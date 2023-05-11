India News LIVE: ED Summons NCP Leader Jayant Patil In IL&FS Scam On May 12

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil for questioning in connection with the case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS). As per an ED official, the Maharashtra NCP president has been asked to appear before the agency on Friday, May 12.

Earlier, in the money laundering probe related to IL&FS, Raj Thackeray was also questioned by the ED in connection with the loan given to Kohinoor Construction.