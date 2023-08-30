India News LIVE: ISRO Shares New Pictures Of Vikram Lander Taken By Pragyan Rover

Quick links:
"When our first meeting was held in Patna, we were not aware of the details and what will be the name of the alliance. There were 16 parties there (in Patna), in the Bengaluru meeting the number increased to 26 and now we have 28 parties," Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said ahead of the I.N.D.I.A alliance. "Slowly all the parties with BJP will come under this I.N.D.I.A umbrella," he said.
ISRO has shared new pictures of Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander from Pragyan rover's camera Navcam. "This iconic snap was taken today around 11 am IST from about 15 m," ISRO posted on X.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Uddhav Thackeray, photos of which were shared by the latter's office.
"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamatadi Banerjee, who came to Mumbai on the occasion of the alliance meeting, visited Matoshree's residence and today on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the party chief Hon. Mr. Rakhi was tied to Uddhavsaheb Thackeray," Office of Uddhav Thackeray posted on X.
Former CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's wife said that her husband's condition is stable now and requested not to spread rumours about it. While speaking to reporters on August 23, Anitha Kumaraswamy said that he was admitted after catching a fever and cold and that he will soon be discharged. She also said that Kumaraswamy will spend one more night at the hospital for safety measure.
"He had fever, cough and cold. He was also suffering from body ache. Therefore he was admitted to the hospital and he will be discharged on Friday. His condition is stable and there's nothing to worry about. I would request people not to spread rumours or neither worry about him as he is coping well," the leader's wife stated. "He is also speaking normally and I request the people of the state not to be worried. The doctor told us that they will discharge him on Thursday but we insisted that he stay for another night and come back on Friday because he will get back to work as soon as he is discharged," she further said.
The Delhi Police has arrested a man named Gaurav Arora who beat his father Nand Lal Arora in Om Vihar, Uttam Nagar. "Both father and son were habitual drinkers. Yesterday, a quarrel broke out between them as Gaurav was demanding Rs 4 lakhs from his father. In a fit of rage, Gaurav allegedly beat his father to death. A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC and we have arrested the accused," the police said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office confirmed that he will attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi scheduled for September 9-10. Prior to this, Trudeau will fly to Jakarta, Indonesia to participate in the ASEAN Summit from September 5 to 6.
"He will then participate in the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, from September 9 to 10, 2023," the official statement said. More than 40 delegations from 20 member countries and 9 guest nations will arrive in Delhi for the Summit.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar revealed that 63 delegates from 28 opposition parties will attend the I.N.D.I.A meeting on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai.
"And the way we hear about the interest of people from many states, I have full faith that an alternative forum will be created in the country, which will become strong for the changes that have to be made in the country," Pawar posted on X in Hindi.
"I am happy today. I met 'Bharat Ratan' of India Amitabh Bachchan. I love this family. They are the number one family in India and they have a lot of contributions also," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said after meeting the megastar at his Mumbai residence. "I also invited him to attend Durga Puja and International Film Festival."
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the BJP for claiming that there was a tussle going on between Rahul Gandhi and her, and asserted that she and her brother together would demolish the ruling party's "lies, loot and hollow propaganda".
"Sorry….but this dream of your little mind will never come true. My brother and I have only love, trust, respect and loyalty for each other and will remain so forever. By the way, do not panic, we will break the arrogance of your lies, loot and hollow propaganda together with crores of sisters and brothers of the country," Priyanka Gandhi posted on X.
"We have discussed enough on issues, now I think the agenda will be to plan out programmes reaching out to people," CPI leader D Raja ahead of I.N.D.I.A bloc meeting in Mumbai from August 31 to September 1. "In the forthcoming elections, BJP has to be removed from power," he further said.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has landed in Mumbai for I.N.D.I.A meeting scheduled for August 31 and September 1. The meeting will be hosted by NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar and several big opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav and Nitish Kumar among others will be present.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is alleging that the Delhi Services Act has given a license to officers to rebel against orders of elected ministers.
"Delhi Services Act gives license to officers to openly rebel against written orders of elected govt. And officers have started refusing to obey orders of elected Ministers. Can any state or country or institution run like this? This Act will ruin Delhi n this is what BJP wants. Act needs to be struck down as soon as possible (sic)," Kejriwal posted on X.
"Monsoon is in a weak phase. From today onwards, the Eastern end of the Monsoon turf shifted towards the South into the Bay of Bengal," IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar told ANI. "We are expecting heavy rainfall in Odisha after two days, thereafter Chhattisgarh will also get heavy rainfall, then Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh," he added.
A purported video showing Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa's son assaulting a law student has surfaced. In the alleged video, the victim was seen being held by the neck and forced on the ground by the former Punjab Deputy CM's Udhayveer's security. According to sources, Udhayveer himself shot the video on August 24 in Chandigarh.
Two DTC buses collided in Delhi's Sansad Marg area earlier today leaving many injured. According to a local, at least 10 people including drivers, conductors and passengers got injured in the accident, PTI reported. They have been sent to the hospital.
A lawyer was allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants inside his chamber at a court in UP's Ghaziabad on August 30. More details are awaited.
Congress MP Adhir Ranjan's suspension from Lok Sabha revoked. The decision was taken after he recorded his statement at 1 PM infront of Parliamentary committee
The two-day meeting of INDIA alliance will begin tomorrow in Mumbai. The logo of the alliance will be unveiled on 1st September.
Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray will host a dinner meet for the delegates on 31st August.
