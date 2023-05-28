Last Updated:

India News LIVE | 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Meghalaya

The security has been beefed up at Jantar Mantar and on Delhi’s borders ahead of a farmers’ meeting in support of the protesting wrestlers on Sunday. The New Parliament is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi today.

Piyush Gupta
00:01 IST, May 29th 2023
CBI registers case against directors of GS Entertainment Jaspreet Singh Walia

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered FIR against directors of GS Entertainment Jaspreet Singh Walia alias Bunty Walia and Guneet Walia alias Jassi Walia and others in an alleged Bank fraud case: CBI

22:41 IST, May 28th 2023
Delhi police have filed FIR against protest organisers regarding scuffle at Jantar Mantar

Delhi police have filed FIR against protest organisers and others in connection with the scuffle that broke out at Jantar Mantar, earlier today. FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 147, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, Section 3 of the PDPP Act: Delhi Police

20:34 IST, May 28th 2023
Indian Army repairs Wainem Bridge damaged by miscreants in Manipur

On 27th May, Army got information that a few miscreants have tried to damage the Wainem Bridge and dislocated three panels. Immediately the nearest Army column responded to the call and reached the incident site and the bridge was repaired in the minimum possible time: Indian Army

20:26 IST, May 28th 2023
Those who criticised Nehru so far, they're following his footsteps today: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Those who criticised Nehru so far, they're following his footsteps today...but when Nehru received the Sengol, Britishers were leaving India and there was a power transfer but what kind of power transfer happened today?...are we going from democracy to monarchy?: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

19:30 IST, May 28th 2023
Rain delays IPL final match between CSK and GT

Toss delayed in Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans match due to rain in Ahmedabad; outside visuals from Narendra Modi stadium 

18:25 IST, May 28th 2023
Rain and storm obstruct Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Mahanadu program, at Vemagiri, Andhra Pradesh
17:55 IST, May 28th 2023
DCW chief Swati Maliwal writes to Delhi Police Commissioner demanding arrest of WFI chief

DCW chief Swati Maliwal writes to Delhi Police Commissioner, demanding arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, release of wrestlers and action on the officers who detained them.

17:42 IST, May 28th 2023
Around 30 of these terrorists have been killed in different areas: CM N Biren Singh

In retaliatory and defensive operations against these terrorist groups who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population, around 30 of these terrorists have been killed in different areas. A few have also been arrested by the security forces, said CM N Biren Singh: Manipur Govt

17:19 IST, May 28th 2023
Kerala: A fire broke out at Chelora Trenching Ground in Kannur earlier today
16:50 IST, May 28th 2023
Earthquake with a 3.6 magnitude hits Meghalaya

Meghalaya was struck by an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale, on Sunday at around 3 pm. The shocks were felt even 10 kms away, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).  However, no damage was reported.

15:57 IST, May 28th 2023
PM Modi holds a meeting with BJP CMs and Deputy CMs in BJP Headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with BJP-ruled Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers at BJP headquarters, in Delhi. BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also present.

 

15:57 IST, May 28th 2023
"I haven't seen it yet, I don't know," says Bihar Dy CM Tejashwi Yadav on RJD's coffin tweet
15:52 IST, May 28th 2023
PM Modi arrives at BJP headquarters in Delhi
14:43 IST, May 28th 2023
Case against five persons for betting on IPL match in Maharashtra's Thane

A criminal case has been registered against five persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly indulging in online betting on a cricket match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), police said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a place near a tea stall in Mira Road area on Friday night and found the accused indulging in betting on a match of the present IPL season, an official from Navghar police station said as quoted by PTI.

14:38 IST, May 28th 2023
More than 1,500 job aspirants demand to start the recruitment process for Karnataka Power Transport Corporation Limited
14:05 IST, May 28th 2023
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets AAP leader Satyendar Jain at LNJP Hospital in Delhi
12:31 IST, May 28th 2023
Security personnel detain protesting wrestlers as they try to march towards the new Parliament
11:38 IST, May 28th 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred 70 km southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan
11:06 IST, May 28th 2023
PM Modi addresses the 101st episode of his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat
10:29 IST, May 28th 2023
Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka swears in as the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court
10:13 IST, May 28th 2023
Mahapanchayat will certainly be held today. We're fighting for our self-respect: Wrestler Bajrang Punia
09:32 IST, May 28th 2023
Wrestlers' march: Male and female companies deployed at the Delhi-Haryana border
09:17 IST, May 28th 2023
Members of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee stopped at Ambala border
06:41 IST, May 28th 2023
Security beefed up ahead of farmers' meet in support of protesting wrestlers

The security has been beefed up at Jantar Mantar and on Delhi’s borders ahead of a farmers’ meeting in support of the protesting wrestlers on Sunday, police said. Multi-layer barricades have been placed on the city’s borders and checking has been intensified. 

