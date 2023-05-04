Last Updated:

India News: Meghalaya CM Calls Urgent Meet To Discuss Manipur Violence

Foreign Ministers' meeting is all set to kick off in Goa on Thursday. The meeting is scheduled to end on Friday, March 5. Curfew was imposed in eight districts of the state and mobile internet services were suspended in the entire northeastern state of Manipur. Mary Kom urged Centre to help control the violence that broke out in Manipur where the Army and Assam Rifles were deployed in the night.

General News
 
| Written By
Piyush Gupta
India News
pointer
23:28 IST, May 4th 2023
Indian Army appeals to citizens to rely on content through official & verified sources only

Fake videos on security situation in Manipur including a video of attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official & verified sources only: Indian Army

pointer
23:01 IST, May 4th 2023
Situation in Moreh & Kangpokpi brought under control and it is stable: Indian Army

Situation in Moreh & Kangpokpi brought under control and it is stable. All efforts underway to restore normalcy in Imphal & Churachandpur. Precautionary build-up of additional troops in Manipur to continue. Additional columns also re-deployed from Nagaland. In addition, Indian Air Force will be undertaking flying operations to induct additional Indian Army columns commencing tonight from Guwahati & Tezpur: Indian Army

pointer
22:37 IST, May 4th 2023
Suspected militants fired upon security forces in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district

Suspected militants on Thursday evening fired upon security forces at Bijbhera area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. In this incident, one cop received minor injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers: J&K Police

pointer
22:25 IST, May 4th 2023
Operation Kaveri: IAF brings another batch of 192 passengers from Port Sudan to Ahmedabad

Indian Airforce Force C17 aircraft brought 192 passengers from Port Sudan to Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Thursday under operation Kaveri. An Indian national, who arrived in Ahmedabad from Port Sudan, says, "Government of India did a good job. I am thankful to the government, MEA and Indian Embassy in Khartoum."

pointer
21:58 IST, May 4th 2023
Illegally constructed house of terror accused Mohd. Auraf Sheikh demolished by Reasi district administration

Reasi District Administration demolished the house of terror accused Mohd. Auraf Sheikh that was illegally constructed on state land in in village Baransal.

pointer
21:04 IST, May 4th 2023
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey appeals to the people of Manipur to maintain peace

"I am deeply saddened by the incidents of violence yesterday & today. I urge all the people of Manipur to maintain peace, love & harmony as per their tradition and not participate in any kind of violence or arson. I urge them to not pay heed to rumours..." says Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

pointer
20:51 IST, May 4th 2023
DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for `providing information' to Pakistani agents
pointer
20:34 IST, May 4th 2023
Vandalism, arson in several districts of Manipur continue

Vandalism, arson in several districts of #Manipur as tensions grip the northeastern state amid widespread protests against the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category. Internet and broadband services have been suspended in the state for 5 days while Central forces have also landed in the state capital Imphal

pointer
20:23 IST, May 4th 2023
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma calls an urgent meeting to discuss Manipur violence

"Called an urgent meeting with officials to discuss the situation in Manipur and to check on the safety of students of Meghalaya studying in the state. We are in touch with officials to ensure their safety," Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma tweets 

 

pointer
20:13 IST, May 4th 2023
ED raids 21 locations in Delhi and Gurugram, Rs 1.01 crore seized

 ED carried out search operations on 2nd May at 21 locations in Delhi & Gurugram connected with Amira Pure Foods Pvt. Ltd., Karan A Chanana & others under the PMLA. During the searches, cash amounting to Rs 1.01 Crore and various incriminating pieces of evidence have been seized: Directorate of Enforcement

 

pointer
19:54 IST, May 4th 2023
Four people die in a road accident in Malkangari district, CM Patnaik announces ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each

Four people died in a road accident in Chitrakonda of Malkangari district. CM Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakhs each for the next of kin of the deceased.

pointer
19:39 IST, May 4th 2023
Manipur government directs telecom companies to stop broadband and data services for 5 days

Manipur govt orders Reliance Jio Fiber, Airtel Xtreme, BSNL etc to bar broadband and data services. In the wake of widespread violence, the state govt yesterday issued orders pertaining to the suspension of data services in the state for 5 days.

pointer
19:16 IST, May 4th 2023
Bihar Police & STF, arrested an infamous Naxalite Ram Babu alias Nikhil in a joint operation

Police & STF, in a joint operation, arrested an infamous Naxalite Ram Babu alias Nikhil & his friend Dhiraj. Ram Babu had a reward of Rs 5 lakhs against him. After their confession, Police & STF raided at a different place told by the accused, where they recovered 2 AK47s, 460 rounds of bullets and seven magazines: Jayant Kant, DIG, Champaran Range

pointer
19:01 IST, May 4th 2023
Anurag Thakur says not a single brick of development has been laid in Jalandhar since a year

While roaming in the streets of Jalandhar one can easily see that not a single brick of development has been laid in the last one year. There is no development but destruction and its script is being written by the Aam Aadmi Party. Same is the condition of the entire Punjab: Union minister Anurag Thakur in Jalandhar

pointer
18:56 IST, May 4th 2023
Ahead of Parliamentary by-election in Punjab Capt. Amarinder Singh says , "I am fully confident that we will win this election."

Ahead of Jalandhar Parliamentary by-election in Punjab, former CM and BJP leader Capt Amarinder Singh says, "...I am fully confident that we will win this election."

pointer
18:52 IST, May 4th 2023
EAM S Jaishankar held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

On May 4, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks with his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar as part of his visit to Goa, India, to participate in the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers. A trust-based exchange of views on the main issues of bilateral relations, including the schedule of upcoming contacts, as well as topical issues on the global and regional agenda took place: Russian Foreign Ministry

 

pointer
18:44 IST, May 4th 2023
EAM S Jaishankar discusses border issues with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang at SCO meet

"A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Also discussed SCO, G20 and BRICS," tweets EAM Dr S Jaishankar

 

pointer
18:34 IST, May 4th 2023
"Delhi Police working in favour of Brij Bhushan Singh", protesting wrestlers at Jantar mantar

Vinesh Phogat, a medalist at both the World Championships and the Commonwealth Games, and other wrestlers protesting the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday accused the Delhi Police of supporting the federation's president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and urged them to free those who are in custody. On Wednesday night at the protest venue, an altercation broke out between the protesting wrestlers and Delhi Police. The wrestlers stated that the police officers had mistreated and manhandled them.
 

pointer
18:30 IST, May 4th 2023
Madurai celebrates Ethir Sevai festival

Ethir Sevai festival being celebrated in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. A large number of devotees welcome Lord Kallazhagar as part of the festival.

pointer
18:19 IST, May 4th 2023
A delegation of Manipur Congress calls on Governor Anusuiya Uikey

A delegation of Manipur Congress, led by party's State chief Keisham Meghachandra and CLP Okram Ibobi Singh, called on Governor Anusuiya Uikey today, "for immediate intervention of Government of India to bring normalcy in Manipur."

pointer
18:15 IST, May 4th 2023
An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, carrying Central forces, lands in Imphal, Manipur

An Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft, carrying Central forces, landed in Imphal earlier this evening.

pointer
17:37 IST, May 4th 2023
Governor of Manipur authorises all DMs, SDMs, and all Executive/Special Exec. Magistrates to issue Shoot at sight orders

Governor of Manipur authorises all District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates and all Executive Magistrates/Special Executive Magistrates to issue Shoot at sight orders "in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force etc has been exhausted."

 

pointer
17:18 IST, May 4th 2023
ED files over 2000 pages supplementary chargesheet against AAP leader Manish Sisodia

ED files over 2000 pages supplementary chargesheet against AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

pointer
17:18 IST, May 4th 2023
Prashant Kumar, ADG Law and Order, speaks on the encounter of Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana in Meerut
pointer
16:58 IST, May 4th 2023
#OperationKaveri The herculean task of bringing Indians stranded in El Fashir was achieved today

"9th day of #OperationKaveri. One of the most herculean tasks of bringing Indians stranded in El Fashir was achieved today. Indian Embassy mobilized its resources and coordinated with various stake holders in conflict zones to ensure safe travel for its citizens over an arduous journey of over 1800 km," tweets Embassy of India, Khartoum

pointer
16:46 IST, May 4th 2023
Additional DGP, UP STF, Amitabh Yash on encounter of dreaded gangster Anil Dujana

"Dreaded gangster of western UP, Anil Dujana was killed in an encounter with the Meerut unit of UP STF. He had several cases against him, he was a contract killer and had 18 murder cases against him. Further details are awaited..," says Amitabh Yash, Additional DGP, STF, Uttar Pradesh

pointer
16:40 IST, May 4th 2023
Madras High Court dismisses plea against 'The Kerala Story'

Madras high Court has dismissed a plea seeking to put a stay on the controversial film 'The Kerala Story'. The film has garnered attention from all parts of country, the film's trailer has been heavily criticised for its alleged agenda whereas it is also recieving praises for its depiction of the ongoing problem in the southern state.

pointer
16:29 IST, May 4th 2023
EAM S Jaishankar and Russian FM Sergei Lavrov hold talks on the sidelines of SCO Meeting

EAM S Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hold talks on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

pointer
16:14 IST, May 4th 2023
Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana killed in an encounter with UP STF, see photos of encounter site

Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana killed in an encounter with UP STF. The gangster was killed in Meerut, Reublic has accessed the photo of the encounter site.

 

pointer
15:55 IST, May 4th 2023
Kedarnath Dham Yatra route closed for movement after a fragment of glacier broke off

Kedarnath Dham Yatra route closed for movement after a fragment of glacier broke off. Administration asks the pilgrims to take precautions.

COMMENT