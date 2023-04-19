India News LIVE: Congress Releases List Of Star Campaigners For Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Congress releases a list of star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election to Jalandhar constituency.— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023
Former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Sachin Pilot, Manish Tewari and others to… pic.twitter.com/CtCtTQg2XU
CBI registers FIR against Oxfam and others for alleged violations of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA): Officials
"As per the forecast, heat waves will continue in some districts for the next 3 days and will start reducing from 22nd April. There will be a drop of 2-4 degrees in the temperature. An orange alert was issued in Patna today," said Ashish Kumar, IMD scientist, Patna.
20 passengers were injured after bus collides with a truck in the Wada area of Palghar district. The bus was going from Boisar towards Patoda. The condition of five of the injured is critical and they have been admitted to the civil hospital.
Indian National Congress has fielded Ajay Kumar as the candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from the Chhanbey- SC constituency.
Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to twitter, he said, "Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the count."
Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country. pic.twitter.com/xRSjc7u5Ip— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 19, 2023
"A controversial banner was put up in Majalgaon in support of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. The banner was immediately taken down by the police as it could have led to communal tension. FIR was registered. Two suspects have been taken into custody, legal action is on," said Swapnil R Rathod, SDPO, Georai.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached one immovable property situated at New Delhi valued at Rs.4.50 crore linked to fugitive arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
ED has attached one immovable property situated at New Delhi valued at Rs.4.50 Crore belonging to M/s Sharan Svadha LLP in the case of M/s Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Switzerland, Sanjay Bhandari & others under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.— ED (@dir_ed) April 19, 2023
Indian National Congress has expelled Rajkumar Singh, who demanded Bharat Ratna for gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.
"Party has taken immediate action after his (Rajkumar Singh) comment by suspending him for 6 years from the party," said Pradeep Kumar Mishra, Prayagraj Congress president.
#BREAKING | Congress forced to act against its own leader who demanded Bharat Ratna for Atiq Ahmed and called him 'Shaheed.' Congress expels Rajkumar Raju.#Congress #BharatRatna #AtiqAhmed #RajKumarRajuhttps://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L pic.twitter.com/pUmae34zXl— Republic (@republic) April 19, 2023
Rajasthan Sports Minister Ashok Chandna writes to CM Ashok Gehlot over mountaineer Anurag Maloo missing from Mt Annapurna in Nepal. The Minister requests the CM to get in touch with the officers of the Ministry of External Affairs and expedite the search operation.
The Gandhi family, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Patel and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu figure in the list of the party's 40-star campaigners for Karnataka Assembly elections next month.
The hearing of petitions in connection to same-sex marriage has been concluded for the day. The hearing will resume on Thursday.
"Body of a two-year-old child was found in a plastic bag in the Mahim area of Mumbai, earlier today. From preliminary investigation, the police have identified the child and sent it for a post-mortem. Injury marks were also found on the body of the deceased child," said Mumbai Police
"Modi government is committed to eradicating the menace of drugs. We will establish a drug-free India by 2047," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the first National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of States and union territories.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered a "review" of illegal madrasas and institutions in the state where "fanaticism" is taught.
The chief minister tweeted about the decision after holding a meeting at his official residence to review the law and order situation ahead of festivals. It was attended by Home Minister Narottam Mishra and senior officials.
मध्यप्रदेश में अवैध मदरसे, संस्थान; जहाँ कट्टरता का पाठ पढ़ाया जा रहा है, उसका रिव्यू किया जायेगा।— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 19, 2023
कट्टरता और अतिवाद बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जायेगा।
"The film industry is known for storytelling and piracy is badly affecting this industry. It was a long-standing demand that something should be done about privacy. Cinematography Act 2023 will be brought in the coming session. A revolutionary step has been taken on this," Union Min Anurag Thakur said.
Addressing a press conference, Mukul Roy on Wednesday said that "he has never left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."
"I never joined TMC. They offered to join but I didn't join. I was never with TMC," he said.
Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was spotted at an event in the United States.
"BJP is focused on the future of Karnataka. Therefore we've chosen 74 new faces to be our MLA candidates for this election. For this, some older leaders were asked to make way for new ones. Unfortunately, one or two of them have decided to sell their souls and have joined Congress but this will be their biggest mistake which they have committed," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on BJP’s strategy for Karnataka elections.
BJP national president JP Nadda hailed and highlighted the work done by the saffron party under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. Addressing a rally in Shiggaon, JP Nadda said, "If you want peace, prosperity and development in the state of Karnataka then I appeal to everyone to vote for BJP."
#LIVE | The National President of the BJP JP Nadda hails and highlights the work done by BJP under the leadership of CM Basavaraj Bommai in the state of Karnataka. #BasavarajBommai #KarnatakaElection2023#JPNadda #KicchaSudeep https://t.co/Q3oCyAfQ9H pic.twitter.com/cdEef0VyaF— Republic (@republic) April 19, 2023
Exuding confidence in BJP's victory in Karnataka during his rally in Shiggaon, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, "I express gratitude for the confidence and love you have shown. BJP will win 125 seats in the upcoming Assembly election in the state of Karnataka."
#LIVE | 'I express gratitude for the confidence and love you have shown,' Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai begins his speech in Karnataka's Shiggaon.#BasavarajBommai #KarnatakaElection2023#JPNadda #KicchaSudeep https://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L pic.twitter.com/d39WwPAJ8l— Republic (@republic) April 19, 2023
#LIVE | Indian climber Anurag Maloo went missing on mount Annapurna, 3 days on hunt continues; family and friends launch petition.#AnuragMaloo #IndianClimber #Annapurnahttps://t.co/JBOJSkzT7L pic.twitter.com/4rI1leqLkL— Republic (@republic) April 19, 2023
An old building collapsed on Armenian Street in the Parrys Corner area in Chennai on Wednesday morning. According to sources, 10 people were stuck inside the collapse. Chennai police officials are conducting rescue operations.
Kannada Actor Kiccha Sudeep lands in Hubballi, set to campaign for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon. On the other side, Siddaramaiah in poll bound Karnataka's Varuna to hold a campaign.
#LIVE | Kannada Actor Kiccha Sudeep lands in Hubballi, set to campaign for Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in Shiggaon. On the other side, Siddaramaiah in poll bound Karnataka's Varuna to hold campaign.#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023#Karnataka https://t.co/Fze0B5Rsky pic.twitter.com/jZFco0ztJS— Republic (@republic) April 19, 2023
Supreme Court has set aside the order of Bombay High Court that discharged former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and other accused in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged Maoist links.
SC directed the Bombay High Court to hear the case afresh and decide it within four months. SC asked the Chief Justice of Bombay HC to place the appeal of Saibaba and others not before the same bench which had discharged them and said that the case be placed before another bench.
#BREAKING | Supreme Court sets aside the order of Bombay High Court that discharged former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba and other accused in a case under the UAPA for alleged Maoist links.#SC #BombayHighCourt #GNSaibaba #UAPAhttps://t.co/uo0a3nu84K pic.twitter.com/j8MAfGNrVh— Republic (@republic) April 19, 2023
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Dharwad Unit Executive Member and Kottur Gram Panchayat VP, Praveen Kumar was brutally hacked to death in Dharwad. The reason behind the murder is yet not known, however, sources told Republic TV that it was a drunken brawl that turned fatal.
#BREAKING | BJP Youth Morcha leader Praveen Kammar allegedly hacked to death in Dharwad.#BJP #PraveenKammar #Dharwadhttps://t.co/uo0a3nu84K pic.twitter.com/tuNCkHIFSp— Republic (@republic) April 19, 2023
#LIVE | Historic same sex marriage hearing underway in Top Court.#SameSexMarriageDebate #SameSexMarriage #Centre #SupremeCourt https://t.co/Q7W9jqWcve pic.twitter.com/VueJcAQV9a— Republic (@republic) April 19, 2023
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections. PM Modi, JP Nadda, Rajnath Singh, and Amit Shah are among those who will be campaigning in the state.
Centre asked the Supreme Court to make all states and Union Territories across the country party to the ongoing proceedings.
Centre said that the present issue falls within the legislative domain of the states and hence the states should be a party to the hearing. It further said that all states should be heard in the case before the Supreme Court proceeds further with the hearing.
#BREAKING | Same Sex Marriage Debate: Centre files fresh affidavit in Supreme Court against. 'All state should be heard in the case,' Centre to Top Court.#SameSexMarriageDebate #SameSexMarriage #Centre #SupremeCourthttps://t.co/uo0a3nuFUi pic.twitter.com/d7pTy4pXnN— Republic (@republic) April 19, 2023
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra on Wednesday offered prayers ahead of filing nomination from the Shikaripur Assembly constituency. Speaking to reporters, he said, "I am happy that BJP has given me a chance to contest my first election from the same constituency from where BS Yediyurappa had contested. We are confident that the people of Karnataka will vote for BJP."
"It's not important for me to become the CM, but it's very important for me how the party has reposed its faith in me, so I have to work for the party," said BY Vijayendra.
#WATCH | "It's not important for me to become the CM, but it's very important for me how the party has reposed its faith in me, so I have to work for the party," says BY Vijayendra, Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's son and BJP's Shikaripur candidate,. pic.twitter.com/GZ0zzIbJEd— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023