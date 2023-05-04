India News: Meghalaya CM Calls Urgent Meet To Discuss Manipur Violence

Vinesh Phogat, a medalist at both the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games, and other wrestlers protesting the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday accused the Delhi Police of supporting the federation's president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and urged them to free those who are in custody. On Wednesday night at the protest venue, an altercation broke out between the protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police. The wrestlers stated that the police officers had mistreated and manhandled them.

