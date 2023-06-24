India News LIVE: PM Modi Holds Meeting With Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly In Cairo

Quick links:
PM Modi holds meet with Egyptian PM | Image: ANI
Three terrorist associates have been booked under Public Safety Act in Pulwama after they were identified as active Over Ground Workers and facilitators of different terrorist organizations including LeT and JeM
KPCC President K Sudhakaran whose arrest was recorded by the Kerala Police Crime Branch in an alleged fraud case related to fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal received at Kannur Railway station by the district Congress Committee
PM Narendra Modi holds meeting with Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo.
Supriya Sahu, Addl Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu said, "Tamil Nadu sets up a State Bird Authority to strengthen the conservation of birds. The State has 17 Bird Sanctuaries out of which 14 are also Ramsar sites. Authority will undertake the preparation of Integrated Management Plans for bird sanctuaries to improve conditions for bird nesting, map new locations, undertake restoration of sanctuaries and improve visitor facilities through community-based eco-tourism."
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said IMD forecast for Mumbai upgraded to Orange alert for the next 24 hours
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and greets Indian Community in Cairo, Egypt.
The all-party meeting, convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ended on Saturday where the prevailing situation of Manipur was discused.
Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Azad Maidan unit Crime branch, Mumbai arrested two drug peddlers with 150 grams of MD (Mephedrone) worth Rs 30 lakhs approx in the Sewri area of Mumbai. A case has been registered against them and both were arrested. Further investigation is underway.
Congress protests against the arrest of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President K Sudhakaran; National Highway blocked in Kannur Caltex premises
19 tortoises and 40 parrots recovered by police during a raid in a bird shop in Shastri Park, East District of Delhi
TMC at the all-party meeting on Manipur said, "All India Trinamool Congress demands that an all-party delegation be sent to Manipur, in the next one week. The message till now from the Union Government has been one of ignoring; that needs to change to healing, caring, restoring peace and harmony."
During a meeting in Chandigarh, Former Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja left mid way which is being attened by all MLA, MPs and former elected members. The supporters raised slogans for Selja to be the Chief Minister. The battle between Selja and Bhupinder Hooda is quite visible on the ground in Haryana.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrive for all-party meeting on Manipur situation, called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah is chairing an all-party meeting in the national capital to discuss the situation in the violence-hit Manipur.
Heavy rainfall lashes Shimla city; debris and stones damaged several vehicles parked on roadsides. IMD issues an Orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall along with lightning and thunderstorm in isolated parts of the state on June 25 and 26 and a yellow alert indicating thunderstorms and lightning on June 27 and 28.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the opposition's meeting in Patna on June 24 is a meeting of corrupt leaders.
He said, "The stage (opposition meeting) is set up, and the troupe (opposition leaders) has assembled. All the corrupt leaders take part in it (opposition meeting). They talk about unity but can't be seen united."
After Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel resigned from his post of Karnataka State President of the BJP on Saturday, Senior BJP leader V Somanna expressed his desire to lead the saffron party in the state. However, BJP leader and former revenue minister R Ashok claimed that the position is not vacant yet as the party's national President JP Nadda will take the final decision.
"Haven't heard what Somanna has said but the post of BJP state president is not vacant. Kateel would continue to be the party president until the national president takes a decision on it," said R Ashok.
After attending the opposition meeting in Patna, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti stated that her Bihar experience was very good. "We all had the same issue that democracy, constitution and secularism have to be saved... If there will be no opposition unity, neither the opposition nor the leaders of the opposition will survive in 2024".
In Bihar, the pillar of an under-construction bridge situated on the Mechi River that connects the Katihar and Kishanganj districts caved in near Gori village on NH-327E.
A day after the opposition parties meeting in Patna, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad took a jibe stating that they cross any level for the sake of power.
He further said, "Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and all others are daydreaming. Both were jailed under the late Indira Gandhi's regime during an emergency and today they are worshipping Rahul Gandhi only for the chair. We will see how strong their (opposition) alliance will be...they are not going to get any political advantage and it is not even sure how long this will last. Kejriwal ran away, let's see what happens next".
All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Mumbai Police demanding the registration of a case against the producer, director and writer of the movie Adipurush for hurting religious sentiments.
RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari stated that the opposition parties meeting that took place on Friday was successful and slammed BJP for calling it a photo session. "The opposition meeting was really successful. There is an attempt to destroy democracy. From top to bottom, BJP seems scared about the meeting. Even Amit Shah called it a photo session".
Indian Air Force fighter jets land on Purvanchal Expressway as part of an emergency exercise in Uttar Pradesh. This comes as a part of regular training and towards increasing cohesion between civil and military functionaries, aircraft operations take place on the Purvanchal Expressway
"Leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari were present in the opposition meet. We have decided to stay united against the fascist forces," said Bihar Deput Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav when asked about opposition meet and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Adding further, he said, "We have united as per the demand of people. This is the election of people. No one is upset & meeting was fruitful."
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday met family members of J&K police personnel who have lost lives in the line of duty. He also handed over job appointment letters to relatives of deceased policemen.