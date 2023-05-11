India News LIVE: ED Summons NCP Leader Jayant Patil In IL&FS Scam On May 12

Quick links:
The government of India has exempted duty on the import of crude Soyabean oil and crude sunflower seed oil.— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023
NCLAT to hear today the plea filed by Go First's lessor SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd challenging yesterday's NCLT order allowing insolvency.
NCLAT to hear today the plea filed by Go First's lessor SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd challenging yesterday's NCLT order allowing insolvency pic.twitter.com/NtmqzHNmmm— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023
Covid-19 | 1,690 new cases in India in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 19,613— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023
Assam | Police have seized 33,000 bottles of cough syrup worth around Rs 2 crores from a truck in Karimganj district along the Tripura border; three persons apprehended pic.twitter.com/OTZTHDqqD4— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023
#WATCH| Hubballi, Karnataka:..."Last time, they (exit polls) predicted only 80 seats for BJP & 107 for Congress but it came reverse...we're confident with our ground reports and we will come with comfortable majority": CM Basavaraj Bommai#KarnatakaElections2023 pic.twitter.com/zG5ptqAjrg— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023
Uttarakhand | An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 occurred 32 km north of Pithoragarh at around 6.15 am. The depth of the earthquake is 5 km: National Center for Seismology— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2023
Women voters at a polling booth in Azamgarh as voting is underway for the second phase of urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/2At7U29Zuv— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 11, 2023
Amritsar | Picture of the alleged suspect behind the low-intensity explosion that occurred near Golden temple, last night, as per Punjab Police sources. pic.twitter.com/BBBeLDaaIz— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023
#WATCH | People in Kottayam's Muttuchira pay last respects to Dr Vandana Das who was stabbed to death on duty by school teacher S Sandeep while she was treating him for injuries yesterday#Kerala pic.twitter.com/cdDhMl8GD5— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil for questioning in connection with the case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS). As per an ED official, the Maharashtra NCP president has been asked to appear before the agency on Friday, May 12.
Earlier, in the money laundering probe related to IL&FS, Raj Thackeray was also questioned by the ED in connection with the loan given to Kohinoor Construction.
According to India Meteorological Department, a Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Mocha' and lay centered about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1210 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. It is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by midnight today.
As the Supreme Court continues hearing the batch of petitions on legalizing same-sex marriage, the Central government said that three states had opposed the move. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan governments had spoken against the granting of legal recognition. Other states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Sikkim had sought more time to respond.
According to Punjab Police sources, five conspirators who allegedly planned the Amritsar blast have been nabbed. The motive behind the blast was to disturb peace. Explosives used in firecrackers were applied in the blast. Police to hold a press conference shortly.
Amritsar low intensity explosion cases solved— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 11, 2023
5 persons arrested
Press Conference will be held in #Amritsar @PunjabPoliceInd committed to maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab as per directions of CM @BhagwantMann
National Investigation Agency is carrying out raids at over 10 locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Raids are currently underway in Baramulla, Handwara, and Budgam. The case pertains to the use of money generated in the name of religion for terror activities. The case is linked to the activities of the members of Jamaat-e-Islami who have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda, and Bait-ul-Mal purportedly in the name of charity and other welfare activities but are using the collected funds for violent and secessionist activities
The funds being raised by JeI are also channeled to proscribed terrorist organizations such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and others through well-organised networks of JeI cadres. The case was registered by NIA suo-moto on February 5, 2021
#WATCH | Amritsar: Visuals from outside the building of Shri Guru Ramdas Ji Niwas from where suspects were rounded up in the aftermath of a loud sound, that was heard near the Golden Temple, which, as per the police, could be another explosion.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/CXzms3FdYw— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
Bardhaman-Bandel local train derailed on Wednesday at around 9.20 pm near Saktigarh Railway Station, Bardhaman.
West Bengal | Bardhaman-Bandel local train derailed yesterday at around 9.20 pm near Saktigarh Railway Station, Bardhaman. Concerned officials rushed to the spot. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/13788djN2y— ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023
A loud sound was heard near the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the wee hours on Thursday, which, as per the police, could be another explosion and the suspects are being rounded up. According to the Punjab Police, a loud sound was heard at around 12:15-12:30 am.
#WATCH | Punjab: A loud sound was heard near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Police personnel and forensic team members are at the spot. Probe underway.— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
A person was injured in a blast on May 8 at Heritage Street near Golden Temple, the very site where an explosion took place on… pic.twitter.com/xkX725gn98