India LIVE | CBI Arrests ED Official For Accepting Rs 5 Cr To Favour Liquor Scam Accused

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Pawan Khatri, Assistant Director ED (Enforcement Directorate), Deepak Sangwan employee of Air India, Vikramaditya CEO of Claridges Hotels & Resorts and others accused in connection with the ongoing Delhi liquor scam case. The FIR has been registered under criminal conspiracy, offence relating to public servant being bribed.

Piyush Gupta
India News LIVE

Image: Representational/ PTI

23:14 IST, August 28th 2023
Himachal CM takes stock of situation in landslide hit Bhoranj area of Hamirpur district

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday visited the landslide hit areas of Bhoranj in Hamirpur district and took stock of the situation. He said, "We will rebuild all the houses that got destroyed. We are discussing about the compensation for people who have lost their houses, agriculture and cattle." 

22:46 IST, August 28th 2023
Union Minister Meghwal alleges, Rajasthan govt is busy doing appeasement politics

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while responding on the Kota student suicide case alleged that the Rajasthan government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is just doing appeasement politics. He said, "Not just student's death, under Congress regime, so many crimes are happening, but no investigation takes place. Rajasthan government is doing appeasement politics."

22:36 IST, August 28th 2023
Rajasthan BJP MLA calls Union Minister Meghwal 'corrupt number one'

Rajasthan BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal on Monday denoted Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as corrupt number one, and said that he will ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove him from the Council of Ministers. He made this allegation during a public meeting at a village in Bhilwara, which has now sparked a political debate within the party.

BJP's Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal was recently appointed the convenor of the party's election manifesto committee for the Rajasthan assembly elections.

21:36 IST, August 28th 2023
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit 10 km east of Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, says National Center for Seismology

National Center for Seismology on Monday informed tha an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit 10 km east of Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur at 8:26 pm. 

 

20:50 IST, August 28th 2023
Delhi-bound Vistara flight diverted to Nagpur following medical emergency

A Bengaluru-New Delhi Vistara flight was diverted to Nagpur due to a medical emergency involving a 14-month-old baby with a heart problem who was attended by a group of doctors travelling in the aircraft. The incident occurred on Sunday late night following which the child was admitted to a hospital in Nagpur. 

20:42 IST, August 28th 2023
Haryana CM Khattar says 'Jalabhishek' program conducted peacefully in Nuh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday thanked all the religious organisations for listening to the appeal and maintaining law and order. He stated, “I am grateful to the residents of Nuh. We had appealed to several organisations to not put much emphasis on Yatra. I thank them for listening to us and the 'Jalabhishek' program was conducted peacefully today.” 

20:24 IST, August 28th 2023
CBI registers case against ED's assistant director & others in ongoing Delhi liquor scam probe

19:52 IST, August 28th 2023
PM Modi always does what is necessary for India, hails BJP president Nadda

BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always does what is necessary for the country. He said, "PM Modi never worried about his chair, he worried about the community and India and he did what was necessary for the country. Sikh Guru taught us about benefits for everyone and that the integrity of the country is maintained. The Sikh community has always been at the forefront. The political commitment that PM Modi has shown. Everyone used to visit Hemkund and everyone knew Hemkund Sahib's importance. PM Modi made the plan to reduce the journey of one day to 45 minutes by spending Rs 1163 crore."

19:27 IST, August 28th 2023
AAP building atmosphere to get out of opposition's I.N.D.I.A alliance, claims Cong leader Sandeep Dikshit

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Monday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is building an atmosphere to get out of the opposition’s I.N.D.I.A alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

18:45 IST, August 28th 2023
NCERT includes curriculum on 'National War Memorial' for Class VII from this year

The Ministry of Defence on Monday stated that a chapter on National War Memorial ‘A Homage to our Brave Soldiers’ has been included in the NCERT curriculum of Class VII from this year.

As per the ministry, the objective of this initiative, jointly undertaken by the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education, is to inculcate the values of patriotism, devotion to duty and courage and sacrifice among school children and increase the participation of youth in nation-building. 

18:39 IST, August 28th 2023
Karnataka ordered to release Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu

Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Monday issued instructions to Karnataka to release water to Tamil Nadu. The CWRC notified that Karnataka has been ordered to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily starting from Tuesday for the next 15 days. 

Karnataka on the other hand demanded 3,000 cusecs limit and decided to challenge the CWRC order. Karnataka has decided to take the matter to the CWMA, which will be held on Tuesday to discuss the CWRC order in Delhi. 

18:29 IST, August 28th 2023
India recorded unprecedented 8,371 crore UPI transactions during 2022-23, says I&B ministry

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday shared that India has achieved an incredible milestone during the financial year 2022-23. The ministry stated that India recorded an unprecedented 8,371 crore UPI transactions.

 

18:03 IST, August 28th 2023
Railway police arrests five people in Madurai train fire incident

The railway police have arrested five people in the Madurai train fire incident. As per police, the cooks and assistants from the private travel company, who are allegedly responsible for the Madurai train fire incident were arrested from Madurai on Monday. The arrested accused have been identified Satprakash Rashtoki, Narendra Kumar, Hardik Sahani, Deepak, and Subham Kasyam. 

17:14 IST, August 28th 2023
Haryana Home Minister's allegation on Congress over Nuh violence creates ruckus in State's Assembly

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij's statement created a ruckus in the Haryana Legislative Assembly on Monday, after Vij held Congress leaders responsible for the Nuh violence. He said that the Congress leaders and MLAs were entirely responsible for violence in Nuh, says source. 

The Congress objected to the statement and sought removal of the statement from the proceedings. Following the demands from the opposition leaders, the speaker of the House expunged the statement. He even directed to take legal action on social media platform's running Vij's statement against Congress.

16:50 IST, August 28th 2023
Pragyan rover comes across crater on moon, commanded to retrace its path: ISRO

The ISRO informed that the Pragyan rover on the lunar surface, came across a 4-meter diameter crater positioned 3 meters ahead of its location on August 27, 2023. The Rover was commanded to retrace its path and is now safely heading on a new path.

 

16:27 IST, August 28th 2023
I.N.D.I.A alliance's logo to be unveiled on August 31st during Mumbai meeting, says Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, while addressing a press meet on Monday talked about the upcoming meeting of the third I.N.D.I.A alliance in Mumbai. He said, "Full preparations have been done on behalf of Maha Vikas Aghadi. This meeting will give a big message to the country. The logo of the I.N.D.I.A alliance will also be unveiled here on the August 31st."

16:14 IST, August 28th 2023
Indigo flight from Kochi to Bengaluru receives hoax bomb threat

Indigo flight 6E 6482 operating from Kochi to Bengaluru received a hoax bomb threat on Monday. Confirming the news, the airlines official stated that as per protocol, the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for search by the security agencies at the Kochi airport. After thorough checks and investigation, the aircraft was cleared for takeoff. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

 

15:55 IST, August 28th 2023
India’s solar mission Aditya-L1 scheduled for Sept 2 launch

India's first space-based mission, Aditya L1 to study the Sun shall be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system on September 2nd, which is about 1.5 million km from the Earth. A satellite placed in the halo orbit around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occultation or eclipses. This will provide a greater advantage of observing the solar activities and its effect on space weather in real time. The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere and the outermost layers of the Sun (the corona) using electromagnetic and particle and magnetic field detectors. Using the special vantage point L1, four payloads directly view the Sun and the remaining three payloads carry out in-situ studies of particles and fields at the Lagrange point L1, thus providing important scientific studies of the propagatory effect of solar dynamics in the interplanetary medium.

 

15:45 IST, August 28th 2023
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu visits Election Commission office in Delhi

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former-Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived at the Election Commission office, in Delhi. 

13:36 IST, August 28th 2023
UP CM Yogi distributes relief material in Kasganj after conducting an aerial survey of flood-affected areas
13:04 IST, August 28th 2023
It has been three months since we came to power and the BJP has not been able to elect LoP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, "It has been three months since we came to power in the state and the BJP has not been able to elect LoP. BJP is bankrupt in the state. We welcome whoever comes to the Congress party. There is a chance for those who agree with the ideology of the party."

11:58 IST, August 28th 2023
We are only going to the temple to perform the rituals. We have no intent for a tussle: Mahant Narayan Giri
11:30 IST, August 28th 2023
Delhi HC takes suo moto cognisance of minor rape case

Delhi HC takes suo motu cognizance of an incident wherein a minor girl has been allegedly raped by Premoday Khakha, an official of Delhi government’s Women and Child Development Department. 

He is accused of raping the minor over several months and impregnating her.

Delhi HC also directed police to ensure that the identity of child victim is protected. 

Delhi HC remarked that the survivor should get due protection and compensation. HC also sought a report from the police and the Department of Women and Child Development. The next hearing is scheduled on September 14.

11:16 IST, August 28th 2023
I hope the youth will take inspiration from him: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Neeraj Chopra winning Gold

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "It is a matter of joy that India is playing the role of a Champion in several areas and going ahead. In this continuation, Neeraj Chopra - the best athlete of Haryana - won a Gold medal at World Athletics Championship 2023. He is the first athlete of India to achieve this feat. I congratulate Neeraj Chopra, his coaches, his family and other sportspersons. I hope the youth will take inspiration from him..."

11:11 IST, August 28th 2023
Automobiles, pharma sectors growing very fast & will create huge job opportunities: PM Modi at Rozgar Mela

"Automobiles, pharma sectors growing very fast and will create huge job opportunities in days to come," said PM Modi at Rozgar Mela. 

"I congratulate all of you on becoming the 'Amrit Rakshaks' of the people of India in this Amrit Kaal," PM Modi told newly-inducted recruits as he addresses Rozgar Mela, being held at 45 locations across the country.

11:02 IST, August 28th 2023
PM Modi distributes 51,000 appointment letters to recruits at a Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed about 51,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations, under Rozgar Mela through video conferencing.

10:31 IST, August 28th 2023
It is a proud moment for all of us: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tells Republic on Neeraj Chopra's Golden spell

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur spoke to Republic over Neeraj Chopra's historic Gold at World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, said "It is a proud moment for all of us... We have provided all facilities and encouragement to sportspersons."

10:29 IST, August 28th 2023
IMD predicts light to moderate rain and thundershowers in parts of Himachal Pradesh

Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely at one or two places over Kangra, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur during the next 3 hours: IMD, Shimla

 

10:26 IST, August 28th 2023
If violence happens again in Nuh, only the BJP government of Haryana will be responsible: AIMIM chief Owaisi
10:16 IST, August 28th 2023
Brahmaputra river's water level crosses danger mark in Assam's Dibrugarh

Water level of River Brahmaputra crosses the danger mark in Dibrugarh. People living in low-lying flood plains take refuge on streets and move to safer locations as their houses get inundated.

