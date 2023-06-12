India News LIVE: India News India News Updates Breaking News India News For June 12

Last Updated:

Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to intensify further and make its landfall in Gujarat's Kutch.

Amrit Burman
High waves are seen at Tithal beach of Valsad ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy (Credit: ANI)

08:46 IST, June 12th 2023
Border Security Force recovers Pakistani drone near Amritsar

 

Border Security Force (BSF) recovered a Pakistani drone today, June 12 on the outskirt of Shaidpur Kalan village, district - Amritsar. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series, said Punjab Public Relations Officer.

(Credit: ANI)

08:46 IST, June 12th 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to intensify further, make its landfall in Gujarat's Kutch: IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy - which turned into an extremely severe storm on Sunday - is likely to intensify further and make its landfall in Gujarat's Kutch, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Also, the met department has issued an alert for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat.

