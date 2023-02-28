India News LIVE: 2nd Terrorist Behind Kashmiri Pandit's Killing Shot Down In Awantipora

In Bihar, the family members of Jai Kishore Singh, who was killed in the 2020 Galwan Valley clash has alleged that Singh's father was thrashed and later arrested by police for building a memorial for his son on government land in Vaishali's Jandaha.

The brother of the martyred soldier who is also an army personnel said, "DSP ma'am had visited and told us to remove the statue within 15 days. Later police station in charge came to our home and arrested my father and also beat him. I am also an armed forces personnel".

SDPO Mahua informed that on January 23, a case was registered under SC/ST Act over a statue being erected on the land of Hari Nath Ram & on govt land in Jandaha. Later, walls bordering the statue were built. Landowner's rights being violated due to illegal encroachment. READ MORE