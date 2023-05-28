India News LIVE | 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Meghalaya

Quick links:
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered FIR against directors of GS Entertainment Jaspreet Singh Walia alias Bunty Walia and Guneet Walia alias Jassi Walia and others in an alleged Bank fraud case: CBI
Delhi police have filed FIR against protest organisers and others in connection with the scuffle that broke out at Jantar Mantar, earlier today. FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act: Delhi Police
On 27th May, Army got information that a few miscreants have tried to damage the Wainem Bridge and dislocated three panels. Immediately the nearest Army column responded to the call and reached the incident site and the bridge was repaired in the minimum possible time: Indian Army
Those who criticised Nehru so far, they're following his footsteps today...but when Nehru received the Sengol, Britishers were leaving India and there was a power transfer but what kind of power transfer happened today?...are we going from democracy to monarchy?: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Toss delayed in Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match due to rain in Ahmedabad; outside visuals from Narendra Modi stadium
DCW chief Swati Maliwal writes to Delhi Police Commissioner, demanding arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, release of wrestlers and action on the officers who detained them.
In retaliatory and defensive operations against these terrorist groups who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population, around 30 of these terrorists have been killed in different areas. A few have also been arrested by the security forces, said CM N Biren Singh: Manipur Govt
Meghalaya was struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale, on Sunday at around 3 pm. The shocks were felt even 10 kms away, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). However, no damage was reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with BJP-ruled Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers at BJP headquarters, in Delhi. BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also present.
A criminal case has been registered against five persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly indulging in online betting on a cricket match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), police said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a place near a tea stall in Mira Road area on Friday night and found the accused indulging in betting on a match of the present IPL season, an official from Navghar police station said as quoted by PTI.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan, at around 10.19 am: EMSC— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023
Tremors were also felt in Srinagar and Poonch in J&K.
Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka swears in as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023
The security has been beefed up at Jantar Mantar and on Delhi’s borders ahead of a farmers’ meeting in support of the protesting wrestlers on Sunday, police said. Multi-layer barricades have been placed on the city’s borders and checking has been intensified.