India News LIVE | Indian Army Finds Ammunition, Explosives In Imphal

Congress on Thursday announced that Siddarmaiah will be the next chief minister of Karnataka while DK Shivakumar will be the only Deputy CM. Union Minister loses Ministry of Law and Justice in the cabinet reshuffle. Supreme Court upheld the Tamil Nadu law allowing the bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu'. Read all the latest India updates here:-

Piyush Gupta
Image: Unsplash/ Representative Image

22:35 IST, May 18th 2023
Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 4.2 Kg Gold dust valued at Rs.2.28 Crores

Today Mumbai Airport Customs seized over 4.2 Kg Gold dust valued at Rs.2.28 Crores from an Indian national arriving from Muscat. GoId dust was concealed in meticulously stitched pockets inside the jeans, undergarments & knee caps worn by the passenger

22:06 IST, May 18th 2023
Indian Army finds ammunition, explosives in Imphal

Indian Army Patrol operating along foothills of Imphal East Manipur recovered explosives & remote initiation mechanism for IEDs in village Bungbal Khullen on 17th May. 3 Kg TNT, 15 Electric Detonators, 4 Circuits & Remote Firing Device recovered. Major threat averted by prompt action: Spear Corps, Indian Army

21:54 IST, May 18th 2023
Senior tax official caught taking Rs 4,000 bribe in Assam

Anti-Corruption cops are said to have caught and arrested a senior official of the state tax office on Thursday. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested Kakati Kalita, the assistant commissioner of the state tax office of the commissioner, state GST while she accepted a bribe of Rs 4,000. During search, the team recovered Rs 65,37,500 from her house. Case registered.

21:50 IST, May 18th 2023
Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar met Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot today

Karnataka CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot today to stake claim to form the Government. The oath ceremony will take place at 12.30 pm on 20th May in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru. 

21:21 IST, May 18th 2023
PM Modi to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the Nation on 28 May, 2023. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building. Construction of the New Parliament Building is complete now and the new building symbolises the spirit of self–reliant India: Lok Sabha Secretariat

20:58 IST, May 18th 2023
Former CM Basavaraj Bommai congratulates Siddaramaiah on being chosen as the CM

"Congratulations to Siddaramaiah on being chosen as the Chief Minister of Karnataka. I wish that you fulfill the aspirations of the people of Karnataka," tweets former CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai

20:04 IST, May 18th 2023
National Center of Excellence for Olympic Sports in Hamirpur on the lines of the country's top NCE: Anurag Thakur

We are soon going to set up an NCE for Olympic Sports in Hamirpur on the lines of the country's top NCE (National Center of Excellence). So that there can be NCE for 18-20 games & we can prepare future Olympians from there. Its foundation stone will be laid in the next 2 months: Union Minister Anurag Thakur at Hamirpur Students Union Program, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

19:17 IST, May 18th 2023
Congress workers welcome Karnataka CM designate in Bengaluru

A large gathering of Congress workers, music and showering of flower petals welcome #KarnatakaCM designate #Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

 

19:17 IST, May 18th 2023
Karnataka CM designate Siddaramaiah arrives in Bengaluru.

Karnataka CM designate Siddaramaiah arrives in Bengaluru.

 

19:13 IST, May 18th 2023
Karnataka Deputy CM designate DK Shivakumar arrives Bengaluru

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister designate DK Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru. 

18:34 IST, May 18th 2023
Karnataka Congress workers arrived at HAL airport ahead of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar's arrival

Karnataka Congress workers arrive at HAL airport in Bengaluru with a JCB machine carrying flowers. CM-designate Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar are scheduled to arrive here as they return from Delhi.

17:58 IST, May 18th 2023
Officers who do good work will be respected and those who do negligence will be acted upon: Shinde

Cleaning of Mithi River is starting today. Officers who do good work will be respected and those who do negligence will be acted upon: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mumbai

17:13 IST, May 18th 2023
Terrific judgement by Supreme Court: 'The Kerala Story' producer

In an exclusive interview with Republic, the producer of 'The Kerala Story', Vipul Shah dubbed the Supreme court's judgement as 'terrific'. 

16:55 IST, May 18th 2023
"India extends a hand of friendship to the people of Myanmar affected by #CycloneMocha," tweets S Jaishankar

"India extends a hand of friendship to the people of Myanmar affected by Cyclone Mocha. OperationKaruna underway. Three Indian Navy ships carrying relief material reached Yangon today. A fourth ship will be reaching tomorrow. The ships are carrying emergency food items, tents, essential medicines, water pumps, portable generators, clothes, sanitary and hygiene items, etc. India continues to be the first responder in the region," tweets MEA Dr S Jaishankar

16:42 IST, May 18th 2023
MEA's brief regarding PM Modi’s visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia

MEA's brief regarding PM Modi’s visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia

16:39 IST, May 18th 2023
MoS S P Singh Baghel moved from Law Ministry to Health

Hours after Kiren Rijiju was shifted from the law ministry, the Centre on Thursday transferred Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Satya Pal Singh Baghel to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It follows Arjun Ram Meghwal's appointment as Minister of State in charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice with independent authority.
 

16:19 IST, May 18th 2023
Haryana Police arrests four miscreants connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

In a major breakthrough, Haryana Police arrested four miscreants and seized 4 bulletproof jackets, 4 bulletproof helmets, 1 country-made pistol, 16 cartridges, 1 mobile phone and 1 WiFi dongle from their possession. The strings of the arrested accused are connected to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. All four accused have an old criminal record: Haryana Police

15:19 IST, May 18th 2023
Supreme Court stays Mamata govt ban on 'The Kerala Story'

In a setback to Mamata government, Supreme Court stayed the May 8 order of the West Bengal government banning the screening of the film ‘The Kerala Story’ by the state, citing the West Bengal government’s ban on the film was not tenable.

15:09 IST, May 18th 2023
Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah invited Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin for swearing in ceremony

Indian National Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka CM designate Siddaramaiah in a phone call invited Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin for swearing in ceremony which is scheduled on May 20: Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR)

15:06 IST, May 18th 2023
"Why should I be upset? There is a long way to go": Shivakumar

After being named the #Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar refused of being upset. He said, "When people have given such a big mandate, we should definitely be happy and deliver and fulfill the promises. That is our main motto, agenda." "Why should I be upset? There is a long way to go".

15:06 IST, May 18th 2023
Rabri Devi leaves ED office after questioning

Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi leaves ED office after appearing in land for jobs case

 

15:06 IST, May 18th 2023
Calcutta HC allows West Bengal CID to continue Explosion probe

Calcutta High Court allows West Bengal CID to continue its investigation into the Egra blast case. CID to investigate and decide whether a case can be initiated on the Explosives Act. Next hearing is on June 12. The PIL was filed by LoP Suvendu Adhikari, seeking NIA (National Investigation Agency) probe.

13:47 IST, May 18th 2023
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets death threat. PTI chief asked to leave Pakistan: Sources
13:42 IST, May 18th 2023
Days after furore over Jaisalmer demolition, VHP and BJP workers protest against the land allocation in Jaipur

 

13:21 IST, May 18th 2023
Preparations underway in Bengaluru for swearing-in ceremony
13:19 IST, May 18th 2023
Srinivas BV felicitates DK Shivakumar
13:18 IST, May 18th 2023
India made Vande Bharat train on its own: PM Modi

"Today's new India is also making technology itself and is rapidly taking new facilities to every nook and corner of the country. India has made this Vande Bharat train on its own," said PM Modi while virtually flagging off Vande Bharat Express.  

12:56 IST, May 18th 2023
Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi appears before ED in connection with land for jobs scam

RJD chief and former railway minister Lalu Yadav with his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi. Earlier, she was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Now ED is recording her statement under money laundering charges.

 

12:47 IST, May 18th 2023
SC hearing a plea filed by 'The Kerala Story' filmmakers against the West Bengal government's ban on screening of the movie

A plea was filed by the filmmakers challenging the ban on the film in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee-led Govt alleged that 'The Kerala Story' based on manipulated facts, contains hate speech.

 

12:22 IST, May 18th 2023
DyCM DK Shivakumar assures Karnataka's future secure

After the Congress announcement, the new DyCM DK Shivakumar tweeted, "Karnataka's secure future and our people's welfare is our top priority, and we are united in guaranteeing that".

