Last Updated:

India News LIVE: Congress Releases List Of Star Campaigners For Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

As many as 20 passengers were injured after a bus collided with a truck in the Wada area of the Palghar district, earlier today. The bus was going from Boisar towards Patoda. The condition of five of the injured is critical and they have been admitted to the civil hospital, Palghar, said police.

General News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
India News

Image: ANI

pointer
22:00 IST, April 19th 2023
Congress releases a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election to Jalandhar constituency
pointer
20:38 IST, April 19th 2023
CBI registers FIR against Oxfam for alleged FCRA violations

CBI registers FIR against Oxfam and others for alleged violations of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA): Officials

pointer
20:23 IST, April 19th 2023
Heat waves will continue in some Bihar districts for next 3 days: IMD

"As per the forecast, heat waves will continue in some districts for the next 3 days and will start reducing from 22nd April. There will be a drop of 2-4 degrees in the temperature. An orange alert was issued in Patna today," said Ashish Kumar, IMD scientist, Patna.

pointer
20:03 IST, April 19th 2023
20 injured after bus collides with truck in Palghar district

20 passengers were injured after bus collides with a truck in the Wada area of Palghar district. The bus was going from Boisar towards Patoda. The condition of five of the injured is critical and they have been admitted to the civil hospital.

pointer
19:31 IST, April 19th 2023
Congress fields Ajay Kumar for Chhanbey bypoll

Indian National Congress has fielded  Ajay Kumar as the candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from the Chhanbey- SC constituency.

pointer
19:25 IST, April 19th 2023
Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Narendra Modi

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to twitter, he said, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the count."

pointer
19:09 IST, April 19th 2023
Maharashtra: Controversial banner comes up in Majalgaon in support of Atiq Ahmed, taken down

"A controversial banner was put up in Majalgaon in support of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. The banner was immediately taken down by the police as it could have led to communal tension. FIR was registered. Two suspects have been taken into custody, legal action is on," said Swapnil R Rathod, SDPO, Georai.

pointer
18:37 IST, April 19th 2023
ED takes action in Pilatus aircraft case, attaches property linked to Sanjay Bhandari

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached one immovable property situated at New Delhi valued at Rs.4.50 crore linked to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

pointer
17:09 IST, April 19th 2023
Congress neta, who demanded Bharat Ratna for Atiq Ahmed, expelled

Indian National Congress has expelled Rajkumar Singh, who demanded Bharat Ratna for gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

"Party has taken immediate action after his (Rajkumar Singh) comment by suspending him for 6 years from the party," said Pradeep Kumar Mishra, Prayagraj Congress president.

pointer
16:57 IST, April 19th 2023
Indian climber Anurag Maloo missing: Rajasthan Sports Min Ashok Chandna writes to CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna writes to CM Ashok Gehlot over mountaineer Anurag Maloo missing from Mt Annapurna in Nepal. The Minister requests the CM to get in touch with the officers of the Ministry of External Affairs and expedite the search operation.

pointer
16:21 IST, April 19th 2023
Gandhis, Kharge in Congress list of 40 star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly polls

The Gandhi family, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Patel and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu figure in the list of the party's 40-star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections next month.

 

pointer
16:10 IST, April 19th 2023
Same sex marriage hearing ends for day

The hearing of petitions in connection to same-sex marriage has been concluded for the day. The hearing will resume on Thursday.

pointer
16:10 IST, April 19th 2023
Mumbai: Body of 2-year-old child found in plastic bag in Mahim

"Body of a two-year-old child was found in a plastic bag in the Mahim area of Mumbai, earlier today. From preliminary investigation, the police have identified the child and sent it for a post-mortem. Injury marks were also found on the body of the deceased child," said Mumbai Police

pointer
15:53 IST, April 19th 2023
Modi government is committed to eradicating the menace of drugs: Union Minister Amit Shah

"Modi government is committed to eradicating the menace of drugs. We will establish a drug-free India by 2047," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the first National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of States and union territories.

pointer
15:40 IST, April 19th 2023
MP govt orders review of illegal madrasas, institutions `teaching fanaticism'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered a "review" of illegal madrasas and institutions in the state where "fanaticism" is taught.

The chief minister tweeted about the decision after holding a meeting at his official residence to review the law and order situation ahead of festivals. It was attended by Home Minister Narottam Mishra and senior officials.

pointer
15:38 IST, April 19th 2023
Cinematography Act 2023 will be brought in coming session, says Union Min Anurag Thakur

"The film industry is known for storytelling and piracy is badly affecting this industry. It was a long-standing demand that something should be done about privacy. Cinematography Act 2023 will be brought in the coming session. A revolutionary step has been taken on this," Union Min Anurag Thakur said.

pointer
15:12 IST, April 19th 2023
'Never left BJP, never joined TMC': Mukul Roy's big statement

Addressing a press conference, Mukul Roy on Wednesday said that "he has never left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."

"I never joined TMC. They offered to join but I didn't join. I was never with TMC," he said.

pointer
14:55 IST, April 19th 2023
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused spotted at US event

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was spotted at an event in the United States.

 

pointer
14:38 IST, April 19th 2023
'BJP is focused on the future of Karnataka': Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

"BJP is focused on the future of Karnataka. Therefore we've chosen 74 new faces to be our MLA candidates for this election. For this, some older leaders were asked to make way for new ones. Unfortunately, one or two of them have decided to sell their souls and have joined Congress but this will be their biggest mistake which they have committed," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on BJP’s strategy for Karnataka elections.

pointer
13:59 IST, April 19th 2023
JP Nadda hails and highlights development work done by BJP under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai

BJP national president JP Nadda hailed and highlighted the work done by the saffron party under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. Addressing a rally in Shiggaon, JP Nadda said, "If you want peace, prosperity and development in the state of Karnataka then I appeal to everyone to vote for BJP."

 

 

 

pointer
13:37 IST, April 19th 2023
'BJP to win 125 seats in the upcoming Assembly election in the state of Karnataka,' says CM Basavaraj Bommai

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in Karnataka during his rally in Shiggaon, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I express gratitude for the confidence and love you have shown. BJP will win 125 seats in the upcoming Assembly election in the state of Karnataka."

 

 

pointer
13:26 IST, April 19th 2023
Indian climber Anurag Maloo went missing on Mount Annapurna, family launches petition
pointer
12:19 IST, April 19th 2023
An old building collapses on Armenian Street in Chennai, 10 feared trapped

An old building collapsed on Armenian Street in the Parrys Corner area in Chennai on Wednesday morning. According to sources, 10 people were stuck inside the collapse. Chennai police officials are conducting rescue operations. 

 

pointer
12:12 IST, April 19th 2023
Kannada Actor Kiccha Sudeep set to campaign for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon

Kannada Actor Kiccha Sudeep lands in Hubballi, set to campaign for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon. On the other side, Siddaramaiah in poll bound Karnataka's Varuna to hold a campaign.

 

pointer
11:43 IST, April 19th 2023
Big setback for Maoist sympathiser

Supreme Court has set aside the order of Bombay High Court that discharged former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and other accused in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged Maoist links.

SC directed the Bombay High Court to hear the case afresh and decide it within four months. SC asked the Chief Justice of Bombay HC to place the appeal of Saibaba and others not before the same bench which had discharged them and said that the case be placed before another bench.

 

pointer
11:35 IST, April 19th 2023
BJP Youth Morcha leader hacked to death in Karnataka's Dharwad

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Dharwad Unit Executive Member and Kottur Gram Panchayat VP, Praveen Kumar was brutally hacked to death in Dharwad. The reason behind the murder is yet not known, however, sources told Republic TV that it was a drunken brawl that turned fatal.  

 

pointer
11:21 IST, April 19th 2023
SC Same-Sex Marriage Hearing
pointer
11:13 IST, April 19th 2023
BJP releases list of star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly Elections

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections. PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah are among those who will be campaigning in the state. 

 

pointer
11:07 IST, April 19th 2023
Centre files fresh affidavit before Supreme Court in the same-sex marriage case

Centre asked the Supreme Court to make all states and Union Territories across the country party to the ongoing proceedings. 
Centre said that the present issue falls within the legislative domain of the states and hence the states should be a party to the hearing. It further said that all states should be heard in the case before the Supreme Court proceeds further with the hearing.

 

 

 


 

pointer
10:33 IST, April 19th 2023
BY Vijayendra offers prayers ahead of filing nomination from the Shikaripur Assembly constituency

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra on Wednesday offered prayers ahead of filing nomination from the Shikaripur Assembly constituency. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am happy that BJP has given me a chance to contest my first election from the same constituency from where BS Yediyurappa had contested. We are confident that the people of Karnataka will vote for BJP."

"It's not important for me to become the CM, but it's very important for me how the party has reposed its faith in me, so I have to work for the party," said BY Vijayendra. 

 

COMMENT