India News LIVE: India News India News Updates Breaking News India News For June 12

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone today, June 12 on the outskirt of Shaidpur Kalan village, district - Amritsar. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series, said Punjab Public Relations Officer.
Cyclone Biparjoy - which turned into an extremely severe storm on Sunday - is likely to intensify further and make its landfall in Gujarat's Kutch, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Also, the met department has issued an alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.