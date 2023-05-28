India News LIVE | 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Meghalaya

A criminal case has been registered against five persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly indulging in online betting on a cricket match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), police said on Sunday. Based on a tip-off, a police team raided a place near a tea stall in Mira Road area on Friday night and found the accused indulging in betting on a match of the present IPL season, an official from Navghar police station said as quoted by PTI.