India News LIVE: 2nd Terrorist Behind Kashmiri Pandit's Killing Shot Down In Awantipora

Image: ANI
Two accused persons arrested by the Delhi Police, who attempted to murder two other men in an incident of road rage following a scuffle over touching of scooty. The accused stabbed both victims several times, leaving them severely injured and fled the spot. The incident took place in the area of Bharat Nagar police station, informs Deputy Commissioner of Police, (North West Delhi) Jitender Kumar Meena.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das during his Mumbai visit. Holds wide ranging discussions with the governor.
Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over latest summons issued by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with alleged land-for-job-scam on chargesheet filed by the CBI. She accuses him by saying, "PM Modi is helping everyone to escape from the country, and Nirav Modi was one of them. They are using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) as they are scared of Lalu ji in Bihar."
The second terrorist allegedly involved in the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma was neutralised on Tuesday in the Awantipora encounter, informed the Kashmir Zone police. Earlier in the day, Aqib Mushtaq Bhat who was working for TRF was killed.
China on Tuesday confirmed that its Foreign Minister Qin Gang will be participating in the Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' meeting in India, reported Reuters. During a press briefing, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, "The G20 should focus on prominent challenges in the global economy. China stands ready to work with all parties to ensure the G20 foreign ministers' meeting sends a positive signal on multilateralism." READ MORE
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to Chief Secretaries & Administrators of all States/Union Territories regarding daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses that will be done in all states & districts from 1st March 2023.
In Bihar, the family members of Jai Kishore Singh, who was killed in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash has alleged that Singh's father was thrashed and later arrested by police for building a memorial for his son on government land in Vaishali's Jandaha.
The brother of the martyred soldier who is also an army personnel said, "DSP ma'am had visited and told us to remove the statue within 15 days. Later police station in charge came to our home and arrested my father and also beat him. I am also an armed forces personnel".
SDPO Mahua informed that on January 23, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram & on govt land in Jandaha. Later, walls bordering the statue were built. Landowner's rights being violated due to illegal encroachment. READ MORE
AAP MP Sanjay Singh spoke exclusively to republic tv and questioned the centre pon the functioning of central agencies. He said, "BJP is afraid of AAP's popularity. There is no truth in the allegations made against Manish Sisodia. CBI is working at the behest of the central government. There are so many people whose name has come under scams but why they are not being probed?"
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah reached the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda to convene a review meeting to plan out the strategies and further programs ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections.
BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay and party leaders including DK Aruna-National vice president of BJP, Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharampuri, Sudhakar Reddy-TN Co- incharge, K Laxman, G Kishan Reddy, Vijay Santhi Vijay Santhi, Vivek Venkatswamy, NEC member Etala Rajendran, G Mohan Rao and Muralidhar Rao and others are already present at Nadda's house. READ HERE
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari spoke exclusively to Republic TV over Manish Sisodia's arrest. 'The action has been taken against the liquor minister, not the education minister. By moving a petition in Supreme Court, Sisodia has proved they are guilty and now he is trying to get away.
Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and leaders arrive at the party president JP Nadda's residence in connection with the 'south group' link in liquorgate. They will attend a committee meeting led by Home Minister Amit Shah.
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy asserted that this assembly poll will be the last election he will not contest in elections from 2028. He has hinted at quitting electoral politics but will remain active in politics. The former CM of Karnatka added that he will field party cadre in the next elections from Channapatna and will ensure his victory. "I will not contest the Assembly polls in 2028 because I am exhausted with politics and need rest. Although, I will never quit active politics". READ HERE
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir reacted to Manish Sisodia's plea challenging CBI's action in Supreme Court stating that he should get what he deserves. Gambhir said, "It was an open-and-shut case. They should get what they deserve. This is the 1st time in India that an Education Min will go to Tihar jail that too in a liquor scam case. This policy was made to exploit money so they can fight elections with Khalistani's help".
He added, "If there was no discrepancy in liquor policy, it shouldn't have been taken back. This is not the time to give emotional statements. If he (Sisodia) has opened schools, colleges and hospitals, show it to us. He can move to SC, but for me, Delhi CM and AAP have been exposed".
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the government's next major target is getting the Telecom Bill passed in the coming Monsoon Session. "This will lead to a major series of reforms, in terms of spectrum, licenses, and regulation. There will be a significant reform because of the Telecom Bill
Vaishnaw further addressed the issue of the Chinese CCTVs in government set-ups in India after Australia's decision to remove such cameras from defence sites over national security fears. He added, "All our cyber security wings are working on it. We should be able to counter any threat to India's security".
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) two-member team has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and the high-level review meeting will begin shortly. The team will subsequently submit a report to Home Minister Amit Shah. The meeting is being conducted to review the security situation of the valley after a Kashmiri pandit Sanjay Sharma was gunned down by a terrorist in Pulwama.
Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's wife has now written a letter to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and has asked for a CBI investigation In the Umesh Pal murder case.
Earlier in the day, the Yogi government took big action in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case as a bounty of Rs 50.000 has been announced on mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son. This comes a day after UP police gunned down one of the accused in the sensational February 24 killing of a prime witness in the 2005 murder case of the BSP MLA Raju Pal in an encounter here, officials said.
According to sources, the Prayagraj police have identified the miscreants after closely monitoring the CCTV footage of the crime spot. A list including identity details of the accused has also been made.
Supreme Court agrees to hear today, the Punjab Govt's plea challenging the refusal of the Governor to grant permission to the government to summon the budget session. Punjab Govt mentions plea before CJI bench seeking an urgent hearing.
Delhi High Court issues notice to Delhi Police on bail plea of former Congress MLA Asif Mohd Khan. A case of alleged abuse to Police personnel has been registered against him.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs reach Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha carrying onions on their head. They are demanding an appropriate price for onions.
The terrorist who killed the Kashmiri pandit Sanjay Sharma was neutralised today in the Awantipora encounter, informed the Kashmir Zone police. He has been identified as Aqib Mushtaq Bhat, a resident of Pulwama who was working with TRF.
#AwantiporaEncounterUpdate: Killed #terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of #Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM #terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. #Killer of late Sanjay Sharma #neutralised: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/1EdTeobWYP— Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) February 28, 2023
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday confirmed that the official Twitter account of the party had been "compromised". He said the party was in touch with officials from Twitter and was working to rectify the issue at the earliest."We are in touch with officials from Twitter who are working to rectify the issue. They have assured us of prompt action," said O'Brien.
Earlier in the day, the official Twitter handle of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) appeared to be hacked after the name was changed to 'Yuga labs'.
The deal between Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons (Tata) will inject a further SGD 360 million (USD 267 million) into Air India. It will provide Singapore Airlines with a 25.1% stake in the enlarged Air India group following its takeover by Tata and merger with Vistara Airlines.
The November 2022 deal between Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons to further inject USD 267 million into Air India is one of the key strategic initiatives for future growth mentioned in the quarterly financial report. This agreement is still subject to regulatory approval. READ MORE
The Uttarakhand government enforced ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) to put pressure on the striking employees of Uttarakhand Power Corporation, Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited, and Power Transmission Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd (PTCUL) to get back to work, stated an official notification.
The ESMA is enforced to prevent striking workers from refusing to perform certain vital services that are required to maintain the normal way of life in the country. As per the official notification from ESMA, no workers' unions will be able to strike work for six months.
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has moved to Supreme Court a day after the Rouse Avenue Court sent him to CBI remand for five days till March 4 after he was arrested in the Excise Policy scam case. The AAP minister has challenged his arrest and the manner of the CBI investigation in the Liquor Scam case. The matter is expected to be mentioned before the CJI DY Chandrachud at 10.30 for an urgent listing. Abhishek Manu Singhvi will be representing Sisidia in the court. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a post-budget webinar on Ease of Living using Technology in the presence of the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He said, "Our efforts are making the lives of the poor & unprivileged, better. Today people don't consider Govt as an obstruction but as a catalyst for development. In the budget, technology & human touch were given priority".
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wrote a letter to Deputy speaker Neelam Gorhe to appoint Gopikishan Bajoria as Shiv Sena chief whip in the legislative assembly.
A day after voting concluded in Meghalaya, the state CM Conrad Sangma spoke on the exit poll and post-poll alliance. He said "When it comes to forming a stable govt as and when the situation arrives we'll move forward considering the best interest of the state...We'll keep all options open to form a stable govt"
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government took big action in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case as a bounty of Rs 50.000 has been announced on mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son. This comes a day after UP police gunned down one of the accused in the sensational February 24 killing of a prime witness in the 2005 murder case of the BSP MLA Raju Pal in an encounter here, officials said.
After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alerted Mumbai police in connection with a movement of a suspicious person Sarfaraz Memon the Indore police have now took him into custody.
The NIA notified the Mumbai Police through an email stating that a person identified as Sarfaraz Memon has reached the city and asked the police to be alert. The NIA in its email referred to Memon as "dangerous" to India. According to Mumbai Police sources, the NIA further informed that Memon is a resident of Madhya Pradesh and has taken training in China, Hong Kong and Pakistan.
The Mumbai Police informed the Indore Police regarding the issue after which they began the hunt for the person and detained him.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale rocked Meghalaya's Tura in the wee hours of Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology informed. The tremours were felt at 6.57 am, 59 km north of Tura.