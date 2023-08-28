Rajasthan BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal on Monday denoted Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as corrupt number one, and said that he will ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove him from the Council of Ministers. He made this allegation during a public meeting at a village in Bhilwara, which has now sparked a political debate within the party.

BJP's Bikaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal was recently appointed the convenor of the party's election manifesto committee for the Rajasthan assembly elections.