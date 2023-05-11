Last Updated:

India News LIVE: ED Summons NCP Leader Jayant Patil In IL&FS Scam On May 12

Third blast was reported near Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours of Thursday. Voting for Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 concluded at 6 pm on Wednesday to elect 224 members of the state legislative assembly. Republic P-MARQ exit poll predicts a tight contest in Karnataka between Congress and BJP with JD(S) likely to be a kingmaker.

Megha Rawat
Image: PTI

09:56 IST, May 11th 2023
Indian govt exempts duty on import of crude Soyabean oil, crude sunflower seed oil
09:53 IST, May 11th 2023
Go First: NCLAT to hear plea by airline's lessor SMBC Aviation Capital challenging insolvency order

NCLAT to hear today the plea filed by Go First's lessor SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd challenging yesterday's NCLT order allowing insolvency.

09:50 IST, May 11th 2023
Covid-19: 1,690 new cases reported in India in the last 24 hours
09:44 IST, May 11th 2023
Assam police seize 33,000 bottles of cough syrup in Karimganj district
09:44 IST, May 11th 2023
Karnataka Elections: 'Confident with our ground reports, we will come with comfortable majority', says Basavaraj Bommai

 

 

09:38 IST, May 11th 2023
Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 occurs in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
09:36 IST, May 11th 2023
Voting underway for the second phase of urban local body polls in UP'S Azamgarh
09:36 IST, May 11th 2023
Amritsar low-intensity blast: Picture of the alleged suspect revealed
09:23 IST, May 11th 2023
Dr Vandana Das's mortal remains brought home, people in Kottayam's Muttuchira pay last respects
09:18 IST, May 11th 2023
ED summons NCP leader Jayant Patil on May 12 in connection with alleged IL&FS scam

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil for questioning in connection with the case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS). As per an ED official, the Maharashtra NCP president has been asked to appear before the agency on Friday, May 12. 

Earlier, in the money laundering probe related to IL&FS, Raj Thackeray was also questioned by the ED in connection with the loan given to Kohinoor Construction.

09:09 IST, May 11th 2023
Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal intensifies into a cyclonic storm 'Mocha'

According to India Meteorological Department, a Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Mocha' and lay centered about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1210 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. It is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight today.

08:55 IST, May 11th 2023
Same-Sex Marriage: Centre tells SC 'three states opposed legalisation'

As the Supreme Court continues hearing the batch of petitions on legalizing same-sex marriage, the Central government said that three states had opposed the move. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan governments had spoken against the granting of legal recognition. Other states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Sikkim had sought more time to respond.

08:46 IST, May 11th 2023
Amritsar low-intensity explosion cases solved; 5 persons arrested

According to Punjab Police sources, five conspirators who allegedly planned the Amritsar blast have been nabbed. The motive behind the blast was to disturb peace. Explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast. Police to hold a press conference shortly. 

 

08:41 IST, May 11th 2023
NIA carrying out raids at over 10 locations in Jammu and Kashmir

National Investigation Agency is carrying out raids at over 10 locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Raids are currently underway in Baramulla, Handwara, and Budgam. The case pertains to the use of money generated in the name of religion for terror activities. The case is linked to the activities of the members of Jamaat-e-Islami who have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda, and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly in the name of charity and other welfare activities but are using the collected funds for violent and secessionist activities

The funds being raised by JeI are also channeled to proscribed terrorist organizations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres. The case was registered by NIA suo-moto on February 5, 2021

 

 

08:28 IST, May 11th 2023
Visuals from outside the building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas near Golden Temple
08:28 IST, May 11th 2023
In West Bengal, Bardhaman-Bandel local train derailed

Bardhaman-Bandel local train derailed on Wednesday at around 9.20 pm near Saktigarh Railway Station, Bardhaman. 

 

 

08:28 IST, May 11th 2023
Third Blast reported near Golden Temple in Amritsar; cops, forensic team at the spot

A loud sound was heard near the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours on Thursday, which, as per the police, could be another explosion and the suspects are being rounded up. According to the Punjab Police, a loud sound was heard at around 12:15-12:30 am. 

 

