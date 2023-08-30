India News LIVE: ISRO Shares New Pictures Of Vikram Lander Taken By Pragyan Rover

Former CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's wife said that her husband's condition is stable now and requested not to spread rumours about it. While speaking to reporters on August 23, Anitha Kumaraswamy said that he was admitted after catching a fever and cold and that he will soon be discharged. She also said that Kumaraswamy will spend one more night at the hospital for safety measure.

"He had fever, cough and cold. He was also suffering from body ache. Therefore he was admitted to the hospital and he will be discharged on Friday. His condition is stable and there's nothing to worry about. I would request people not to spread rumours or neither worry about him as he is coping well," the leader's wife stated. "He is also speaking normally and I request the people of the state not to be worried. The doctor told us that they will discharge him on Thursday but we insisted that he stay for another night and come back on Friday because he will get back to work as soon as he is discharged," she further said.