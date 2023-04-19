India News LIVE: Congress Releases List Of Star Campaigners For Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra on Wednesday offered prayers ahead of filing nomination from the Shikaripur Assembly constituency. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am happy that BJP has given me a chance to contest my first election from the same constituency from where BS Yediyurappa had contested. We are confident that the people of Karnataka will vote for BJP."

"It's not important for me to become the CM, but it's very important for me how the party has reposed its faith in me, so I have to work for the party," said BY Vijayendra.