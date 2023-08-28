Quick links:
Image: Representational/ PTI
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday visited the landslide hit areas of Bhoranj in Hamirpur district and took stock of the situation. He said, "We will rebuild all the houses that got destroyed. We are discussing about the compensation for people who have lost their houses, agriculture and cattle."
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes stock of landslide hit areas of Bhoranj in Hamirpur district pic.twitter.com/fAdwJdrZuA— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while responding on the Kota student suicide case alleged that the Rajasthan government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is just doing appeasement politics. He said, "Not just student's death, under Congress regime, so many crimes are happening, but no investigation takes place. Rajasthan government is doing appeasement politics."
#WATCH | Not just student's death, under Congress regime, so many crimes are happening...no investigation takes place, Rajasthan govt is doing appeasement politics", says Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Kota student suicide case pic.twitter.com/AOSdyMUk0Q— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 28, 2023
Rajasthan BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal on Monday denoted Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as corrupt number one, and said that he will ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove him from the Council of Ministers. He made this allegation during a public meeting at a village in Bhilwara, which has now sparked a political debate within the party.
BJP's Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal was recently appointed the convenor of the party's election manifesto committee for the Rajasthan assembly elections.
National Center for Seismology on Monday informed tha an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit 10 km east of Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur at 8:26 pm.
A Bengaluru-New Delhi Vistara flight was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency involving a 14-month-old baby with a heart problem who was attended by a group of doctors travelling in the aircraft. The incident occurred on Sunday late night following which the child was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday thanked all the religious organisations for listening to the appeal and maintaining law and order. He stated, “I am grateful to the residents of Nuh. We had appealed to several organisations to not put much emphasis on Yatra. I thank them for listening to us and the 'Jalabhishek' program was conducted peacefully today.”
#WATCH| Chandigarh: I am grateful to the residents of Nuh. We had appealed to several organisations to not put much emphasis on Yatra. I thank them for listening to us and the 'Jalabhishek' program was conducted peacefully today, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. pic.twitter.com/D4zFM8HctT— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2023
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Pawan Khatri, Assistant Director ED (Enforcement Directorate), Deepak Sangwan employee of Air India, Vikramaditya CEO of Claridges Hotels & Resorts and others accused in connection with the ongoing Delhi liquor scam case. The FIR has been registered under criminal conspiracy, offence relating to public servant being bribed, says source.
BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always does what is necessary for the country. He said, "PM Modi never worried about his chair, he worried about the community and India and he did what was necessary for the country. Sikh Guru taught us about benefits for everyone and that the integrity of the country is maintained. The Sikh community has always been at the forefront. The political commitment that PM Modi has shown. Everyone used to visit Hemkund and everyone knew Hemkund Sahib's importance. PM Modi made the plan to reduce the journey of one day to 45 minutes by spending Rs 1163 crore."
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is building an atmosphere to get out of the opposition’s I.N.D.I.A alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Ministry of Defence on Monday stated that a chapter on National War Memorial ‘A Homage to our Brave Soldiers’ has been included in the NCERT curriculum of Class VII from this year.
As per the ministry, the objective of this initiative, jointly undertaken by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education, is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty and courage and sacrifice among school children and increase the participation of youth in nation-building.
Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Monday issued instructions to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu. The CWRC notified that Karnataka has been ordered to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily starting from Tuesday for the next 15 days.
Karnataka on the other hand demanded 3,000 cusecs limit and decided to challenge the CWRC order. Karnataka has decided to take the matter to the CWMA, which will be held on Tuesday to discuss the CWRC order in Delhi.
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday shared that India has achieved an incredible milestone during the financial year 2022-23. The ministry stated that India recorded an unprecedented 8,371 crore UPI transactions.
The railway police have arrested five people in the Madurai train fire incident. As per police, the cooks and assistants from the private travel company, who are allegedly responsible for the Madurai train fire incident were arrested from Madurai on Monday. The arrested accused have been identified Satprakash Rashtoki, Narendra Kumar, Hardik Sahani, Deepak, and Subham Kasyam.
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's statement created a ruckus in the Haryana Legislative Assembly on Monday, after Vij held Congress leaders responsible for the Nuh violence. He said that the Congress leaders and MLAs were entirely responsible for violence in Nuh, says source.
The Congress objected to the statement and sought removal of the statement from the proceedings. Following the demands from the opposition leaders, the speaker of the House expunged the statement. He even directed to take legal action on social media platform's running Vij's statement against Congress.
The ISRO informed that the Pragyan rover on the lunar surface, came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location on August 27, 2023. The Rover was commanded to retrace its path and is now safely heading on a new path.
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, while addressing a press meet on Monday talked about the upcoming meeting of the third I.N.D.I.A alliance in Mumbai. He said, "Full preparations have been done on behalf of Maha Vikas Aghadi. This meeting will give a big message to the country. The logo of the I.N.D.I.A alliance will also be unveiled here on the August 31st."
Indigo flight 6E 6482 operating from Kochi to Bengaluru received a hoax bomb threat on Monday. Confirming the news, the airlines official stated that as per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for search by the security agencies at the Kochi airport. After thorough checks and investigation, the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.
India's first space-based mission, Aditya L1 to study the Sun shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system on September 2nd, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation or eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time. The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the Election Commission office, in Delhi.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath distributes relief material in Kasganj after conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas; gives chocolates to children at the camp. pic.twitter.com/mTHcEnrxMR— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 28, 2023
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "It has been three months since we came to power in the state and the BJP has not been able to elect LoP. BJP is bankrupt in the state. We welcome whoever comes to the Congress party. There is a chance for those who agree with the ideology of the party."
VIDEO | Mahant Narayan Giri and Mahant Hari Giri of Dudheshwar Nath Mahadev Mutt on their way to attend VHP's 'Shobha Yatra' in Haryana's Nuh.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 28, 2023
"We are only going to the temple to perform the rituals. We have no intent for a tussle. If the police stops, we will stop there," says… pic.twitter.com/ErtyuJnjEK
Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance of an incident wherein a minor girl has been allegedly raped by Premoday Khakha, an official of Delhi government’s Women and Child Development Department.
He is accused of raping the minor over several months and impregnating her.
Delhi HC also directed police to ensure that the identity of child victim is protected.
Delhi HC remarked that the survivor should get due protection and compensation. HC also sought a report from the police and the Department of Women and Child Development. The next hearing is scheduled on September 14.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "It is a matter of joy that India is playing the role of a Champion in several areas and going ahead. In this continuation, Neeraj Chopra - the best athlete of Haryana - won a Gold medal at World Athletics Championship 2023. He is the first athlete of India to achieve this feat. I congratulate Neeraj Chopra, his coaches, his family and other sportspersons. I hope the youth will take inspiration from him..."
"Automobiles, pharma sectors growing very fast and will create huge job opportunities in days to come," said PM Modi at Rozgar Mela.
"I congratulate all of you on becoming the 'Amrit Rakshaks' of the people of India in this Amrit Kaal," PM Modi told newly-inducted recruits as he addresses Rozgar Mela, being held at 45 locations across the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, under Rozgar Mela through video conferencing.
#BREAKING | PM Narendra Modi addresses Rashtriya Rozgar Mela, congratulates the newly-inducted personnel who will be serving in various Forces.#PMModi #RozgarMela #India— Republic (@republic) August 28, 2023
Tune in - https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/uEKTyJjbbR
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur spoke to Republic over Neeraj Chopra's historic Gold at World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, said "It is a proud moment for all of us... We have provided all facilities and encouragement to sportspersons."
Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely at one or two places over Kangra, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur during the next 3 hours: IMD, Shimla
#BREAKING | AIMIM chief Owaisi hits out at Haryana govt ahead of VHP's Shobha Yatra in Haryana's Nuh, says "If violence happens again in Nuh, only the BJP government of Haryana will be responsible for it."#Nuh #VHP #Haryana #VHPYatra #Owaisi— Republic (@republic) August 28, 2023
Tune in - https://t.co/kJoFDiLub5 pic.twitter.com/3iwtluZu7C
Water level of River Brahmaputra crosses the danger mark in Dibrugarh. People living in low-lying flood plains take refuge on streets and move to safer locations as their houses get inundated.