic.twitter.com/8XQckO5nR7— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | TDP supporters staged a protest at Peddagadili BRTS road in Visakhapatnam today against the arrest of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. They also raised slogans against YSRCP and CM YS Jagan Reddy.— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
The protestors were later detained by the… pic.twitter.com/lPZXcoHLUh
Day 1 of G20 Summit | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the G20 venue with "Bharat" on display on the nation's nameplate.#PMModi #BharatMandapam #G20India2023 #G20SummitDelhi #G20India #G20IndiaPresidency— Republic (@republic) September 9, 2023
WATCH #LIVE here-https://t.co/PA5yfZQXt4 pic.twitter.com/BhexExdKO2
For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #AndhraPradesh and my motherland.— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) September 9, 2023
Posted at 6 AM, 09th September 2023 pic.twitter.com/721COYldUd
VIDEO | TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh stages protest following his father's arrest by Andhra Pradesh CID in connection with a corruption case.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2023
(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/qMzoJ2Cpt9
VIDEO | TDP leader Paritala Sriram detained in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh following the arrest of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with a corruption case. pic.twitter.com/G7ohKB8tim— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 9, 2023
#WATCH | G 20 in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Bharat Mandapam, the venue for G 20 Summit in Delhi's Pragati Maidan. pic.twitter.com/Z2uzZCPU7q— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
#WATCH | Telugu Desam Party leaders and activists stage a protest against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu at the Annapurna Sarukulu centre in Tirupati. pic.twitter.com/oBc1wmVYnP— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
Andhra Pradesh | "I did not commit any malpractice or corruption. CID arrested me without any proper information and I asked them to show the evidence but they refused to show and attached my name to the FIR without my role," says Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu… https://t.co/gL1NJQFrqg pic.twitter.com/XCSogA8CeC— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023
టిడిపి జాతీయ అధ్యక్షుడు చంద్రబాబునాయుడు గారు నంద్యాలలో విశ్రాంతి తీసుకుంటున్న బస్సు వద్ద నిబంధనలన్నీ ఉల్లంఘించి అక్రమంగా అరెస్టు చేశారు. అనంతరం వైద్యపరీక్షలు చేయించారు. తాను ఇక్కడే ఉంటానని, తన అరెస్టుకి కారణాలు, నిబంధనల ప్రకారం ఉన్న పత్రాలు చూపించాలని చంద్ర… pic.twitter.com/06weDaDEL6— Telugu Desam Party (@JaiTDP) September 9, 2023
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh Police detains TDP leader and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh in East Godavari district.— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
(Video Source: TDP) pic.twitter.com/C3MwfrjwTl
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Criminal Investigation Department (CID) serves arrest warrant to TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2023
(Video Source: TDP) pic.twitter.com/9AE4Xrdorm
Andhra Pradesh CID served arrest warrant to former CM & TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. Heavy police presence was seen in Nandyal. After receiving the arrest warrant, Chandrababu Naidu questioned CID officials that in which case and in which crime they came to him and served arrest warrant.