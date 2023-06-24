India News LIVE: PM Modi Holds Meeting With Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly In Cairo

They talk about unity but aren't united: Anurag Thakur on Patna's opposition meeting

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the opposition's meeting in Patna on June 24 is a meeting of corrupt leaders.

He said, "The stage (opposition meeting) is set up, and the troupe (opposition leaders) has assembled. All the corrupt leaders take part in it (opposition meeting). They talk about unity but can't be seen united."